21 Best Gifts for Cancer Survivors (2019)

If you’re lucky enough to know someone who has beaten cancer, we’re here to help celebrate their victory. Whether they just got the all clear this week, or they’ve been in remission for years, these gifts are the perfect way to celebrate a second chance at life. These are the best gifts for cancer survivors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘It Came. We Fought. I Won.’ Cancer Survivor Necklace
Our Review
Playing off Julius Caesar’s famous “I came, I saw, I conquered” quote, this cute necklace from Fight Like a Girl is perfect for any cancer survivor in your life. The pendant measures about 1.75 inches, and is rhodium-plated. The chain is made from stainless steel. The chain measures 17 inches, but includes a two inch extender for those who like a little extra length.
The pink ribbon design makes this a particularly apt choice for a breast cancer survivor. In addition to the pink ribbon style pictured above, you can also get this necklace with a purple ribbon (pancreatic cancer), orange ribbon (leukemia), or grey ribbon (brain cancer) design. Overall, this an affordable gift idea for female cancer survivors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
White + Warren Women’s Luxe Cashmere Robe
Our Review
After months of pain and discomfort, a cancer survivor is likely to develop a deep appreciation for things that are soft, comfy, and safe. This luxury cashmere robe for women is the perfect piece of lounge wear for a cancer survivor, especially one who is determined to enjoy the finer things in life after a brush with death. This long robe is 100 percent cashmere, and totally luxurious.
Need a male-friendly alternative? This men’s cashmere robe is worth checking out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cancer Vixen: A True Story
Our Review
What happens when a woman with everything going for her, from a wildly successful career as a cartoonist to a soon to be wedding with the man of her dreams, finds a lump in her breast? She creates a cartoon superhero, of course. A graphic memoir about a triumphant fight with breast cancer, the author shares her poignant battle with honesty and often taboo humor as well.
Another serious, yet lighthearted look at surviving breast cancer is Cancer Made Me a Shallower Person: A Memoir in Comics, which chronicles her journey through surgery, chemo, support groups, wigs, the distraction of cartooning, moving house while completely nauseated and the horror of a second diagnosis.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The Cancer-Fighting Kitchen, Second Edition: Nourishing, Big-Flavor Recipes for Cancer Treatment and Recovery’
Our Review
Many cancer survivors are careful about what they eat, believing that a healthy diet will help reduce the risks of cancer’s return. This cancer-fighting cookbook is packed with healthy recipes that will tantalize tastebuds. Packed with 150 recipes, this is a great book for survivors, as well as current cancer patients. In fact, several recipes in the book are tailored to combat known cancer treatment side effects, such as fatigue, nausea, dehydration, mouth and throat soreness, tastebud changes, and weight loss.
Want more background on the science of cancer-fighting foods, and how a healthy lifestyle can help prevent cancer? Check out the book Anticancer: A New Way of Life by Dr. David Servan-Schreiber, which is a great companion to this cookbook.
For cancer survivors, a second diagnosis is always in the back of their mind. If you give them Foods to Fight Cancer: What to Eat to Reduce Your Risk they'll feel empowered to prepare healthy meals that keep cancer fighting foods at the fore.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Warrior Card & Necklace Gift Set
Our Review
Beating cancer takes strength and bravery, and you can honor a cancer survivor with a gift that lets them know you recognize what they've been through. This cool warrior gift set features a card with thoughtful and uplifting words, along with a beautiful warrior spear pendant necklace on a stainless steel ball chain.
The pendant doesn't say anything about cancer, which makes it a great gift for men who have fought the battle and won. It's merely a reminder that they are brave, strong and worthy. For a man who is spiritual, the black and silver stainless steel cross pendant might be a more appropriate gift, and the two tone design and matching Byzantine chain are great looking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Primitives by Kathy What Cancer Cannot Do Classic Box Sign
Our Review
Sometimes it's easy to feel defeated, even if you have gotten a clear diagnosis and survived cancer. That's why this sweet gift might be the perfect gift for a cancer survivor. When hung on a kitchen, bedroom or office wall, it's a daily reminder that cancer has no more power over them. It can't dash their past memories, silence their courage, or conquer their spirit. It has a cool distressed look that would fit most decor styles, and the thought will make your survivor smile whenever they read it.
We also think they might find solace in this box sign that says "You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have." It says everything they need to hear, without mentioning the "C" word. The Learning To Dance In the Rain box sign is another favorite that every cancer survivor can appreciate.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Southwest Airlines Gift Card
Our Review
Cancer forces you to face your own mortality, and contemplate all of the items on your “bucket list” that you never got a chance to complete. If you know a cancer survivor who is committed to traveling more, a Southwest gift card can help them afford to travel, even as they pay off medical bills.
With tons of destinations in the continental US, as well as routine flights to international locations like Aruba, Mexico, Cuba, Costa Rica, and the Bahamas, Southwest is a great carrier for those who want to visit some of the most beautiful places in the world. It's available in denominations up to $200.
