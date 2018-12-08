20 Best Camping Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Shopping for a lover of the outdoors who’s known to enjoy a good camping trip? Our list of the best camping gifts has tracked down some awesome deals on camping equipment that will turn you into an instant holiday hero!
ALPS Mountaineering Eclipse Table
Not every campsite includes a picnic table for game playing and meal time - especially if it's a bit off the beaten path. If you're shopping for someone who enjoys camping on public land and non-traditional campgrounds then this 27 by 27 inch table will be a major game changer for them!
ALPS’s approach to the campsite table is unique and effective. Rather than having a hard top, this table is built with foldable fabric that is pulled taught by strapping when erected. The table folds and breaks down into roughly the size of a folding chair, allowing for a very portable dining and gaming space.
ALPS also includes an 8×36 inch shoulder carry bag for even easier transport. The tabletop is taught, but not suitable for drinks so there are cup holders located on a lower level underneath the main table surface. It also keeps the table clutter-free which is a nice design.
For road-tripping and other space-saving camping endeavors, this is the perfect table for folding up and strategically packing. We all know that challenging game of truck-bed or back seat Tetris when it comes time to pack up and move to the next campground - saving space where you can is always a good call.
Weighing in at seven pounds, this table isn’t quite as light as it is portable, but it's still not heavy in our book considering what it's function is! A unique and practical camping gift that will likely change the way whoever you're shopping for does dinner and game night!
BioLite Outdoor Smokeless Fire Pit/Grill
Here's a radical new device from Biolite that will make for an awesome camping gift! The Smokeless Firepit/Grill is a fascinating and effective innovation in both campfires and grill sytems - and we're giving you exclusive access to a 20% off code only available through Heavy! Just use the code BIOHEAVY at Amazon's checkout for $40 off!
The idea of this device is to create a portable campfire that is essentially smokeless. By using a built-in fan/airflow system this firepit feeds the flames oxygen in key points to get a roaring fire going in moments. You can control flame intensity by hand or by connecting to the device with your smartphone via bluetooth - pretty neat. It's a super efficient system that really allows you to fine tune how hot and how fast you burn your fuel (without having to move your seat every few minutes due to billowing smoke)
The firepit also has two levels - one for cordwood and one for charcoal if you want to use it as a grill. You can see through the entire device because it's built with a unique X-ray mesh allowing for 360-degree heat output and flame visibility. It's furthermore an ideal size that can be easily broken down (folding legs) and carried anywhere you would lug along a standard sized cooler! The backyard, campground, beach or fishing hole are all appropriate settings for this versatile firepit!
The 10,400 mAh power pack that drives the fan system can also be utilized as a USB compatible power bank for your other devices making this unit that much more effective as a wilderness companion!
Make sure to check out this product video for a closer look at the new BioLite Firepit!
ProHealth Titanium Lightweight 3-Piece Pot and Pan Camping Cookware Set
This pot and pan set from ProHealth will make a great addition to any camp kitchen. If you're shopping for someone that enjoys cooking elaborate meals at the campground, they'll love the liberty to cook this set gives them. The titanium construction of these pots and pans makes the set ultralight (just under ten ounces) while remaining exceptionally durable, and all the pieces are effectively tasteless and odorless.
Due to the materials used, this set will not corrode or rust longterm. All the pieces are furthermore non-allergenic for those campers who keep an eye out for that. This cookware set is also dishwater safe, so you may even consider using it at home.
The lid-pan and pots can be nestled together to create a double boiler or of course can be used apart from each other. The whole set nests together for compact storage and also includes a mesh carrying pouch. This set is excessive for a solo backpacker, but would make an for an excellent addition to more stationary camp kitchens.
Thermos 34 Ounce Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Press
Coffee while camping is imperative. There's nothing better than waking up to the birds, boiling some water and making a fresh brew for the campsite. A new French press is an AWESOME gift for anyone who's as enthusiastic about coffee as they are camping. This 34 ounce unit from Thermos is the ideal camping press due to its larger size, indestructibility and ease of use and cleanup.
