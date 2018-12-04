20 Best Stocking Stuffers for Your Wife

Stocking stuffers are one of the best parts about Christmas gift giving. They’re typically the first gifts opened on Christmas morning, commencing the festivities. With the excitement at its peak, stocking stuffers are a place to get creative, gift big gifts in small packages, and throw in a few surprises and gag gifts too. If you’re still on the hunt for the actual stocking – you can shop for some great options here.

If you’re shopping for an awesome and unique stocking stuffer for your wife, make it something special that she might not splurge on for herself. Consider a mix of some small items (high-end cosmetics and makeup), middle of the road gifts (leather gloves, earbud earmuffs, or moderately priced fashion jewelry), and some gifts that really wow (luxurious perfumes, some diamond studs, or a smartwatch). Don’t forget to throw in some silly gag gifts for good measure.

You can browse our list of choices below with 20 creative stocking stuffer ideas or keep browsing to find something that speaks to you more. If you’re out of time and don’t know exactly what to purchase, a gift card from one of her favorite retailers is the perfect little addition to any stocking. Many retailers even have the options of a gift card that can be digitally downloaded so you can print them at home on Christmas Eve without having to worry about shipping and delivery – stress free shopping at its finest.

1. Kate Spade New York Women’s Hardware Bow Texting Gloves

Winter weather gear is necessary for all, but it’s often bulky and downright ugly. Having a dressier option comes in handy when you’re headed to dinner for a date or out with friends. These are simple and sophisticated. The exterior is made of 100 lambskin leather and the lining provides warmth and comfort. The basic leather design is accented with a darling structured bow, the perfect fancy detail. If these gloves aren’t her style check out some other great designer leather gloves, all stocking stuffer appropriate.

Price: $128

2. Burt’s Bees Mani Pedi Holiday Gift Set

Stockings are typically a great place to gift little treats rather than big expensive and extravagant items. Small cosmetic products are good to consider for stocking stuffers. Many brands even roll out special gift sets around the holidays for additional savings and with stocking appropriate packaging. This gift set from Burt’s Bees has everything your wife might need for a little relaxing and pampering after the holiday season. It includes three of the most popular products for hands and feet (Ultimate Care Hand Cream, Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, and Peppermint Foot Lotion. This isn’t the only set from Burt’s Bees that belongs in a stocking. Check out these other options and either pick a favorite or splurge on a few.

Price: $11.24 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. NEST Holiday Votive Candle

Everyone loves a good holiday scented candle and this one is small enough to fit into a stocking with ease. Even with its smaller size, it has an impressive burn time of up to 20 hours. There are tons of holiday candles on the market but this one is one of our favorite scents – created by blending pomegranate, Mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber. The high quality is reflected throughout every part of this candle including the beautiful gold decorated glass and the festive red box. If you want to gift two Nest votives, this Birchwood Pine scent makes the perfect pair.

Price: $10.29

4. EOS Limited Edition Lip Balm Trio

The winter months bring on cold temps and dry air, something many of us are already experiencing. These elements are often the culprit of chapped lips which seem to arrive around Thanksgiving and stick around until spring. Each of these little balls contains nourishing lip balm that goes on smoothly and brings tons of relief to cracked and dry lips. They’re organic and made with shea butter, coconut butter, beeswax, stevia, and jojoba oil. The best part is the fun packaging, pretty colors, and yummy flavors.

Price: $21.50

5. Women’s Christmas Fuzzy Socks Set

Cozy Christmas socks make such a fun stocking stuffer for adults and kids alike. These socks are a gift that your wife can use immediately on Christmas morning. They’re super soft and warm, and are available in a few various Christmas themed designs. If you have a bigger stocking, you can keep these in the adorable gift box they come in. If these socks aren’t quite her style, browse the huge selection of Christmas socks available with Amazon Prime shipping so you can be assured they’ll arrive on time.

