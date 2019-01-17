21 Best Funny Christmas Cards: Your Ultimate List (2019)

‘Tis the season for sending Christmas cards to reconnect with your loved ones. While there are lots of classic Christmas card options out there, we think a funny card is a great alternative to a standard holiday greeting card. Humor makes your card stand out from the rest of the pack.
After all, according to a recent post on JSTOR, Americans purchase more than 1.6 billion holiday cards every year. We’ve rounded up lots of funny options that willend ujp still hanging from the fridge in May. Keep in mind that humor is a very subjective thing, so we’ve tried to appeal to all different senses of humor.
Whether you’re a fan of slightly raunchy cards or looking for something funny-yet-family-friendly, there’s surely something on our list that will tickle your funny bone. When selecting a holiday card, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Think about your own humor and sensibility, as well as those of your intended recipients. You might think a card with off-color language is hilarious, but if your grandma is on your card list, she might be less impressed.
It’s also important to take note of how many cards are sold in a pack. You may want to select a card design that’s sold in multiples that make sense for the total number of cards you want to send out. For example, if you have exactly 50 cards to send out, you might not want to select a set of cards that come in boxes of 12, because you’d have to buy four boxes to get to 48 cards, plus an additional box to get to 50. There would be a few of leftover cards, which you may want to avoid as a cost-saving measure.
Most Christmas cards come with envelopes, but it’s always good to double check because finding envelopes is an added stress (and an added cost). Some sets of cards come with exactly the same number of cards as envelopes, while others include one or two extra envelopes, to give you coverage in the event of a leaky pen or an incorrect address.
10-Pack Assorted ‘Fun Christmas Puns’ Cards
If you want to keep your Christmas cards neat, minimalist, and entertaining, then this 10-pack of Fun Christmas Pun cards is a great option for spreading holiday cheer. Each card features some unique wordplay and you will get 10 unique designs in a pack.
They all simply say "Merry Christmas" inside, leaving you plenty of room to write your own message. This card set comes with envelopes to ship your cards out but they are smaller than normal Christmas cards so don't buy these if you usually include an essay in your cards.
12-Pack ‘Silent Night’ Christmas Cards
Christmastime is time to find out just what you would give for a silent night. This hilarious card reimagines a classic Christmas carol as an instructional mantra for parents who need a moment's reprieve from the holiday madness.
The outside of the card simply reads, "Silent Night," while the inside reads, "Do you hear what I hear? Merry Christmas." These cards come in red envelopes and are pretty much appropriate for any audience. This gag is ultimately for people with kids though, so if you send it to a childless couple it can come off as kind of creepy!
12-Pack ‘Missing Dimples’ Christmas Cards
This clever card is yet another comical design from the all-American printing company NobleWorks. It brings some valid concerns about Santa's weight with the front line, "Santa, an elf is missing! We can't find Dimples anywhere."
On the inside, it says "Have a Merry Christmas. No ifs, ands, or butts..." If this design isn't exactly to your liking, there are alternate prints on the same Amazon listing with some different flavors of funny. No matter which design you choose, it will come with an appropriate amount of envelopes so you can send these cards out as quick as possible.
24-Pack Assorted Funny Christmas Cards by Stonehouse Collection
These are the kind of lightly funny, kind-hearted cards that are perfect for sending to your more conservative friends and family members. Each box contains an assortment of 24 different cards, pulling from eight different designs, so you’ll get three of each design in every box. Many of these designs feature misbehaving reindeer who are too busy with their smartphones to do what Santa wants them to do. One nice perk about this set of cards is that you get 25 envelopes for 24 cards, so if you make a mistake addressing one envelope, you’ve got an extra.
48-Pack Drinking Puns Christmas Cards
This bulk pack of holiday cards is a great way to spread some Christmas cheer on a budget. It comes with 48 cards that feature 6 different adult beverage-themed designs. That's 8 cards of each design plus included envelopes for mailing them all out.
Each card is front-loaded with a clever pun like "Gin-gle all the way," or "Hoppy Holidays." Each card has a blank interior panel you have plenty of room to add your own holiday well wishes. Note that these are slightly smaller than standard Christmas cards.
12-Pack ‘Tree Fainted-Cat’ Funny Christmas Cards
Cat lovers will flip for this hilarious gag card that may or may not be based on a true story. This cat may have just found its way to the naughty list, but hopefully your friends and family haven't. This pack comes with 12 cards and envelopes to send out to the ones that are still on your good side.
The inside of the card reads "Have a Merry Christmas for goodness sake," with plenty of room to add your own thoughtful message.
36-Pack Inappropriate Christmas Greeting Cards
Finally, a box of Christmas cards that really push the envelope. If your address book is full of folks with a lewd sense of humor, then you go for the deep laughs with this scandalous 36-pack of cards. It contains 6 different designs and envelopes for each card.
The cards are fairly small but the insides are blank so you still have room to explain why you thought this card was a good idea in the first place.
10-Pack Tim Whyatt’s Christmas Crack Ups: Hilarious Christmas Cards
This assorted box of 10 cards includes one of each of the designs pictured above. Some of these cards are definitely on the raunchy side, so take a close look at each one and make sure they won’t be objectionable to anyone on your Christmas card list. Overall, this is one of the funnier assortments we found online. If you have a more adult sense of humor, this set will definitely appeal to you and your card recipients.
12-Pack ‘Born In A Barn’ Funny Christmas Cards
Looking for a religious card that’s still funny? While this card may not appeal to those who don’t want to take the Lord’s name in vain, it’s definitely a solid choice for many folks. The interior of the card is mostly blank, save for a “Season’s Greetings”, so you have plenty of room to write a personal note to your recipient. This set comes with high-quality red envelopes for mailing.
