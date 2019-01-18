50 Best Bridal Shower Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List (2019)

Navigating the proper bridal shower gift etiquette is tough. These days, no two weddings are exactly alike, which means the lead-up to the big day may or may not involve a bridal shower, couples shower, engagement party, bachelor party, or bachelorette party. If you have been invited to a bridal shower or couples shower, it is good form to bring a gift to the party. Generally speaking, you can pick something off the same registry where you plan to purchase their wedding gift.

What do you do when the happy couple hasn’t registered anywhere? What if you want to give the bride something unexpected? Or what if every item in their registry has already been purchased by another friend or family member? That’s where our list comes in.

Whether the bride is throwing a “girls only” event, or sharing host duties with her partner, our guide is packed with tons of unique and cool gift ideas for the modern bride. We’ve included suggestions for “classic” gifts like kitchen items and lingerie, as well as a few surprise items that are perfect for that hard-to-shop-for bride. Our gift guide includes many gifts for $25 or less, as well as more lavish gifts for the bride that’s close to your heart.

1. Building Our Life Together Engraved Hammer

This sweet addition to the household toolbox will remind the happy couple that they are truly building a life together. This hammer is fully functional, and not merely a decorative item.

If they don’t already own a toolbox, this Stanley 65-piece homeowner’s tool kit would be a nice alternative to a single engraved hammer.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. ‘Two in the Kitchen: A Cookbook for Newlyweds’

Cooking together helps create lifetime bonds. Whether the bride-to-be and her partner are solid cooks, or need a little help in the kitchen, this romantic cookbook is a great gift idea. It’s packed with recipes, with simple steps that can be easily split between two people. The cookbook also has a human touch, thanks to stories from real newlywed couples about their love story, their favorite foods, and tips for working together in the kitchen.

Not sold on this Williams-Sonoma cookbook? The cookbook One Pan, Two Plates: More Than 70 Complete Weeknight Meals for Two is another nice option to consider.

Price: $23.55 (33 percent off MSRP)

3. Coaster Cedar Chest With Lock

Traditionally, a “hope chest” was a piece of furniture where an unmarried woman would store her trousseau and other items for her eventual life as a married woman. Items such as clothing, table linens, towels, bed linens, or home goods would be stored in the chest before marriage. If you want to give her traditional gift, this cedar-lined chest makes a great hope chest. Cedar wood has long been used in clothing storage furniture, since the wood’s natural aroma helps to repel insects. This chest also ensures she’ll have a place to store at least some of the other gifts she’ll get from the shower. If you want to highlight the historical role of the hope chest, toss in a copy of the 1917 book The Hope Chest, a vintage wedding guide to preparing a bridal trousseau.

Price: $208 (41 percent off MSRP)

4. Wink Connected Home Hub

The main point of a bridal shower is to provide the happy couple with items for their life together. If you want to update their house and simplify their life, a smart home system can automate lights, thermostats, smoke alarms, and even door locks. One smart home system we like is Wink. The Wink hub is the piece of technology that lets all the other smart home items talk with one another, allowing you a single place to control items from multiple manufacturers. You can control many different smart home items from the Wink app on your phone. You can browse a full list of connected home devices that are Wink-compatible here. Examples of smart home items that are compatible with the Wink hub include the Quirky smart outlet, Quirky + GE smart air conditioner, Nest smoke alarm, and Honeywell Wi-Fi thermostat.

Price: $69.97 (21 percent off MSRP)

5. Gourmia Digital Sous Vide Pod Immersion Circulator

Sous-vide cooking is a simple method of cooking that’s getting more and more popular with home cooks. Previously only used in the kitchens of top chefs, cooking sous vide involves placing ingredients in a sealed plastic bag, and simmering the bag in water for hours or even days. The resulting meat, fish, veggies, and poultry cooked in this manner are incredibly tender, with flavors that penetrate deep inside the ingredients.

The most important thing a home cook needs to cook sous-vide is an immersion circulator, which heats the water and circulates it to keep the temperature consistent. This immersion circulator is affordable, and has an easy-to-read display. We like this immersion circulator better than a whole sous-vide water bath because it has a smaller footprint. And because it can be clipped to pretty much 3.5 gallon pot they already own, it saves money, too. A copy of Immersed: The Definitive Guide To Sous Vide Cooking wouldn’t go amiss, either.

