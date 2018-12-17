20 Best Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything (2018)

Are you shopping for a man who already seems to have everything he could possibly need? We feel your pain, and we’re here to help you find something unusual for that “hard to shop for” guy in your life. Our guide to the best gifts for men who have everything is packed with interesting ideas for all budgets.

1. Classic Car Havana Experience in Cuba

After many decades, Americans were finally able to start directly traveling to Cuba. These days, direct commercial air service between the United States and Cuba is practically commonplace, which hasn’t been the case since the early 1960s. If you know a guy who has always wanted to visit Cuba, this cool travel experience will definitely get him excited.

This experience will take him and a guest on a wild ride through the streets of Havana. They will sit in the backseat of a classic American convertible, and take in all the sights from the comfortable backseat of the car. After the drive is over, the package includes drinks at the Hotel Nacional to cap off the day. Do note that this voucher only covers the car experience. Travel costs to and from Cuba are not included.

Price: $119

2. Wintersmiths Ice Chest

Any whiskey drinker knows that spherical ice is the best way to chill a drink. Ice spheres melt more slowly in a drink than a cube of the same size, meaning that spheres let you super-chill a drink without overly diluting it. Plus, spheres of ice just look cooler than cubes. The man who has everything might have a deep selection of premium bourbons and whiskeys, but he might not have the perfect ice maker. That’s where you come in. This “ice chest” makes four 2.36 inch/60 mm ice balls at a time.

The patent-pending design employs directional-freezing to remove and isolate air bubbles. Fewer air bubbles mean less of a chance that your ice will break up in your drink. This ice mold is made from BPA-free plastic and FDA approved food-grade silicone, and offers a sphere that is clear, not cloudy. Give this gift alone, or pair it with a bar-related gift. We recommend a cocktail shaker (we like this funky one that’s shaped like a pineapple), or a cocktail book like The Curious Bartender.

Price: $120

3. Wacom Cintiq 13HD (DTK1300) 11.75″ x 6.75″ Active Area USB Tablet

Wacom’s Cintiq tablets are beloved by digital artists and graphic designers. This tablet is designed to be flexible for any person, and for any working style. Designed to work with both Mac and PC, the Cintiq 13HD is also reversible, so it can be used by both right- and left-handed people. The pressure-sensitive pen offers digital precision with a traditional arts feel. Vary the pressure and angle of the pen against the screen to dynamically change the exposure, brush size, or line weight. The Pro Pen has 2,048 levels of pen-pressure sensitivity as well as pen-tilt recognition. Wacom tablet’s usually cost an arm and a leg, but this model is Certified Refurbished. That means it looks like new, comes with all original accessories, and includes a 90 day warranty. If you want to see more Wacom products, browse more Wacom tablets on sale here.

Price: $649 for certified refurbished

4. Samsung Electronics DP700C6A-X01US ArtPC Pulse Premium Desktop

Samsung’s new-for-2016 desktop may look like a fancy trash can, but it’s definitely got some powerful features that will appeal to those who use their desktop for work, or for play. An Intel i5 processor, paired with eight gigs of RAM and a 256GB SSD, offer ample power, speed, and storage for the average user. For the audiophile, a built-in 360 degree speaker module powered by Harmon Kardon offers balanced sound and tone. The included AMD Radeon RX 460 graphics card is more than capable for handling popular games like League of Legends, Overwatch, and DOTA 2. A wireless keyboard and mouse (not pictured above) are included. If you’re looking for even more power, there’s a higher end version of this desktop available, which boasts an Intel i7 chip, 256GB SSD, and 1TB HDD. While it’s about $400 more, it may be worth it for the man who needs more speed and power.

Price: $1,099.99 for the Intel i5 version (8 percent off MSRP)

5. ‘The Last Lion Box Set: Winston Spencer Churchill, 1874 – 1965’

Shopping for a history buff? This box set collects the works of celebrated historian William Manchester, and is the first time all of the author’s books on Churchill have been collected together. Tracing Churchill from his youth to his roles in WWI and WWII, this collection also delves into the challenges facing Churchill in his later years, after the Nazis were defeated. If he’s passionate about British history, WWII, or politics, then this box set is a must-have. Not sure this box set speaks to his literary tastes? Browse more boxed sets of literary classics here.

Price: $74.81 (40 percent off MSRP)

6. LG Electronics OLED65E6P Flat 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2016 Model)

If the man who has everything has yet to get a 3D capable TV, this would be a stellar gift. At $1,000 off the list price, you’re getting a great set of features at a nice discount. High points of this TV include a Harman Kardon sound bar, dynamic OLED HDR picture, perfect black and cinematic color, and support for Cinema 3D. We like Cinema 3D-supported TVs because they enable you to use lighter, more comfortable 3D glasses that cost less than other 3D technologies. You can use these ones with this TV, for example. This TV boasts 4K resolution, with an astonishing 8.3 million OLED pixels delivering a gorgeous picture.

Not sure if this TV is right for their needs or your budget? Browse more 2016 4K TV models on sale here.

Price: $3,997 (20 percent off MSRP)

7. RapidX Checkered Flag Gaming Chair

Shopping for a gamer? If he already has the latest hardware and the best games, the best thing you can do is offer him a more comfortable place to sit for those epic gaming sessions. The bucket seat and “finish line flag” design are inspired by racing seats. Each chair includes a locking tilt mechanism, which can be set anywhere between 85 degrees and 165 degrees. Multi-directional, adjustable PVC armrests ensure that he is comfortable and supported, even during marathon game nights with the guys. You can browse more RapidX chairs here.

