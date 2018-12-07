17 Best Last Minute Gifts for Dad: The Ultimate Xmas List

Dad’s always there for you. Maybe that’s why you saved getting him a gift for the last minute. After all, there’s nothing harder than finding a fitting token of appreciation for the guy who gave you everything. Of course, all that goes out the window when it’s crunch time. Read on to browse our picks for the best last-minute gifts for Dad, all of which can still be shipped in time for Christmas.
John Christian Hooded Fleece Robe
A soft, cozy robe is the perfect Christmas morning gift, especially when it looks nice enough to wear out to the mall for Returns Day. This luxury polyester robe is stylish and has a comfortable hood, so it will keep Dad warm and fashionable through the winter months.
Portable Corn Hole Set
Cornhole isn't just for the beer patio anymore. Dad's favorite bar game comes in a convenient collapsible kit that allows you to toss sacks at the beach, in the backyard, or anywhere else you fancy.
Amazon Echo Plus Bundle
Amazon's Alexa service is gaining new skills every day so there is no shortage of helpful applications for their latest generation of the Echo Plus speaker. This Wi-Fi-enabled speaker can be used to make basic commands to Alexa like "Alexa, play Gorillaz Spotify radio," or, "Alexa, turn on living room lights." Through Christmas, the Echo even comes with a Philips Hue Bulb to get your smart home started.
50 State Beer Cap Map
There's nothing like getting to know the best beers brewed in your home state. With each of North America's fifty states, there are delicious new ambers, IPAs, and lagers to taste. This wooden wall decoration has around seventy slots to hold bottle caps of your favorite beers. Designs are available of all fifty states, and unless you live in Colorado, they make for a really interesting decoration.
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
The Original Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses are an iconic look that fits almost any style. Dad will surely be excited to follow in the fashion footsteps of legends like Bob Dylan, Jim Belushi, and Leo DiCaprio.
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Noise Canceling Headphones
Listening to music with a nice pair of noise canceling headphones is the best way to take a break from the distractions and stresses of life to just find your happy place. The Sennheiser HD 4.50s are a solid pair of ANC headphones that offer a comfortable over-ear style and high-quality Bluetooth playback. They deliver detailed aptX audio wirelessly for up to nineteen hours on one charge. Their built-in NoiseGard technology is the icing on the cake, as it actively cancels out ambient sound.
Wallet Ninja Multitool
If your dad is anything like mine, he likes to always be prepared. The Wallet Ninja is a credit-card multitool that you can take along wherever you need it. This TSA-approved tool has eighteen different uses and that's not even counting the fact that you can throw it like a ninja star with fairly good results.
Collapsible Golf Chipping Net
Dad's got the driving range to practice his power and he always saves his putting for the green, so where does he practice his chip shots? This Collapsible Golf Chipping Net is a great way to train with wedge shots and can be put up just about anywhere.
Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook
If your dad is generally into fantasy video games and shows, he may secretly be a dungeon master waiting to blossom. The only way to know for sure is to get him started with the latest player handbook for Dungeons & Dragon's fifth edition. D&D is a great way to connect as a family or to get to know new people. The rulebook can also be obtained as a PDF or eBook file if you don't have time to get it shipped.
Mr. Beer Craft Brewing Kit
Every dedicated beer lover should try their hand at making their own brew at least once. It's not as hard as it sounds, especially when you have a starter kit fully loaded with everything you'll need. The Mr. Beer Craft Brewing Kit will have you making homemade beer in a matter of weeks and it's going to beat the hell out of Coors.
Pulled Pork Shredder Claws
Pulled pork is a summertime barbecue classic. It is tender, delicious, and oh so fun to rip apart with metal shredder claws. If your dad doesn't yet know this joy, it is not too late. These Pulled Pork Shredder Claws ship in time for Christmas. You can even use it to shred your holiday ham. (Disclaimer: these claws are not actually designed to shred cured ham).
Northwall Smart Key Organizer
A man with a lot of responsibility usually has a lot of keys. This Northwall key organizer can save loads of time trying to always find the right one, as it keeps them tight together in a set order. It also eliminates that annoying jangle and houses a removable bottle opener for when it's beer thirty.
Single Nylon Camping Hammock
This compact camping hammock is easy to take along to any outdoor excursion and it can be set up between two trees in a matter of minutes. It comes in single and double sizes depending on if Dad usually likes to nap solo. Be careful where you first set it up, as it may become a permanent fixture.
Anker PowerCore 10000 Powerbank
A power bank is a useful item for travel, though for phone addicts it is an everyday carry item. The Anker PowerCore 10000 is a great choice for either camp is it strikes a fine balance between portability and power capacity. This power bank is practically pocket-sized despite the fact that it stores 10000mAh of power, which is enough to recharge a Galaxy S9 at least twice.
Thermos Stainless King
A Thermos is one of those classic "buy it once" gifts that end up lasting forever. If Dad doesn't already have an insulated drink storage vessel, then do him the favor of enabling many piping fresh chili lunches at work. And who doesn't love chili?
Rogue Sunburst Mandolin
Whether or not Dad has dabbled in playing some guitar (chances are that he has), the mandolin is a fun and fresh string instrument for the musically inclined to learn. He will be able to learn songs from bands like Led Zeppelin, R.E.M., and Bruce Springsteen, all of whom have famously utilized this plucky eight-stringed instrument.
A Three-Month Amazon Prime Subscription
If you've missed your window to have a gift reliably shipped in time, you can always think practical and gift Pops a three-month subscription to Amazon Prime. He can use it to get himself what he wants with free two-day shipping or take advantage of some of the exclusive video content on Prime Video.