29 Best Stocking Stuffers for Men: The Ultimate List (2018)

Whew! You’ve almost finished shopping, but your arch nemesis remains, finding the perfect stocking stuffers for the men on your list. Have no fear, your shopping excursion for mini-gifts is about to get super simple because we’ve rounded up an impressive array of the Best Stocking Stuffers for Men.
HeadBlade ATX All Terrain Head Razor
Does your sweetie have a chrome dome? If he does, the Headblade head shaver is a great Christmas stocking stuffer idea for him. This nifty shaver does a yeomans job of keeping his bald head gloriously shiny and perfect.
Custom designed for a man’s hand, this cool littler racer of a razor let’s him crop the stubble easily, even on the back of his head without nicks and cuts, and who doesn’t love a utility item that looks like a little race car? Get him some replacement cartridges to keep his shave sleek and smooth, and make sure to get some Head Slick shave cream to enhance his perfect results.
Epiphany Outdoor Gear V3-Pocket Bellow
Is your husband the man in charge of the campfire, and for that matter, every other fire? This Christmas, make his fire starting even easier with this cool stocking stuffer. The Epiphany pocket bellows gets that wet wood fire blazing out in the bush, but it also works great in fireplaces, barbecues and more.
Make his fire starting even more successful with some Baddest Bees fire fuses that also make another fun stocking stuffer for men. A storm proof match kit is another campout fire starting essential and also a cool tiny gift to add to his stocking.
LE Super Bright LED Tactical Torch Light
There are two things every man needs: a good scotch and a good flashlight — you never know when you're going to need either, but you should always have them at-the-ready. Since a bottle of scotch is probably too big and too heavy for a stocking, a small, portable flashlight is not. The Lighting Ever 1000 lumen LED flashlight is super bright and is rechargeable via USB. It has 3 brightness settings and five total modes, and it has a 2200mAh battery. It's also waterproof and skid-proof.
You wouldn't expect such a bright LED light with such a low price, but this flashlight is one of the highest rated flashlights available, and one I personally use frequently.
Suaoki Mini LED Solar Powered Lantern
Talk about cool, this teeny, tiny LED lantern ticks off so many “must have” reasons to buy it this Christmas. Yes, it’s a perfect stocking stuffer for men, but it’s also solar powered, LED efficient, and it folds down to less than half the size of his iPhone.
It’s a seriously fun gadget that is also earth friendly and great for any guy who loves to be out after dark. It can charge from the sun, or via USB port, and it’s smart protection chip keeps it from over-charging. Suaoki also makes a solar charging collapsible tent lantern that is another great stocking stuffer possibility.
Bangcool Mini RC Drone
This cool little palm sized mini drone is the perfect toy for your man’s Christmas stocking. Purely for fun, this remote controlled flyer can recharge via USB and will provided hours of fun play during Christmas break. Even big boys need some Christmas toys to get lost with, and this little drone is a super fun one.
Even first time flyers can use this durable drone easily, but if you’ve got a more experienced flyer on your hands, you might want to consider a mini drone with a camera, or a larger drone for a bigger Christmas gift for him.
Massage Ball Roller Set
If your sweetie experiences pain caused by stress, it can be tough for him to slow down and get a massage. This stocking stuffer for him gives him a way to release tension and loosen his muscles. These massage roller calls are designed for his pleasure and relaxation.
Each set contains a hard spiky ball – this is for the most heavy duty massage and perfect for those stubborn knots and two lacrosse balls – perfect for those more sensitive areas or rehab style massages on areas like the neck or shoulders.
You might also get him a yoga ball to use in place of a desk chair, to build his core strength and eliminate backaches. A yoga mat for his office will let him close the door and do some work with his massage balls to ease the stress of the day.
Zippo Hand Warmer
There’s nothing you love more than walks with your sweetheart on a snowy Christmas night. This cool stocking stuffer makes that experience not only fun, but toasty. The Zippo hand warmer provides up to 12 hours of warmth with one charge and it makes a great gift any time of the year.
Like the classic Zippo lighters, just refill it with fluid for long lasting use, so he’ll never be cold on the road.
100% Alpaca Wool Chullo Beanie Hat
Alpaca is an animal that lives in the highlands of the Andes Mountains known for its soft, warm and lightweight wool. This awesome warm hat is hand knit and comes with cozy ear flaps. It will roll up and make the perfect stocking stuffer for him this Christmas.