This is a vacuum insulated stainless steel press so it keeps coffee hot for hours and will not shatter if it gets knocked around. We're talking about a piece of camp gear here, not a kitchen accessory so this bad boy has been built tough. It's larger size can serve several campers with one brew and prepping and cleaning up is a total breeze.
For some other camp coffee gift ideas make sure to check out our list of the best coffee makers for camping and backpacking.
Hap Tim – Waterproof Picnic Backpack for 4
This unique picnic backpack is one of our favorite gift ideas in this list. If who you're shopping for loves to outdoor picnic with a partner or friends, or if they enjoy dining in the wilderness on their own this bag is a must have.
Made of high quality nylon fabric, this backpack is built tough on top of being pretty darn waterproof. The main storage compartment is oversized and built with a premium insulation lining for keeping food and drink either hot or cold.
A detachable wine bottle holder is also compatible with the side of this pack, so this is a good one for wine drinkers too! I really love how Hap Tim has set up the included cutlery set, it’s truly an effective bag for hiking into your favorite lunch spot to dine in style.
Hap Tim even includes all the cutlery, wine glasses and other dining necessities pictured - it’s seriously great value for the cost! Customer reviews even rave about the quality of the included picnic blanket - HapTim has not cut any corners with this one.
A rad gift for a rad camper that will definitely be the work-horse behind many a memorable picnic!
Sierra Designs Frontcountry Bed: 35 Degree Synthetic
Shopping for an outdoorsman or woman who often camps with a partner? Is that partner you? Either way, this is a righteous two-person sleeping bag that provides exceptional warmth, comfort and SPACE! It's perfect for camping couples and for solo sleepers who love extra room to sprawl out!
This poly-fiber synthetic sleeping bag is rated down to 35 degrees F, so it's nearly an all-season sleep system. If who you're shopping for is going to be sleeping with a partner in this cozy double-bag then they can likely endure even colder temps due to the increased body heat.
On top of being a sleep system for two, this is no ordinary sleeping bag. The Frontcountry bed is a zipperless sleeping bag that employs a comforter flap to trap (or release) heat. It's a snug cocoon that spares you the hassle of zippers and feels more like your bed at home than a sleeping bag. There's also a foot vent for releasing some heat on warmer nights as well as an integrated sleeping pad sleeve to ensure your pad doesn't run away on you in the night! Sierra Designs has gone the whole nine yards with this one - and it's still priced super reasonably!
There are a few different size options available, going all the way up to Queen sizing so whoever you're shopping for will never be short on sleeping space while camping ever again! In fact, they're going to need a bigger tent!
Schrade SCAXE2 Stainless Steel Survival Hatchet
Every campsite needs a good hatchet. The ability to cut kindling from larger pieces of wood when you don’t feel like searching in the dark for smaller sticks is a beautiful thing. This survival hatchet by Schrade is a top choice for splitting wood at the campsite, and also has some practical survival features that might come in handy even if you're not in survival mode! If you're shopping for a regular camper they will love the portability and dependability of this little powerhouse hatchet.
Thi stool has a titanium coated stainless steel head and a fiber glass filled handle. It's a tough little hatchet that's built to last. The ergonomic black TPR rubber grip, in particular, has a nice balanced weight and feels great in your hand. At less than a pound and a half, this smaller sized camp-hatchet is potentially even lightweight enough to come along backpacking.
The total length of this tool is just under 12 inches, so it’s quite a compact and packable. A hammer pommel on the back side of the head is great for pounding stakes and an extra large ferro rod for starting primitive fires is also hidden within the handle. All in all, this hatchet by Schrade is a highly reviewed camp and survival item that will make an awesome addition to any outdoor gear locker.
Stanley Classic Flask
Here's a hilarious camping gift that will without a doubt be a hit! If who you're shopping for is known to enjoy a stiff drink at the campsite, they'll get a kick out of this rugged outdoor flask from Stanley.
It's an 8 ounce, stainless steel, BPA free flask crafted in the classic Stanley style. It's tough, leakproof and built with a wide mouth for easy filling. There are many colors to choose from, but we love the aesthetic of the Hammertone Green color. Nothing says "camping" like Stanley and booze!
