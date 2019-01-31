17 Best Funny Housewarming Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Keep things light and fun at the next housewarming you attend. We’ve curated a guide to the best funny housewarming gifts. We’ve included some semi-raunchy gifts for people you know well, as well as funny-yet-appropriate housewarming gift ideas that will make people laugh without making them uncomfortable.
No matter which option you chose, any gift on our list will help warm the house of a friend or family member. Check out our list below and get inspired.
Doorbell Broken Yell Ding Dong! Really Loud Doormat
Every home needs a doormat. The doormat might as well be funny. This goofy doormat is perfect for any homeowner that loves a good joke. The mat itself is made from durable olefin that won’t scuff or smudge over time. The mat is water-resistant, making it easy to spray down with a hose when it needs a cleaning. Another fun option in this vein is this funny doormat that is designed to look like a bathroom scale.
Roast Beef Sandwich Bath Soak
Don’t freak. This “Roast Beef Sandwich” bath soak doesn’t actually smell like hot beef. The outer packaging is just a goof. The bath soak actually smells like brown sugar and figs, which is a much nicer option. If you love pranking your friends, this is a funny yet thoughtful gift idea for their housewarming.
Flee 6-Piece Green Coaster Set with Flower Pot Shaped Holder
This funny yet functional gift is a great gift for anyone who loves entertaining. This set of stackable coasters includes coasters for five people, which can be stacked into a fun cactus shape when the coasters are not in use. The coasters are heat resistant and waterproof, because they are made from EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate). If you want a similar gift idea in this vein, this five-piece set of coasters that stack to look like a typewriter is a cool alternative.
Fred & Friends Polar Bear Hands Oven Mitts
A fun twist on Fred & Friend’s “Bear Hands” oven mitts, these “polar bear” mitts are a great housewarming gift for anyone who loves baking and puns in equal measure. The “paw pads” on each mitt are constructed from heat resistant silicone, to protect your hands from hot casserole dishes.
Anti-Trump Trump-Scented Candle
This handmade candle is a funny housewarming gift for anyone who isn’t a fan of Donald Trump. It’s a funny orange candle that smells “classy” (the hilariously weird combo of well done steak and suntan lotion. For maximum comedic impact, consider pairing the Trump candle with this funny Vladmir Putin candle.
Kikkerland Magnetic Decision Maker
This fun “decision maker” toy is a great addition to a living room, man cave, home office, or other shared space. Pull back the magnetic decision maker and wait. After the motion stops, the decision maker will “decide” what course of action you should take, based on where the indicator points. Options include “Ask a friend” or “no way”, sort of like a Magic 8 Ball. It’s cheap, it’s fun, and it’s offbeat, making it perfect for those friends who seem like they already have everything they could want.
BigMouth Inc Ultimate Wine Bottle Glass
This huge “wine glass” holds an entire bottle of wine. This is a funny housewarming gift for a wine lover. This item is recommended to be hand washed only, due to its size and delicate construction. If this wine gift is a little too much for your friends, consider a similar funny housewarming gift: wine condoms. They’re used to seal a partially consumed bottle of wine, in order to preserve the flavor and quality.
MoonlightMakers Funny Taco Kitchen Cloth
You can never have too many kitchen towels, so this funny design is both practical and charming. This is a great gift for any serious taco fan. This flour sack towel measures 28 inches by 28 inches. This company makes a lot of other fun designs. If you want to order three towels at once, you get a discount. This is an affordable gift that will get regular use in their new home.
Anne Taintor Funny Fridge Magnet
This funny magnet is perfect for a housewarming party where the hostess is snarky and sarcastic. We love the combination of mean text and retro art. We also love this company’s related hangover fridge magnet. A magnet is a small and inexpensive gift, so you might want to pick up both magnets for maximum gift impact. Consider pairing your magnets with a funny Anne Taintor hip flask or cocktail shaker.
‘My Drunk Kitchen: A Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Going with Your Gut’
Our Review
This funny cookbook is a great housewarming gift for any new homeowner who loves to cook, loves to drink, or is just a fan of author Hannah Hart’s YouTube channel. This unconventional cookbook includes drink recommendations, cooking tips, and never-before-seen recipes that are suitable for parties where everyone’s had a few. Consider pairing this fun cookbook with Hart’s other book, Buffering: Unshared Tales of a Life Fully Loaded, which is a hilarious, cringe-worthy memoir about Hart’s wild life.
Mother Effin Homeowner Coffee Mug
Buying a house for the first time is a big deal and deserves to be celebrated. This mug does so with a bit of humor. It's microwave and dishwasher safe and arrives ready to be gifted.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
This spray is meant to keep any bathroom smelly fresh. Simply spray it before you go, and keep odors in the toilet where they belong. The beautiful packaging means you can keep this in plain sight for guests so they're more likely to use it.
Famous Donald Trump Toilet Brush With Bowl Holder
Just imagine scrubbing your toilet with something that looks like Donald Trump. Sounds pretty funny to us. This hilarious item will definitely get a reaction at your next housewarming party.
Bicycle Pizza Cutter Wheel
This gift is both funny and practical. It makes pizza cutting a breeze, with a great non-stick blade that will slice right through the thickest of crust. It also features a creative and unique bike design, available in three bright and fun colors. It's a great addition to any kithen.
Wine and Shit Funny Magnetic Grocery List
This inexpensive and funny housewarming gift is great for those who love their wine. It's not just an essential, but the most important part of any grocery list. The magnetic strip makes this easy to hang on the fridge for jotting down other grocery items.
New Home Who Dis Housewarming Gift
As someone who is certainly past her youth, I'm not always up to snuff on the latest lingo, but I do understand this candle and think it's pretty genius. Candles are a great housewarming gift regardless of humor, but this one will certainly get a few giggles. I'm into it.
RainBowl Motion Sensor Toilet Night Light
I'm embarrassed to admit that I actually own this product, and it was not gifted to me as a gag housewarming gift. While it might be a funny idea, it works like a charm, providing a small amount of colorful light for those middle of the night bathroom trips without being too bright. Great for kids and adults alike, this is a great housewarming gift idea.