Alpaca is similar to sheep’s wool, but it is warmer, not prickly, and has no lanolin, which makes it hypoallergenic. Consider getting him some toasty alpaca socks and a Fair Trade alpaca scarf to match. They’ll all awesome stocking stuffers for men.
Burt’s Bees Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm
Men often let their lips get chapped and since they don’t love our sweet smelling, tinted lip balms, they forget to take care of their kisser. Since we like kissing them a lot, sneak this fun four pack of Burt’s Bees original beeswax lip balm into his Christmas stocking this year.
Their moisturizing, hydrating, 100 percent natural lip care formula contains beeswax to condition and naturally shield the lips with antioxidant rich vitamin E. A hint of mint enlivens the lips and provides a soothing tingle.
If he’s got chapped hands, get him some Burt’s Bees Almond and Milk hand cream and offer to give him a hand massage to go with it.
Find more great, all-natural stocking stuffers from Burt’s Bees for everyone on your list right here.
Star Wars X-Wing Miniatures Game
Is your guy a Star Wars junkie? This year you can slip this X-Wing Miniatures game set into his Christmas stocking and he might actually think Santa came in person this year. This game of tactical space combat in the Star Wars universe is for two players, so don’t be surprised if you get roped in for a game or two.
Your sweety can take control of the most advanced starfighters in the galaxy. It contains three detailed, painted miniatures: one X-Wing and two TIE fighters. The straightforward, quick-play rules will have him battling in mere minutes. You can build on his stock of Star Wars toys with The Force Awakens miniatures set or the Star Wars X-Wing: Millennium Falcon Expansion Pack.
Etekcity Ultralight Portable Camping Stove
If you can’t imagine fitting a camping stove into his stocking, you haven’t seen this tiny portable camping stove from Etekcity. It is tiny, and I can tell you that because I have one myself. It comes in a box that’s roughly two inches by three inches. Really.
This teeny stove has a piezo lighter, which means it’s easy to start up and get your camp food going. It’s perfect for meals while he’s hiking, hunting or kayaking.
Just be sure to get him the proper stove fuel and some tasty dehydrated meals to keep his load light and his belly full. An itty bitty cook pan set is another cool stocking stuffer idea. I have these too and they’re awesome.
Fish Tale Soap
It’s always awesome to get stocking stuffers for the men on your Christmas list that poke a little fun and cause hilarious conversations. This fish tale soap is a great excuse to tease them about the time they “caught the big one” that mysteriously never made it home and had no witnesses.
Handcrafted with premium natural ingredients and scented with essential oils, this soap is good for his skin, even if it’s slightly damaging to his ego. Manly Man soap is another fun option if you’re filling Christmas stockings for more than one guy. Sasquatch Soap is perfect for the guy who’s a legend in his own mind.
Droste Pastilles – Milk Chocolate
I know it seems hard to believe that you’d pay so much for this tiny tube of chocolate, but I promise you, Droste Pastilles are worth every penny you pay for them. These little disks of deliciousness are so satisfying that you can almost stop at just one. They are a perfect stocking stuffer idea for men because they’ll help your guy discern the difference between store bought chocolate candy and the real deal, with is chocolate from Holland.
Other European chocolates are a total step up from Nestle and Hershey. Try Schogetten chocolates or a personal favorite, Ritter Sport bars, both from Germany. They are completely delicious in a very different way.
MalloMe Premium Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
Another great stocking stuffer idea for dads and grandpas is this fun marshmallow roasting stick set. These cool tools can be used for roasting the sweet stuff or to skewer hotdogs and let kids hold them over the fire or the barbecue. They retract to just ten inches and fit in the handy canvas pouch that’s included.
And since he’s already playing with the kids, get him this silly Laugh Out Loud Jokes for Kids book so he can keep them entertained. Don’t forget the S’mores kit so he’s stocked up for his first roasting foray after Christmas.
Anker PowerCore+ Mini Lipstick-Sized USB Portable Charger
Does your sweetie forget to charge his phone and end up frustrated when he wants to get in touch with you? This Christmas stocking stuffer will add more than a full charge to an iPhone 6s, almost one full charge to a Galaxy S6, or around one charge to most other smartphones.
