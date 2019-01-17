21 Best Funny Christmas Cards: Your Ultimate List (2019)

‘Tis the season for sending Christmas cards to reconnect with your loved ones. While there are lots of classic Christmas card options out there, we think a funny card is a great alternative to a standard holiday greeting card. Humor makes your card stand out from the rest of the pack.

After all, according to a recent post on JSTOR, Americans purchase more than 1.6 billion holiday cards every year. We’ve rounded up lots of funny options that willend ujp still hanging from the fridge in May. Keep in mind that humor is a very subjective thing, so we’ve tried to appeal to all different senses of humor.

Whether you’re a fan of slightly raunchy cards or looking for something funny-yet-family-friendly, there’s surely something on our list that will tickle your funny bone. When selecting a holiday card, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Think about your own humor and sensibility, as well as those of your intended recipients. You might think a card with off-color language is hilarious, but if your grandma is on your card list, she might be less impressed.

It’s also important to take note of how many cards are sold in a pack. You may want to select a card design that’s sold in multiples that make sense for the total number of cards you want to send out. For example, if you have exactly 50 cards to send out, you might not want to select a set of cards that come in boxes of 12, because you’d have to buy four boxes to get to 48 cards, plus an additional box to get to 50. There would be a few of leftover cards, which you may want to avoid as a cost-saving measure.

Most Christmas cards come with envelopes, but it’s always good to double check because finding envelopes is an added stress (and an added cost). Some sets of cards come with exactly the same number of cards as envelopes, while others include one or two extra envelopes, to give you coverage in the event of a leaky pen or an incorrect address.