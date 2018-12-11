21 Best Classic Christmas CDs for Holiday Entertaining

Our Review

Even though he recorded Blue Christmas back in the days before he was a superstar legend, that single Chrismas song has lived on log past his death. This beautiful album features two dozen holiday numbers he recorded, including unreleased alternate takes of It Won't Seem Like Christmas (Without You) and Holly Leaves and Christmas Tree , drawn from all five holiday albums Elvis put out and it's annotated with rare photos too.

Christmas and Gospel Greats is Elvis' two CD set with one disc of classic carols and songs, and the second disc exclusively hymns and gospel songs. It's amazing listening.