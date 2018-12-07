17 Best Last Minute Gift Ideas for Her: The Ultimate Xmas List

Oh no! You’ve been working so hard at being an awesome human being that Christmas crept up on you this year.
Worry not; the woman in your life will never suspect these were last minute gift ideas for her! They’ll love everything on this list, and it’s all sure to arrive before December 25.
BloomsyBox – Mixed Flowers or Roses Every Month
Make her smile every month, not just at Christmas. This is one of the most thoughtful last minute gift ideas for her I can think of! Choose from mixed flowers or premium roses, and she'll enjoy gorgeous flowers that go with the season. This subscription service hand-cuts flowers from eco-friendly fields and has them on your doorstep within 2-4 days of picking.
kate spade new york Larabee Dot Stemless Red Wine Glass, Set of 4
kate spade is a female favorite. So is wine.
We think this is a recipe for a great holiday!
(Does she like stems? Or... want to be really fancy and complete the whole set?)
Lume Cube – Bluetooth LED Light Flash, Waterproof
If she loves to take pictures, this is the perfect last minute gift for her! The Lume Cube makes her photos look very professionally lit, even if they're taken with her cell phone. It works with drones, DSLRs, and GoPros too.
I was skeptical of the Lume Cube because I've tried things like this before and there's always something bad about it. Either you have to remove your phone's case (that's not convenient) or the flash was shoddy or whatever else. I was pleasantly surprised by the illuminating power in this little cube of light.
The Cube securely grips her phone with its adjustable claws. It makes some really freaking great Insta pics.
Tip! Try taking portraits or selfies at night or in the dark. The end result and shadows are gorgeous.
Tip 2! Get creative with your lighting with these RBGY filters. Or go for the whole shebang!
Bamboo Cheese Board with Cutlery Set, Wooden Charcuterie Platter and Serving Meat Board with Slide-Out Drawer with 4 Stainless Steel Knife and Server Set
Your favorite foodie will feel so spoiled with this beautiful charcuterie set with a pull-out drawer! It comes with a stainless steel knife set and server. To really step it up a notch, accompany this last minute gift with a nice bottle of wine.
Also pairs nicely with those kate spade wine glasses.
NutriBullet Balance – Calculates Nutritional Value of Your Ingredients – Bluetooth Enabled Smart Blender
I used to be an avid user of MyFitnessPal. I came across this and became WIDE EYED. If the woman in your life counts calories or tracks nutritional data, she is going to FLIP at this smart blender (I can't believe I just typed those words, but guys this is actually so cool).
Throw your kale in. The built-in Bluetooth smart nutrition sensor enables the connection to the NutriBullet Balance app and calculates its exact nutritional value. Add avocado and repeat!
The app has lots of fun recipes, too. Those are smart as well. If you tell it you don't like cucumbers, it won't show you recipes with cucumbers.
She can set and track her health & fitness goals, too.
TOO FACED Dream Queen Limited-Edition Make Up Collection
Make her holiday dreams come true with this limited-edition makeup collection including an exclusive palette of 24 dreamy eyeshadows and four face products.
Too Faced has included everything she'll need to finish her Christmas look with a deluxe size of their famous Better Than Sex Mascara and an exclusive Dreamy Lips Lip Gloss for kissing under the mistletoe.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 quart
A Le Creuset dutch oven is a cornerstone in the modern kitchen. But they're expensive, and many women won't buy them for themselves. That's why it makes a great gift!
The French cookware is well-known for its colorfully-enameled cast-iron cookware, and this limited edition piece will make her light up with joy. "Bon Appétit" lines the ruby red pot in a handwritten white script.
Set of 3 Realistic Artificial Succulent Planters w/ Round White Ceramic Pots & Decorative Display Tray
Need an office gift? Do you have a Secret Santa or White Elephant party to attend this year? Maybe you know someone who really likes plants? Succulents are super popular right now, and every woman loves succulents.
Even the worst gardeners will be able to keep these looking nice and happy all year round.
24K Gold Rose – Made from Real, Fresh, Long Stem Rose (Many Color Options)
One of the most romantic gifts you can give her! This real, live rose is a symbol of true love and now it's turned into a long-lasting token of admiration. It's lovely in red, but comes in many other rose color options.
Because they have been created from real plants, these roses do not like direct sunlight or a humid environment. Some may have natural imperfections.
