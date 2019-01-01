20 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Wife

With Christmas two months behind you and tax season just around the corner, it’s no surprise that you’re shopping on a budget for this Hallmark holiday. If your budget is small, even as low as $10 or $15, you can still impress with a thoughtful, sentimental gift that your Valentine will love.

We’ve rounded up the best cheap gifts for the woman on your list, with options ranging from $10 – $40. Pick your favorite or splurge on a few. Shop them all below.

1. Herbivore Botanicals – Dead Sea Bath Salts

You can bring the spa home to your wife or girlfriend with this beautifully packaged duo of bath bombs. We love the neutral design and the calming scents, meant to optimize relaxation, help to detox, and moisturize (essential in these dry winter months). Each bath bomb is handmade with organic shea butter, organic cocoa butter, essential oils, organic star anise, organic hazelnut oil, dead sea salt, epsom salt, baking soda, and detoxifying clays. If you have room in your budget for a bit more, check out this set of six bombs from the same company.

Price: $15.19

2. Elegant Women Leather Wallet Card Case Holder

Most women have a slew of purses in their arsenal, switching back and forth depending on their outfit and the occasion. While this seems easy enough in theory, certain items tend to get left behind, causing quite the headache in the long run. This inexpensive leather card holder is a great place for her to pack her credit cards and ID and simply transfer this wallet from bag to bag. At under $20 and with a sleek and simple design, it’s an easy choice.

Price: $17.99

3. Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill In The Love Journal

Sentimental gifts tend to be the least expensive, and while they involve a little bit of effort on your end, they have a big impact in the long run. This book will bring a huge smile to any woman’s face with fill-in-the-blank lines describing your affection for your loved one. The simple prompts mean you don’t have to be too creative and you can make them as silly, hilarious, or serious as you’d like.

Price: $6.93

4. Heart-Shaped Four in a Row Game

There’s nothing better than an old school game to make you and your Valentine feel like kids again. We love this Valentine inspired spin on the classic connect four game. Order in some food, open a bottle of your favorite wine or beer, and get playing. It’s funny how a little friendly competition and loving banter can inspire a romantic spark.

Price: $9.99

5. 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Heart Earrings

Valentine jewelry doesn’t have to be expensive. If you’re looking to make a statement, check out this post on the best Valentine’s Day promise rings. If you want to get a gift with a little bit less of a commitment, these earrings will go a long way, for only $11. They’re plated in 18k gold, with a sterling silver base. While the hearts (available in silver and gold) are our favorite for the holiday, you can browse several other shapes for sale.

Price: $11

6. Aspen Bay Capri Blue Candle Volcano Pink Signature Jar

An easy, inexpensive, and sure to be used gift for women is a candle. This one made the list due to the high-quality make and the bright pink color, but any candle in your budget is sure to please. You can actually purchase this same candle in white or blue if pink isn’t her color.

Price: $22.95 (24 percent off MSRP)

7. Renee Redesigns Round Hand Painted Rose Gold Slate Drink Coasters

If your Valentine enjoys a cocktail at home every now and then, this rose gold coaster set tops or gift list. Home bars are becoming a piece of decor in the home, with styled designer glassware and liquor/wine bottles on top of them. These rose gold coasters would also make the perfect addition to a bar cart display, made with stylish and practical slate. Enjoy free shipping on this handmade product.

Price: $32

8. TeeHee Women Knee High Socks With Gift Box

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays where it’s absolutely ok to keep your gift simple. That means the basics like socks, candy, teddy bears, or costume jewelry are a-ok. We love this set of festive socks, with nine pairs in various Valentine’s Day inspired designs. They come packaged adorably in a gift box that makes it easy to wrap and gift them.

Price: $15.99

9. Long Stem 19″ Milk Chocolate Roses Bouquet

If you can’t afford flowers AND chocolate, this product offers the best of both worlds, with long stemmed milk chocolate roses that are just as pretty as they are delicious. This bouquet comes with half a dozen chocolate roses, made with high- quality, melt in your mouth, milk chocolate. It ships fast, with next day delivery – perfect for any last-minute shoppers.

