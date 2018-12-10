21 Best Sewing Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Our Review

There are times when one reaches a sewing breaking point, and as mentioned before, that's usually when the seam ripper comes out. Unlike Jack the Ripper, your seamstress might not get murderous, but they will likely get angry (because they already are if they're ripping out seams!) should you interrupt them. Honestly, this tee is all in good fun, but it does at least hint at a truthful situation.

We love this sweet tee that features the profile of a sewing machine, but the design is comprised of all the sewing accoutrements. Your sewer might like this hilarious tee that says it's all fun and games until the bobbin runs out. Truth.