9 Most Popular Christmas Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Written by one of the most popular modern poets and author of Milk & Honey. Rupi Kaur has a strong and dedicated following on Instagram. There, and in this book, she shares her vibrant and transcendent journey about growth and healing, ancestry and honoring one’s roots, and expatriation and rising up to find a home within yourself.

Not to be biased, but many of her fans are teens to 30s and women. If you're looking to buy for someone in that demographic that likes to be touched to their soul, this book of poetry won't disappoint.