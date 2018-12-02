35 Best Gifts for Millennials: The Ultimate List (2018)

Need a great gift for the Millennial in your life, but have no idea where to start? We are here to help you find an awesome, unexpected Christmas gift for anyone born between 1981 and 1996. These are the best gifts for Millennials.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All-Seeing Eye Pizza Sweatshirt
Our Review
This kooky all-seeing eye/pizza sweatshirt is a great gift for anyone who loves pizza and conspiracy theories in equal measure. Pair it with a pair of pizza sweatpants and you've got a wild head-to-toe look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Unicorn Onesie for Adults
Our Review
This onesie is available in four different sizes, making it easy to find the length that is best for your height. The smallest size fits folks as small as 4'11", with the biggest size suitable for those up to 6'3".
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Good Hurt Fuego (Sampler Pack of 7 Different Hot Sauces Inspired by Exotic Flavors From Around the World)
Our Review
I can't name a single one of my millennial friends who dislikes spicy food. And this collection of hot sauces makes a perfect gift because of its cool packaging and around-the-world flavor. With a variety of flavors and spice levels to choose from, there's a sauce in this kit for every culinary occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Monopoly Stranger Things Edition
Our Review
Sure, you could opt for Monopoly for Millennials, but the Stranger Things edition is more likely to actually resonate with the Millennials I know. This is a great gift for fans of Netflix's weirdest and most wild original series.
Another fun option to consider? Monopoly: Black Panther Edition. Wakanda forever!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
World’s Okayest Millenial Shirt
Our Review
If you're looking for a funny gift or a gag gift, you can't go wrong with this offbeat shirt. Available in styles for men and women, in your choice of five colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rick and Morty Anatomy Park Game
Our Review
Inspired by a classic first season episode, this fun game is the ideal gift for Rick and Morty fans. It is a fast-paced game designed for two, three, or four players. A complete game takes about 30 minutes to play through, so it's the perfect length for those who like to play a variety games in one game night session, or for those who like games with a lot of replay value.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Broke Millennial Takes On Investing: A Beginner’s Guide to Leveling Up Your Money’
Our Review
This book is packed with Millennial-friendly investing advice. If you know a Millennial who wants to start investing, but doesn't know where to start or who to trust, this book can set them on the right path.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cheeseburger Backpack
Our Review
Whether you're shopping for a Steven Universe fan, a cheeseburger fan, or both, this wacky cheeseburger backpack makes a wonderful gift idea. It's whimsical and fun and actually has a surprising amount of storage space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hakuna Matata Bracelet Set
Our Review
Many Millennials appreciate companies that give something back to charity with every purchase. This fun bracelet set is handmade in Kenya, and a portion of every sale goes to help provide water to communities in need.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Plaidypus Plush
Our Review
Looking for a gift that's cute and quirky? This plaid platypus (aka Plaidypus) is perfect for fans of Gravity Falls, or for anyone who digs wordplay or Australian animals. Even if you don't get the TV show reference, we still think this is a fun gift for people who love unusual stuffed animals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Purr Over’ Cat-Style Porcelain Pour Over Coffee Brewer
Our Review
If there are two things most Millennials love, it's cat stuff and pour-over coffee. Pair this brewer with some coffee and you have a practical, adorable gift. If you're looking for a coffee suggestion, we recommend grabbing a bag of Intelligentsia's El Diablo dark roast.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
TOMS Women’s Jutti Ballet Flat (Rose Gold Cheetah Print)
Our Review
Rose gold? Check. Cheetah print? Check. Shoes from a company that donates footwear to kids in need around the world? Check and check. These flats make a stylish gift, and they'll love the fact that this gift gives a little something back.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Easy Fermenter Wide Mouth Pickling Kit
Our Review
An increasing number of millennials are dabbling in canning and preserving. This easy-to-use kit is perfect for making your own pickles, kimchi, or other fermented foods.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Reasons to Stay Alive’
Our Review
This is a life-affirming memoir that can be a great gift for someone you love who is struggling with depression. The best gift you can give someone with depression is emotional support, and this book shows that you understand what they are going through.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Comfort Food’ Avocado Toast Squishable
Our Review
This over-sized avocado toast squishy is perfect for days when you need to snuggle with something after a hard day. He's great for snuggling, or use him as a pillow while you binge-watch your fave Netflix show.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cosmic Fat Cat on a Burger Hoodie
Our Review
This weird and wonderful hoodie is perfect for anyone with an offbeat sense of humor. It is availabe in men's sizes from small to 4XL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Holographic Geometric Purse
Our Review
These holographic purses are really cool. Between the geometric design and the way the color refracts under different lighting conditions, this is the kind of purse that will get you a lot of compliments.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Landscape Kitchen Knife Set in Gift Box
Our Review
These funky knives are one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. Each blade features a different landscape image on the blade. More than just decorative, these knives are fully food safe. Each set comes with six knives: paring, utility, chef's, bread, slicer, and santoku.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Done Adulting Today’ Women’s Relaxed Fit T-Shirt
Our Review
The perfect after work shirt, for those days when you're done with being an adult and just want to relax. Available in sizes from small to XXL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ramen Noodle Soup Print Sweatshirt
Our Review
Ramen is the food we all reach for when we're feeling broke, or when we're feeling nostalgic. This fun hoodie is a great gift idea for anyone who loves noodles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pac-Man Leggings
Our Review
These offbeat leggings are perfect for the gamer gal in your life, especially if she loves retro arcade titles. These are one-size fits all leggings, so they may not suit plus size gals. However, these similar leggings do come in plus sizes, so consider them as an alternative.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Give People Money: How a Universal Basic Income Would End Poverty, Revolutionize Work, and Remake the World’
Our Review
One of the hottest topics in economics and global politics right now is the idea of UBI, or universal basic income. Proponents of UBI believe it can help reduce poverty and prevent inequality in an age where technology is putting people out of work and the rich just keep getting richer.
