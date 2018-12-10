21 Best Sewing Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Sewing is both craft and art. Whether you’re looking for a gift for the experienced sewer or you’re hoping to introduce someone new to the fun, knowing simply how to mend, or learning to create beautiful and functional items from fabric is a gift that will last a lifetime. These are the best sewing gifts.
Seam Ripper Tee Shirt
There are times when one reaches a sewing breaking point, and as mentioned before, that's usually when the seam ripper comes out. Unlike Jack the Ripper, your seamstress might not get murderous, but they will likely get angry (because they already are if they're ripping out seams!) should you interrupt them. Honestly, this tee is all in good fun, but it does at least hint at a truthful situation.
We love this sweet tee that features the profile of a sewing machine, but the design is comprised of all the sewing accoutrements. Your sewer might like this hilarious tee that says it's all fun and games until the bobbin runs out. Truth.
Brother Computerized Sewing & Quilting Machine
It used to be a machine with the versatility of this one would cost thousands of dollars, but for under $160 you can get a ridiculous amount of features, whether you're looking to buy a young person their first sewing machine, or you're finding a more functional machine for an experienced sewer.
This sewing and quilting machine from Brother features 130 built-in stitches, along with the ability to make easy and professional looking button holes, decorative stitches and even allows you to quilt a handcrafted blanket. It comes with eight specialty feet, and the free arm makes quick work of mending hems, cuffs and more.
The 20 year warranty makes us a huge fan, and the fact that there's ongoing customer support for that duration is incredibly impressive. This sewing gift might turn a mender into a designer who truly loves the craft. Brother has taken a huge leap to the forefront of sewing machine technology. Find more of their high quality machines here.
How to Sew a Button: And Other Nifty Things Your Grandmother Knew
Not purely a sewing book, but more an homage to all the amazing things grandma knew how to do, this clever book does indeed teach one how to sew on a button, along with instructions on how to shine shoes, grow a garden, make jam and more. This clever book is filled with old-school wisdom to survive a modern day life, including how to fold a fitted sheet to perfection. C'mon now, who couldn't use a little help with that?
For someone with a serious intent to learn to sew, The Sewing Book features more than 300 step by step techniques to sew everything from curtains to cool clothes.
Embroidery Starter Kit
Some of the most beautiful sewing is done by those who know the art of embroidery. While I learned from my mom and grandma, not everyone knows how to create stitched pictures in this traditional style. This beginner set gives them everything they'll need to start. Whether they want to master cross stitch or traditional embroidery, your giftee can start with this really affordably priced set.
It comes with five different size bamboo embroidery hoops, 50 color threads, 12 floss bobbins, 30 embroidery needles, four cross stitch needle-threading tools, one pair of scissors, a thimble, an untwist tool, and instructions to get started. Add to this affordable starter set an Embroidery Floss Box which includes 108 colors of embroidery floss already wrapped on spools for easy use.
Aunt Martha's Hot Iron Embroidery Transfer Patterns are a great way to begin an embroidery journey from tea towels to pillow cases and more.
Miss Pink Sewing Charm Bangle Bracelet
Sewers are unabashed about their love of their craft, and this pretty charm bracelet features some of the most iconic charms of sewing. This sewing themed bangle includes the I love sewing, sewing machine, spool of thread, tape measure charms, all plated in antiqued silver that hand from a stainless steel bracelet.
The Silver Plated Crystal Sewing Machine Necklace is another sweet gift idea for the sewer on your list. The pendant hangs from a pretty 16 inch snake chain. We also think your sewer might love this tiny Sterling Silver Thimble Charm Necklace with an 18 inch delicate rolo chain.
Emergency Sewing Kit
Whether you're sending a kid off to college, or you're looking to find a functional sewing gift for the executive who's always on the run, this emergency sewing kit can be a lifesaver. Kept in an office or dorm room drawer, it can quickly rescue someone from that embarrassing split seam, popped off button or dragging pants hem, which always seems to happen right before an important event.
A tiny emergency sewing kit is always great to have on hand in a purse or backpack as well. This one has just enough stuff to get someone out of an embarrassing pinch in a hurry.
Foldable Fabric Storage Bin
Why should your favorite sewer settle for plastic storage bins when you could give them the gift of some foldable fabric storage bins that double as functional decor pieces? This storage bin features fun Parisian scenes like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triumph, and it's durable enough to hold yards of fabric while looking terrific in any room. Retro images grace this storage bin, that's also foldable and fun.
Another fun idea for fabric storage in either a sewing room or office is a storage ottoman that acts as a sitting space as well as a functional storage piece.
