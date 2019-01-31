30 Best Gifts for Sisters: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Even if you don’t always see eye to eye with your sister, you still want to get her a great gift for her birthday. But if you and your sibling have very different interests, it can be hard to think of creative “sister gifts” that will be just right for her.
Secret Message Ball Locket
If your sister is also your best friend, this cool necklace lets you pass secret messages to her. She can also wear the locket to keep small notes close to her heart, or just generally feel like a super-cool super spy.
The hollow ball has a secure clasp, and can fit short messages with ease. You can give the locket to her empty, or include a handwritten note. The locket is also about the right size to store a fortune cookie slip, or other very small keepsake like a pressed flower.
Birthday Cake Candle With a Surprise Ring Inside
Looking for a birthday gift for her? This candle smells like birthday cake, and is perfect for her birthday this year. Within the wax of the candle, there is surprise ring, so this is like two gifts in one. The exact ring you’ll find included in each candle is a surprise. All you can know for certain is that the ring will be valued between $15 and $5,000. If you get really lucky, the ring hidden inside the candle you get for your sister could be really extravagant. No matter what is hidden in the candle wax, these candles will burn for at least 80 hours.
Want to see more options? Browse more Jackpot Candles here, and see more candles that come with surprise jewelry hidden inside.
Queen Rose U-Shaped Full Body Support Pillow
Does your sister have a hard time falling asleep? This pillow provides the full body support she needs, especially if she’s a side sleeper. It is also recommended for women who suffer from fibromyalgia, sciatica, acid reflux, nasal congestion, or even carpal tunnel. This is also a great pillow for women who are pregnant or nursing. If your sister is always complaining about being tired, this pillow may help her get more restful sleep each night.
Have a sister suffering from menopause? A cooling pillow may help her stay comfortable at night, and may be a better choice for her unique sleep needs.
Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray
Does your sister have problem skin? This lightweight spray is perfect for soothing dry, red, or irritated skin. The special thermal spring water used in this product has been clinically proven by over 300 studies to calm, soothe and soften the skin. She can use it after swimming, hitting the gym, or even after having surgical procedures to help restore skin’s natural moisture balance. A similar product we like that is available in more travel-friendly sizes is Evian’s Brumisateur facial spray, a must-have for keeping skin hydrated during air travel.
Want more high-end skin care gift ideas? Your sister might appreciate some luxury eye cream for wrinkles, or maybe some organic lipstick.
Juliette Has a Gun ‘Lady Vengeance’ Eau de Parfum Spray
Looking for a gift for your cool, edgy sister? This cool perfume is great for the woman who plays by her own rules. This darkly romantic scent features notes of Bulgarian rose, vanilla and patchouli. Add in a luxurious, old-school perfume atomizer, and you have a gift that’s perfect for a sister who loves perfume.
Not sure if this scent matches her personality? Browse more options in our rankings of the best perfumes for women.
LED Word Clock
This cool clock is a great addition to your sister’s office, bedroom, or living room. Rather than having a numeric dial, this special clock lights up a series of words to express the time. It measures eight inches square, and can be wall mounted or displayed with the included stand.
Not sure this clock is a match with her decorating style? This sewing machine clock is another cute option to consider.
KitchenAid Precise Heat Mixing Bowl
If your sister loves to cook, this cool attachment is a great addition to her stable of KitchenAid stand mixer accessories. This heated mixing bowl is perfect for tempering chocolate, proofing dough, or even serving fondue. She can also use it to prep soup or yogurt. If your sister doesn’t eat carbs or sugar, another option to consider would be a KitchenAid spiralizer attachment for making veggie “pasta” and ribbons.
Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker
Sometimes shopping for sister gifts is all about finding comfort…and what’s more comforting than comfort food? A slow cooker, rice cooker, or multi-cooker is a great gift for a sister who loves comfort food.
