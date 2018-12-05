25 Best Hipster Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Our Review

Beautiful copper rain chains are the perfect addition to any hipster house. With this 8.5 foot pure copper lotus flower chain, they can turn their dumpy downspout into a weather water feature. They efficiently capture and transport water from the gutter to the ground. These copper rain chains will stay beautiful for years and as they patina, their looks will evolve. The Cacading Leaves copper rain chain is another beautiful design that's still in stock and available for Christmas delivery.

If water capture and storage is a priority for your giftee, a cistern or rain saving barrel is also a great gift that can keep the garden watered when shortages occur.