15 Best Masonic Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List (2018)

The Freemasons are the largest and most celebrated fraternal order. Though their traditions are somewhat secretive, there is no need for a mason to hide their identity. On the contrary, any brother will be honored to represent the Order with a subtle decoration or accessory. These are our picks for the best Masonic gifts you can give on any special occasion.
Square & Compass Hinged Book
Though the Masonic Order at large has made recent attempts to shed some of their secrecy, it's still fun to lean into the idea that the Freemasons are a secret society. That's why any brother will gladly appreciate this neat hinged book box, which can hide innocuously on any bookshelf with other ornate books. It actually provides a considerable amount of storage space at 5.75 x 4.5 x 1.5 inches.
Masonic All-Seeing Eye Clock
This All-Seeing Eye Clock looks great on any desk because of its classy metallic finish and unique triangle shape. It has some serious heft to it but not as much heft as the inspiring slogans that are emblazoned on the front and back.
Noche Necktie
This Noche Necktie is classy enough to wear with a full three-piece suit but its full design only appears in the proper light. From the correct angle, its design reveals an intriguing floral pattern which encases hidden Freemason symbols such as the Square & Compass and the Plum & Level. Ultimately, the real beauty of this tie is in its subtlety.
Masonic Symbol Apron
You always hear talk about Masonic aprons, but who would have thought they were actually for grilling all this time? Jokes aside, it would be in poor taste for an outsider to gift an apron from an official regalia set but this kitchen apron makes for a clever nod to the tradition while being a pretty cool gift.
Silver Masonic Cufflinks
Cufflinks are a subtle and classy way to broadcast your role in the Masonic Order to other brothers at any formal gathering. The design really pops on the silver material and they come in a nice box for storage. These are a great looking pair of cufflinks and would even make a great heirloom to pass onto the next generation of Masons.
All-Seeing Eye Ball Point Pen
It is a good feeling when you celebrate your Fraternal Brotherhood every time you sign a check or write notes for a quick speech. This ornate ball-point pen sports a fancy design that features some of the most important elements of Freemason symbology. With the All-Seeing Eye imparting its divine watchfulness over your writing, you are sure to always follow the proper path.
Memento Mori Bow Tie
Memento Mori, which is generally interpreted as "remember that you must die," is a fatalistic theme of the Masonic Order. It is an important reminder of the temporal nature of life, which is celebrated as a reason to live in a moral fashion.
Deluxe Masonic Apron Case
The Masonic master apron is traditional wear that should only be brought out for special occasions at the Lodge. When it's not being worn, it should be specially cared for by placing it in an apron case like this simple leather one from Masonic Revival. Its classy design makes it look like any normal piece of luggage but it has some subtle references to the Order which any brother will appreciate.
Freemason Emblem Light Bulb
This clever ornamental lightbulb is a great way to illuminate the qualities represented by the Square & Compass symbol of the Masonic Order. The symbol carries many deep meanings such as the connection between the body and the spirit. This decorative light bulb serves as an altar of contemplation on these themes, as it only shines with a soft glow so you can actually look at it. It makes a great desk decoration when it is affixed to a light bulb stand.
Blue Square & Compass Embroidered Gloves
In the continental rites of Masonry, it is customary for a newly-initiated candidate to be presented with a white leather apron and a pair of white gloves. Their color symbolizes the pure and spotless ethics the wearer should practice as a mason. If your lodge has yet to adopt this time-honored tradition, then gifting a pair of white gloves would be a great way to bring it back into style.
The Borromini Masonic Whiskey Glass Decanter
This decanter is made with luminous Italian-crafted glass, whose shape helps aerate whiskeys and bourbons. It is emblazoned with the traditional Square & Compass that marks your distinguished role in society as well as your distinguished taste in liquor.
Masonic Million Dollar Bill
The Eye of Providence found on the U.S. one-dollar bill is often associated with Freemasonry but, unfortunately, that does not make these Masonic Million Dollar Bills valid tender. Still, these unique replicas make for great framed keepsakes for your favorite mason.
Square & Compass Penny Punch
This Square & Compass Penny Punch is a way to turn any coin into a calling sign for your favorite Freemason. This Penny Punch can leave clear impressions of the iconic Square & Compass symbol onto any coin, making it an easy way to reach out to fellow brothers.
Square & Compass Masonic Dagger
Though this 16-inch decorative dagger is a not quite a Tiler's sword, it is still a well-crafted piece of memorabilia for a Freemason to display in their home or office. It ships with a fairly sharp blade but it is too large to legally brandish in most states so it is best left on the wall.
Masonic Master Gavel
Any veteran Freemason recognizes the authority of the Master Gavel, which is a symbol of order within the organization. This ornate wooden replica makes a great desk decoration and it's also pretty satisfying to bang with authority. Just note that traditionalists will prefer a gavel with a historically accurate shape. Most people will be fine with either.