This multi-cooker is one of the most frequently gifted kitchen items on Amazon, and it’s not hard to see why. This multitasking kitchen appliance does pretty much anything you need it to, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sautéing, and steaming. She can even use it to culture her own yogurt, or just keep food warm before a dinner party. This is a great gift for a sister who is going off to college, or a sister who just moved into a new home. It’s also a great gift for new moms who need a way to prepare meals without having to stand over a hot stove.
Want to get her an Instant Pot that’s even more impressive? This Bluetooth-enabled model is great for busy gals who need to control cooking remotely from their smartphone.
Brother 27-Stitch Sewing Machine (XM2701)
If your sister’s sewing machine just broke, a new machine can help her get back on track with all her clothing and crafting projects. This affordable machine is user-friendly, and comes with lots of accessories, including six sewing feet that can be changed out quickly and easily. There are also 27 built-in stitches to help with her current project at hand.
Arrows Weekender Bag by White Elm
This cute weekender bag from White Elm is a great accessory for every day, or for packing a carry-on. There are six pockets in total. Four pockets on the interior make it easy to stay organized, while two exterior pockets provide ample storage for a wallet, passport, snacks, smartphone, or sunglasses. The bag measures 21″x14″x6″ which is a decent size for overnight trips or hitting the gym.
Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording on Vinyl
If your sister just can’t get enough of this Broadway hit, this four LP set is a great gift idea. Even if she already owns the soundtrack on digital or CD, there’s something nice about hearing showtunes on vinyl. This vinyl set also includes a digital download code as well, so she doesn’t have to limit her repeat listenings of “The Schuyler Sisters” to times when she’s at home by the turntable. The companion book Hamilton: The Revolution is also a nice gift idea for the Broadway fan in your family.
Dansko Women’s Hanna Fashion Sneaker
Dansko shoes are super comfy, but not every woman is a fan of chunky clogs. These cute sneakers offer the support and comfort Dansko is known for, but in a sportier, more casual package. These are great shoes for walking in urban or rural environments. The footbed features memory foam and arch support, as well as an antimicrobial treatment to minimize foot odor.
Think she’d like something a little more fun and flirty? We also love these Dansko sandals.
Retro Kitchen Timer Wall Clock
This cute, retro-inspired clock is perfect for the woman who loves vintage stuff. The timer runs for up to an hour. The clock is available in red or turquoise. A similar style of retro clock is also available, which adds a dial for temperature as well.
PHYTO Paris SUBTIL ELIXIR Intense Nutrition Shine Oil
If your sister is already a fan of PHYTO’s special vitamin supplements for encouraging hair and nail growth, then she’ll love adding this haircare product to her morning beauty routine. This nourishing pre-shampoo oil treatment is especially great for women with dry or damaged hair. And since it’s a pre-shampoo treatment, hair is left shiny without being greasy. Whether your sister is vain about her hair, or just in need of a little pampering, this gift will help her feel sexy and confident. This is a great gift for women with long hair, or women with shorter ‘dos who are trying to grow their style out.
Want to get her something even more decadent? Oribe’s luxurious Cote d’Azur oil is great for both hair and body. It also smells great, thanks to a blend of jasmine, edelweiss flower, lychee, sandalwood, cassis, bergamot, and argan extracts.
ALEX AND ANI Spoon Lotus Peace Petals Ring
Does your sister love ALEX AND ANI bangles? Complement her collection of bracelets with a ring from the same beloved jewelry company. These “spoon rings” are made from sterling silver, and designed to look like they were made from bent spoons. This style features a lotus blossom, which has long been a symbol of purity. This would be a great gift for your enlightened sister, particularly if she’s a Buddhist or a yoga practitioner. This ring has adjustable sizing.
Not sure this design is for her? You can also browse more spoon ring designs here.
PattyBoutik Women’s Cowl Neck A-Line Tunic Sweater
With cold weather coming in just a few months, this sweater would be a welcome addition to your sister’s wardrobe. The silhouette is really figure-flattering. The flared bottom of the tunic, combined with the heavy cowl neck that drapes over the bust, provide a slimming effect that creates the illusion of an hourglass figure. If burgundy isn’t really her color, don’t despair. With five other color options to choose from, you should be able to find a shade that will look great with her coloring. This tunic sweater is available in small, medium, large, and XL sizes. You can browse more looks from this designer here.
