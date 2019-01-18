25 Best Valentine’s Gifts for Mom: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

We simply couldn't begin a list of Valentine's gifts for mom without starting with our single favorite kitchen gift in perfect pink. (It's actually called guava glaze.) This professional grade stand mixer has everything she'll need to bake up huge batches of cookies, mountains of mashed potatoes and a bounty of bread. This model features a powerful motor, so she could even whip up a batch of concrete or mortar, but we don't actually recommend that.

The lift stand holds a six-quart stainless steel bowl. The mixer itself comes with a flat beater, spiral dough hook and wire whip. The powerhead can run numerous attachments from pasta rollers to cheese graters and meat grinders. And with 10 speeds, it's versatile enough to tackle almost any kitchen task.

If you think this mixer is just too big for her needs, the KitchenAid tilt head stand mixer is another awesome option, but if she just needs a good hand mixer, you can get this one in pink as well.