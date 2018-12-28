59 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

This bouquet of a dozen red roses comes in an elegant vase, so she can display them right away at home or at the office. Delivery options are blacked out for certain days of the week, so you’ll want to order them a little bit ahead of the holiday. You can give them right away to surprise her, or hide them in the house until the actual holiday. These flowers are backed by a seven-day freshness guarantee, so you won’t have to worry about them wilting before you get a chance to present them to your partner.