Shock Coffee
Shock Coffee isn't for the faint of heart. If your sister's really into her caffeine fix, give her an extra boost with this bag of ground coffee. The all-natural coffee delivers plenty of energy without comprising flavor, so she can enjoy a full-bodied cup when she wants one. This is a medium to dark roast blend from mountain-grown coffee beans.
Musely Hydrogel Eye Mask
Puffiness and dark circles (not to mention wrinkles) can wreak havoc around the eye area. Not only do these eye masks help banish these pesky yet common issues, they also assist in improving aging-related blemishes. The eye masks can be worn overnight for full benefits, even for those with sensitive skin. She can use the masks up to three times each week.
Simple Suds Co. Beach Day Natural Body Wash
Even if she can't get to the beach that day, your sister will appreciate this combination body wash and shower gel. The hypoallergenic formula is safe for sensitive skin and is made with natural ingredients. The moisturizing formula helps make skin feel soft and supple, no matter the time of year.
uKeg 64 Pressurized Growler for Craft Beer
If she's into fresh beer, consider giving your sister the gift of a pressurized growler such as this one. The growler is vacuum insulated, which helps keep beer cold up to eight hours. The cap and gauge are also adjustable to acheive her desired carbonation levels. If this 64-ounce growler isn't enough, she can go with the 128-ounce growler instead.
ODA KITCHEN Single Serve Coffee Maker
If your sister just can't get through the day without at least one cup of coffee, this single serve coffee maker could be just the right gift. Its compact design (6 inches wide by 12 inches tall) allows the coffee maker to fit just about anywhere. She can brew a wide range of pod sizes, from the smallest six-ounce pod to 16 ounces. The smaller the brew size, the stronger the brew. It's also easy to just brew hot water.
Taaj Kashemire Moisturizing Face Serum
Perhaps your sister could use a bit of extra hydration and moisture to help combat dry skin. This French formula offers an array of herbs and essential oils. It's also hypoallergenic and is made without parabens, phtalates or sulfates. Ingredients such as aloe vera and cotton seed oil naturally moisturize the skin while boosting its natural appearance.
PuTwo Makeup Organizer
This vintage makeup organizer is a fun birthday or holiday gift. Free pearls are included, and there's enough space to store up to 25 makeup brushes. If she's not really into makeup, the organizer doubles as a pen holder.
ChronicallyFunny Seinfeld Card “The Human Fund” Gift Notification Card
If she's a Seinfeld fan, this funny gift could be the right one. The postcard arrives profesionally printed in a black and white chalkboard design. At 4x6 inches, it's just the right size for carrying around.
Katana Safety Arc
Katana Safety Arc attaches directly to a smartphone, so it can be taken just about anywhere. There are three layers of defense, the first of which is a shrill siren that can be activated with the simple flick of a finger. The second alarm is silent for discreet use, and the third is the ability to call and text up to seven selected contacts in the event of an emergency.
Picky Bars Real Food Energy Bars
Some energy bars are loaded with suboptimal ingredients, but these Picky Bars are different. Not only are they free from soy, dairy and gluten, the bars are also made with real ingredients, such as dates, almonds, honey and more. Several flavors are available, including sweet and savory. Each bar is packed with long-lasting fats, protein and carbs for all-day energy.
Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor
She can keep a close eye on her little one with the Nanit Plus, a smart baby monitor and wall mount with HD video. Night vision makes it just as easy to keep track of baby during the night. Sound and motion notifications pop up instantly so she can keep close tabs on her child. Nanit works via WiFi, even when the internet connection is lost.
Beekeeper’s Naturals Bee Powered Superfood Honey
This bee-powered superfood features royal jelly, bee pollen and propolis. The result is potential health benefits in a single teaspoon, from the protein found in bee pollen to potential memory-boosting ingredients in the royal jelly. The honey is sustainably sourced and can even be used as a face mask.