Want to learn more about cooking sous-vide before you buy them a gift? Browse our guides to the best sous vide machines and the best immersion circulators.

Price: $129.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

6. Philosophy ‘Here Comes the Bride’ Kit

If you want to get something special just for the bride, this gift set from Philosophy is a lovely option. It includes travel-friendly versions of the company’s best beauty products, which she can use the morning of the wedding, or while on her honeymoon. The set features “purity made simple” one-step facial cleanser, “hope in a jar” original formula moisturizer for all skin types, “amazing grace” perfumed shampoo, bath and shower gel, body lotion, and the company’s famous microdelivery facial peel. You can browse more beauty products from Philosophy here.

Price: $32 (9 percent off MSRP)

7. ICE Orb Harmony Floating Bluetooth Speaker

This new version of the classic ICE Orb speaker comes in a trendy new champagne color. If the couple is known for their love of music or cool gadgets, this might end up being their favorite gift at the shower. This Bluetooth speaker offers omnidirectional sound in an incredibly cool levitating design. The Harmony can also be used individually as portable speaker, without the base.

If you want to see less floaty speaker options, you can check out other cool speakers from our list the best Bluetooth speakers and the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers.

Price: $124.99

8. ‘The Travel Book: A Journey Through Every Country in the World’

Want to help the bride-to-be plan her honeymoon, or inspire her with trip ideas for their first anniversary? This cool book from Lonely Planet features a short blurb on every country in the world. The book contains info on 229 countries, and includes 817 amazing photographs that will inspire wanderlust in even the most committed of homebodies. It’s a great pick for those who need inexpensive bridal shower gift ideas.

Price: $18.75 (38 percent off MSRP)

9. Trisha Yearwood Cottage Precious Metals 14 Piece Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set

A new cookware set is a common bridal shower gift. What makes this set uncommon is the healthy ceramic non-stick interior, combined with cool copper-inspired styling and dishwasher-safe design. If you want to get the couple a whole new kitchen, toss in some bamboo cutting boards or a new knife set.

Price: $107 (11 percent off MSRP)

10. Bubble Waffle Maker by Cucina Pro

Waffle irons are a common wedding gift or bridal shower gift. Belgian-style waffles are great, but there’s something to be said for the crispy, airy texture of a “bubble waffle.” If you want some other options to consider, you could go for a heart-shaped waffle maker or a waffle bowl maker.

Price: $44.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

11. Hamilton Beach Quesadilla Maker

Quesadillas aren’t really all that hard to make, but this handy quesadilla grill manages to make an easy food even easier. The press pre-marks the quesadilla with equal wedges, so it’s easy to break apart and share. Cleanup is very quick, and the unit can be stored upright to save counter space. The nonstick surface will definitely appeal to anyone who has ever had to scrape a gooey mess of charred cheese off a regular pan. A similar product to consider would be this countertop pizza maker from Betty Crocker.

Price: $24.53 (18 percent off MSRP)

12. Hamilton Beach Toastation 2-Slice Toaster & Mini Oven

Can’t choose between the toaster oven and toaster on their wedding registry? Why not get them a multi-tasking appliance that gives them the best of both worlds? The “Toastation” offers the pop up design of a regular toaster, combined with a small oven that’s perfect for cooking small batches of fries or heating up leftovers.

Not sure if this is the right gift for them? A new coffee maker is another option to consider.

Price: $34.97 (42 percent off MSRP)

13. Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 10-Inch Crepe Pan

When there’s nothing left on the registry (or at least, nothing left that you can afford), you might need to go off list. When that happens, we recommend a crepe pan. It’s a unique, niche item that probably wasn’t on their registry to begin with, but it’s a versatile piece of cookware that they’ll be glad to own. Whether they’re super foodies who would love to make crepes at home, or more casual cooks that will probably just use the pan for making extra crispy grilled cheese, this nonstick pan is something that will get a lot of use. Consider pairing it with a crepe cookbook. If you think they’d prefer a standalone unit, as opposed to a simple pan, you might also want to browse our guide to the best crepe makers.

