Top 15 Best Retro Toys & Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

There was a time in my life when I had very many Little Golden Books. If someone you know is looking to rebuild their collection, start with this 75 year anniversary set. It includes the following 12 books: The Poky Little Puppy, I Can Fly, The Sailor Dog, Scuffy the Tugboat, Wonders of Nature, The Three Bears, A Day at the Seashore, The Blue Book of Fairy Tales, I’m a Truck, I Am a Bunny, The Whispering Rabbit, and Katie the Kitten. If you're looking for a few of the classic titles missing from that list, you'll want to look at the Classic Characters of Golden Books set, which includes The Poky Little Puppy, Tootle, The Saggy Baggy Elephant, Tawny Scrawny Lion, and Scuffy the Tugboat. They still make Little Golden Books, of course, as seen in this Moana book.