BlueAvocado Re-Zip Seal Reusable Storage Bag Kit
Your eco-conscious sister will appreciate these reusable storage bags, with have a double locking closure to help prevent leaks, and are safe for the freezer. This kit contains three larger lunch bags and two smaller snack bags. The bags should be washed by hand.
Masontops Complete Mason Jar Fermentation Kit
This fermentation kit has everything she needs to get started, from glass weights to vegetable ounds. There are pickle pipes and pickle pebbles. The kit is designed to make home fermentation as simple as possible while reducing the change of mold build-up.
W&P Carry on Cocktail Kit
We all know that traveling is stressful. Here's a fun gift idea for your adventerous sister. The kit comes in several variations, each of which is housed in a convenient carry-on tin. Depending on her tastes, she could be enjoying a Bloody Mary, Gin & Tonic, Margarita, Hot Toddy and more. You can purchase a single tin or a set of two.
BIO IONIC Bluewave Nanoionic Conditioning Brush
This conditioning brush is designed to boost volume while eliminating static. Its distinctive square and round shape makes the brush a handy tool for creating a variety of hairstyles. Whether she's curling or straightening her hair, the honeycomb-shaped vents ensure smoother and speedier styling.
KRUVE Sifter Twelve
Getting the right grind can be tricky. The KRUVE Sifter Twelve precisely measures grind size for uniform, consistent results. Sifter Twelve is also compatible with just about all grinders and brew methods. Both at-home coffee drinkers and baristas can benefit from the sieve, which is ideal for one to four cups of coffee.
Michael Kors Runway Smartwatch
Michael Kors Access is an innovative smartwatch that's equally stylish and functional. If your sister's into physical activities, she can use the watch for heart rate tracking and even swimming. Smartphone notifications keep her updated during workout sessions. If she's looking for a bit of motivation, she can tune in to her favorite music on Spotify. This watch is compatible with Android and iPhone devices.
Moocoo Portable Espresso Machine
The Moocoo Portable Espresso Machine is just the right size for camping, the office, traveling and more. A full 20 bars of pressure delivers delicious, robust coffee. Your sister can use her favorite ground coffee or espresso capsule with this portable espresso machine. The hand-powered device doesn't require any electricity to operate, and is safe for the dishwasher.
Fancii Waterproof Facial Cleansing Spin Brush Set
Not only is this spa system for the face suitable for all skin types, it's also easy to transport and store, thanks to its waterproof case. On the inside, your sister will find three different brush heads. She can choose between a gentle exfoliation or a more powerful spin. The brushes are suitable for any skin type, including sensitive and normal.
DASH Deluxe Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker
If she's looking for a handy way to make her favorite frozen treats, she'll appreciate this compact appliance, which whips up sorbet, ice cream and frozen yogurt. She can even use it to make dairy-free ice cream and frozen yogurt. Getting started is simple, as she just needs to freeze the container then add her favorite ingredients and start the machine when she's ready. The freezer bowl is double-wall insulated to keep the frozen desserts nice and cold.
Dodow Sleep Aid Device
If your sister struggles to fall asleep at night, the Dodow sleep aid device could be just what she needs. Dodow is a combination light and metronome system that encourages natural sleep patterns without the use of chemicals. She can opt for the shorter or longer modes to fall asleep naturally.
The Keyboard Waffle Iron
Why is it that waffles seem to taste even better when they're served in fun and unique shapes? The Keyboard Waffle Iron makes large keyboard-shaped waffles, and can feed several people at once. The nonstick griddle cleans up easily and delivers classic, fluffy waffles. The portable waffle maker can be heated up on a stovetop or even the grill.
