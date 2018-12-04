20 Awesome Big Gifts for Kids This Christmas

Watching kids open gifts is one of the best sights in the world. There’s the art of opening gifts which can either be meticulous or haphazard depending on the child. There are the amazing facial expressions and the almost immediate need to begin playing with their new treasure.

Some gifts stand out among the rest and the memories associated with these types of gift can last a lifetime. These gifts are usually big-ticket items and make quite the impact. I’ve personally received a few of these gifts in my own experience. One time it was a dog, another time a trip to Disney, and once it was a television for my room (something I had asked for several years in a row and finally received). Years later, I can still remember that feeling of surprise, shock, and pure bliss.

If you’re hoping to produce a similar experience for your children for a birthday, holiday, or big milestone, a big ticket item is where it’s at. Their overly excited reaction will be worth every penny, and the gift will surely not be forgotten.

We’ve found 20 impressive toys that will bring not only a smile but likely some audible squeals, to any child’s face. There are several options for girls, several gifts for boys, and then a list of options that can be enjoyed by both girls and boys. If you want to keep shopping, this life-like pony, this foosball table, or a giant teddy bear are all awesome options.

Awesome Gift Ideas for Girls

1. Little Gym Deluxe

Gymnasts and dancers will never be able to step away from the pieces included in this set. Practice makes perfect, and this at home set allows any girl to work on her moves whenever she’d like. The set includes all of the key pieces for a gymnast – an adjustable bar, an adjustable balance beam, a folding mat, and a landing mat. The adjustable horizontal bar adjusts to 36, 42, 48, 54, and 62 inches high and has a 100lb weight limit. The beam is 8 feet long, 4 inches wide and 6 inches high, made with laminated wood and wrapped with commercial grade synthetic purple suede. The folding mat can easily be stored between uses and is covered in vinyl. It’s fire retardant and mildew and puncture resistant. The velcro end strips allow you to purchase and connect additional mats for more tumbling space. Looking for additional gymnastics equipment? You can check out all that Nimble Sports has to offer.

Price: $899.99

2. Retro Wooden Play Kitchen

The current discount on this kitchen alone makes it worth the purchase. With easy to follow instructions, assembly is simple and should take no more than one or two hours at most. The finished product has that wow factor, so you can consider assembling it before gifting it so it’s ready to go. The details are also impressive as the set is designed with a beautiful vintage pink color and brass handles. The cooking station includes a modern upper fridge and lower freezer with water and ice options, a sink with a stove below, two burners, and storage space to store any cooking utensils or tupperware. Kids can remove the fridge from the rest of the kitchen for more room to play. Don’t forget to include stainless steel pots and pans, play food items, and a dish set in your gift.

Price: $199.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

3. Digital Piano With Bench & Headphones

Pianos can be pricey and this is an all around great option considering the lower price point. It’s a beginner piano but produces great quality sound – just like a full sized piano. The smaller size makes it more approachable for smaller kids and easier to play. The piano comes with a matching bench, a pedal, a power supply, stereo headphones (so she can practice without the rest of the household listening), USB connecting cable, and access to a piano teaching iPad app. This piano is also available in blue and white if you don’t think the pink would suit your child.

Price: $179.99

4. Huffy Pink Mini Cooper 6V

There’s not a girl in the world who wouldn’t feel like the coolest kid on the block riding around in this car. It’s super realistic with working LED headlights, rubber traction strip tires, a premium clear windshield, and both horn and engine sounds that are built into the textured steering wheel. The car can drive both forward and backward. The long lasting rechargeable battery and wall charger are both included to keep her going. Check out some alternative pink car options for girls here.

Price: $145.89

5. Barbie Hello Dreamhouse

If your child is more into Barbies than American Girl dolls, this dream house is a splurge that will keep her occupied with her dolls for hours on end. The interactive voice controlled elements on this house (there are over 100 of them) are an awesome upgrade from a standard dollhouse, bringing it to life. She can tell the house to open its doors, send the elevator up and down, or turn the stairs into a slide and back again. Switches throughout the house also create interactive effects, such as lights and sounds from the oven, shower and office desk. No detail has been overlooked with each element looking entirely realistic. You’ll find place settings, bathroom supplies, pillows, a tablet, and laptop and a vase of flowers. It’s no surprise that this house has won awards for being one of the best tech toys and is also the top item in dollhouse accessories. For the full experience, don’t forget to also purchase the things Barbie might need outside of the house like a car, a pool, a grocery store, or a bike. Shop lots of Barbie gifts and accessories here.

