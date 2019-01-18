25 Best Valentine’s Gifts for Mom: Your Ultimate List (2019)

If you’re searching for the perfect way to express your love to the woman who lived through your teen years, you can’t go wrong with something clever, creative or simply indulgent. Any of these awesome Valentine’s gifts for mom will ensure you rank as the best kid ever.
Pink KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Lift Stand Mixer
We simply couldn't begin a list of Valentine's gifts for mom without starting with our single favorite kitchen gift in perfect pink. (It's actually called guava glaze.) This professional grade stand mixer has everything she'll need to bake up huge batches of cookies, mountains of mashed potatoes and a bounty of bread. This model features a powerful motor, so she could even whip up a batch of concrete or mortar, but we don't actually recommend that.
The lift stand holds a six-quart stainless steel bowl. The mixer itself comes with a flat beater, spiral dough hook and wire whip. The powerhead can run numerous attachments from pasta rollers to cheese graters and meat grinders. And with 10 speeds, it's versatile enough to tackle almost any kitchen task.
If you think this mixer is just too big for her needs, the KitchenAid tilt head stand mixer is another awesome option, but if she just needs a good hand mixer, you can get this one in pink as well.
Skechers BOBS Women’s Beach Bingo-Dog House Party Sneaker
Want to give your mom a pair of cool kicks that is also a gift that keeps giving? These fun pooch printed party sneakers are the Valentine's Day gifts for mom because not only are they funky and comfy, for every pair of Skechers BOBS purchased, they give ten percent of the proceeds to animal shelters and dog rescue programs. That makes us love them even more. Besides that, her dogs will feel great in these cute sneakers and she can tell everyone just how thoughtful your gift really is.
If she's more of a cat person, we love the Skechers BOBS Cat Attack Flats, which are pink and printed with all manner of snarky cats. And since this holiday is all about love, the Skechers BOBS Plush-Finger Paint Flat is printed with red and pink hearts and paw prints. So darned cute.
Lolita One in a Million Super Bling Artisan Painted Wine Glass
Sometimes you want to get your mom something that doesn't really have any rhyme or reason, except for the fact that it's exceptionally beautiful and also super cool. That's sure the case with this stunningly handpainted wine glass. Since it holds 22 ounces, your mom will probably only use it for wine on those really bad days when a single glass isn't quite enough. But it could also be used to hold short stems of flowers or just as a pretty art piece on a shelf or table. The handpainted swirling designs are complemented by lots of tiny crystals for added sparkle. Did we mention it comes in a really cool trunk style gift box?
There are several different designs like this gold painted version that almost looks like leopard print, and this one decorated with a chandelier.
Benchmark Bouquets Signature Roses and Alstroemeria with Vase
Valentine's Day just wouldn't be the same without a gorgeous bouquet of flowers for your mom (and any other deserving persons.) This big bouquet is a knockout with a dozen velvety red roses and ten stems of sweet smelling white alstroemeria in a glass vase. Because they'll arrive freshly cut, it'll take two or three days for them to come into full bloom.
Another beautiful and unique floral bouquet is the Orange Roses and White Oriental Lilies combo from Benchmark Bouquets. Keep in mind, if your mom is sensitive to smell, those big lilies are pretty darned potent.
If you're looking for something that will really last a long time, orchids are always a safe bet for weeks of beautiful display. The Kabloom Sapphire & Red Bouquet features deep red roses and exotic blue Dendrobium orchids. It's a stunner.
Hand Painted Square Silk Scarf
This stunning scarf is a work of art that's inspired by the nature around us. If you buy this lovely accessory for your mom, she'll find a myriad of ways to wear it, because the grey, peach and pink combination can make any neutral outfit a knockout. Made by an artist, it's been hand painted so the color and design are quite vivid. At 35 inches square, it's big enough to drape around her shoulders, or wear tucked into a jacket.
This same designer also makes a selection of gorgeous hand painted long wraps and cashmere scarves as well.