Rowenta 1800-Watt Professional Digital LED Display Steam Iron
Steam, steam and lots more steam - that's what puts this Rowenta 1800 watt steam iron at the top of our list of favorite sewing gifts. From pressing out patterns and fabrics, to opening up and pressing flat seams, an iron comes right after the sewing machine in order of priority to complete a quality project.
This iron features SteamForce technology for fast, effective removal of wrinkles from all types of fabrics - so clearly it's going to be a worthwhile gift for more than just sewing. Among its many attributes, the stainless-steel soleplate provides 400 steam holes for even steam distribution and includes an ultra-thin silicate coating for scratch-resistant strength and nonstick gliding to protect even the most delicate of fabrics.
A smart steam motion sensor turns off variable steam when the iron stops moving, conserving water and electricity. Even more, the iron’s precision tip makes easy work of maneuvering over collars, along seams, and in between buttons, and the precision-shot function allows for a concentrated shot of steam at the top of that beautifully pointy soleplate tip.
Wooden Sewing Box with Accessories
One of the nicest sewing gifts you can give an experienced or novice sewer is a way to keep their needles, machine feet and thread organized. This beautiful wooden sewing box has room for lots of their existing stuff, but it also contains scissors and other sewing notions like 24 different thread colors, an assortment of sewing needles, shirt buttons, a seam ripper, thimble, needle threader tools and a foldable measuring tape.
The wooden top has a locking mechanism to keep things safe, and room to add a pin cushion and other sewing essentials in one organized fashion.
That Purple Thang
Our Review
Bobbin Buddies
Our Review
Varmax Mini Sewing Machine
Our Review
It's a great starter machine for beginners, and it features an extended table to hold larger pieces in place while stitching. The table removes to reveal the little free arm for cuffs and hemlines. With easy to set speeds and tensions, plus easy winding of bobbins, at less than $30, this is one clever gift for lots of people on your Christmas list.
For an even smaller gift option, you can get this handheld sewing machine for less than twenty bucks.
50 Piece Threaded Bobbin Set with Storage Boxes
Our Review
Mighty Bright Lighted Seam Ripper
Our Review
LED Swing Arm Adjustable Desk Lamp
Our Review
With a 50,000 hour lifespan, we're saying this task light will last your sewer a lifetime, and then some. Another bonus? LED lights don't get hot, so their workspace stays cool and they'll never get burned during adjustments. An adjustable LED floor lamp is another option if their tabletop can't accommodate the clamp.
MadamSew Presser Foot Set
Our Review
Cafe Press Sewers’ Insulated Travel Mug
If there's one thing we can agree on, it's that people who love to sew love fabric as well as coffee. The nice thing is they're often willing to poke fun at themselves over their fabric addiction and don't mind if you do too. This cool double wall stainless steel insulated travel mug will keep coffee hot for hours and icy drinks cold for even longer. It features an easy pop up spill resistant lid. Always a good idea when your crafter is in the midst of a sewing project.
This more traditional ceramic coffee mug makes a pointed threat at anyone who dares to get in the way of a sewing project, while this one will simply give any sewer a belly laugh.
Fiskars Original Orange-Handled Sewing Scissors
Our Review
High-grade, precision-ground, stainless-steel blades offer a lasting sharp edge that cuts all the way to the tip, while the smaller micro-tip scissors are perfect for lefties and right-handed sewers. Fiskars does have a large set of left-handed sewing shears to make life easier on those lefties, and they make great sewing gifts for folks who struggle to live in the right-handed world.
This pair of professional pinking shears is another must-have for anyone who sews regularly. They are super sharp stainless steel and made to accommodate both lefties and righties.
Sauder Select Sewing Craft Cart
Our Review
It offers storage behind the roll-open door that includes two storage bins and a hidden shelf for a sewing machine. It also features two additional adjustable shelves, as well as a melamine top surface is heat, stain and scratch-resistant, making it perfect for crafts of all sorts.
A bit more expensive, and not quite so portable, the South Shore Crea Counter-Height Craft Table creates a more permanent space for sewing and crafts with a crazy number of storage cubbies, drawers and cabinet space for all kinds of crafty items. We know your crafter would love this for Christmas or any other special occasion.
Personalized Satin Sewing Labels
Our Review
Stackable Storage Container with 30 Adjustable Compartments
Our Review
Three tiers feature 30 adjustable compartments, providing plenty of space for all their storage needs and each divider wall can be removed to customize the compartment sizes in order to fit larger items like scissors, seam rippers and more.