Price: $226.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

6. Powell Princess Castle Bunk Bed With Slide

Your daughter’s bedroom WILL be the coolest hangout spot with this princess bed set. It’s a princess castle, a tent, bunk bed, and a slide all wrapped into one awesome piece of furniture. It includes a tent over a twin bed and a covered hiding place below. The top of the slide is also tented with a princess tower that include fold-down window covers. It uses a standard twin size mattress, which is not included. Some assembly is required, but if you’re not up for that kind of commitment, simply select the option that includes assembly. For a little over $100 you won’t have to sweat (literally and figuratively) the assembly of this dream bed set. We can’t really think of a more fun way to get out of bed than down a slide. If you agree, you can shop alternative bed sets with slides included here to find your favorite.

Price: $510.18

Awesome Gift Ideas for Boys

1. Razor MX650 Rocket Electric Motocross Bike

You won’t be able to get your kid off of this bike once it arrives. Even with its battery operated electric motor, you’ll notice that there’s no noise. It also tops out at about 20 miles an hour, making it a safe option for kids. It’s well made and built strong, so even boys who play rough won’t damage the bike. It’s designed with the geometry of an authentic dirt bike frame, including dual suspension and riser handlebars. There are a few various options for purchasing. One option includes a matching helmet for a reasonable cost, which is a necessary investment. If you want to take the protection and safety up a notch, this off-road gear set includes a helmet, gloves, and goggles, all in an awesome and bright yellow color.

Price: $499

2. John Deere Ground Force Tractor & Trailer

Every kid needs a way to get around. This truck is recommended for kids two to seven years old and keeps their travels safe by only being able to go two very slow speeds – two and four miles per hour. Besides the speed – everything else is just like the real deal. It has an accelerator pedal with automatic brakes, large farm tractor wheels that provide traction on grass, dirt, gravel, or pavement, and an extra large trailer. It even has a working FM radio and an adjustable seat with flip-up armrests. Grab this truck while it’s still on sale. If you want to gift your kid an electric car but this one isn’t their style, you can check out a large selection of other options for both boys and girls.

Price: $299.99

3. LEGO Mindstorms EV3

This LEGO set isn’t just a box of building blocks – it has everything your child needs to build and operate a number of interactive, walking, talking robots. The builder has the option to start with the suggested designs or to branch out on their own and get creative. The set includes 3 interactive servo motors, a remote control, an improved and redesigned color sensor, a redesigned touch sensor, an infrared sensor, and over 550 LEGO elements. Building instructions for five various robots are included but you can also download bonus building instructions on LEGO’s website. If you’re looking for another LEGO related gift, check out the many options available online here.

Price: $349.95

4. Xbox One 1TB Elite Console Bundle

Choosing the right gaming console is just like choosing the right car or laptop. They’re all similar in many aspects, but have various details that set them apart. The trick is to find the one that makes the most sense for you (or your child). The faster remote speeds paired with the tons of extra storage space are two features that set this one apart. You’ll notice quicker reaction times and a much more comfortable grip on the controller. You can also store double the number of games when compared to the non Elite Xbox model. We recommend that you shop the tons of available Xbox games and purchase a few to go with their new console.

Price: $418.50

5. Skateboard Driveway Kit

Any skateboard lover can take the skate park to his own backyard with this ramp set. The various pieces lock together for tons of different ramp design options. This is a great starter package with the option to build humps, jumps and multilevel trick platforms. Older kids will be able to make changes on their own, while the younger ones may need a helping hand to move around the interlocking pieces. This park kit has eight ramps and six decks and is the only model that can be reconfigured in this way. If you’re looking for something slightly smaller, this Landwave starter kit has just two ramps and one deck. Looking to build even higher and wider than the larger set? You can add on to your existing purchase with these pieces.

Price: $669.05

6. Multiplayer Legacy Toys Laser Tag Set

These laser guns are so much better than Nerf guns that many kids play with. Those guns can be difficult to reload and the darts are constantly getting lost. You won’t have to worry about either of those problems with this set. It includes the four laser blasters shown, all with a shooting range exceeding 120 feet. The four separate blasters each have their own unique setting, with various strengths and weaknesses in relation to damage, range, and reload time. Built in speakers will notify you that your blaster has been reloaded and your health is located on the side of the blaster. The best part is, your blaster is the target so there are no vests to be worn. You can change the setting of each gun to create teams, or have each gun function solo, depending on the matchups.

Price: $74.99

7. Three Game Billiard Table

You don’t have to choose between pool, air hockey, or table tennis with this three-in-one billiard table. It’s a space-saving solution so your kids and their friends will have the option to switch between games when they tire of one option. All of the necessary accessories are included for immediate play. You’ll receive two pushers for air hockey, two pucks, a set of billiard balls, a resin triangle, two 57″ two-piece cues, two pieces of chalk, two table tennis paddles and balls, as well as a net and post set. The table is a standard size, measuring 84″ long x 46.5″ wide x 31″ high. Some assembly is required, but if you’d rather not do it yourself, choose the option to have assembly included and avoid the headache. To go all out and create an arcade-like experience in your house, also purchase a legitimate and awesome arcade machine or a pinball machine.

