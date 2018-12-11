21 Best Classic Christmas CDs for Holiday Entertaining

The chance to play those great Christmas songs comes but once a year, and if you aren’t yet streaming all your music, we’ve got the best bets to hear all your holiday favorites from the past to the present. These are the Best Classic Christmas CDs.
Elvis If Every Day Was Like Christmas
Even though he recorded Blue Christmas back in the days before he was a superstar legend, that single Chrismas song has lived on log past his death. This beautiful album features two dozen holiday numbers he recorded, including unreleased alternate takes of It Won't Seem Like Christmas (Without You) and Holly Leaves and Christmas Tree , drawn from all five holiday albums Elvis put out and it's annotated with rare photos too.
Christmas and Gospel Greats is Elvis' two CD set with one disc of classic carols and songs, and the second disc exclusively hymns and gospel songs. It's amazing listening.
Willie Nelson The Classic Christmas Album
Willie Nelson loves to perform for his audiences, and there's no doubt he's loving us up with this collection of 16 classic Christmas tunes. His rendition of Pretty Paper is soulful and heartfelt, while his version of Blue Christmas is a completely different and slightly more upbeat take on the tune from the Elvis version. As always, Willie delivers the goods and this Christmas album is no exception.
Christmas With The Rat Pack
When Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. team up on a Christmas album you can bet they're going to make your holidays merry and bright. With 16 yuletide tunes from Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer to Mistletoe and Holly and Baby It's Cold Outside, this Christmas CD delivers the best of these roguish crooners to get you in the holiday groove.
Merry Christmas by Bing Crosby
Need we say more about this album than it contains the famous crooner's version of White Christmas? Yes, we should. This quintessential Christmas CD features that unforgettable ballad along with holiday classics like Jingle Bells, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Silver Bells and Oh Little Town of Bethlehem. This is one album you can still get on vinyl as well.
John Denver & The Muppets A Christmas Together
Aided by guest appearances from Miss Piggy, Kermit The Frog, Animal, Fozzie Bear and other famous performers, this John Denver Christmas CD is decidedly different that the norm, and all the better for it. Little kids will delight in those familiar muppet voices adding their own silly stank on classic holiday favorites. Little St. Nick and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas are both standout songs on this family friendly holiday album.
The Nat King Cole Christmas Album
Can you begin to think of anyone but Nat King Cole crooning those words "chestnuts roasting on an open fire?" We can't either, because his gorgeous voice sets the tone for Christmas every year. This classic Christmas album features 20 carols and songs that will make your holiday bright, including Silent Night, Joy to the World, The First Noel and so many more.
The Best of Motown Christmas
From Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder to the Supremes, Jackson 5 and The Temptations, this collection of Christmas classics from Motown's biggest stars is a wild ride through the biggest holiday hits. Another Christmas must have is the R & B Christmas CD featuring Whitney Houston, Brian McKnight, Toni Braxton, Luther Vandross and others crooning some classics and some lesser known songs of the season, which is what makes this CD more special than some.
Celtic Thunder Christmas Voices
Celtic Thunder pays homage to your most cherished holiday favorites on Christmas Voices. This CD will instantly put you in the holiday spirit with 15 soaring tracks filled with holiday cheer. This eclectic selection includes Christmas standards from around the world and was recorded with a 90 piece orchestra to give it their signature big production sound. The tracks on this album range from the traditional to contemporary, reflective to wonderful romp.
Celtic Thunder has another classic Christmas CDs worth giving a listen to - Celtic Thunder Christmas.
A Charlie Brown Christmas 2012 Remastered & Expanded Edition
For every kid, and kid at heart, this sweet Charlie Brown Christmas CD will bring memories of the animated Christmas TV special flooding back. The sweet and innocent gang from Peanuts goes on a spiritual journey to learn the true meaning of Christmas, and every song on this holiday CD will help you envision their way. This is a remastering of the original by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, with some additional content from a few other Peanuts TV specials. It's most definitely a worthy addition to your holiday music cabinet.
John Denver – The Classic Christmas Album
This Christmas classic from the Rocky Mountain High singer will touch your heart and soul with his sweet renditions of old favorites and original compositions. He shines on Aspenglow, and his simple performances are both stirring and reminiscent of a remarkable talent the world lost too soon. In Christmas for Cowboys you'll feel his deep country roots and connection to the land.
Kenny G The Classic Christmas Album
In a 16 song round up of classic Christmas songs, Kenny G adds his jazzy interpretations to the holiday mix. His soprano and tenor sax stylings add a unique sound to those old standards, giving them new life. On his Christmas CD, The Greatest Holiday Classics, he collaborates with Manheim Steamroller and other artists in pure Kenny G style.
