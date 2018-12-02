35 Best Gifts for Millennials: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

One of the hottest topics in economics and global politics right now is the idea of UBI, or universal basic income. Proponents of UBI believe it can help reduce poverty and prevent inequality in an age where technology is putting people out of work and the rich just keep getting richer.

Author Annie Lowrey examines the UBI movement in her book, citing real-world examples of UBI in action in places like Kenya and India, as well as interviewing Silicon Valley innovators who are leading the UBI movement in the US.

If you're looking for a gift for a Millennial who is interested in politics, economics, or social justice, they will absolutely adore this book.