Consider adding in an AirBnb gift card so they can stay in a nice place while traveling. Whether they’re bound for international adventure, or just want to visit family in the US, this gift card will be very appreciated. You can get this gift card in denominations up to $500.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’m A Survivor, What’s Your Superpower? Coffee Mug
Our Review
Surviving cancer gives you a sense of your own mortality, but it also makes you feel invincible. Give this survivor’s mug to any superhero in your life. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, and holds 12 ounces of coffee or tea. This is another affordable gift idea that won’t break the bank.
Another fun gift idea to consider? These “F$%! Cancer” socks are perfect for any man or woman who likes statement clothing. For a slightly softer take on that blunt and perfect message, these pink socks feature a funky kitty flipping "the paw" at cancer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aromatherapy Diffuser for Essential Oils
Our Review
There's been lots of research about the relaxing and healing effects of aromatherapy, so with think is one of the nicer gifts for cancer survivors, because they too are still healing, emotionally if not physically. This pretty diffuser looks dramatically different than most, with fine metalwork on the exterior, and color changing lit interior. Your survivor can select the light color they prefer, or let the diffuser cycle through all seven.
This diffuser can also be dimmed to help them fall asleep easier - important because radiation can often interfere with their natural circadian rhythms. We also think they'll love that it has four timer settings and automatically shuts off once the water runs dry. The Family Doctor Essential Oil Set features 14 of the best healing oils to fight stress, anxiety, and sleeplessness as well as to calm the mind.
You might also want to get them a book that helps them learn how to use these oils and blend scents to enjoy them to the fullest. We'd recommend The Healing Power of Essential Oils as a great text for beginners.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Husband Dad Survivor Tee Shirt Men
Our Review
When you think about your husband or dad, what do you think? That they're your rock? The person who comes through in a pinch? That's why we love this tee shirt for men. It puts their number one roles right up front with survivor - and we know everyone in your family is glad that's the case. This would be a cool gift to give to your man for Father's Day, or an upcoming birthday or holiday, because it acknowledges the three most important things he is. Plus it's soft breathable cotton and comes in tons of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Alex and Ani Womens Charity By Design ‘Celebrate Today’ American Cancer Society Bracelet
Our Review
We love Alex and Ani’s line of statement bangles. You can wear them alone, or stacked. They’re a great way to tell the world who you are, what you’ve been through, and what you believe in. This particular “Charity By Design” piece supports the American Cancer Society.
Between the positive message and the great cause, this is a stellar gift idea for the fashionable cancer survivor in your life. This bangle is available in gold-tone or silver-tone finishes, and reminds the wearer to celebrate today, because life is short and they’ve been brave.
Another bracelet from Alex and Ani, the “Thankful & Grateful” cord bracelet, is another nice option to consider.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
ZonLi Weighted Blanket
Our Review
Is there a better gift than the gift of a great night’s sleep? Weighted blankets are a huge trend this year, and many people are using these blankets to get a better quality of sleep. These special blankets have been used in hospital settings for quite some time, but it’s only been quite recently that ordinary folks have realized the health benefits of sleeping under a weighted blanket.
These types of blankets are ideal for insomniacs or anyone suffering from anxiety. There are quite a few companies making these type of blankets, but this one really stands out for its use of soft chenille. Between health scares, piling medical bills, and general stress, many cancer patients face anxiety even after getting the all-clear from their doctor.
Sleeping with a weighted blanket is like sleeping while getting a hug, all night long. Whether you’re shopping for a cancer survivor with anxiety, or someone who just became accustomed to sleeping under these types of blankets while in hospital care, this is an extremely thoughtful gift idea. Make sure to select a weight that’s right for the person you’re shopping for.
The general rule of thumb is to pick a blanket that weighs about 10 percent of the recipient’s body weight, so you’d want to get a 10-lb blanket for a 100 lb person, for example. The style pictured above is a 15 pound blanket that measures 60 x 80 inches, but many other sizes and weights are available.
Because weighted blankets aren't generally washable, be sure to get a matching duvet cover to keep their blanket nice and clean.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Ribbon Boxing Glove Earrings
Our Review
For any woman who has beaten breast cancer, she's just won the title fight of her life. These clever little boxing glove dangle earrings are a great way to celebrate her victory. Studded with hot pink crystals, and adorned by the classic pink breast cancer ribbon, these dangle earrings feature comfy French wires for easy wear.
You can also get the matching necklace, that features a single crystal studded boxing glove that hangs from a sturdy 16 inch snake chain that features a two inch extender.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cancer Slayer T Shirt
Our Review
Available in cuts for men, women, and kids, this shirt tells the world that the bearer is one stone cold cancer killer. Sizes run from a teeny-tiny Youth size 4 to a men’s 2XL. With lots of color options and a cool design, this simple gift is the perfect way to show your support for a friend or family member who beat cancer this year.
