Top 15 Best Retro Toys & Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

Invoking a sense of nostalgia helps the recipient of a gift relive cherished memories. Give someone that warm sense of their childhood with the best retro toys and gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Candylab Toys Woodie Wooden Car With Surfboard
Our Review
A staple of vintage toys is the wooden toy car. I had several of them foraged from yard sales as a kid. This one is a modern take on the genre, combining beech wood with real rubber tires and fast-rolling metal axles. In addition to this station wagon, you can get a taxi or a racecar, among many others.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fisher Price Classics Retro Record Player
Our Review
I certainly had one of these as a kid, and it may have planted the seed that led me to be the music lover I am today. Although I graduated to a proper record player, this makes a fun toy for kids and nostalgic adults. Inspire kids to learn to love changing the record and setting the needle instead of just listening to streaming media all the time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fisher Price Classics Retro Cash Register
Our Review
I can still remember the satisfying tactile nature of this cash register. It's a great teaching tool on its own, but is best when combined with a toy grocery set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rocket Box Jacks Game
Our Review
As someone who somewhat recently played a few rounds of marbles and pogs, I can confirm that these relatively simple games are still fun. This would make a good stocking stuffer for some easy-to-pickup (pun intended) fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
View-Master Boxed Set
Our Review
View-Masters absolutely captured my imagination as a kid, much more so than kaleidoscopes (though that would also make a good retro toy gift). You can choose from this one, in the original retro styling with three reels, the View-Master Classic, which is what I had as a kid, or the new View Master VR, which brings the concept into the 21st century. Don't forget to grab some extra reels.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Battleship Game Retro Series 1967 Edition
Our Review
While I vivdly recall commercials for Electronic Battleship from my youth, this version from Hasbro's Retro series is the one to go with. Play it as it was intended, without any digital help. If Battleship isn't your game, you could go with the 1967 edition of Candyland or the 1958 edition of Sorry!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
House of Marbles Tiddlywinks Traditional Games
Our Review
Listen, if a game of quarters was good enough for you in college, Tiddlywinks is good enough for you now. It's an easy game to learn, but somewhat difficult to truly master. Excellent for playing with kids and the inevitable evolution where it turns into a distance contest.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lincoln Logs Collector’s Edition Village
Our Review
As the wooden spiritual cousin of LEGOS, Lincoln Logs are every bit as fun as you remember. This special edition package includes 327 pieces with step-by-step instructions for three structures. Don't feel limited by that, though; build the mini log cabin of your dreams.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wild Wood Rotary Design Retro Landline Phone
Our Review
Okay, there are two retro concepts at work here: 1. the phone itself and 2. the concept of having a landline. If you do still happen to have a landline and are looking for a functional mid-century modern telephone, this could make a good gift. This is a touchtone phone, whereas actual rotary phones no longer work. It's available in eight different colors, depending on stock levels at the time you're shopping.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bioworld Nintendo Super Mario Bros Retro Fleece Throw Blanket
Our Review
Surely you're aware that you can buy modern versions of classic video games in the Nintendo NES Classic, Super NES Classic, and the new Playstation Classic. If someone in your life already owns one of those or managed to hang on to their actual vintage system, this throw blanket makes a simple retro-inspired gift. I also like the Legend of Zelda cartridge version, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Victrola Retro Desktop Jukebox
Our Review
Perfect for vintage-styled rooms or just to add a little throwback flair, this jukebox is actually fully modernized. It can play the standards like CDs and AM/FM radio, but also features an aux-in and Bluetooth for playing from modern devices. If you're looking for a different sort of retro look, consider the Victrola Aviator Entertainment Center, which adds a record player, USB connectivity and a cassette player in addition to the other functions. It's not brilliant as a record player, but it'll do in a pinch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Qwerkywriter S Typewriter Inspired Retro Mechanical Wired & Wireless Keyboard
Our Review
For modern kids, computers are pretty much toys, anyway. This again combines retro in two senses. First is the typewriter styling and aluminum construction. Second, the keys are Cherry MX Blue mechanical keys, hearkening back to the golden age of keyboards. You can use this both wired and wirelessly and has an integrated tablet stand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Etch A Sketch
Our Review
Etch a Sketch is a classic toy. Whether you use it just for silly doodles or to create amazing art, it's just fun to mess around with. If you prefer, you might opt for the World's Smallest Etch a Sketch as a stocking stuffer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic
Our Review
Speaking of art-making retro toys, the Lite-Brite is another classic. Originally appearing in stores in 1967, these allow you create glowing works of art. Equally good for their intended purpose as a toy or as a fun, custom lamp.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
75 Years of Little Golden Books: 1942-2017: A Commemorative Set of 12 Best-Loved Books
Our Review
There was a time in my life when I had very many Little Golden Books. If someone you know is looking to rebuild their collection, start with this 75 year anniversary set. It includes the following 12 books: The Poky Little Puppy, I Can Fly, The Sailor Dog, Scuffy the Tugboat, Wonders of Nature, The Three Bears, A Day at the Seashore, The Blue Book of Fairy Tales, I’m a Truck, I Am a Bunny, The Whispering Rabbit, and Katie the Kitten. If you're looking for a few of the classic titles missing from that list, you'll want to look at the Classic Characters of Golden Books set, which includes The Poky Little Puppy, Tootle, The Saggy Baggy Elephant, Tawny Scrawny Lion, and Scuffy the Tugboat. They still make Little Golden Books, of course, as seen in this Moana book.