59 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Need a great Valentine’s Day gift idea? Our guide is packed with gift ideas that will show your romantic partner just how much you care for them. We’ve also included gift ideas for family and friends.
One Dozen Long Stemmed Red Roses
Our Review
This bouquet of a dozen red roses comes in an elegant vase, so she can display them right away at home or at the office. Delivery options are blacked out for certain days of the week, so you’ll want to order them a little bit ahead of the holiday. You can give them right away to surprise her, or hide them in the house until the actual holiday. These flowers are backed by a seven-day freshness guarantee, so you won’t have to worry about them wilting before you get a chance to present them to your partner.
Looking for an even bigger bouquet? Browse more red rose bouquet options here.
BigPlush Giant Teddy Bear for Valentine’s Day
Our Review
This enormous teddy bear is a full five feet tall, which may make it as tall as your wife or girlfriend. This cuddly bear is a great gift for your romantic partner, or for any of your female family members. If you want a big gift with a big impact, this is a great option. You could pair this gift with a six foot tall stuffed rose, or opt for a smaller “I Love You More Than Chocolate” Valentines Day teddy instead.
Majorica 10mm White Simulated Pearl & Cubic Zirconia Spiral Ring
Our Review
This simple ring is perfect for those seeking a piece of jewelry with a unique look. This elegant ring may not contain the most luxurious of materials, but it is still a very attractive piece. If you want a piece with real diamonds, you could browse diamonds rings here. If you’re looking for additional gift ideas, you might consider picking up a copy of the book Stoned: Jewelry, Obsession, and How Desire Shapes the World, which is a nice gift for women who love both reading and fine jewelry.
Scotch Rocking Duo Gift Set
Our Review
Does he enjoy fine whiskey? This gift set is a thoughtful gift for Valentine’s Day, especially if you pick up a bottle of his favorite tipple to go along with it. This set includes two perfectly sized whiskey glasses, eight “scotch rocks” and a bag to hold the rocks in when they are not in use. The rocks are a nice option for guys who like their whiskey chilled, but don’t want to use ice (which dilutes the flavor as it melts).
More of a beer guy? Skip the scotch set and get him a Brooklyn Beer home brewing kit instead.
Rare Blues & Aqua Sea Glass Heart Print
Our Review
This heartfelt print from Donald Verger Photography is a nice Valentine’s Day gift for a woman you only recently started dating, or as a gift for one of your female family members (like your mom or your grandma).
1 Carat Classic Prong Set Diamond Engagement Ring
Our Review
If you’ve been planning to propose on Valentine’s Day, the most romantic night of the year, then you’ll need a ring that expresses your love. This pear-shaped ring is ideal for women who appreciate vintage styles. The ring is made with conflict-free diamonds, so you and your intended can enjoy its beauty without feeling any guilt. And in the event that you’ve ordered the wrong size, Houston Diamond District offers a 30 day return policy on all of its products.
Not sure if this engagement ring is her taste? Browse more engagement ring styles here. You might also want to check out our guide to the best engagement rings.
BURBERRY Brit Splash for Men Eau de Toilette
Our Review
Cologne is a nice gift idea for a man, and the newest scent from BURBERRY is a really nice option. This scent is fresh and invigorating, with prominent notes of crisp rosemary, a watery accord, and moss. If you want your man to smell fresh and utterly masculine, this might be the perfect gift.
Looking for a man’s scent that’s a little more mysterious? The woody, enticing notes of Calvin Klein Encounter Men Eau De Toilette Spray might be better for your partner to spray on before that perfect date night.
ELBLUVF 18k Rose Gold Plated Stainless Steel Heart Beat Love Cardiogram Necklace
Our Review
Anyone who has ever seen a hospital drama knows that the symbol above symbolizes a single heartbeat on a monitor. This is a perfect gift for the guy or gal who gets your heart beating a little bit faster when they are around. You can browse more cardiogram-inspired necklace designs here.