Price: $29.15

10. Mae Women’s Microfleece Hooded Union Suit With Poms

We know what you might be thinking. No, this doesn’t look like Valentine’s Day sexy lingerie, but we promise, your Valentine is bound to love these more than any itty bitty little negligée. This one piece jumpsuit is cozy, comfortable, and absolutely adorable, with a subtle Valentine pattern. The microfleece pajamas feature a plush-lined hood with pom-pom pulls, making the design even more fun.

Price: $38

11. Bella Vino Crystal Champagne Flute Glasses

This gift is sweet, simple, and to the point. Gift your Valentine these affordable and attractive champagne glasses with a bottle of bubbly to celebrate the occasion. You can make a tradition of busting out these special glasses with a new bottle each year. Don’t forget about the chocolate covered strawberries if your budget allows. Save even more by making your own.

Price: $19.95

12. Umbra Prisma Picture Frame

Framing a photo of you and your loved one is one way to gift something thoughtful and sentimental for Valentine’s Day without spending much at all. This frame is a little bit more unique then the standard rectangle, great as a piece of decor in any room. This frame can sit either vertically or horizontally, so you don’t have to be picky about your chosen photo.

Price: $15

13. Plush Rabbit Sleeping Eye Mask

If you share a living space with your Valentine, then you know it can be tricky to get quality sleep when you’re not on the same schedule. Maybe someone is scrolling through their phone in bed, or watching television late at night, making for a less than optimal sleeping environment. This adorable and practical eye mask makes it easier to fall and stay asleep, without the interference of outside light. The mask is one size fits all with an expandable head strap for the perfect fit.

Price: $17.99

14. Heart-Shaped Wayfarer Frameless Sunglasses

You might initially think that sunglasses are a pricey gift out of your budget, but there are quite a few well-made pairs that hold up well. These heart shaped glasses are made wearable with the classic wayfarer look, and come in quite a few lens colors, great for a day at the beach or by the pool.

Price: $17.49

15. Love Knot Simple Knot Bangle Bracelet

Simple jewelry means it can be worn almost every day, dressed up or dressed down, and worn amongst existing jewelry with ease. The love knot motif is especially sweet for Valentine’s Day, symbolizing loyalty, friendship, eternity, and love. Since the bracelet is made from copper, with a rose gold finish, the cost is low. It comes packaged and ready to gift in a gift box.

Price: $9.28

16. Travel Journey Passport Case

If you’re shopping for a seasoned traveler or maybe someone with an important trip on the horizon, a passport cover or luggage tags are both great gift ideas that they’ll actually use. If pink isn’t her color, you can purchase this high-quality and highly-rated passport cover in a slew of colors.

Price: $7.95

17. Chunky Gold Boyfriend Watch With Leather Strap

Wristology is an awesome company, with high-end, trendy watches, all for under $40. With styles and personal taste constantly changing, this affordable price tag makes it easy to invest in a timepiece without feeling like you have to wear it forever. This particular watch has a beautiful soft ivory leather strap, with a chunky, feminine design that can be worn both casually and with dress clothing.

Price: $39.99

18. ban.do Work It Out Lady Of Leisure Gym Bag

Whether your Valentine is a workout fiend or in need of a new travel bag, this feminine duffel makes a perfect gift, for an affordable price. The bag is large enough to fit a change of clothes or two and some basic toiletries, but our favorite feature is certainly the decorative floral pattern. It’s made from cotton twill with sturdy webbing handles, complete with two side pockets. The gold metal zipper pull is the perfect finishing touch.

Price: $35

19. Glass Tea Cup With Lid & Strainer

If your Valentine is a tea lover, then this awesome contraption is going to be their new best friend. It has many awesome features. With the ability to strain lose tea leaves, it can also function as both a mug and a coaster. The kid keeps liquids in place and it’s easy to clean between uses. Pink happens to be our color of choice, but if you’re not into it, there are plenty of other options to choose from.

Price: $25.99

20. White Wood Grain Essential Oil Diffuser

Help your Valentine relax and set the mood with this beautiful white wood grain essential oil diffuser, priced at just over $30. You can choose from several settings, with the ability to run up to 10 hours continuously, and with an automatic shut off if you forget to turn it off. If the budget allows, this essential oil starter kit is only $15 and is the perfect add-on.

Price: $30.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.