Unlike standard portable chargers, PowerCore+ mini features adaptive fast-charging technology, to prevent him from being slowed down. It provides a much-needed boost when he runs out of power on the go. About the size of a lipstick tube, PowerCore+ mini is so slim and light, he can easily slip it in his messenger bag or pocket and forget it’s even there.
If your guy is constantly out and about, you might want to get him a solar powered phone charger. In fact, you can get a double port solar charger that will power up both of your phones at once.
Paracord Survival Bracelet Set
If your guy is loves Survivor Man, Lost, Naked and Afraid and all those other survival shows, he’s going to love these cool paracord survival bracelets. With a snap buckle closure, the bracelet won’t get lost, and the button compass will help him from getting lost too. With ten feet of 550 pound paracord he can fish, trap, construct a shelter, and more.
It’s literally everything he needs for a night in the wilderness to navigate his way back to the trail, start a fire for warmth, or call for help with a whistle that can be heard for miles. Tuck these stocking stuffers for him into his Christmas sock along with a wilderness first aid kit, which is a must have. And a space blanket could mean the difference between surviving and freezing.
Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 Sunglasses
You can make a smaller stocking stuffer one of your biggest presents this year if you get your guy a pair of Oakley Half Jacket sunglasses. Performance, protection and comfort are sculpted into these super cool shades that feature an interchangeable lens design to keep him a step ahead of changing light conditions.
Oakley Half Jackets wrap his vision in the razor-sharp clarity of High Definition Optics (HDO®). Wherever his favorite sport, he’ll have the all-day comfort of a lightweight design that can take punishing abuse while serving up premium optical technology. If he’s a fashion forward kind of dresser, get him the Half Jackets in uber-cool white.
Oakley makes some of the world’s most coveted sunglasses. Find more choices for your mate right here.
Men’s Braided Design Leather Bracelet
Men love jewelry, especially if it’s cool jewelry like this leather bracelet. This leather bracelet features two flat straps and a braided tube secured with a silver-tone clasp closure.
If your man is more minimalist, a simple single braided bracelet might be more to his liking. If chunky is his style choice, this wide leather band with a bulky silver clasp is a cool option too.
Antica Farmacista Home Ambiance Diffuser
Men love to have a house that smells wonderful, but they’re not always crazy about fru-fru potpourri and they don’t necessarily love essential oils either. So here’s a fun stocking stuffer that will appeal to his manly sensibilities. This diffuser is the perfect manly scent, a mixture of sea air and bergamot.
If he’s more into the scents of the ocean, there’s a diffuser for that too. The Black Label scented candle is another option for both fragrance and romantic lighting.
Amazon Gift Card
Is there any more perfect stocking stuffer than the gift he gets to pick for himself? An Amazon gift card delivers the divine indulgence of getting himself something he had on his list this Christmas, but didn’t get from anyone. He can access millions of different items on Amazon.com and find something every day that will please and delight him.
In fact, there are dozens of different gift cards available on Amazon. So if he loves hot wings, get him a gift card for Buffalo Wild Wings. And if your guy’s a movie buff, get him a Regal Entertainment gift card that’s good for the show plus extra butter popcorn. Maybe if you’re lucky, he’ll ask you to join him.
Stainless Steel Whiskey Big Ice Balls
If your man likes to sip is liquor on the rocks, these stainless steel big ice balls are the perfect stocking stuffer for him. He can chill a variety of drinks from whiskey and scotch to vodka and liquors with these perfectly sized globes. They lie at the bottom of the glass and do not obstruct his sipping pleasure, unless he tips the glass for a bottom’s up.
They come in a classy velvet box that makes it easy to carry and place them in the freezer. And they chill super fast. Another take on the whiskey ice cube is the ice ball mold for making cool, clear ice balls. Or, you can certainly enhance his sipping pleasure with the Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge. They’re all cool stocking stuffers for him.
Death Wish Coffee (Ground)
I've been on the hunt for the strongest coffee that isn't bitter; I like my coffee especially strong in the morning for a nice pick-me-up. Luckily, one of my local coffee brewers has gone nationwide, and you can buy Death Wish Coffee just about anywhere now. This smooth dark roast coffee makes the perfect stocking filler for any coffee lover. It's USDA organic and Fairtrade, so you can be confident that he's drinking quality stuff. It's super strong (and delicious). Don't believe me? Check out this review on Amazon:
Best of all? Death Wish puts their money where their mouth is, so if he ends up hating it (he won't), you can return it for a full refund, no questions asked.