Price: $24.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

14. Ruzishun Women’s Sexy Lingerie White Lace Nightwear Set

Bridal shower etiquette generally allows for sexy gifts like lingerie, but not explicitly sexual gifts like a vibrator. You should save more “naughty” gifts for the bachelorette party, if you are invited (for tips on picking a sexy bachelorette party gift, check out our guide to the best sex toys). So while “adult” gifts are generally considered too risqué for a bridal shower, lingerie is fair game, particularly if you opt for “bridal” lingerie in various shades of white. One option we love for a shower gift is the “nightwear” negligee from Ruzishun, pictured above. The shape of the bust, combined with empire waist ribbon, create a figure-flattering silhouette that strikes a balance between sexy and romantic.

Want to get her something with more color? We really like these colorful babydoll negligees.

Price: $12.77 (19 percent off MSRP)

15. KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder

If the bride-to-be has a job that requires early mornings and long hours, coffee is probably an important part of her daily routine. Fresh-ground coffee has more flavor, and burr grinders are preferable to blade grinders because they create a more even grind.

We like this burr grinder from KitchenAid for several reasons. Firstly, the jars are glass, which minimizes that annoying static cling you’ll get with plastic grind containers. There are 15 different grind settings, but all are relatively low RPM. The grind is still quick, but not so intense that the beans are overheated and start to lose flavor. Additionally, this unit is beautifully designed, so they won’t mind leaving it out on the counter.

Not sure if this is the right grinder for the happy couple? Browse more options in our guide to the best burr coffee grinders.

Price: $249.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

16. MLB Baseball Bat Electric Wine Opener

She loves wine. He loves baseball. Play to both of their tastes with this fun gift. This electric wine opener is available with the logo of any MLB team. It’s a great gift for couples who love parties and entertaining. If you want to see less “sporty” options, check out more styles in our guide to the best wine openers.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

17. VIZIO SB3821-C6 38-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer

If the couple doesn’t have a proper TV set up, their bridal shower is the perfect occasion to make their living room more comfortable. This affordable sound bar gets great reviews, and features a wireless subwoofer and integrated Dolby and DTS audio technologies. In addition, the built-in Bluetooth allows you to wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or computer. You can browse more tech gifts from VIZIO here.

Price: $174.25

18. Sur La Table Gift Cards

Shopping for a couple with lots of kitchen stuff on their registry, but nothing in your price range? These gift cards can be used to purchase gourmet food, cookware, dinnerware, cutlery, kitchen appliances, and other home goods. Even better, the couple can use the cards to pay for cooking classes, which can be a fun way for them to blow off steam during the stress of wedding planning.

Want more bridal gift suggestions like this? You might also be interested in our guide to the best gifts for foodies.

19. Vremi Super Power Stainless Steel Body Professional Blender

Blenders are a very common bridal shower gift or wedding gift. This model is a nice option for those who want to select a nicer model, but at a price point that’s significantly lower than a Vitamix. The Vremi blender has an extra large blend jar, which makes it easy to whip up a big batch of sauce or smoothies for a crowd. It also crushes ice in a jiffy. The slender, sleek design looks great on a countertop or wet bar.

Want to see more options at even lower price points? Browse our guide to the best Ninja blenders.

Price: $97.50 (35 percent off MSRP)

20. Rosewill 2.5 Quart White 1100W Multifunction Electric Air Fryer

Everybody loves fried food, but nobody loves the mess. This contained air frying system looks modern and sleek, and keeps aerosolized oil from getting all over the kitchen (and all over the cook). To learn more about air fryers, read our air fryer vs. deep fryer comparison guide.

Price: $99.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

21. Shun Premier Chef’s Knife

If a couple only has one good knife in their house, it should be a chef’s knife. This multi-tasking tool is ideal for all kinds of kitchen tasks. This eight inch knife is made from Damascus steel with a striking, hand-hammered finish. The blade is made from a “Japanese super steel” known for its edge retention, so the knife will stay sharp for years. These knives are produced in Seki City, Japan, known as “the capital of samurai sword manufacturing.”

Now, some bridal shower superstitions say that giving a knife is bad luck, unless you include a penny in the gift wrap. The penny counteracts the knife, which some believe can “cut” the marriage apart. If you opt to get a knife for a superstitious bride, make sure to tuck a penny inside your gift box. You should then give the penny back to them, essentially “buying” the knife from them and negating any potential bad luck.

Can’t afford a fancy knife? How about a cool magnetic kitchen knife holder instead?