Price: $349

8. VirZOOM Virtual Reality Exercise Bike

Need something for the guy who’s trying to get fit, but also loves video games? Kill two birds with one stone with this high-tech fitness gaming rig. The VirZOOM virtual reality bike is perfect for the guy who already owns a VR headset. VirZOOM is currently compatible with the Playstation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets. The bike comes with an assortment of VirZOOM arcade games. In addition to being a fun way to play VR games, the bike also supports fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring. This is a lightweight bike that can fold for easy storage, making it ideal for apartment living.

Price: $399.99

9. Abbyson Living Foyer Premium Italian Leather Armchair

This is the chair for the man who has everything. This is the kind of leather armchair you’d see in an English gentlemen’s club, a fine library, or a stately country home. This is the chair where you sip scotch and smoke a fine cigar. This is a chair for men of industry. If you’re shopping for a man with an appreciation for the finer things, the historical character of this armchair makes it a must-have. Consider picking up the matching leather sofa, if he has the space.

Price: $1,016.99

10. Tateossian Men’s Mechanical Sun & Moon Cufflinks

These unusual cufflinks are perfect for the man who appreciates high-end men’s accessories. The sun and moon design also makes them appealing for the man who loves astronomy. If he doesn’t already own a cufflink-compatible shirt, make sure to grab him a shirt with French cuffs to make your gift complete. If these cufflinks aren’t to his taste, browse more cufflinks from Tateossian here.

Price: $395

11. Baubax Travel Jacket

Need a gift for the guy who’s always on the go? Frequent flyers will love this travel-friendly jacket, which is packed with hidden pockets for stashing all his gear. The jacket comes in three colors and seven sizes, and each jacket has a total of 15 features, including a neck pillow, eye mask, gloves, drink pocket, and zipper with pen. This is a great gift for the guy who is a chronic over-packer, and often struggles to close his suitcase at the end of the trip. You may also want to visit our guide to the best travel gifts to get some additional gift ideas in this vein.

Price: $142.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

12. Lechal Smart Navigation & Fitness Tracking Insoles With Buckles

This set of smart insoles with companion buckles is designed to help men train smarter, while also helping them navigate the world around them. These would be a great gift for a runner, frequent traveler, or gadget guru. For folks who want to use these insoles while running or walking, the insoles offer tracking steps taken, calories burnt, distance travelled, and other key metrics. Health data can be synced with Apple Health or Google Fit. For those looking to get hands-free navigation instructions, the soles offer detailed route guidance through simple vibrations and patterns. The insoles last for 15 hours on a single charge.

Price: $179.98

13. ‘Sort of Coal’ Kuro Activated Charcoal Shampoo

This upscale grooming gift is great for fans of Japanese beauty routines. This organic shampoo is made in Japan, and is perfect for men with normal-to-oily hair. The charcoal in the shampoo washes away dirt, oil, and other impurities, leaving him feeling squeaky clean. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse more Japanese charcoal grooming products here.

Price: $42.50

14. Bent Basket Cargo Rack

Shopping for an aesthete who loves cycling? This upscale cargo rack will transform the look of his bike. This functional rack holds up to 50 pounds of cargo, but weighs less than two pounds. The rack has been weather-proofed and CARB certified. Made in Brooklyn, we think hipsters everywhere will love this cargo rack. Pair it with other funky bike accessories like this six-pack beer carrier or this bike cup holder.

Price: $99

15. ‘Ivan Ramen: Love, Obsession, and Recipes from Tokyo’s Most Unlikely Noodle Joint’

This is a gift for the man who loves Japanese food, but doesn’t know how to make it at home. Ivan Ramen is essentially two books in one: a memoir and a cookbook. Filled with stories about how Ivan started his ramen restaurant in Tokyo, the book is also packed with pro tips on how to make the best noodles, prepare the best toppings, and how long it takes to make a truly delicious broth. Pair it with this attractive ramen bowl set, and you’ve got a complete gift for the foodie or Japanophile in your life.

Price: $22.02 (27 percent off MSRP)

16. AmazonBasics 12-Volt Heated Seat Cushion With 3-Way Temperature Controller

Winter is here, and that means car seats are cold, cold, cold. If you’re shopping for a man who doesn’t have heated seats in his car, this is an affordable way to keep him warm this winter. A series of straps keep the cushion in the perfect spot. There are three temperature settings: high, low, and off.

Price: $22.49

17. $25 GNC Gift Card

Sometimes “the man who has everything” has everything…except for perfect health. A GNC gift card is great for the guy who is dedicated to eating right, cultivating mass, and fine-tuning his body. It’s also great for a guy who could be in better shape. He can use this card to stock up on body-building supplements, herbal remedies, vitamins, or anything else he needs to feel his best.

Price: $25

18. Koziol KASIMIR Hedgehog Cheese Grater

Need a cool gift on a budget? This funky, German-made cheese grater is perfect for the guy who loves to cook. This is a fun gift made to exacting environmental standards. Pair this gift with a cheese gift basket, and you’re good to go.

Price: $14.40

19. SubPac M2 Wearable Physical Sound System

Want to take his audio experience to the next level? This wearable sound system converts low-end frequencies into vibrations that you can feel with your body. That means he can feel the rumbling bass in his favorite music, the earth-rattling explosions in his favorite action movies, and the gunfire in his favorite video games and VR titles. This immersive audio device is perfect for the man who likes to get his adrenaline pumping. You can browse additional SubPac gear on sale here.

Price: $349

20. Recon Instruments Jet Smart Eyewear

These smart glasses are perfect for enhancing his performance while cycling or running. The Recon Jet goggles deliver live metrics directly to your eyes, without breaking the flow of your activity. You’ll get map info, phone notifications, locations of nearby friends, and be able to share your data with apps like MapMyFitness, TrainingPeaks, and Strava. An instant-access point-of-view camera is perfect for capturing images of while on the go. You may want to pick up an extra battery, to help keep him powered through long runs and epic rides.

Price: $494.99