Valentine Nostalgic Candy Gift Box
Our Review
Shopping for a gal who likes variety? This retro candy box from Candy Crate is perfect for a woman who grew up in the 90s. The 1990’s Retro Candy Gift Box contains the following assortment of full sized and fun sized retro candies: Airheads, Apple Heads, Baby Bottle Pop, Blow Pop, Caramel Apple Pop, Fun Dip, Mega Double Lolly, Nerds, Pop Rocks, Push Pop, Ring Pop, Shock Tarts, Sour Patch Kids, Sour Punch Twists, Chewy Spree, Warheads, & Zours.
I Love You Because…: A Keepsake Journal of Our Love
Our Review
This romantic journal is designed for couples. As the days and years pass, you fill in this journal, answering question and filling in the blanks. This cool gift is incredibly romantic, and it’s just the sort of thing that will become a cherished family heirloom in a few generations.
Valentine’s Day Rose Delivery 50 Roses
Our Review
This large assortment from Global Rose consists of red roses and other colored roses. These have an estimated “vase life” of five to nine days. Looking for a different rose bouquet? Browse more red rose bouquet options here.
The Gift House’s Hot Cocoa Drink Mix Gift Set
Our Review
During the coldest months of the year, it’s more fun to drink your chocolate in a hot beverage. Each attractive gift box is packed with six pouches of Ghirardelli premium Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa. Multiple box colors are available, so you can pick her favorite color, or just opt for the burgundy box that’s so reminiscent of Valentine’s Day colors. This is a great gift for any woman who likes to cuddle up in front of the fireplace with a hot drink.
Sterling Silver Flower Teardrop Pendant
Our Review
Valentine’s Day flowers are infamously expensive, and they’ll probably be wilted within a week. Get her flowers that will last for years with this unusual pressed flower pendant. This sterling silver necklace features colorful pressed flowers encased in resin. The unique nature of each flower means you can make some kind of poetic statement about how she is unique among women.
Bella Pearl Double Dangling Pendant Necklace
Our Review
This pearl pendant is elegant and understated. This style is available in a couple of different options. You can get the necklace with two white pearls, or with one white pearl and one black pearl. The version pictured above has one white pearl, and one pink pearl. If you’d like to get her something with more pearls, browse more pearl jewelry designs here.
24 Long Stem Blushing Beauty Rose Bouquet
Our Review
A dozen roses is nice. Two dozen is even better. For those who want to make a big impact with their flowers, this elegant bouquet is a superb choice. Need to see more options before you make a final decision? You can browse more arrangements from this company here.
Philadelphia Candies Milk Chocolate Covered Oreos Gift Box
Our Review
Speaking of cookies, we think these decadent chocolate-covered Oreos are a nice gift to consider, especially if the woman you’re shopping for comes from Philly. You can order them undecorated, or with little heart decorations on top.
Betsey Johnson Glitter Rose Necklace
Our Review
You could give her roses that will last a week, or give her a rose necklace that will last for a lifetime. Roses are the flowers that symbolize love, making this necklace a wonderful gift for the most romantic day of the year. Looking for other rose-inspired pieces? Browse more rose jewelry here.
Benchmark Bouquets Big Blooms Bouquet
Our Review
Not comfortable with the “true love” symbolism of red roses? This attractive bouquet incorporate pink roses, yellow roses, and oriental lilies to create an eye-catching display. Pink roses can symbolize love as well, but they also symbolize gratitude. The yellow rose symbolizes friendship. Some people believe that the lilies symbolize purity of heart and virtue.
Sony W800/B 20.1 MP Digital Camera
Our Review
Does he need a new camera to document your travels together as a couple? This model from Sony has 5x optical zoom, and a powerful sensor that’s ideal for capturing all the minute details in a scene. A simple menu and image shot stabilization help to make this camera user-friendly, even for guy who isn’t that tech-savvy. While it only shoots video in 720p, this is still a thoughtful gift.
Need to see more options? Browse more digital cameras on sale here.
Ibanez GRX70QA Electric Guitar
Our Review
The Ibanez GRX70QA Electric Guitar is a nice option for beginning or experienced players who want a smooth playing style, and an instrument that works equally well for a variety of musical styles. If he’s new to the guitar, consider pairing your gift with music lessons.
