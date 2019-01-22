21 Best Gifts for Cancer Survivors (2019)

Our Review

Is there a better gift than the gift of a great night’s sleep? Weighted blankets are a huge trend this year, and many people are using these blankets to get a better quality of sleep. These special blankets have been used in hospital settings for quite some time, but it’s only been quite recently that ordinary folks have realized the health benefits of sleeping under a weighted blanket.

These types of blankets are ideal for insomniacs or anyone suffering from anxiety. There are quite a few companies making these type of blankets, but this one really stands out for its use of soft chenille. Between health scares, piling medical bills, and general stress, many cancer patients face anxiety even after getting the all-clear from their doctor.

Sleeping with a weighted blanket is like sleeping while getting a hug, all night long. Whether you’re shopping for a cancer survivor with anxiety, or someone who just became accustomed to sleeping under these types of blankets while in hospital care, this is an extremely thoughtful gift idea. Make sure to select a weight that’s right for the person you’re shopping for.

The general rule of thumb is to pick a blanket that weighs about 10 percent of the recipient’s body weight, so you’d want to get a 10-lb blanket for a 100 lb person, for example. The style pictured above is a 15 pound blanket that measures 60 x 80 inches, but many other sizes and weights are available.

Because weighted blankets aren't generally washable, be sure to get a matching duvet cover to keep their blanket nice and clean.