It's like nature is reminding you that every relationship has a fragile side, and it is difficult to have absolute perfection.
That being said, you should probably invest in this glass display dome. You'll get the added bonus of making her feel like a Disney princess.
Real Petals, Real Leaves, Real Rose Thorns, Real 24k Gold. 100% handmade.
Storm Glass Weather Predictor – Creative Crystal Glass
Minimalistic and just, well, cool. A unique and captivating centerpiece, this tear-shaped Storm Glass has the ability to transform into multiple physical states, from clear to cloudy to crystal flakes, all based on the weather patterns in real life, in real time.
Storm Glass first appeared in the 17th century. They've since fallen out of favor for barometers when it comes to predicting the weather, but we have our smartphones for that now. This is just cool to look at. But I've still included a table that acts as a key below.
You can even engrave the wooden base with her name or something special!
Storm Glass Liquid Appearance
Weather Forecast
Cloudy with small stars
Thunderstorms
Clear
Sunny and fair
Small, isolated stars during winter
Sunny and fair weather followed by snow in 1-2 days
Large, isolated flakes
Cloudy and humid, snow in the winter
Flakes which rise and stay in the upper part of the tube
Winds in the atmosphere, changeable weather
Cloudy
Rain or rain soon
Strands forming near the top
Windy
Small floating spots
Fog
Crystals at the bottom
Frost
Diesel Scarf – Black, White & Gold – Viscose Linen and Silk Neckerchief – 71×11 in
This super cute Diesel brand scarf is made of 45% Viscose, 45% Linen, and 10% Silk.
23andMe DNA Test – Ancestry Personal Genetic Service – includes 150+ Ancestral Regions, DNA Relative Finder (Opt-in) & More
23andMe gives you a detailed breakdown of your ancestry (including Neanderthals!) from more than 150 populations worldwide. With 23andMe, you can trace parts of your ancestry to a specific group of people from 1000+ years ago. This kit provides an at-home saliva sample kit that you send back (pre-paid) to the lab for genetic DNA testing. Your lucky giftee can expect awe-inspiring results within 6-8 weeks.
Lighted Vanity Mirror with 2 Outlets and Dimmer Switch
She'll feel like a superstar getting ready in front of this light-up vanity mirror. It's durable, scratch-resistant, has built-in outlets and it's made in the USA.
This is what celebrities use, and only the best for the woman in your life, right?
Lifetime warranty.
Homesick Candles – Smells Like Home – Soy
These hand-poured soy wax candles offer a remedy for homesickness.
I bought one of these for my best friend a few years ago. I had lived in Texas, she lived in Maryland, and we both grew up in New Jersey. We got together and lit this (super slow burning) candle.
I swear this candle smelled like Jersey beaches, boardwalks, and carnivals. Happy things we grew up on. :)
The same goes for every state and some cities, countries and memories.
Scent is the strongest sense tied to memory, and these candles are sure to soothe and relax any girl or woman far from home.
All-in-one Tea Infuser Bottle – Insulated HOT Coffee Thermos – Cold Fruit Infused Water Flask – Double-walled stainless steel
It's already a cold winter and it's just going to get colder. Anybody will appreciate this stylish tea infuser bottle with a double-walled stainless steel body. If you haven't bought a new water bottle lately, let me tell you, that double-walled stainless steel is INCREDIBLE at keeping drinks either hot or cold. In this case, I think we'll want them hot.
Why not add some gorgeous loose-leaf tea to complete the gift?
Sterling Silver Compass Necklace – Enjoy The Journey
Life is an adventure. This compass will remind her to enjoy the journey as she wanders, dreams, and reaches for her goals. Maybe she's graduating soon. Maybe she's retiring, setting off abroad, or maybe she just needs a little reminder.
Dainty but strong, this sterling silver necklace will never tarnish or turn your skin weird colors.
It even comes gift-wrapped!
Lead-free, nickel-free and hypoallergenic.
Alexander Del Rossa Women’s Fleece Solid Robe, Long Hooded Bathrobe
I mean, just look at this thing. Don't you just want to live in it?? IT'S A COZY, FLUFFY MICROFLEECE ROBE WITH A HOOD.
YES A HOOD.
And TWO LARGE POCKETS.
(We're making progress, ladies.)
If she's always cold, this will definitely fix that problem for her. She'll be thanking you forever for a gift she didn't realize she needed.
There are also some shorter options of the same material here.