Price: $19.95

6. Why You Make Me Smile Fill In Journal

This personalized and sentimental gift is sure to melt your wife’s heart when she takes it out of her stocking on Christmas morning. Luckily all you need is a little bit of creativity and a pen to complete this journal with fill in the blank prompts on each page. The hardcover design makes it seem even more official. Have fun thinking of personal anecdotes for each page that your wife can read not just on Christmas morning, but every day. This journal measures 4.5 inches by 3.25 inches and contains 112 pages.

Price: $11.99

7. Mulling Spices for Apple Cider, Wine, Juice & Tea

Warm beverages are the key to a cozy Christmas and a warm winter. These mulling spices can be used to create spiced apple cider, hot mulled wine, or spiced juice. They are made with cinnamon, clove, lemon peel, orange peel, nutmeg, and sugar and instantly dissolve into your beverage of choice. These are ready for any stocking, perfectly packaged in a Snowman ornament. Each box contains six ounces of mulling spices for one gallon of beverage or 16 single cup servings. If your wife prefers another warm beverage, check out these hot chocolate, tea, and coffee stocking stuffers.

Price: $15.89

8. 14k Gold .5 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings

Sneak a tiny but mighty big ticket item into your wife’s stocking this Christmas. Diamond earrings are sure to shock and wow, especially when she’s only expecting a few trinkets at best. If you’re hesitant to purchase jewelry of this caliber online, be reassured knowing that each set of earrings comes with a certificate of authenticity and is eligible for free 30-day returns if you’re not happy with the product. These are beautiful earrings made with diamonds of high quality, clarity, and color. These are available in a range of sizes so if the .5 ct is either too small or too large, you can purchase another size accordingly. If you prefer a different type of design, shop other highly-rated options here.

Price: $559 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. Sephora Gift Card

With the clock ticking and only a few days left to make those final Christmas purchases, gift cards are a great choice for stocking stuffers that don’t require too much thought or effort on your end. Your wife can purchase some new makeup, a perfume she’s been eyeing, or even some new skincare. You can purchase your gift card in increments of $25 up to $250. If you know your wife shops at Ulta over Sephora, you can purchase an Ulta gift card here. Either card is redeemable for merchandise sold both in stores or on online.

Price: $25 and up

10. No Talkie Before Coffee Mug

If your wife needs her morning cup of coffee before she can function, then we love this ceramic mug design for her stocking this Christmas. The mug can hold 11 ounces of her favorite morning beverage, a standard mug size. The graphic is simple, clean, and obviously hilarious. The mug is dishwasher safe for easy care between uses. You can browse some equally funny mug designs and explore your options here.

Price: $14.97 (35 percent off MSRP)

11. Jo Malone London Christmas Ornament

Perfume is a moderately priced stocking stuffer. It’s special and luxurious without breaking the bank. This perfume set comes packaged perfectly for any stocking with the adorable ornament packaging. Inside you’ll find a duo of two of Jo Malone’s most popular scents – their peony and blush suede cologne and their refreshing grapefruit body crème. If you’re looking for something that’s a little bit more of a splurge, this holiday set has six amazing Jo Malone scents beautifully packaged and ready to slip into any stocking.

Price: $68.99

12. Julep Special Edition Nail Polish Duos

Your wife can skip her weekly manicures and instead opt to pamper herself at home with these awesome polishes – currently available in four different duos like the one pictured above. The polishes are a step up from anything you’ll find at your drugstore with a fast-drying, long-lasting formula that will leave nails healthy. The sets include dark solid colors and sparkly polishes that are perfect for the holiday season. To shop another high-end holiday nail polish set – check out the Essie 2016 Christmas collection here.

Price: $20

13. That’s Bullshit! Button

Every wife needs this button in her life. It’s pre-programmed with a number of funny phrases that will make her laugh any time someone from her job, one her friends, or one of her family members says something she strongly disagrees with. The giant red button talks, lights up, and flashes each time it’s pressed. If you prefer something a little less vulgar, this “Blah, Blah, Blah” button is the perfect pick and equally as funny. Browse a slew of similar products here to find your favorite.