Logitech Wireless Gaming Headset G930 with 7.1 Surround Sound
Our Review
If your guy loves gaming, then a new gaming headset might be exactly the gift he’d like. With Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound and up to 10 hours of battery life, this headset is ideal for long, intense gaming sessions. A noise-cancelling mic help to cut down on distracting background noise. Before you pull the trigger, it is worth noting that some profile settings require Logitech Gaming Software to be enabled and are not supported on Mac, Linux and earlier Windows operating systems. If he’s more of a console guy, maybe something from our guide to the best PS4 gaming headsets would be a better choice.
Postwar Kurosawa Box Set (The Criterion Collection)
Our Review
Is your guy a film buff? This box set is right up his alley. Japanese director Akira Kurosawa inspired legions of Western filmmakers, including Ingmar Bergman, George Lucas, and Steven Spielberg. This box set includes classic films like No Regrets for Our Youth, One Wonderful Sunday, Scandal, The Idiot and I Live in Fear. The film span a wide range of genres, so there’s sure to be at least one film that really speaks to him.
Landing Leathers Men’s Air Force A-2 Leather Flight Bomber Jacket
Our Review
This bomber jacket is perfect for the guy who loves aviation or classic menswear. It features dual entry pockets, plus ribbed cuffs and a ribbed hem to keep him warm. The interior of the jacket features a cool WWII American flag lining. If you’re not convinced this style is for him, browse more men’s coats and jackets here.
Sweetie and Roo 3D Personalized Love Creation
Our Review
Looking for a gift that feels truly personalized? A custom pice of art is a great gift idea. You can have your names placed on the hearts, and customize the gift even further by choosing custom background text as well. The default text behind the silhouette of a black tree branch is song “All I Want Is You” but it is possible to choose any text you would like. Since this is a handmade piece, you will need to allow some time for the item to be created to your exact specifications.
If you’re running short on time, consider this romantic, ready-made photo frame, which will fit a 4×6 photo.
Kafeimali Men’s Head Barbarian Vagabond Beanie
Our Review
Looking for a light-hearted gag gift for Valentine’s Day? This weird, wacky beanie makes him look like a Viking warrior. It may be a little over the top for someone who lives in Miami, but for a guy who lives in the coldest parts of the country, a little extra face covering is a nice defense against the winter wind.
GoateeSaver
GoateeSaver
Need a unique gift for a guy who likes to be well-groomed? This unique accessory ensures a perfect, even shape every time he grooms. Does he have a full beard? Perhaps something from our list of the best beard care products would be ideal for his style.
24k Gold Dipped Sugar Maple Leaf With Gold-Plated Chain
Our Review
Is there a more perfect gift for a woman who loves nature, or who has family ties to Canada? This elegant necklace is made from a real leaf, coated with pure gold. A gold dipped rose would be a nice alternative or companion piece to this gift idea.
His & Hers Set Puzzle Heart Stainless Steel Promise Rings
Our Review
Ready to make a commitment, but not ready to get married? These promise rings are a great gift idea for Valentine’s Day. We like the way the two hearts line up. If you want jewelry that symbolizes your love, you can’t go wrong with this heartfelt set.
Want more ideas like this? Check out our guide to the best his and hers promise rings.
Kama Sutra Weekender Kit
Our Review
In a stroke of luck, Valentine’s Day falls on a weekend this year. That means you can take a whole weekend to plan a romantic getaway, or just plan romantic moments around your home. If you want to bring that romance into the bedroom, the Kama Sutra Weekender Kit is a great gift for awakening your sultry side. This bedroom-ready kit includes massage oil, pleasure balm, “honey dust” and a feather applicator, and sensual lubricant. Want to get even more racy? Our guide to the best sex toys might inspire a few nights of passion. You could also consider getting a Kama Sutra massage candle to help set the mood.
6 Handmade ‘Sweet Berries’ Spa Bath Bombs From BRUBAKER
Our Review
If you want to pamper your partner, draw them hot bath and present them with these adorable bath bombs. While she luxuriates in the tub, make her a romantic dinner, and strew the bedroom with rose petals. By the time she gets out of the tub, she’ll be relaxed and real to enjoy whatever the night has in store.
