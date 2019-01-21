21 Funny Valentines Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Love is a funny thing. It’s even funnier when it is brought out by a holiday as trivial as Valentine’s Day. Well, you don’t have to take the whole romance thing too seriously to celebrate the Day of Love. Instead of betraying your sensibilities with a cheesy gift, check out our best funny Valentine’s gifts for your funny Valentine.
Worried you’re taking Valentine’s Day too seriously? Check out our best funny Valentine’s gifts for him and her.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
6-Piece Cactus Coaster Set
Our Review
A cactus is such a funny plant to receive for Valentine's Day. Its prickly exterior and thick husk make it the last thing you'd expect to spark love, and yet they are beautiful in their own way when their flowers bloom. Does this sound like you or your partner? Then maybe they'll understand why the cactus is coming back into style for V-Day flower arrangements. This cute coaster set is a practical way to gift a cactus without having to go buy an actual plant to care for. But if you have the means to do so, definitely get a real cactus.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Da Love Bomb
Our Review
Bath bombs are a nice treat when you're under stress or feeling down. The next time your partner needs to feel totally immersed in love, they can try this fragrant fizzer from Da Bomb. Its floral scent smells of a gardenia bouquet and there is a special treat hidden at the center of the bath bomb for an added surprise.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I Heart Guts Plush Figure
Our Review
The normal symbology of Valentine's Day is so far removed from reality that it has become genuinely creepy. Hearts don't look like that and cherubs are such an antiquated symbol that Cupid is just downright unwelcome. If you're Valentine is more grounded in reality, then they may get a kick out of this more anatomically accurate heart plushie. It's a less cheesy to receive and may even serve a study aide for medical students.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Original Boyfriend Body Pillow
Our ReviewBeing a great boyfriend is a full-time job. But even the best boyfriend has to take a couple nights for himself. When he can't be there for his partner, it is his duty to make sure there is something to fill the void of his absence. That something is the Original Boyfriend Body Pillow. This pillow has a hunky boyfriend arm to cuddle under and a muscular boyfriend chest to fall asleep on. This gag gift also comes in girlfriend form.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Love Potion No. Wine Stemless Glass
Our Review
I think the world would be a better place if you could obtain a simple love potion in a bottle. Fortunately, most of us have access to the next best thing: wine. If you plan on packing your favorite bottle along for your Valentine's Day plans, then consider bringing along this novel Love Potion No. Wine glass. It looks just like a potion flask and it comes with a real cork stopper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Zen Life Burrito Blanket
Our Review
Have you ever just wanted to roll you and your Valentine up into one excellent love burrito? That is oddly specific but highly possible. This Burrito Blanket from Zen Life is a fun and hunger-inducing blanket design that unleashes a whole new world of Mexican food-based puns for you to play with. This blanket may be made from plush microfiber, but you absolutely should not eat it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Love Letter Game
Our Review
Courtship can be a bit of a mess. You never know what potential suitors are out there and you always find yourself stacking your worth against people you don't even know. Love Letter is a fast and easy tabletop game that recreates this sensation to celebrate how bizarre some pairs can be. Could the princess really marry a guard? Only if you eliminate the princes. This game is one of my favorites for two to four players and its easy ruleset makes it fun to come back to every time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Greenco Bamboo Foldable Breakfast Table
Our Review
If you want to surprise your partner with all of the cheesy, over the top Valentine's Day stunts from the movies, then you absolutely must embarrass them with a surprise breakfast in bed first thing in the morning. Ridiculous though it may be, it's also a really sweet gesture. Plus this sturdy bamboo breakfast table can also double as a bed stand for their laptop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Knock Knock Vouchers for Lovers
Our Review
Romance coupons are always a hit for Valentine's Day because there will always be that time when you want a massage but you haven't earned one. There will also be a time when you just want a silly argument to end. Gifting this voucher book is a way to ensure you have bright moments ahead in your relationship, even if your partner has to ask for them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
His Side Her Side Duvet Cover
Our Review
