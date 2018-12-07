17 Best Last Minute Gifts for Dad: The Ultimate Xmas List

Our Review

If your dad is generally into fantasy video games and shows, he may secretly be a dungeon master waiting to blossom. The only way to know for sure is to get him started with the latest player handbook for Dungeons & Dragon's fifth edition. D&D is a great way to connect as a family or to get to know new people. The rulebook can also be obtained as a PDF or eBook file if you don't have time to get it shipped.