7 Billion Smiles Bookmark
Our Review
Valentine’s Day is the kind of holiday that lends itself to giving your loved one a lot of small presents. Maybe some flowers in the morning, then a candy bouquet delivered at lunch time, topped off with a fancy dinner and a nice piece of jewelry. If you’re planning a Valentine’s Day that’s packed with lots of smaller gifts, this simple bookmark is ideal…especially if your partner loves to read.
Sailing Trip With Champagne in New York City
Our Review
What’s more romantic than sailing? In this VIP package for two, you and your sweetie will cruise through the New York Harbour area, seeing many of the well-known sights. You’ll get a glass of Champagne, and watch a memorable sunset over the Statue of Liberty. You may want to go a little later in the year, when the Harbor area is slightly warmer.
Want more ideas like this? Browse more Tinggly.com trips here, including cool excursions like the James Bond Island Sightseeing Experience or the VIP Helicopter Experience over the Las Vegas Strip.
Engraved Tagua Nut
Our Review
Shopping for someone who loves exotic things? This engraved Tagua nut is unlike any other gift we’ve seen. This nut from the forests of Ecuador is engraved with a romantic message. This natural tagua is nestled in a box containing an information card telling the story of tagua.
I Love You to the Moon and Back Wine Glass Set
Our Review
This romantic gift is ideal for anyone who loves wine. And after you pick up a bottle of their favorite vintage, this gift will be even better. These glasses are hand wash only, so keep that in mind. You might also want to pick up a wine opener to complete your gift, particularly if you have plans to travel over Valentine’s Day weekend, and will be away from your home.
Customized Hand Stamped Bracelet
Our Review
This hand-stamped bracelet can be customized with any text you choose. There is room for 45 characters (including spaces), so you could have it embossed with your loved one’s name, a short quote, or simply have it say “I love you!”
Waited til the last minute to buy a gift, and don’t have the time to wait for a custom piece? This romantic heart ring is an affordable alternative.
18k Yellow Gold Lilac Twig Ring
Our Review
This handmade ring contains high-quality gold and several very small diamonds. Created from a cast of a real twig, this petite ring has a lot of fine detail that will delight nature lovers. All diamonds used in the piece are ethically sourced, and purchased from reputable sellers who do not buy or trade in conflict diamonds. You can browse more jewelry from this designer here.
The Absolute Sandman, Vol. 1
Our Review
Widely considered one of the best comics of all time, Sandman is a must-read for any serious comic book fan. Even if he already owns the original issues or the trade paperbacks, he’ll still like the Absolute editions because of the extra features, improvements, and the cool slipcase format. This volume collects issues #1-20 of Neil Gaiman’s classic comic, featuring completely new coloring, approved by the author on the first 18 issues. There’s also lots of never-before-seen extra material including the complete original comic book proposal, a gallery of character designs from Gaiman and the artists who originated the look of the Sandman, and the original script for the World Fantasy Award-winning issue #19, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” together with reproductions of the issue’s original pencils by Charles Vess.
If he already owns this, consider other Absolute collections, such as Absolute Transmetropolitan or Absolute Y The Last Man.
Bluetooth Hat With Built-In Wireless Headset
Our Review
This cool hat has Bluetooth built in, so he can listen to music and still keep his ears warm. A pair of touchscreen gloves would be the perfect companion gift.
Anthony High Performance Trio Kit
Our Review
If your boyfriend takes pride in his appearance, this skincare set from Anthony might be a nice Valentine’s Day gift option. Used twice a day after cleansing, this three-step regime helps to repair damaged skin, making it perfect for addressing winter skin care needs. You can browse more men’s skincare products here.
Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller
Our Review
Does he like his beer ice-cold? These beer chiller “icicles” have an opening at the top where you can drink beer. Simply insert into most standard long neck beer bottles, and you’re ready to go. If he prefers other types of alcohol, he might be interested in the Vinnebago insulated wine bottle, or the Whiskey Wedge Whiskey Glass.