Price: $179.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

22. butter LONDON Amazon Exclusive Blushing Bride Nail Lacquer Gift Set

Want to get the bride some makeup for her wedding day? This online exclusive set includes an exclusive shade that’s flattering for a variety of skin tones. This gift set includes Moisture Matte Lipstick in eye-catching raspberry crème, Cheeky Crème Blush in rose pink, a soft beige shimmer polish, and a soft brown eyeshadow.

Want to see more options? Browse more makeup and nail polish items from butter LONDON here. Consider pairing any nail polish you purchase with one of the soothing nail polish removers in our guide to the best nail polish removers.

Price: $42

23. Shark Bagless Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum

If you have the money, a Dyson vacuum is a great bridal shower gift. However, for those on a tighter budget, a Shark can do a pretty impressive job. Ideal for both carpets and bare floors, this is an especially nice model for households with pets. If you’re shopping for pet owners, another option to consider is a robot vacuum. We’ve rounded up a list of the best robot vacuums for pet hair, which may be worth a read.

Price: $89.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

24. Audio Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable

Turntables are back in a big way, and an increasing number of couples are requesting turntables on their wedding registries. This turntable is great for younger couples who didn’t necessarily grow up with the technology, since the workings are fully automatic. Consider tossing in some of the couple’s favorite albums on vinyl to complete your gift.

Price: $103.85 (13 percent off MSRP)

25. Le Chateau Wine Decanter

For the couple who loves wine and entertaining, this handsome decanter is the perfect vessel for sharing wine or port with dear friends. Made from lead-free crystal, this decanter looks stunning, and has ample room to decant an entire bottle of wine in one go.

Looking for an alternative idea in the same vein? How about this unique whiskey decanter that’s shaped like a globe?

Price: $44.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

26. Lord & Taylor Gift Card

A high-end department store like Lord & Taylor is a great place for the couple to find kitchen appliances, home goods, travel gear, or honeymoon clothing. The bride can also use her gift card to purchase makeup, jewelry, lingerie, or anything else she needs to feel beautiful on her big day.

If there isn’t a Lord & Taylor near her, maybe a gift card for Nordstrom or JC Penney would be better options.

27. Shunga Caress by Candlelight Massage Candle

If you’re looking for a bridal shower gift that’s just a teensy bit naughty, this sensual massage candle is a great option. As it burns, the candle melts, creating a sensual massage oil that can be used for back rubs. If this gift seems a little small on its own, consider pairing it with an additional massage candle, lingerie, or a book on sensual massage.

Price: $13.41 (26 percent off MSRP)

28. Pivotal Living Bluetooth Smart Scale

If the bride and groom are both trying to lose a little weight before the ceremony, a Bluetooth smart scale is a nice way to help them meet their fitness goals. If you’re looking for other options, and have a little more money to spend, you can also consider the Fitbit Aria smart scale or the Withings WS-50 smart body analyzer.

Price: $39.99

29. Herb Lover’s Kitchen Garden Kit by Abundant Living

This cute mason jar herb kit is a fun gift for a bridal shower. The kit lets them grow basil, chives, cilantro, or dill. If you’re shopping for a couple of hotheads, Plant Theatre’s pepper growing kit is a nice alternative to consider.

Price: $24.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

30. ‘The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: A Practical Guide from the Country’s Foremost Relationship Expert’

Looking for a serious gift for the shower? This helpful guidebook will help the young couple navigate the stressful months before the marriage, as well as the rest of their married life together.

Price: $10.57 (34 percent off MSRP)

31. Rustic Vintage Wood Standing Chalkboard

A successful marriage is all about communication. That means being able to talk about the big things, but also keeping tabs on the little things. This cute chalkboard is a great home decor item that helps foster communication between two people. The chalkboard can be used to write down reminders, grocery lists, love notes, or plan dinner menus for the week ahead. They can also draw fun pictures on it. Considering tossing in some colored drawing chalk so they can make the board really fun and colorful.

Price: $32.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

32. Tumi Tegra Lite International Carry-On

When you’re buying luggage, you want something that’s built to last. You also want something with a unique pattern, so it will be easy to spot at the baggage carousel. This carry-on from Tumi fits both criteria, making it the ideal carry-on for the bride’s honeymoon trip (or bachelorette party). Other patterns are available, so click the link below to see additional options.