Stanley Vacuum Stein
Our Review
This unit effectively keeps your brew cold as ice, has a latching lid for spill control and enough capacity for tall pours - because we're talking about camping here, right? The inside of the lid is also stainless steel so there is no plastic contact with your beer, nice!
A silly but rugged camping gift that also makes for a great overall camp mug - no doubt another winner from Stanley.
Coleman Camp Propane Grill/Stove
Our Review
Coleman’s Wind Block panels help shield the burners from any wind and can also be folded down and utilized as side tables. I can’t speak highly enough about this feature - when struggling to cook in high winds out in the field it’s beyond helpful to have protection from frustrating gusts. This grill/stove is also exceptionally fuel efficient which makes it great for road-trippers and every-weekend campers.
This unit puts out 20,000 total BTUs of cooking power over the stove and 130 square inches of grill space. so there’s practically nothing this grill can’t do in terms of camp cooking. It fits up to a 10 inch pan on the stove and has just enough room to cook for the whole family on the grill. Despite its compact, highly packable size you can cook a solid amount of food at once with this one!
Perfect for all sorts of outdoor scenarios, this is one hell of a camping gift that will see some heavy use in its lifetime!
Winner Outfitters Double Camping Hammock
Our Review
At just one and a half pounds and exceptionally compressible, this unit packs super compact. This hammock has a whopping 500 pound weight limit, which is quite impressive considering just how tight it packs. The 210T nylon parachute fabric used to build the hammock body is what allows it to be both strong and ultralight.
Winner Outfitters includes two tree friendly straps and carabiners with their hammock so it comes ready to hang. At this price point this is a killer value hammock! Customer reviews praise this one for its spaciousness, easy set-up, and durability. Winner Outfitters also makes a single hammock in the same style if you think whoever you're shopping for would value less packed weight over sprawl space.
Coleman Tent Kit
Our Review
This tent kit from Coleman includes some extra robust stakes, a mallet for pounding into tough ground and a stake puller for removing stakes out of that same tough ground. There's also a little brush and dustpan included which is worth the cost of this set alone. It's always a smart move to keep your tent floor clear of twig, pebbles and debris to ensure long lifespan, especially when breaking it down for storage. A great stocking stuffer or add-on gift, this kit from Coleman is an unsung hero!
LuminoLite Rechargeable 4 LED Book Light
Our Review
This is a great camping gift for the right type of outdoorsman or woman that will likely end up being used for meal prep, card games and rummaging through dark backpacks as well. A cheap yet thoughtful gift from LuminoLite that's bound to be a hit!
Reebow Tactical Gear 115 Piece First Aid Kit
This is a thoughtful gift for your favorite camper that they hopefully won't need, but really oughta own! This 115 piece, inclusive first aid kit from Reebow Tactical Gear is a great portable option for camping that has not cut any corners.
It's irresponsible to be unprepared in the event of a medical emergency - this first aid kit will ensure that whoever you're shopping for is prepared with some basic medical treatment. The whole kit is only about eight by five inches and weighs just a pound so it's barely a burden to bring along.
It includes everything you would expect to find in a standard first aid kit plus a few items that make it the go to option for camping and the outdoors. A rescue whistle, compass, light stick and raincoat make this particular kit a solid camping option. Give the gift of safety this year to your favorite camper(s) and sleep a little easier while they're out in the field!
Mr. Heater 4,000-9,000-BTU Indoor-Safe Propane Radiant Heater
Our Review
This unit puts out 4,000 to 9,000 BTUs for spaces up to 225 square feet. That's more than enough heat for most style campsites. If it detects low oxygen the Mr. Heater has an auto shut-off feature which is of course a crucial feature. This type of technology should be taken seriously in terms of safety, fortunately, this device has been mindfully designed to remain safe at all times. Not only does it detect oxygen levels, it auto-shuts off if it tips over or if the pilot light goes out.
All you have to do is connect the Mr. Heater to a propane tank and you can turn the heat on! No doubt a great gift for camping later into the season, ice fishing or more intense winter expeditions to name a few applications.
