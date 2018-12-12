29 Best Stocking Stuffers for Men: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Does he constantly lose things like his wallet, keys, or phone? What about the remote to the TV? If he does, a great stocking stuffer idea for men is a bluetooth tracker, and our favorite is the Chipolo Plus Smart Keyring Bluetooth Tracker. What makes this one the best? Its form factor is small, it's super easy to set up and use, and it's surprisingly loud (100db, in fact). It has a 12 month battery, and it's water resistant.

Put it in his wallet and he'll be able to track its exact location with his smartphone, and when he's close to it, he can sound the loud alarm so that he can hear it. He can also find his smartphone if he has the Chipolo but doesn't know where his phone is, regardless of whether or not his phone is on silent.

I've found this to be incredibly useful and even got one for my little corgi dog (who loves to dig under the fence in our backyard to go visit the neighbors). It has many uses, and it's super small — great for throwing in a stocking.