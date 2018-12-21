5 Best Subscription Boxes for Xmas 2018

The world has been taken over by subscription boxes, and judging by their success, we all love it. Who doesn’t like getting stuff in the mail that’s not bills? No one. That’s why monthly subscription boxes are a fantastic last minute gift idea this Christmas. They’re the gift that keeps on giving!

    Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler – 3-Month Gift Subscription

    Price: $68.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Coffee isn't just a morning pick-me-up anymore. It's an art! The coffee aficionado in your life will LOVE this subscription to Bean Box. It's farm to table (mug?) in less than a week, and each month you can expect 4 gourmet coffees from Seattle’s top small-batch roaster.

    For something less expensive but also awesome, a Driftaway Coffee subscription for 3 months ($51) is a good idea.

    Prime Book Box

    Price: $19.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Delightful children’s books at up to 40% off List Price. Tell Amazon a little about your child, and hardcover books will be handpicked for them every month (or two or three). Think of how happy the kid in your life will be to receive a package in the mail addressed to THEM!

    Ages baby to 12 years old.

    They may also like Highlights Puzzle Club (brain-building activities).

    Gardener’s Box

    Price: $12.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    New inspiration delivered for your garden... every month of the year! Take the guesswork out of when to plant and just plant what's in the 8 packets of seeds delivered to your door. You will be planting them at the right time of year so that they flourish! There are easy to follow instructions and plant markers to help organize the garden, too.

    Includes fruits, flowers, veg, herbs, vines, ornamental grasses and more.

    Allure Beauty Box

    Price: $15.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Makeup lovers and those new to makeup alike will adore this gift! Allure’s monthly beauty box features luxury beauty products selected by Allure experts, plus insider tips and how-tos. Get the first box for $10.

    STEM Club Toy Subscription: Ages 3-4, 5-7, & 8-13.

    Price: $19.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    The box that begins their STEM career. At 3-4 years old, Amazon's toy experts introduce simple concepts related to counting, building, and cause and effect. This early foundation will help them understand more complex concepts as they enter preschool.

    For 5-7 year-olds, expect exciting hands-on experiments and explorations of electricity, earth science, and simple math. They'll create their own dinosaur fossils!

    STEM toys for 8-13 year olds engage budding scientists and engineers with more intricate projects and experiments based on principals of physics, chemistry and engineering. Some projects contain instructional booklets and may require an adult.

    Here's another really cool STEM box to check out -- Groovy Lab in a Box!

    They may also like BitsBox - each box introduces a new computer science concept. Teaches kids to code in the most fun ways... it's like playing! They'll even make their own apps. Beginner friendly.

     

    Hopebox – Encouragement Delivered Subscription Box

    Price: $33.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Every box includes a personalized, heartfelt, comforting, and encouraging message from you to the recipient. Choose from HopeBox Light, HopeBox Classic or HopeBox Chest (6, 10 or 15 items).

    Enjoy fancy chocolates, handmade items and way more.

    It's hard to know what to do for ourselves or others when hard times come. The company says: "When you don't know what to send - Send Hope!"

