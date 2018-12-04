30 Best Kitchen Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect kitchen gifts, this gift guide is a great place to shop. With the current food-obsessed culture, cooking shows are more popular than ever before.

There’s also a serious fascination with restaurants and dining out and we’ve seen continued growth in stores focused solely on selling cookware and serveware. It’s no surprise that a few simple pots and pans simply won’t cut it for the food obsessed.

If you know someone who spends a good amount of time in the kitchen then they probably love to entertain, experiment with new recipes, and make things from scratch that could otherwise easily be purchased in a grocery store.

To do all of this and more, they need the right tools. This list is filled with must-have cookware, awesome appliances made to make life in the kitchen easier, and a few items (like an awesome wine cooler and a ceramic grill) that are worth the splurge.

Know a big wine lover? We’ve also put together a great gift guide with the best wine gifts.