Accoutrements Bacon Flavored Toothpicks
Everyone loves bacon — the taste of it, the smell of it, the...feel of it? Well, if he's a fellow bacon enthusiast, check out the Accoutrements Bacon Flavored Toothpicks. If he frequently fancies himself a post-meal toothpick, throw these Bacon Flavored Toothpicks into his stocking. It's a tin of 80 bacon flavored toothpicks, and it's the number one-selling toothpick holder on Amazon — people love them some bacon, ya'll.
Honest Amish Beard Balm
A man with a good beard needs to take care of that beard, or it's going to look unruly (and potentially smell a bit funky by the end of the day). As a beard-o, myself, I've personally tested more beard balms and shampoos than I can count, and my favorite, by far, is the Honest Amish Beard Balm.
It's made from hair enhancing oils, some of which you frequently hear about in hair commercials like avocado and almond. It's also made from pumpkin seeds and apricot kernals, and it includes things like shea, aloe, cocoa, and kokum just to name a few. The Honest Amish Beard Balm doesn't use any fake fragrances, either, and it's a masterfully crafted beard balm he'll love. It'll soften his beard, give it a nice shine, and it'll smell so great you'll just want to stick your face in it.
Duke Cannon Big Ass Brick of Soap
Sure, he could just use any Dove or Irish Spring like he usually does, but manly men want to use manly men scents, and this is the manliest soap on the market (at least that we've seen). It's artisan soap that smells like bergamot and black pepper, and it's three times bigger than the average bar of soap you'd find at any big box retailer like Walmart or Target.
The packaging of this soap says it all, as it's "Designed to meet the high standards of hard working men" and it's "inspired by drinking a fine scotch in a wood-paneled den". Over-the-top machismo in soap form, and it happens to smell incredible.
Viter Energy Caffeinated Mints
Does he opt for an energy drink or coffee loaded with sugar every day around 3 o'clock? I can't tell you how many times I used to do that only to regret it later in the day. There's a better way to get that short burst of energy without having to put harmful chemicals or sugars into your body.
It's Viter Energy Caffeinated mints. Each mint has 40mg of caffeine (roughly half the caffeine of an 8-ounce cup of joe). It's available in a 6 pack for $20, and they make great stocking stuffers for men for Christmas because not only will it freshen his breath but it'll also give him the daily boost he needs to get the job done and push through the work week.
Chipolo Plus Smart Keyring Bluetooth Tracker
Does he constantly lose things like his wallet, keys, or phone? What about the remote to the TV? If he does, a great stocking stuffer idea for men is a bluetooth tracker, and our favorite is the Chipolo Plus Smart Keyring Bluetooth Tracker. What makes this one the best? Its form factor is small, it's super easy to set up and use, and it's surprisingly loud (100db, in fact). It has a 12 month battery, and it's water resistant.
Put it in his wallet and he'll be able to track its exact location with his smartphone, and when he's close to it, he can sound the loud alarm so that he can hear it. He can also find his smartphone if he has the Chipolo but doesn't know where his phone is, regardless of whether or not his phone is on silent.
I've found this to be incredibly useful and even got one for my little corgi dog (who loves to dig under the fence in our backyard to go visit the neighbors). It has many uses, and it's super small — great for throwing in a stocking.
Luminoodle Bias Lighting
One of the most underrated enhancements to TV viewing is bias lighting (which adds a glowing light to the back of a television). It enhances blacks on your TV and relieves eye strain. While you're watching TV in the dark without it, your eyes are constantly adjusting to the lighting on the screen and the dark room you're in. With bias lighting, that eye strain is greatly reduced.
The Luminoodle Bias Lighting kit is a simple strip of 15 color LED lights that plugs in via USB (most modern TVs have a USB port). He can change the color and intensity right from the couch with the included remote. It's a great way to enhance his Netflix binge sessions. Plus, the packaging fits perfectly inside of a stocking.
Gamestop Gift Card
Give him the gift of video games, because honestly, most men just want to plop on the couch at the end of the day and let their mind rest while playing their Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch. With a Gamestop gift card, you can give him however much you'd like so that he can choose his own video game. It's probably the better route to go than to just get him a video game he might already have or simply doesn't want. Let him pick his own games!