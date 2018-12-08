15 Best Last Minute Christmas Gifts

Last-minute gifts don’t have to come in the form of a gift card or e-card. There’s still time to grab something great with this year’s best last minute Christmas gift ideas.
$200 Off SHARK ION Robot Vacuum R85
Score big with this last-minute gift deal on the Shark ION R85 robot vacuum. A price drop of $200, or 50 percent, drops the price of this robot vacuum down to the lowest we've seen so far this year. For just under $200, you get a WiFi-enabled vacuum that's compatible with Google Home and Alexa for hands-free cleaning. A large dust bin and improved power makes the vacuum suitable for tougher jobs, such as households with pets and allergy sufferers. A self-cleaning brush roll means less time spent dealing with messes.
44% Off Aerolatte Original HandHeld Milk Frother
A milk frother is a fun gift idea for anyone who wants to add some hot, frothy milk (or milk substitute) to their favorite cup of coffee or other beverage. However, this compact frother is also powerful enough to whip up meringues, sauces, soups, dressings and more. Its compact size makes this frother easy to transport.
50% Off Tile Mate – Key Finder
Get 50 percent off the original Tile Mate Key Finder with this deal. The popular Bluetooth tracker features a compact size and a battery that lasts up to a year. An accompanying app makes it easy to find a phone, wallet or other device.
54% Off Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub
A blend of lychee fruit and sweet almond oils helps nourish and moisturize the skin, while Himalayan salt exfoliates and removes dead skin along with built-up dirt and debris. The scrub is lightly scented and features all-natural ingredients. Possible benefits include increased circulation and a reduction in muscle soreness and cramping.
$117 Off Cuisinart PerfecTemp Programmable Coffeemaker
Get $117 off the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Programmable Coffeemaker with this holiday deal.
The coffee maker has a 14-cup capacity, and can brew between one and four cups at a time. A choice between regular and bold flavors gives coffee drinkers more control over the flavor. A permanent filter is included, along with a warming plate with automatic temperature adjustment.
46% Off Anker Fast Wireless Charger
Wireless chargers simply make life easier. This charger has plenty of power to quickly recharge smart phones, although it's specially equipped to rapidly charge Samsung devices. Universal compatibility means the charger will work with just about any device. Its compact design allows the charger to be easily carried around as needed.
29% Off DASH Compact Electric Air Fryer
The DASH Compact Electric Air Fryer is compact and lightweight, yet has a fryer basket that can hold up to two quarts. The fryer is available in other colors, although other versions may not feature the same discount. This fryer uses nearly 80 percent less oil, and instead fries foods using circulating air. Its smaller size makes the fryer a practical choice for apartments, dorms and smaller kitchens.
25% Off Marvis Toothpaste Flavor Collection Gift Set
Some last minute Christmas gifts come packaged and ready to give, such as this toothpaste set. There are seven flavors in total, including classic mint, cinnamon mint, ginger mint and more. Each paste cleans teeth without irritating the gums.
40% Off Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Score 40 percent off the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), the latest version of the Alexa-enabled smart speaker from Amazon. Its compact size allows the Echo Dot to fit into most spaces, including bookshelves and TV stands. Aside from stream music and search for TV shows, the Dot can make hands-free calls, provide the latest weather forecast, control other smart devices and more.
25% Off Garmin vívofit 4
Score 25 percent off the Garmin vívofit 4, a fitness tracker with a battery life up to one year. The tracker is waterproof and can be worn when swimming. Aside from distance, steps and calories, the tracker also records your sleep patterns. Other highlights include automatic activity detection and a customizable display.
62% Off National Geographic Kids (Print Magazine)
If you're looking for last minute Christmas gifts for kids who love nature, consider the National Geographic Kids (Print Magazine). You'll score 62 percent off 10 issues of the magazine. Each issue is designed for kids ages six and up, and includes a mix of articles, fun facts and photos for kids to enjoy.
30% Off LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle
The LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle features a dual-stage integrated filter straw. The result is a bottle that filters water on the go, making it ideal for everything from camping to hiking to traveling. The filter removes nearly all waterborne parasites and bacteria. The 22-ounce bottle is BPA-free.
40% Off Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker
WiFi connectivity makes this Instant Pot pressure cooker the most versatile model to date. Using the accompanying app, anyone with an Android or iOS device can easily monitor meals as they cook. As an added bonus, meal progress can be viewed from just about anywhere. Other features include a durable stainless steel cooking pot and a variety of built-in programs for optimal results.
$120 Off Braun Electric Shaver Series 7 790cc
A price drop of $120 off the Braun Electric Shaver Series 7 790cc makes the razor a solid choice if you're looking for last minute Christmas gifts for guys. The cordless razor automatically adapts to beards for individualized performance. The razor can be used on wet or dry bears, and features four shaving elements. A combination of turbo and sensitive modes makes the razor a suitable fit for all skin types.
40% Off AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity
This DNA kit can make a thoughtful last minute Christmas gift idea for those who are curious about their ancestry. Origins can be traced to over 350 locations globally. Once results are found, they're provided in pie charts and percentages, and are accompanied by a detailed history and facts.