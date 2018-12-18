13 Most Popular Gifts: The Ultimate List (2019)

The most popular gifts this year are popular for a reason. They are all AWESOME and totally sought-after! These popular gifts are at the top many of wishlists this year!
Nintendo Switch
Kids and adults and all ages in between are wanting the Nintendo Switch this year. If you're stumped on gift ideas, this could make the right person's Christmas!
23andMe DNA Test – Ancestry Personal Genetic Service – includes 150+ Ancestral Regions, DNA Relative Finder (Opt-in) & More
23andMe gives you a detailed breakdown of your ancestry (including Neanderthals!) from more than 150 populations worldwide. With 23andMe, you can trace parts of your ancestry to a specific group of people from 1000+ years ago. This kit provides an at-home saliva sample kit that you send back (pre-paid) to the lab for genetic DNA testing. Your lucky giftee can expect awe-inspiring results within 6-8 weeks.
Xbox One S 1TB Console – Battlefield V Bundle
Includes Xbox One S console, full-game downloads of Battlefield V Deluxe Edition, Battlefield: 1943, and Battlefield 1 Revolution, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial with access to over 100+ games, 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial, and 1-month EA Access. Also plays 4K Bluray movies. Works with Alexa!
Too Faced Gingerbread Spice Eye Shadow Palette
What we love about Too Faced: Their Palettes always smell good! This limited edition eyeshadow palette rocks a festive gingerbread scent. Eighteen warm, toasty, buttery shadows in a variety of finishes are smooth to apply with comfortable wear.
Does she need new makeup brushes? I can personally vouch that these are brushes by IT Cosmetics are a gorgeous game-changer.
HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Portable Photo Printer & Instant Camera
Print social media photos on 2x3" sticky-backed paper... right from the device they're taken from. About the size of a smartphone, this keeps any picture-lover happy! Best part? It doesn't take any ink.
What Do You Meme? Party Game
This game is NOT for children, but it is hilarious! Gather up your internet-savvy friends and have an absolute blast with this game. It has a similar vibe to Cards Against Humanity... except there are memes involved. You'll find popular favorites like Awkward Seal, Disaster Girl and Pepe the Frog.
The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur
Written by one of the most popular modern poets and author of Milk & Honey. Rupi Kaur has a strong and dedicated following on Instagram. There, and in this book, she shares her vibrant and transcendent journey about growth and healing, ancestry and honoring one’s roots, and expatriation and rising up to find a home within yourself.
Not to be biased, but many of her fans are teens to 30s and women. If you're looking to buy for someone in that demographic that likes to be touched to their soul, this book of poetry won't disappoint.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
New game, new fighters, new fun! Keep the battle raging on the go with the Nintendo Switch!
NutriBullet Balance – Calculates Nutritional Value of Your Ingredients – Bluetooth Enabled Smart Blender
I used to be an avid user of MyFitnessPal. I came across this and became WIDE EYED. If the health nut in your life counts calories or tracks nutritional data, she is going to FLIP at this smart blender (I can't believe I just typed those words, but guys this is actually so cool).
Throw your kale in. The built-in Bluetooth smart nutrition sensor enables the connection to the NutriBullet Balance app and calculates its exact nutritional value. Add avocado and repeat!
The app has lots of fun recipes, too. Those are smart as well. If you tell it you don't like cucumbers, it won't show you recipes with cucumbers.
She/he can set and track her health & fitness goals, too.
Bamboo GTX Series Electric Skateboard (26 MPH Top Speed / 31 Mile Range)
Okay guys. Real talk.
THIS IS THE COOLEST EFFING THING THAT EXISTS NO JOKE.
I have tried one of these before so I can speak firsthand:
Despite being electric, this is still an amazing workout. Do not underestimate the effort it takes to stay balanced at top speeds -- or even half of top speeds. My top comfortable speed is about 14 mph, but my boyfriend now uses this as his only mode of transportation at 25mph. (RIP Mazda lease)
It hasn't met a hill it can't handle, and I live in a hilly part of the US. There is a digital screen on the remote that is used to control your speed, and there's even an option to slow down and stop, although this takes some getting used to!
You can get a whopping 31+ miles per charge with this thing. Ride for hours without recharging, and ride on pretty much any terrain. Grassy knoll? Dirt? Mud? No problem. Also, I am seriously impressed with the battery life.
I highly recommend owning one of these. It makes THE BEST gift, and these are becoming more and more popular.
Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
It wouldn't be a "popular Christmas gifts" gift guide without an Instant Pot!
I love mine and use it all the time -- it's by far my most used appliance. Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer.
It's also foolproof and not going to potentially explode all over your kitchen. It will, however, make amazing soups, sauces and chilis in less than 40 minutes total that taste like they've been simmering all day.
It's great because you can saute first (onions, for example) and then slow cook or pressure cook in the same pot.
L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll with 7 Surprises
LOL Surprise! Includes 7 surprises! (1) secret message sticker, (2) collectible stickers, (3) water bottle, (4) shoes, (5) outfit, (6) fashion accessory, and (7) L.O.L. Surprise! glam glitter doll. There's a chance for ultra-rare dolls, including Kitty Queen!
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 quart
A Le Creuset dutch oven is a cornerstone in the modern kitchen. But they're expensive, and many people won't buy them for themselves. That's why it makes a great gift!
The French cookware is well-known for its colorfully-enameled cast-iron cookware, and this limited edition piece will make anyone light up with joy. "Bon Appétit" lines the ruby red pot in a handwritten white script.