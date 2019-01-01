10 Best Gifts for Your New Girlfriend

So you started a new relationship shortly before your partner’s birthday, Valentine’s Day, or Christmas. You’re probably stressing. Finding a gift is always a bit stressful, but sometimes it’s more stressful when you celebrate with someone new. If the big day rolls around and you guys still aren’t at the “I love you” phase, things can get awkward.

Looking for a gift that isn’t too sappy or overly romantic? These gift ideas are perfect for your new girlfriend. Whether you’re looking for a gift for your casual girlfriend, or for a woman you think might be the one, there’s something on this list that will strike just the right balance between respect and love this Valentine’s Day.

1. KaBloom Bouquet of 12 Fresh Cut Purple Roses (Long Stemmed) with Vase

Red roses symbolize true love. While a bouquet of red roses is the traditional V-day gift, going with deep red may be too much for a new relationship where you are still unsure of your feelings. More appropriate options may be yellow roses (which symbolize friendship), orange roses (symbolizing desire or longing), or pink roses. These symbolize love as well, but a love that’s less intense than what’s symbolized by a red rose.

But my personal favorite rose to give to your new girlfriend is the purple rose, which symbolizes love at first sight. If you’re spending Valentine’s Day with a new girlfriend who you’ve had strong feelings for since the first time you laid eyes on her, these are the perfect flowers to express your emotions. They’ll also appeal to women who claim purple as their favorite color, or those who take delight in unusual flower colors. Make sure to include a nice message in a card– flowers are nice, but so much more meaningful when they come with a card that she can keep, long after the flowers themselves have faded.

Price: $36.77

2. Shanel Unique Bohemia Nine Leaves Earrings

What do you do when you’re crazy about your new girlfriend, but you’re flat broke? Our recommendation is to snag a pair of these great earrings. They’re inexpensive, but still really beautiful. Because of their length and movement, these earrings look and feel more expensive than they actually are. With such a cheap gift, you can use the savings towards a romantic dinner, flowers, or chocolate.

Price: $6.86

3. Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera

Looking for a gift that’s sweet without being overtly romantic? This cute camera is perfect for the girl who loves photography, or the girl who wants to recapture the fun of the Polaroid cameras of her youth. We love the compact design and girly camera colors. To go the extra mile, pair this camera with a cute leatherette case and some extra film.

Price: $56.78

4. Billie Holiday Platinum Collection on Vinyl

If she’s a music lover or a vinyl collector, she’ll appreciate the coolness of colored vinyl. If Billie’s not really her jam, maybe she’d prefer this Ed Sheeran record, which is pressed on orange vinyl.

Price: $32.33

5. ‘Looks Like a Beauty, Drinks Like a Beast’ Glass

Need a funny gift for the girl who loves Disney? Get this, and you’ve nailed it. This glass is currently out of stock at Amazon, but will be back in stock on the 11th. If you opt for rush-shipping, you can still totally get this in time for the holiday. Use the time while you wait for it to ship to you to find the perfect bottle of wine, cider, or spirits to pair with your gift.

Price: $16.97

6. GUND Pusheen Plush Coin Purse

I can’t even with this coin purse. It’s too cute! If your GF loves cats or Japanese culture, she’s gonna dig this Pusheen purselet. Our advice? Stick a gift card inside. Or tickets to see a movie, or tickets to go see her favorite band.

Price: $7.90 (21 percent off MSRP)

7. Sofia Cashmere Women’s Cashmere Travel Set

Just because it’s new doesn’t mean you’re not serious. If you’re crazy about your new girlfriend, go all out with something cashmere. Women love cashmere. And this little travel set is definitely going to make her next flight feel super luxe, even if she’s traveling in coach. The set includes a cashmere eye mask and a pair of cashmere socks.

Price: $210

8. Fascigirl Sinamay Fascinator Hat

Looking for a quirky gift for the woman with unusual tastes? This cool fascinator hat is perfect for the woman who always wants to make an entrance. If she’s the kind of gal who loves dressing extra fancy for Derby Day or destination weddings, this fascinator is a really unique gift idea. It’s hard to find a cool gift for around $20, but this definitely fits the bill.

Price: $20.99

9. ‘I Speak Fluent Sarcasm’ Shirt

Need a gift for the gal with a sarcastic lip? This gift is perfect for when you need something cheap, funny, and not overtly romantic. Another funny shirt we recommend is this “I Run On Coffee Chaos & Cuss Words” design. Either option is great, it really just depends on which best expresses the personality of your new girlfriend.

Price: $8.99 – $10.99, depending on size and color selected

10. Mermaid Tail Blanket

Mermaid tail blankets are a great gift for the trendy girl who is always complaining about cold feet. There are lots of mermaid tail blanket designs out there, but we’ve chosen this one to highlight for two reasons. Firstly, it has the most scale-like appearance, with a chunky knit that looks ultra cool. Secondly, it comes with some nice extras, such as a necklace and a carrying pouch, for when she wants to bring a blanket to an outdoor movie night.

Price: $17.85

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.