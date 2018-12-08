15 Best Last Minute Christmas Gifts

Our Review

Score big with this last-minute gift deal on the Shark ION R85 robot vacuum. A price drop of $200, or 50 percent, drops the price of this robot vacuum down to the lowest we've seen so far this year. For just under $200, you get a WiFi-enabled vacuum that's compatible with Google Home and Alexa for hands-free cleaning. A large dust bin and improved power makes the vacuum suitable for tougher jobs, such as households with pets and allergy sufferers. A self-cleaning brush roll means less time spent dealing with messes.