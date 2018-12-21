5 Best Subscription Boxes for Xmas 2018

Our Review

The box that begins their STEM career. At 3-4 years old, Amazon's toy experts introduce simple concepts related to counting, building, and cause and effect. This early foundation will help them understand more complex concepts as they enter preschool.

For 5-7 year-olds, expect exciting hands-on experiments and explorations of electricity, earth science, and simple math. They'll create their own dinosaur fossils!

STEM toys for 8-13 year olds engage budding scientists and engineers with more intricate projects and experiments based on principals of physics, chemistry and engineering. Some projects contain instructional booklets and may require an adult.

Here's another really cool STEM box to check out -- Groovy Lab in a Box!

They may also like BitsBox - each box introduces a new computer science concept. Teaches kids to code in the most fun ways... it's like playing! They'll even make their own apps. Beginner friendly.