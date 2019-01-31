30 Best Gifts for Sisters: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

Looking for a birthday gift for her? This candle smells like birthday cake, and is perfect for her birthday this year. Within the wax of the candle, there is surprise ring, so this is like two gifts in one. The exact ring you’ll find included in each candle is a surprise. All you can know for certain is that the ring will be valued between $15 and $5,000. If you get really lucky, the ring hidden inside the candle you get for your sister could be really extravagant. No matter what is hidden in the candle wax, these candles will burn for at least 80 hours.

