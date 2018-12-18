13 Most Popular Gifts: The Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

Okay guys. Real talk.

THIS IS THE COOLEST EFFING THING THAT EXISTS NO JOKE.

I have tried one of these before so I can speak firsthand:

Despite being electric, this is still an amazing workout. Do not underestimate the effort it takes to stay balanced at top speeds -- or even half of top speeds. My top comfortable speed is about 14 mph, but my boyfriend now uses this as his only mode of transportation at 25mph. (RIP Mazda lease)

It hasn't met a hill it can't handle, and I live in a hilly part of the US. There is a digital screen on the remote that is used to control your speed, and there's even an option to slow down and stop, although this takes some getting used to!

You can get a whopping 31+ miles per charge with this thing. Ride for hours without recharging, and ride on pretty much any terrain. Grassy knoll? Dirt? Mud? No problem. Also, I am seriously impressed with the battery life.

I highly recommend owning one of these. It makes THE BEST gift, and these are becoming more and more popular.