17 Best Last Minute Gift Ideas for Her: The Ultimate Xmas List

Our Review

If she loves to take pictures, this is the perfect last minute gift for her! The Lume Cube makes her photos look very professionally lit, even if they're taken with her cell phone. It works with drones, DSLRs, and GoPros too.

I was skeptical of the Lume Cube because I've tried things like this before and there's always something bad about it. Either you have to remove your phone's case (that's not convenient) or the flash was shoddy or whatever else. I was pleasantly surprised by the illuminating power in this little cube of light.

The Cube securely grips her phone with its adjustable claws. It makes some really freaking great Insta pics.

Tip! Try taking portraits or selfies at night or in the dark. The end result and shadows are gorgeous.

Tip 2! Get creative with your lighting with these RBGY filters. Or go for the whole shebang!