Author Annie Lowrey examines the UBI movement in her book, citing real-world examples of UBI in action in places like Kenya and India, as well as interviewing Silicon Valley innovators who are leading the UBI movement in the US.
If you're looking for a gift for a Millennial who is interested in politics, economics, or social justice, they will absolutely adore this book.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Tasty Latest and Greatest: Everything You Want to Cook Right Now’
Our Review
This is a cookbook for the Buzzfeed generation. Inspired by the popular Tasty videos produced by Buzzfeed, this cookbook compiles over 80 trendy recipes.
Suitable for vegans and carnivores alike, highlights include recipes for dishes from carne asada fries to glittery unicorn cake.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Blizzard Bay Men’s Unicorn Vomit Ugly Christmas Sweater
Our Review
Ugly Christmas sweaters are always a fun gift idea, and this vomiting unicorn is definitely one of the more unique designs we've seen this holiday season. Plus, it lights up, making it extra festive.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Worldwide Experience Gifts – Ultimate Tinggly Voucher/Gift Card in a Gift Box
Our Review
Tinggly is a really cool company that specializes in once-in-a-lifetime experiences. You can redeem this voucher for one of their cool events, including a day diving with sharks, visting a yoga retreat in India, or even having dinner with a NASA astronaut.
Please note that the voucher only covers the cost of activity, and not travel to and from the destination where the adventure takes place.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Northern Brewer Home Brewing Starter Set
Our Review
Brewing your own beer is super fun, and a lot cheaper than buying beer at the store. This gift is a great winter project for beer lovers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Super Easy Vegan Cheese Cookbook: 70 Delicious Plant-Based Cheeses’
Our Review
For a lot of Millennials, the hardest part of going vegan is giving up cheese. This fun cookbook teaches you how to make vegan cheese that doesn't suck. If you know a vegan who REALLY misses cheesy fries, this cookbook will make their day (and save them a ton of money, because storebought vegan cheese is WAY too expensive).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Christmas Morning Breakfast Gift Basket
Our Review
When money is tight, little luxuries can really lift someone's spirits. This gift basket is packed with everything they need to have a really spectacular breakfast feast.
This basket includes the following items: buttermilk pancake mix, waffle mix, pure New Hampshire maple syrup, gourmet coffees, traditional scone mix, wild Maine blueberries, country ham slices, & blueberry jam.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Paleo Keto Gift Box Basket
Our Review
Featuring nearly four pounds of tasty, keto-friendly treats, this is a great gift for the fitness/nutrition nut in your life. Everything in this box is keto or paleo-friendly.
Each box contains the following: Bob's Red Mill Paleo Pancake & Waffle Mix, Foodie Fuel Butter Toffee Fuel Snacks, Purely Elizabeth Grain Free Coconut Cashew Granola, Chocolate Sea Salt RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bar, Stretch Island Apple and Strawberry (Organic) and Grape (Organic) Fruit Strips, Organic Chewy Banana Bits, Dang Toasted Coconut Chips (Lightly Salted), Go Raw Organic Superfood Sprouted Cookie Crisps (Choco Crunch), a box of Emerald Natural Walnut & Almond Packets, and Stash Premium green tea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Millennial Loteria
Our Review
Inspired by the classic card game Lotería (also known to some as "Mexican Bingo"), this "Millennial" edition of the game features art with a decidedly 21st Century twist.
Inspired by the viral Instagram account @MillennialLoteria, this game updates the classic cards with Millennial equivalents: La Dama as La Feminist, El Catrín as El Hipster, and Las Jaras as La Hashtag, to name a few. Even if you never played the original game, you'll enjoy this updated twist on an old favorite.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Belong: Find Your People, Create Community, and Live a More Connected Life’
Our Review
Know someone who is feeling adrift? This book can help them follow their dreams and build a community.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PJ KABOS Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2018 Gold Medal Winner)
Our Review
When you're on a budget, you can't always afford the little luxuries in life. Surprise someone with a bottle of this award-winning olive oil. Its delicate flavor is perfect for finishing dishes or dipping with crusty bread.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fantasy Peel Off Face Mask Gift Set
Our Review
This gift set from Azure Cosmetics contains three tubes of glitter-infused face masks, perfect for embracing your inner mermaid or inner unicorn. Packed with skin-soothing vitamins and designed to gently exfoliate dry skin, this set is also cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and free of parabens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gentlemen’s Hardware Enamel Camping Espresso Mugs (Set of 2)
Our Review
Perfect for someone who loves camping, these camp-style coffee mugs can be used outdoors, or at home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Because Trump Shot Glass
Our Review
Trump's policies have driven millions of Millennials to drink. If you need a gift for someone who hates Trump, this shot glass is perfect. Plus, ten percent of every sale go towards Voto Latino, an organization designed to empower Latinx voters.