Price: $358.97 (48 percent off MSRP)

33. Casina Rossa Gourmet Sea Salt Gift Pack

There are lots of superstitions surrounding bridal showers, including the idea that using any bridal shower gifts before the wedding is bad luck. Another superstition states that the first gift the bride opens at her shower is the first gift that should be used in her home after she is married, for good luck. Since one of the tasks a new wife is likely to do after her honeymoon is cook a meal, a gift of gourmet salts would be a nice gift for the bride to open first at her shower. This is also nice for those who believe in the “don’t use it before your wedding” superstition, since salt will keep for months or years without deteriorating.

This collection of salts adds a punch of flavor to savory foods, or a balancing hit of brininess to sweet dishes. A similar gift idea would be a selection of flavored olive oils.

Price: $24.95

34. Amscan Avant Garde Just Married Luggage Tags

Need a super cheap gift, or a small gift to round out a travel-themed present? This cute set of luggage tags is a nice gift for the couple to use on their honeymoon trip. Pair the tags with a set of his and hers passport covers if they are traveling abroad.

Planning a wedding of your own, or helping a friend plan their event? You may also be interested in our guides to the best bridesmaid gifts and the best funny wedding cake toppers.

Price: $7.41 (16 percent off MSRP)

35. ‘Travel + Leisure’ Magazine Subscription

A subscription to a travel magazine is a great gift idea for a bride who is still trying to plan a honeymoon, or for the couple who is passionate about globetrotting. If you want to make sure they have something to open at the shower, you can print a gift notification card. You can give the card by itself, or pair it with a small, travel-related gift like a travel book or some travel accessories.

Price: $19.95 for 12 months (72 percent off MSRP)

36. Leisureland Lace Elastic Satin Kimono Short Robe

A satin robe is a great addition to her trousseau. This short robe is sexy, but still totally classy. Bridal-friendly colors like white, ivory, and champagne are available, along with tons of more colorful options. If you’d like to get her something with a little more length, we also like these floral kimonos from Old Shanghai.

Price: $23.86 (68 percent off MSRP)

37. Casper Mattress

Is the couple dealing with an old, worn-out mattress that doesn’t properly support their backs? Casper mattresses have been getting rave reviews, not just for the comfort of their mattress, but also for the quality of customer service. Mattresses are available in sizes from Twin to California King, so you can find just the right size for the couple you’re shopping for. Each mattress consists of a top comfort layer of premium latex with a support layer of high-density memory foam. These hand-sewn mattresses are made with two proprietary materials that are rarely found together: a soft latex and a firm memory foam. The resulting mattress is great for couples who need a pliant-yet-firm sleeping surface. Need more support? You might be interested in our guide to the best mattresses for back pain.

Price: $500-$950, depending on size selected

38. Amish Heavy Duty Treated Porch Swing With Cupholders

A romantic porch swing will give two lovebirds a place to hold hands and grow old together. These Amish-made porch swings are built tough, and can support two or three adults with ease. Each piece is made from kiln-dried, pressure-treated pine and finished with an eco-friendly soy based cedar tone stain. Off-set cupholders make it possible to enjoy the full length of the armrest, while still keeping a drink close at hand.

Not sure if this is the right shower gift for them? Browse more patio furniture here.

Price: $246 (45 percent off MSRP)

39. Char-Broil Classic 4-Burner Gas Grill

A gas grill is great for couple who love to host parties, or couples who just love to cook. This four-burner model is a great gift option for those who want to chip in for a big gift with a couple of their friends. This grill is reliable and simple to operate. For a little more cash, you can get the same grill with an additional cover, or a cover and grill tools. Check out the link below to see all available options, or browse more grills from Char-Broil here.

Price: $199.99 and up

40. 2013 Canada Polar Bear .25 Ounce .9999 Gold Coin

Want to get the couple a gift that will provide a firm financial foundation for their marriage? I know a parent who gets his kids gold and silver coins every Christmas. Over the years, these gifts really add up. In uncertain times, having gold can give a young couple great peace of mind. This gold coin is nearly 100 percent pure gold, and weighs a quarter of an ounce. If you want to see more options, browse more rare and collectible coins on sale here.

Price: $489 (10 percent off MSRP)

41. Personalized Folded Book

Looking for unique bridal shower gifts for the happy couple? This cute folding book can be designed with their first initials, with a big heart in between each letter. This gift does take a little extra time to make, since each book is a custom project. You could also get a custom folded book with the date of their wedding, or the date they got engaged.