If you like the sentiment but want something without the word “cancer” on it, we also like this “Tough Cookie” tee. You might also be interested in some of the recommendations featured in our post on the best breast cancer survivor gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tig Notaro Live
Our Review
Laughter is the best medicine, so we think any gift that can get a cancer survivor laughing again is awesome. This CD features comedian Tig Notaro’s infamous “Tig Has Friends” show where she did an entire set about her recent cancer diagnosis. Notaro was diagnosed with breast cancer the day before this set was recorded, and it quickly became one of the most famous stand-up comedy sets of all time.
Cancer is no laughing matter, but this comedian’s blend of raw emotion and humor really make this performance a must-listen for any cancer survivor. If you end up creating a new Tig Notaro fan by giving this gift, make sure to point your favorite cancer survivor in the direction of Notaro’s other projects, including her autobiographical Amazon series One Mississippi and her book I’m Just a Person.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cancer Awareness Ribbon Keychain
Our Review
Men might be slightly less likely to boast about being a cancer survivor, so finding a small gift for them that they'll be comfortable carrying can be tough. This silvertone ribbon keychain is a constant reminder that they've beat the demon and are surviving on their own terms, each and every day.
Looking for a keychain for a breast cancer survivor? Of course, there's a pink ribbon reminder keychain as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Breast Cancer Awareness Infinity Scarf
Our Review
This lightweight and pretty scarf is a great reminder for a breast cancer survivor that she's triumphed over the disease. It also gives her an opportunity to start conversations with both friends and acquaintances about the importance of self-exams and regular mammograms. Made of viscose, it's semi-sheer and in the popular infinity style, so it's perfect for spring and looks great with both office and casual wear.
A slightly heavier breast cancer infinity scarf even features a hidden zipper pocket for her phone and ID. Men can be breast cancer survivors too. Whether they've battled breast cancer themselves, or they've stayed at the side of a loved one who has gone through it, this breast cancer awareness tie is a cool gift for him. We also think he'd proudly wear this black and pink tie because the design is a little more subtle, but clear.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Together We Fight Silicone Bracelets
Our Review
Those who have survived cancer are often the first to stand up for others facing the same grim diagnosis. They can be the ones who stand up and buoy those folks in the midst of their treatment or surgery. These cool silicone bracelets are a great way to cement the fact that together, you're a team. Whether you're fighting as a family, or helping to share the burden with friends, these bracelets are a cool way to keep up the fight.
We also like these Awareness Creates Change silicone bracelets that are great for gifts for cancer survivors who have fought and won over pancreatic cancer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PURELIS Natural Hair Growth Shampoo & Conditioner Set
Our Review
There's just no getting around it. Cancer treatments and the anxiety they cause can mentally and physically do a number on hair, so if you've got a cancer survivor, and you're struggling to find the right gift for them, this is a really thoughtful present. Because they're not likely to want to put anything chemical on their scalp while they're recovering, this shampoo and conditioner are all natural, sulfate free and can help them regrow a thicker and healthier head of hair faster.
With a blend of organic extracts and essential nutrients, these products nourish hair follicles, revitalize thinning hair, and encourage healthy strong strands. You might also want to look at our recommendations for all the best shampoos for hair growth to give you some additional choices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Good Days Start With Gratitude: A 52 Week Guide To Cultivate An Attitude Of Gratitude
Our Review
Cancer can mess with your head, and even if you're looking for cancer survivor gifts, you want to wrap your thoughts around ways to help them cope with the anger or terror about what's occurred. Cancer is confronting enough, but finding ways to start or end everyday is a great way to retrain their thinking and build an attitude of gratitude.
This sweet journal is big enough to get them through 52 weeks of entries, and it's not overwhelming like staring into a blank journal, because it just reminds them to write three simple things each day for which they're grateful. There's been much written about the power of journaling and even Maria Shriver has a new best selling book that talks about it. She also has a companion journal to go along with it, so the two together would also make great gifts for cancer survivors.
For men, who might want something a bit more bold, a leather bound journal lets them have the opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings more free form.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pink Pocket Knife
Our Review
Whether you're a cancer survivor or not, everyone needs a survival tool in their pocket. This pretty pink Swiss army knife is a great way to tell the woman who has survived cancer that she has the tools she needs to have a happy life ahead, no matter what the obstacles may be. It features seven different ways to use the included tools which also include a tiny tweezer for those nagging slivers, and a toothpick for when you've taken her out to a celebratory lunch for her recovery.
Of course, we'd want every man who was a cancer survivor to have just such a wicked survival tool at his disposal, so you can get him this tiny pocket knife in any one of 25 colors, or get him the Huntsman Swiss army knife, that comes with a leather sheath and 15 functions to get him out of sticky situations. The message of survival is still the same.