Barbra Streisand A Christmas Album
Since it was first released in 1967, Barbra Streisand's first Christmas album has been a classic. Streisand's gorgeously rich sound is well suited to these holiday tunes. Her standout pieces on this CD include Ave Maria, The Christmas Song and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, although not one of the 11 cuts is a clinker.
The Barbra Streisand Classic Christmas Album delivers up 15 holiday tunes, many different from her first album. Recently remastered in 2014, she sounds more poignant than ever on I'll Be Home for Christmas and The Best Gift.
Garth Brooks and The Magic of Christmas
When the king of country music takes on a genre like Christmas carols, you get unexpectedly delightful results. With a mix of old and new Christmas tunes, Brooks shows his broad range as both a soulful singer as well as a comical showman -check out the tune "Z'at You Santa Claus?" If you want to preview the selections on this CD, you'll need to go to the vinyl version here, but it's worth the listen and worth the purchase.
Tony Bennett – The Classic Christmas Album
Long before he was mixing it up onstage with Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett released this classic Christmas CD filled with our favorite holiday tunes in that sweet smooth voice that's distinct to him alone. From My Favorite Things to Deck the Halls and Christmas Time is Here, this album is filled with 18 of your favorites to keep on as background music during all your holiday gatherings.
In another Christmas classic, Tony Bennett teams up with the Count Basie Big Band for A Swingin' Christmas that'll have you on your feet and dancing in the living room.
A Windham Hill Christmas
This Christmas album is everything you'd expect from a Windham Hill collaboration. Their tradition of unusual arrangements and performances put you in the mood for the season. From the feeling of snow covered landscapes, to glittering holiday lights, this CD will warm you right to the core. With 14 different cuts, each performed by a different Windham Hill artist, it's a decidedly different twist on your favorite holiday tunes.
The Windham Hill Winter Solstice Holiday Collection is another great option, with even more great background music to put you in the spirit.
Michael Bublé Christmas
Produced by David Foster, this classic Christmas CD from grammy award winner, Michael Bublé makes a special holiday gift for all your naughty and nice family and friends. Says Bublé, "Christmas has always been my favorite time of the year for me and my family, so naturally it's been a dream of mine to make the "ultimate" Christmas record."
This one holds up to that standard with Christmas classics like Silent Night, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town along with a dozen other holiday tunes. It features duets with artists like Shania Twain and Thalia.
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir: Silent Night – The Greatest Hits of Christmas
There's nothing quite like hearing the Hallelujah Chorus or other classic carols from a world famous choir that is hundreds of voices strong. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has been singing for more than a hundred years now (not the same people!) and this Christmas album is a testament to strength in numbers. The simple power of their combined voices gives a new feeling to old Christmas favorites like Winter Wonderland and White Christmas, but where they really shine is on that aforementioned piece, and their rendition of Carol of the Bells is nothing short of amazing.
The Gift: Acoustic Offerings for the Holiday Season
Acoustical guitarist Eric Tingstad collaborates with his longtime musical partner and ocarina player, Nancy Rumbel to create a musical celebration for the holidays that will become a family favorite. This classic Christmas CD is as fresh each year as it was when first released more than 30 years ago. With Christmas favorites, hymns and original arrangements, this is the perfect music for Christmas morning and intimate holiday gatherings where it enhances rather than interrupts conversation.
Another of their holiday acoustic CDs, Star of Wonder brings new life to more of your old favorite Christmas songs. These CDs are a must for your Christmas collection.
Pentatonix That’s Christmas to Me
If you were wowed like most of by their version of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah on their A Pentatonix Christmas CD, released in 2016, you'll love this debut Christmas CD released in 2014. Tight vocals, classic rhythms and wicked harmonies permeate this fun and upbeat Christmas release with eleven tracks, including our favorite mashup of Winter Wonderland and Don't Worry Be Happy. It's a holiday romp that's perfect to listen to while decorating and doing holiday party prep.
Their 2018 #1 new release, Christmas is Here! features more of their distinctive style and features a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson on the song Grown Up Christmas List.
The Little Drummer Boy by Vienna Boys Choir
The sweet and soothing sounds of the Vienna Boys Choir come alive on this classic Christmas CD featuring the cover title, Little Drummer Boy, along with a collection of 18 carols and hymns in both English and Austrian. From Joy to the World, to Hark the Herald! Angels sing, this holiday CD features all of your favorites to put you in the Christmas spirit.
Another version of the Little Drummer Boy might be more familiar to you - recorded by the Harry Simeone Choral, this shorter album features lots of Christmas songs you learned as a child.
The Andy Williams Christmas Album
This Andy Williams Christmas album made history for his amazing performance of "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," although it's filled with other holiday classics made famous by many artists throughout the year. This classic Christmas album features White Christmas, Oh Holy Night and Sweet Little Jesus Boy - in total a dozen Christmas songs you'll want to play throughout the festive season.