Price: $55

42. Coreculum Core Ball Complete (8 Pound Version)

Need a gift for a bride who is passionate about fitness, or just wants to lose those last five pounds before the wedding? This advanced fitness tool is a great gift for any woman who wants to switch up her fitness routine. Coreculum’s Core Ball is a weighted fitness ball that’s decorated all over with illustrations of exercises to be used with the ball. The recommended number of reps and sets are included for each exercise. A six pound version is also available.

Price: $87.39

43. Renaissance Gold 5-Piece Place Setting

While some brides do register for place settings, many brides choose to register for everyday plates, rather than fine china. It’s nice for a bride to have bone china for holiday entertaining or other formal meals. If you want to get her a more formal set of tableware, this elegant set from Wedgwood is a great option. It’s classic, refined, and not too “frou frou” for modern brides. Each setting includes a dinner plate, salad plate, bread and butter plate, teacup, and tea saucer. The whole setting is dishwasher safe, for easy clean up. You can browse more upscale place settings here.

Price: $93.12 (60 percent off MSRP)

44. Rachael Ray Oven Lovin’ Non-Stick 5-Piece Bakeware Set

Need a gift for a bride who doesn’t have any kitchen basics? This set of five bakeware items will set her up to make cakes, lasagna, quick breads, and more. The silicone grips make it easy to handle each piece, and the whole nonstick set is rated to 500 degrees F. Consider adding in a Rachael Ray utensil set to make your gift even more comprehensive.

Price: $34.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

45. Deluxe Kombucha Making Kit

This kit lets her make three gallons of kombucha, a health tonic that’s beloved by foodies and natural food lovers. The kit lets the blushing bride make three flavors of kombucha tea: black, jasmine, and a rooibos blend. A smaller kit that only makes two gallons of kombucha is also available. You can also browse more culinary DIY kits from this company here.

Price: $44.95

46. Luigi Bormioli Birrateque Craft Beer Glasses (Wheat Beer Style)

If the bride loves craft beer, some new beer glasses could be the perfect gift. The glass pictured above is designed for wheat beers, but other styles are available for fans of IPA, cider, or stouts. Want to see all the options? Browse all Luigi Bormioli glasses on sale here.

Price: $15.48 for a set of two (38 percent off MSRP)

47. Kamenstein Bamboo Inspirations 16-Cube Spice Rack

A spice rack is a classic bridal shower gift. This rack is a little different from classic spice rack shapes, which makes it perfect for brides who appreciate unique details. The spice rack has 16 different canisters, and each one is easy to refill. Speaking of refills, the price of this spice rack includes five years of free spice refills, which is a great added perk.

Shopping for a bride who has a very small living space? She might prefer on-door spice racks, as opposed to a bulky rack that takes up space in a cabinet or on the countertop. These “spice gripper clips” are a nice alternative to consider.

Price: $49.99 (Comes with five years of free spice refills)

48. Utopia Towels 8-Piece Towel Set

Every new couple needs new towels, either for their own use, or to keep on hand for when they have guests. Each eight-item set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths. Multiple color options are available.

Price: $23.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

49. Elegant Comfort 1200 Thread Count Goose Down Alternative Comforter (California King)

Does the happy couple need a new comforter? This goose down alternative is a nice option for those who dislike the allergens associated with true down comforters. It provides medium warmth, making it suitable for spring and fall in Northern climates, and winter in warmer climates. You may also want to pick up a duvet cover or a sheet set to complete your gift.

Price: $70.92

50. Southwest Airlines Gift Card

Need a gift for a couple who can’t afford a honeymoon? Coordinate with the other bridal shower guests to purchase a large number of gift cards, which will allow the couple to fly for free (or at a reduced cost). Southwest Airlines gift cards are available in $50, $100, or $200 denominations. The cards can be used online, over the phone, or at the airport to fly to over 85 destinations. Note that the fine print states: “Only four total forms of payment, including southwestgiftcards, may be combined per purchase.”

Want to find other gift cards the couple can use to finance a honeymoon adventure? You might also want to check out the Hawaii Life Vacations Ekolu gift card, or a Las Vegas Power Pass gift card.

Are you a bride or groom planning your own wedding? You should check out our guide to the 100 best wedding registry ideas, and get inspired about what to ask for on your own registry.