Price: $9.99

14. Michael Kors Vivian Cateye Sunglasses

For a fashion forward gift that she can use for years to come, grab some cool sunglasses for your wife’s stocking. We especially like this gift if you have an upcoming vacation planned to a beach destination. These classic looking tortoise sunglasses are the perfect accessory to any wardrobe. They come with a cloth to clean the lens and a hard case to prevent damage whenever they’re not being worn. The gold Michael Kors logo sits at the temple on both sides to add a little bit of sparkle and sophistication. If these aren’t her style check out alternative designs from top brands here.

Price: $69.99

15. Kate Spade New York Wallet

This rose gold wallet is a gorgeous present for your wife on Christmas morning. Rather than wrapping it under the tree, put it in her stocking for a bigger surprise factor. The wallet is made from 100 percent high quality leather that will last through day to day wear and tear for years. The textured finish is a unique element that makes it a bit more modern and special. If you REALLY want to win husband of the year award, there’s nothing better than getting a wallet with some extra funds already tucked inside. Throw in a couple $20 bills for an even merrier Christmas morning for your wife. While this wallet comes in a variety of colors, you can browse even more wallets for women here.

Price: $188

16. Happy Hour Bubble Bath Bombs

Happy hour meets spa day with these awesome and beautifully packaged bath bombs. These are the perfect addition to any bath for some great bubbles and fresh and relaxing scents. Each bath bomb is made with cocoa butter, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and essential oils for scents that mirror everyone’s favorite happy hour drinks. If you want to fill her stocking with a few other spa items – a pretty loofa, a shower wine glass holder, and these moisturizing spa socks are great additions.

Price: $25.95 (35 percent off MSRP)

17. Nordstrom Gift Card in Gift Box

Your wife can buy pretty much anything under the sun with a Nordstrom gift card. From clothes, to shoes, to cosmetics, and lingerie. You don’t have to play the guessing game and run the risk of choosing something she might not love. The card can be redeemed both in store and online, for easy payment wherever she prefers to shop. The gift card comes specially wrapped in a pretty silver box with an equally impressive bow for a special presentation. If you’re concerned about timing, opt for this Nordstrom gift card which can be delivered electronically at any time.

Price: $200

18. Calvin Klein Bralette & Bikini Gift Set

The best thing about a lingerie or undergarment gift is its size – small enough that it can be stuffed into the tiniest of Christmas stockings. This set combines a little sexy sparkle with everyday comfort for the best of both worlds. The black and silver color is great for the holidays, can be worn with just about any outfit (including activewear), or can be worn to bed solo. The set is beautifully packaged in a small gift box if you do have a bit more space in your stocking to fill. If you want to play off of the Christmas theme, a Santa inspired lingerie set is another great stocking stuffer idea – check out some great options here.

Price: $44

19. Fitbit Blaze Special Edition

If your wife is looking to start the new year with a refocused approach to health and fitness, this tracker will get her started in the right direction. We especially love this gift for Christmas because of the limited edition color that won’t be available for long. It’s sleek and fashionable, and the pop of color will get her excited about whatever exercise routine she prefers. This smartwatch does everything – it track steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, and active minutes. Plus, she can stay connected with call, text, and calendar alerts from all of her apps whenever her phone is nearby.

Price: $219.95

20. Coal Chocolate Stocking Stuffers

With all of the amazing gifts on this list, it’s important that every stocking includes a gag gift or two to even things out. This one is silly and delicious at the same time – so at least it’s not a total bust. The bag includes 10 pieces of double crisp chocolate wrapped in a black foil wrapper that resembles coal. If you’re shopping for stocking stuffers for the whole family, we recommend purchasing one for everyone.

Price: $4.17