If you and your Valentine share a bed, then this holiday you can gift them some new sheets to properly update the bed's shifting line of demarcation. This is a great gift for the man in your life that doesn't realize that he can sometimes take up to a third of his woman's precious sleep space. And that's just not right.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
WenMei Matching Panda Undies Set
Our Review
Wearing matching undies with your Valentine is a funny feeling. It is a secret bond that nobody will know about, yet it will make you feel much closer all the same. This particular design has a cute panda design with slight variations in the his and hers pairs. Both pairs are a boxer-brief style but you don't have a way to order different sizes. If you and your partner are radically different sizes, you may have to shop around a little for this gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Big Spoon Little Spoon Pillow Cases
Our Review
You know you're a close couple when the two of you can't get to sleep without a warm embrace. This matching set of pillow cases allows you both to wear your cuddle roles with pride. On each of these two standard-size pillow cases, you get an inscription that reads "Big Spoon" or "Little Spoon." You can even trade back and forth if you want. I certainly won't judge you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pizza Socks Box
Our Review
Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. If you're still getting to know your date, then you can always celebrate a different kind of love, one that we all share at that. I'm talking about a love of pizza. These pizza socks are a practical way to celebrate you and your partner's mutual food love. After all, it's our common interested that bring us closer together.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One Dozen Madelaine Chocolate Roses
Our Review
Box of chocolates or red roses? Why not both? With this bouquet of one dozen chocolate roses, you can gift two Valentine's Day staples in one. The ornate foils and stems look great on display but the Swiss milk chocolate underneath is better.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mickey & Minnie Luggage Tags
Our Review
If your Valentine is also your travel partner, then a pair of matching luggage tags is a fun way to bring you both closer together even when you travel apart. These cute Mickie and Minnie Mouse tags come in a matching set. What's so funny about these in particular? The look on their face when you explain that these don't come with tickets to Disneyland.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After Dinner Amusements: Truth or Dare for Couples
Our Review
Nothing spices up date night like a casual game. The risk, the struggle for control, and the temptation to abandon the rules always make for an entertaining evening, especially with a high-risk game like Truth or Dare. This set of Truth or Dare cards is geared towards couples and is a hilarious yet intimate way of finding out how far they're willing to go for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Weener Kleener Soap
Our Review
My lawyer advised me not to explain why this soap is a good Valentine's Day gift. So we'll leave it at the basics. This is a practically-shaped and fragrant hygiene product that is good to use before dates and that's pretty much all there is to say.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Love Magic: A Handbook of Spells, Charms, and Potions
Our Review
Whether they know themselves to be a witch, a star child, or a shaman, you'll know if you've found a truly magical partner. A latent gift in the mystical arts is a blessing on a relationship if used wisely. If you fear being a target of your partner's black magic, then consider gifting them this book of Love Magic spells, charms, and potions. This book of spells is focused on making love last, forgetting past heartbreak, and other useful love-based magic. Just use this power responsibly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Two Person Fun Undies
Our Review
Matching underwear is cute. But why not just share a pair? This double-wide pair of undies has four leg holes so it can theoretically fit two people. Will it actually work? There's only one way to find out. Note that this product doesn't come in a box so get ready to explain how this special garment works.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Letters to Open When…
Our Review
Customized gifts are always a good way to inject some humor into this stuffy Hallmark holiday and show that you don't take the tradition too seriously. They can also be used to express some very sincere feelings. This booklet comes with twelve letter prompts for you to write for your partner like "Open when you need a pep talk" and "Open when you need a good laugh."
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen
Our Review
Are you tired of your Valentine bossing you around? Set them up with a smart speaker like the compact Amazon Echo Dot and they can take their frustration out on Amazon's Alexa voice service. This Wi-Fi powered device connects to your home Internet so you have access to all of Alexa's useful features. Since this speaker makes tasks like pulling up a Spotify playlist or ordering a pizza as easy as saying a sentence out loud, maybe they won't have as much to vent anymore.