WakaWaka 10000mAh Power Bank, 10W Solar Panel, & Accessories
Our Review
The solar panel will charge the power bank in six to twelve hours depending on the light intensity or it can be fully charged in three hours on the wall charger. There are three separate USB ports on the power bank as well as one micro USB so you can charge a lot of devices at once. The average smartphone will fully charge about four times on just one power bank charge - impressive. WakaWaka sent me out their power bank last year and I never leave home for a camping trip without it.
This is seriously practical gear to own if you camp away from outlets for extended periods. No doubt a killer gift for any type of outdoor enthusiast!
Skygenius 8×21 Small Compact Lightweight Binoculars
Our Review
This is not a particularly advanced or top notch pair of binoculars, but it’s a good quality product at a great price, definitely an excellent value buy.
These are magnified at 8×21 meaning objects appear 8 times closer than they are. The second number (21) references to the diameter in millimeters of the objective lenses (the front end of the binoculars). The wider the front lenses are, the more light gathering ability they have, so it correlates to a clearer and brighter clearer image.
Also remember the higher the magnification, the less stability the binoculars will have when viewing. You really need a steady hand (or a mount of some sort) to effectively use a super high powered pair. We included this 8×21 pair because they provide some good magnification and pack small.
This compact pair is only 4.14 by 3.62 by 2.35 inches and 6.17 ounces - perfect for tossing in a hiking backpack. If you like the idea of gifting a higher quality pair of binoculars to the camper you're thinking of, check out this 10×42 pair by Holisouse or this 10×42 pair by Bushnell!
ALPS Mountaineering Ready Lite Cot
Our Review
This is designed as an ultralight, minimalist camping cot. The sleeping surface on Ready Lite is 78 by 28 inches - as far as backpacking cots go that’s an above average amount of space. When assembled, the height is 7.5 inches furthermore making this ultralight cot feel more like a regular camp cot. When broken down and packed into the carry bag, this unit is only 7 by 17 inches.
The five-legged aluminum frame and ripstop fabric body are simple/minimalist in design yet still tough as nails. There’s no special joints or segments to this camping cot which equals less potential issues down the line.
Assembly is a breeze - just slide in the side poles and snap the leg supports into place. Fitting everything back into the carry bag is also quite simple which is a BIG bonus in our book.
If you like the idea of giving the gift of a new cot but this option is either too minimalist or too expensive, check out our top list of camping cots for both some more luxurious and inexpensive options!
Advanced Elements 5 Gallon Solar Shower
Our Review
The premise here is simple - fill up the bladder, allow it to heat up in the sun, and wha-lah! You've got a hot shower when you're ready! Alright, maybe it's warm and not hot, but it's still quite the luxury considering you're camping!
This is a killer, all inclusive unit that comes at an excellent value! Not only does this purchase include the insulated solar bag for heating your shower water - it also features a built-in shower nozzle, side pocket for soaps and toilet-trees and a temperature gauge that displays water temp! For the cost, this is an impressive outdoor shower system.
There are bundle-options available through this same link if you're interested in purchasing a solar shower for all your camping pals, and Advanced Elements also offers a slightly smaller and more portable, 3-gallon sized option here.
Reliance Products Luggable Loo Portable 5 Gallon Toilet
Our Review
The Luggable Loo by Reliance Products is essentially just a five gallon bucket that's been modified into a toilet. A snap-on toilet seat and lid and a metal carry handle make it a fine option for relieving one's self in the field. This is an effective solution for campers who need a self-contained toilet system but don’t care too much about comfort.
Using the Lauggable Loo is as simple as securing a bag within the bucket and then emptying it once it's near full. Reliance Products recommends pairing this toilet with their specially made Double Doodie Toilet Bags, but just about any durable trash bag will work. The snap-on lid keeps odor from escaping fairly well, but tell whoever you're shopping for to try putting some peat moss in the bag each time they use the toilet to guarantee there’s no offensive smell. If you there's no space to bring along a bag of peat moss, dirt, leaves and pine needles are the next best thing.
A simple camp toilet solution at a low cost - no doubt a great camping gift choice for the right person you can all have a chuckle over. You can also purchase just the snap on toilet lid if you think the camper you're shopping for likely already owns a five gallon bucket.