PhoneSoap 3 UV Phone Sanitizer
You can't wash your phone as you can your hands, but there are ways to clean up your dirty phone. Whether your sister is a neat freak or could use a handy phone cleaning device, consider giving her the PhoneSoap 3. Now in its third variation, the phone sanitizer stands out for its UV light, which helps kill bacteria lurking on phones. Built-in USB and USB-C charging ports provide a convenient way to charge phones and other devices while they are being sanitized.
Faurora Essential Oil Necklace Gift Set
If your sister is into essential oils, consider giving her this essential oil necklace set. The set includes four essential oils, all which can be worn inside the chain. Several washable pads are included, so all she needs to do is add a few drops of oil to one of the pads and place it in the locket, then close it tightly. She can use her favorite existing oils, or go with the Lavender, Peppermint, Sweet Orange or Lemongrass oils in the set.
Orchid Gene Bloomify Sundew Terrarium
Some of us just can't seem to keep plants alive, no matter how hard we try. If your sister is the type who wants to own a plant yet feels guilty that she might struggle to keep it alive, consider the Orchid Gene Bloomify Sundew Terrarium. This hassle-free terrarium doesn't require any maintenance, inclujding feeding or watering. What starts out as a single plant may even eventually grow into several plants.
OXO Good Grips Flexible Scoop
A good scoop goes a long way in the kitchen. The versatile OXO Good Grips Flexible Scoop can be used for a variety of tasks, from scooping ice to flour, chocolate chips and more. In fact, the scoop is also handy for measuring out pet food. The head is small enough to fit into canisters of various sizes. The scoop is safe for the dishwasher and has a non-slip grip for easier handling.
Nodykka Evening Bag
Features such as a sparkling rhinestone pattern and durable satin fabric make this evening bag look and feel more expensive than its affordable price tag suggests. A detachable shoulder strap allows her to carry the bag in a variety of ways. There's enough interior space for a cellphone, wallet, makeup and other smaller products. This bag comes in a wide variety of colors and has a lined interior.
Coolife Best Sister Ever Tumbler
Your sister will be reminded that she's the best ever with this adorable wine tumbler. The mug is double wall vacuum insulated, which maintains hot or cold temperatures for hours at a time. She can take her favorite beverages to a picnic, party or other event. Its food grade stainless steel construction makes this tumbler a durable choice for just about any occasion. Your sister can use the tumbler for her beverage of choice, whether it's coffee, tea, wine, beer, cocktails or something else.
Bose 161 Speaker System
Gone are the days of bulky, cumbersome home speaker systems. The Bose 161 Speaker System is compact and easy to stash in a bookshelf or other discreet location. Your sister can maximize her music-listening experience or boost the sound of her favorite movies with these speakers. While the speakers are compatible with stereo receivers, they also complement home theater setups.
Perky-Pet Mason Jar Wild Bird Waterer
This Mason jar bird feeder is an ideal solution if she's into watching birds out her window, yet doesn't have room for a larger feeder. The jar holds up to 32 ounces of water, and can be used to water or feed visiting birds. The circular perch makes it easy to watch birds as they eat from various angles. A charming embossed bird detail makes this feeder a particularly memorable gift for any bird lover.
The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver
Spoiled wine can really dampen the mood. This wine saver from Vacu Vin sucks air out of the wine bottle, which results in fresher tasting wine. The kit includes a wine-saving vacuum pump and two vacuum bottle stoppers, each of which works equally well for red and white wines. She'll know it's starting to get to work when the wine stopper clicks into place.
Kahili Creations Glass Drop Earrings
These eye-catching earrings are stylish and versatile, and work just as well for completing a casual outfit as they do for more formal occasions. The earrings hang off of sterling silver wires, and look especially stunning when the catch the right light. As an added bonus, the earrings arrived packaged and ready to give in a charming gift box.
Tara’s Sea Salt Caramels
Sometimes it can be tough to find the right balance between sweet and salty. These kettle-cooked caramels are cooked with real cream and butter, and are topped with sea salt. Adding to the memorable flavor is Madagascar pure vanilla extract, along with a variety of natural flavors. The caramels have been cooked over an open flame for a unique and delicious end result.