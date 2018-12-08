20 Best Camping Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Our Review

Not every campsite includes a picnic table for game playing and meal time - especially if it's a bit off the beaten path. If you're shopping for someone who enjoys camping on public land and non-traditional campgrounds then this 27 by 27 inch table will be a major game changer for them!

ALPS’s approach to the campsite table is unique and effective. Rather than having a hard top, this table is built with foldable fabric that is pulled taught by strapping when erected. The table folds and breaks down into roughly the size of a folding chair, allowing for a very portable dining and gaming space.

ALPS also includes an 8×36 inch shoulder carry bag for even easier transport. The tabletop is taught, but not suitable for drinks so there are cup holders located on a lower level underneath the main table surface. It also keeps the table clutter-free which is a nice design.

For road-tripping and other space-saving camping endeavors, this is the perfect table for folding up and strategically packing. We all know that challenging game of truck-bed or back seat Tetris when it comes time to pack up and move to the next campground - saving space where you can is always a good call.

Weighing in at seven pounds, this table isn’t quite as light as it is portable, but it's still not heavy in our book considering what it's function is! A unique and practical camping gift that will likely change the way whoever you're shopping for does dinner and game night!