Guitar Pick Necklace
Our Review
If your boyfriend plays guitar, this “I Pick You” guitar pick necklace is a cool Valentine’s Day gift. It’s hand-stamped, to give it a little more personality. Need more gift ideas for your guitar-playing boyfriend? Our guide to the best gifts for musicians is a great resource for gift ideas.
I Love My Crazy Girlfriend Shirt
Our Review
This funny shirt is a nice gift for put-upon boyfriends everywhere. It’s available in a huge array of colors, so you can buy him a different shade for every day of the week. I Love My Crazy Boyfriend shirts are also available, so you guys can match.
Sex Checks: 60 Checks for Maintaining Balance in the Bedroom
Our Review
Looking for a Valentine’s Day gag gift? These “sex checks” are good for spicing things up in the bedroom, or just making him laugh. The “checkbook” is divided into 30 IOUs and 30 UOMEs, so you can enjoy lots of interplay. A similar product, Vouchers for Lovers, is also available.
Smooth Viking Beard Balm
Our Review
Does your boyfriend have a luxurious beard? Help him keep it tamed and conditioned this winter with Smooth Viking beard balm. The makers of this balm especially recommend the product for guys with a sparse beard, since the balm can help improve the fullness of a new beard.
Does your guy keep his face clean-shaven? Maybe an old school shave kit would tickle his fancy.
‘The Gourmet Grilled Cheese Cookbook’
Our Review
Does your boyfriend love a great grilled cheese sandwich? Help him level up his cooking abilities with this fun cookbook. Recipes include the jalapeño popper grilled cheese, lobster grilled cheese, and bacon-guacamole grilled cheese. Is he already a great cook? Maybe something from our guide to the best gifts for foodies would be better.
‘I Love You’ Necklace in 120 Languages (Imprinted in 24K Gold)
Our Review
How do you say “I love you” on Valentine’s Day? Sometimes, you need a gift that literally says it for you. This silver necklace features the phrase “I love you” in 120 different languages on top of a colored cubic zirconia stone. There are multiple color options to choose from, so you can find a color that suits her personality or mirrors her birthstone’s color. Every necklace comes with a magnifying glass, which will help her to see all of the tiny text. This is an especially romantic gift for women who love languages or linguistics.
Best Girlfriend Victory Trophy Award
Our Review
While we wouldn’t recommend that you give this “best girlfriend award” as your only gift this Valentine’s Day, it’s a nice gift to give alongside flowers, chocolate, jewelry, or a night on the town. If you want to give her a gift that’s funny and heartfelt, this is a cool gift idea that will definitely elicit a strong reaction. Another gift idea that’s similar to this is the “Best Girlfriend Ever” coffee mug.
Dogeared Pearls of Love 8mm Freshwater Pearl Necklace
Our Review
Dogeared‘s dainty, diminutive necklaces are very popular right now, and it’s not hard to see why. This particular style features a single freshwater cultured pearl, arranged on keepsake card. The card expresses lovely sentiments that are perfect for Valentine’s Day: “pearls represent the best in us…something beautiful that comes from within. wear your necklace as a reminder that you are incredibly loved.” What woman wouldn’t melt after reading sentiments like that?
Looking for something a little more rare, or a little more upmarket? Perhaps a necklace of black Tahitian pearls would be better for your girlfriend.
Etat Libre d’Orange La Fin du Monde Eau de Parfum Spray
Our Review
Is your girlfriend edgy, independent, or just plain hard to shop for? This might be the perfect perfume to suit her one-in-a-million personality. Parisian perfumers Etat Libre d’Orange specialize in scents that are a little offbeat, whimsical, and daring. La Fin du Monde means “the end of the world,” and this perfume is definitely not your typical perfume. This woody, unisex scent is really out there, with notes of popcorn, carrot seeds, cumin, sesame, black pepper, and gunpowder mixed in with traditional floral and musk notes. This is a perfume for the woman who constantly defies expectations.
Want other perfume recommendations? We also like many of the company’s other scents, including Encens & Bubblegum and Eau de Protection. Whichever option you choose, consider adding a vintage-inspired perfume atomizer to make your gift seem even more special.