Price: $464.95

Awesome Gift Ideas for Kids

1. Jumbo 4-to-Score Oversized Game

Even the tabletop version of this game a childhood favorite, but there’s no question that this jumbo sized version makes it so much cooler. Either called connect four or four to score, it’s made with heavy-duty plastic which can be used either indoors or outdoors. It’s a great two player game but can also be played with teams for championship matches. The jumbo board measures 48 wide x 22.4 deep x 46 inches high. If you want to gift a few jumbo games, a giant jenga and giant chess set are awesome additions.

Price: $289.83 (39 percent off MSRP)

2. Backyard Discovery Scenic Heights All Cedar Playhouse

The Scenic Heights Playhouse is made from 100 percent cedar which proves to be rot resistant and highly resistant to natural decay. All lumber is pre-stained for a smooth and clean appearance, as well as cut and stamped with the part number to help speed up the building process. The house features a play kitchen, which has everything but running water. There’s a play sink and play stove, so children can pretend to cook. There’s a built-in bench with a comfortable cushion and with built-in storage doors, the perfect place to keep outdoor toys. This set is best for younger children before they’re ready to tackle a real swing set and is recommended for ages two through 10. If you really want to make a splurge with a crazy purchase – this backyard mansion is insane, containing many of the design features that you would find in an actual home. Looking for a step between the two, check out this mini victorian cottage. You can browse tons of backyard playhouse options here to find the perfect one for your family.

Price: $558.94

3. 192 Piece Jumbo Blocks Set

These colorful building blocks are just like large LEGO blocks, coming in various sizes for creative building. The large blocks are about 6″ x 4″ x 4″; the smaller ones are 4″ x 4″ x 4.” They are well built, durable, and snap together without any hassle. They’re also easy to take back apart when you want to switch up your creation. They come packaged in a large cardboard box with a small guide containing some suggested designs, but the sky’s the limit to come up with your own designs. These are a great addition to any playroom. Many reviewers mention the benefits of purchasing a second and/or third set, allowing them to make even larger creations like cars, houses, etc.

Price: $264.50

4. Blast Zone Hydro Rush Inflatable Water Park

There’s nothing kids love more than a big bouncy machine, and adding a pool and a water slide makes it that much more exciting. It’s easy to use, intuitive to set-up, and fills up with water rather quickly. It’s also made of extremely durable fabric that mimics the materials used on professional bouncy houses and will hold up even with several rambunctious kids on it for hours. Check out some of the customer photos to see this toy in action. Blast Zone is well known for all of its inflatable creations. If this one isn’t for you, or you want a design that can be used regardless of the weather, shop additional choices here.

Price: $408.28 (15 percent off MSRP)

5. Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline With Safety Enclosure & Basketball Hoop

A trampoline is a great addition to any backyard, a game that will keep kids occupied and exercising rather than sitting in front of a screen for hours on end. This one was created with safety at the forefront of its design, so you can let your kids play with peace of mind. The closure system doesn’t have gaps like many other trampolines on the market, so once the enclosure is zipped, there’s no way for someone to fall off. The poles are all padded, again making this a safer environment for play. The basketball hoop is a fun addition, also safely made with a breakaway feature that allows it to detach from the side if too much force is applied. Skywalker has a number of trampolines in various shapes and sizes. You can shop them here to find the one most suitable for your kids.

Price: $249

6. Nice Rink 14′ x 36′ Outdoor Ice Rink

Whether you have an ice hockey fan, a figure skater, or a kid who just wants to have some fun on the ice, you can turn your backyard into a winter wonderland with an outdoor ice rink. The white film liner is designed for single-season use and will provide a winter filled with outdoor fun. It’s extremely easy to assemble and comes with a DVD instruction video, proving to be much more helpful than a traditional set of written instructions. If you need another size, there are similar kits available in a plethora of sizes. We recommend going with the largest version that will fit your yard for the most space to skate.

Price: $369.99

7. Mountaineer Swing Set with Wood Roof Canopy

There’s no question that every kid wants some version of a playground in their own backyard. They don’t have to wait their turn on the swings, and they can go down the slide as many times as they’d like – it’s every child’s dream. You can make that dream come to life with an awesome swing set like this one, that will undoubtedly last a lifetime. It will keep your child and their friends busy, and look impressive in your yard with the beautiful design, and clean finishing touches. The materials are high quality and the set can be assembled fairly easily. This set includes: a wiki wave slide, an extreme tube slide, a rock wall with climbing rope, a safe entry ladder, a deluxe rope ladder, two belt swings and one trapeze swing, a built-in picnic table, sandbox, a tic-tac-toe panel, a steering wheel, a play telescope, and a flag kit. If this design isn’t quite right, shop alternative swing sets, both big and small.

Price: $2,199