10-Pack ‘Naughty is Nice’ Assorted Hilarious Christmas Cards
These saucy Christmas cards are perfect for those who like their Christmas cheer tempered with a side of Christmas sarcasm or Christmas grumpiness. Each box includes one of 10 different designs, along with 12 total envelopes, in case you make a mistake when addressing the cards. These cards are funny, but a couple of them use naughty language or innuendo, so if you’re looking for a funny-yet-clean Christmas card, this is probably not the best option for you.
12-Pack NobleWorks ‘Amazon Prime’ Funny Christmas Card
This is a card that will resonate with any frequent Amazon shopper. The front of the card reads: “The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes Amazon Prime soon would be there.” The interior of the card reads: “Christmas is coming! Merry Christmas”. These cards ship in sets of 12 (all the same design) and include white envelopes for mailing.
Hallmark Star Wars ‘Yoda’ Christmas Card
Looking for a Christmas card that will appeal to your fellow Star Wars fans? This cute card features Yoda, along with some “Yoda speak” greetings. The front of the card reads, “Very good you have been. On the Nice List you are” while the interior reads, “A Merry Christmas, you are wished.” This card ships with a perfectly sized, perfectly festive red envelope. We like this design a lot, but due to the somewhat high price of each individual card, this may be a better option for those with a relatively small Christmas card list. That being said, if you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan, you may be perfectly happy with the price of this funny design.
Not your taste? Check out our guide to the best cute Christmas cards to see some great alternatives.
12-Pack ‘Rice Cakes’ Christmas Cards
Have modern lifestyle choices usurped Christmas tradition? Ask Santa, who is more than upset to receive diet food instead of the traditional milk and cookies by the fireplace. The exterior of this card reads, "Rice cakes?! I guess somebody only wants educational toys this year!”
The inside reads, "Screw the diet and have a Merry Christmas." The takeaway? Treat Santa the way you want to be treated. Likewise, treat your friends to a laugh by sending this card out to them in one of the included red envelopes. This card is full-size and made from thick recycled card stock.
12-Pack ‘All of Them’ Christmas Cards
Happy Holidays is more than a politically correct greeting for the season. This simple phrase reflects the mounting anxiety that begins as early as Halloween and snowballs as one holiday comes right after the next straight into the new year.
This humorous card reflects that insanity and with only two words on the inside, "Merry Everything," it quaintly sums up why your friends and family haven't heard from you in three months. These full-size holiday cards come with an envelope to mail them out before the year's end. And these don't stretch into Valentine's Day so send them out sooner than later.
12-Pack ‘Keep the Bow’ Christmas Cards
What's that out in the driveway? Nothing! Same as every year. This 12 pack of cards are perfect to send to the folks you're used to disappointing. The outside reads, "The car is a rental, but you can keep the bow. I just wanted to annoy the neighbors."
The inside reads, "Hope your Christmas is full of disappointments surprises this year." Whether you choose to disappoint or surprise is ultimately up to you, but until you do one or the other, you leave your friends in a Quantum state of Christmas cheer. These cards come with red envelopes and are printed on quality card stock.
12-Pack Hipster Christmas Cards From The Invite Lady
These hilarious hipster Christmas cards are perfect for the hipsters in your social circle. They come in a set of 12 cards, with three total designs available. You get four of each card design in the set of 12. Red envelopes are included so you can drop these in the mail as soon as you grab some stamps.
12-Pack NobleWorks ‘Stressful Holidays’ Merry Christmas Greeting Cards
This design is funny, and perfect for those who have a lot of cat lovers on their Christmas card list. It’s also perfect for anyone who feels chronically stressed out during the hectic holiday season. The interior of the card reads: “Hope your holidays are a knockout. Merry Christmas”. These cards come in boxes of 12 cards and come with festive red envelopes. NobleWorks has a couple of additional funny Xmas cards design that will appeal to cat lovers, including this funny “holiday returns” style.
16-Pack Funny Dog Christmas Cards
Dog lovers will roll over with laughter over your comical canine Christmas cards this year. With 8 different designs included in this 16-pack of cards, you can match specific designs to different people on your list.
Each card has its own funny quip on the front and interior panel. The box set includes a matching amount of envelopes to send out as well. These cards all feature simple and clean humor that is appropriate for any recipient.
12-Pack ‘Now B*tch’ Funny Xmas Cards
A little dirty humor is always a fun way to make your Christmas card stand out, as long as you don't send it to the wrong people. This 12-pack of cards includes enough cards to send out to your most mature friends and family.
This is not likely to be a good card to send to Grandma, unless she was the one who you taught you that the magic words were "now b*tch" in the first place. The inside offers a warm greeting to match. It reads, "Hope your Christmas is all magic." These cards come with envelopes and come fully uncensored.
12-Pack ‘Mental Choir’ Christmas Cards
Christmas can make even the most level-headed person start to feel a little crazy. This pack of cards depicting the Mental Christmas Choir makes that ever so clear, as it draws a comical parallel between a classic Christmas song and insane ramblings. The outside of the card reads, "Do You Hear What I Hear?" while the inside of the card reads, "Go crazy, it’s Christmastime!"
This pack of 12 cards comes with red envelopes. Just make sure you don't send them out to your cousin Anne with dementia.
12-Pack ‘Group Therapy’ Christmas Cards
"Hello, My Name Is ___ And I Want To Wish You A Merry Christmas," reads the inside of this comical card, which psychoanalyzes some of the most fragile personalities of the holiday times. With a front cover depicting the Santa who doesn't believe in himself, Frosty the self-identified bipolar snowman, Rudolf the outcast reindeer, and an elf stuck in a dead-end job, this card makes the reality of things a little bit more relatable.
This 12-pack of cards is printed on high-quality card stock. The box of cards come with 12 red envelopes to complete the package.