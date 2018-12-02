45 Best Gifts for Cousins: The Ultimate List

The Motorola Moto Z3 Play is a fantastic gift for any tech lover or aspiring photographer. This smartphone is budget friendly and has some amazing features that would make you think it is much more expensive. This phone is user friendly with features like three-finger screenshots, scanning text from the camera, copy and paste from photos, and innovative photography effects.

The camera on the Moto Z3 Play is great at taking high quality photos for social media, printing, and more. It has photo modes including portrait, wide angle selfie, fast action, background replacing, graphs, and even cinemagraphs, a combination of video and photos that allows you to keep only a portion of the photo animated.

The most unique feature of the Moto Z3 Play is the ability to use Mods. Mods allow you to customize your phone quickly and easily. They click right on to the back of the phone to add new experiences and features. The phone comes with an extra battery pack Moto Mod. Other Mods include a Polaroid Camera instant printer, stereo speaker, and Digital TV. Mods are truly a unique feature that isn’t found on any other smartphone.

Your cousin will love this gift because Mods will allow them to express their interests and tastes for a totally customized smartphone experience.