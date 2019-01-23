21 Best Gifts for Men & Women: Innovative and Cool Ideas

Our Review

If you're searching for the best gifts for men and women on your list, think of those who have allergies or other sensitivities to poor air quality. In a compact package that's not much bigger than your grande latte cup, this little magician cleans the air of pollen, pet dander, mold, automobile, and industrial pollution. Crazy, right?

Weighing in at less than a pound, you can take it to the office, or keep it in your smaller spaces at home, and breathe easier while doing it. It also monitors the air quality in your space, connecting with your smartphone. Featuring state of the art technology that was developed by a rocket scientist (and we know how brilliant they are) this baby pumps out nine liters of clean air per minute.

If you are looking to buy a large smart air purifier that can detect air quality issues, operate instantaneously to remove odors, dust, allergens and more, the AIRMEGA 400 is definitely our top choice. It can cleanse the air in spaces up to 1,560 square feet, operating quietly and efficiently. With a True HEPA filter and washable pre-filters, it's a workhorse for anyone who is serious about clean indoor air. It would be a great present for your mom and dad.