‘Valentine’s Day’
Our Review
This movie is the perfect “date night” choice for couples looking to stay in this Valentine’s Day. This gift is fine on its own, but the real gift will be you sitting there and watching it with her, without complaining about watching a “chick flick”. This is also a fine gift for friends and family. Much like Love Actually, this story features intersecting couples. The film takes places in Los Angeles as the various couples hook up and break up. Don’t forget to pick up a heartfelt card to go along with your gift.
Giles & Brother Women’s Ray Pave Chain Necklace
Our Review
This designer necklace is ideal for the woman who wants to make bold fashion statements. It would look great with a dress, or worn with more casual attire. If you want to see more designer necklaces, you can browse more looks from Giles & Brother here, or browse popular necklaces from other designers here.
Antica Farmacista Prosecco Body Butter
Our Review
If your wife has been complaining about dry winter skin, surprise her with this high-end moisturizer and Antica Farmacista. The formula contains shea butter, argan oil and honey. She can use it on her hands and feet, or you can offer to give her a relaxing massage with this luxurious skin creme. If you want to go the extra mile, we recommend getting her a bottle of actual prosecco, and perhaps a package of chocolate-covered strawberries.
Catherine Malandrino Style de Paris Eau de Parfum 3 Piece Gift Set
Our Review
If your wife lusts after the red carpet looks of designer Catherine Malandrino, maybe a Catherine Malandrino gift set is just the thing. You might not be able to afford one of Catherine Malandrino’s signature red carpet gowns for your wife, but this gift set will let your wife feel like a glamorous starlet all the same. The set includes the fragrance, a mini fragrance spray for her to keep in her purse, and body lotion. The scent is an intoxicating, intriguing blend of seemingly discordant notes, including violet, ocean breezes, and patchouli. Perfume is one of the most intimate gifts you can give a woman, and every time she sprays this scent on her wrists, she’ll be thinking of you.
Want more options like this? Browse more luxury perfumes here.
I Love My Smokin’ Hot Wife Coffee Mug
Our Review
Gentlemen, no woman wants to receive ONLY a coffee mug on Valentine’s Day. That being said, she’ll love the sentiment. Just make sure to tuck an additional gift inside the mug, such as a nice piece of jewelry or a gift card.
Homemade Gin Kit
Our Review
If your husband’s go-to drink is a G&T, then this DIY gin kit. The kit comes with everything he needs to transform plain vodka into his own special blend of gin. A blend of juniper and other flavorful botanicals are included, but he can experiment with his own additions like dried edible flowers or spices. The kit makes 750ml of gin.
Not much of a gin guy? Maybe he’d prefer a Mr. Beer home-brew kit.
Nest Cam Security Camera
Our Review
For the husband who loves gadgets, this security camera is a very appealing gift. When motion is detected, a security alert can be sent right to his smartphone. Set up is simple, and the camera can also be used as a baby monitor or as a night vision tool. If you want to see more options like this, browse more security camera systems here.
‘Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates: The Forgotten War That Changed American History’
Our Review
If your husband loves American history, this book about America’s forgotten war is sure to please. If you’d like another recommendation in this vein, maybe something like George Washington’s Secret Six: The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution would be a nice choice. You can also browse more best-selling books here.
Moccamaster 79212 KBTS 8-Cup Coffee Brewer With Thermal Carafe
Our Review
If your coffee maker is old, unreliable, or just plain cheap, it’s time to upgrade your husband’s morning cup of joe. This brewer is a nice option for serious coffee fans, and the thermal carafe makes this an especially nice option for guys who make a pot of coffee and then forget about it for a couple of hours.
It’s backed by five-year warranty, and brews a full pot in about five minutes. The main draw here is the precise brewing temperature. The Moccamaster stays within a range of 196 degrees to 205 degrees, which helps to maximize coffee bloom during the flavor extraction process.
DEWALT DCD771C2 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Compact Drill/Driver Kit
Our Review
Every guy loves power tools, and this drill/driver kit is a nice tool for tackling small jobs around the house. The ergonomic handle helps reduce stress and fatigue during long jobs.