Love Bites Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Whether you're looking to find healthy Valentine's gifts for mom, or you just want to give her a decadent treat, these chocolate covered strawberries qualify in both categories. These petite berries are dipped in real milk, dark or white chocolate and beautifully decorated with drizzles, sprinkles and little candy hearts, so they almost seem to pretty to eat, but we assure you they are absolutely delicious.
If mom loves cheesecake and strawberries, you might want to get her these Belgian Chocolate Covered Strawberries and Cheesecake Pops. With six berries and six pops, she'll be in pure chocolate heaven. If both of these gifts seem too much, get her a petite box of chocolate covered berries instead.
Pink Pebbled Leather Handbag
With spring on the way, your mom would probably adore a new purse this Valentine's Day, and we think this pink pebbled leather tote is a perfect choice for lots of reasons. First - it's pink. Need we say more? But it's also big and roomy enough to carry her tablet, phone, keys, umbrella and whatever else she needs to keep at hand. It has tons of inside storage compartments.
This cute tote has a short handle, plus a long strap so it can be worn as a shoulder or crossbody bag. Talk about flexibility. And the price is a crazy good deal right now at right around $50, which is amazing for a real leather bag. If she's looking for a little more structured handbag, this pink leather purse is a real cutie. If you want a designer bag, This pink Michael Kors Crossbody Clutch is darling.
OBAGI Hydrate Luxe Moisture-Rich Cream
If your mom doesn't indulge herself in anything but bargain facial moisturizers, a luxurious one she'll love is this ultra-rich cream from OBAGI. Hydrate Luxe is geared for overnight skin renewal because it deeply moisturizes and allows her skin to benefit from the most healing hours while she's asleep.
Packed with powerful biomimetic peptides, it helps to restore the skin's natural moisture barrier. Having tested a sample we can assure you, this ultra-hydrating cream goes on smooth as silk, and leaves skin feeling super soft instantly, without feeling heavy or greasy. We also appreciate that it comes in a sizeable container, so this sweet moisturizing treatment will last her for months. With moisturizing shea butter, mango butter and avocado, she'll feel great about incorporating those natural ingredients into her skincare routine.
If your mom has more combination skin, OBAGI has a lighter weight formula called Hydrate that is great, and would also be a super daytime moisturizer for every skin type.
Hand Blown Watering Bulbs
Does your mom have a green thumb? If she's the one responsible for upkeep on all the plants at her house, these watering globes can be a beautifully handy tool for keeping them green and growing healthy. These hand blown glass bulbs, once placed in the soil, use gravity to slowly feed water to the plants as needed. This particular set comes with one large and two smaller bulbs, but you have six different color options to choose from.
If those vivid colors will be too distracting amidst mom's decor, these hand blown glass watering birds might be just perfect, and they sure are cute. Or you might also consider this three pack of clear glass watering globes that have a bird, a snail, and a mushroom.
Rose Gold-Plated Elegant Bangle Bracelet
Our Review
The Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver Infinity Bracelet is another good buy, at less than $30. It features a crystal studded infinity symbol that represents unending love, as well as tiny heart charms along the bracelet chain.
If you're throwing caution to the wind, and price isn't an issue, this 14k Rose Gold Bracelet & Bezel Set Diamond is a real beauty that your mom will cherish forever. You can even choose the carat weight of the diamond, from tiny to truly impressive.
Goplus 20 Inch ABS Carry On Spinner Suitcase
Our Review
This cutie has a rigid ABS shell that's waterproof and protects all mom's stuff, plus the aluminum telescoping handle is ergonomically design for maximum comfort. You can get a similar hard side carry on bag with an expanding panel in case mom tends to bring home more things than she left with.
Aidea Acacia Wooden Salad Bowl & Servers
Our Review
A four piece set of salad serving bowls would be a great gift on a future special occasion, as would these beautiful acacia wood serving plates.
Nordic Ware Elegant Heart Bundt Pan
Our Review
If you think a heart is just too predictable of a gift, the Nordic Ware Rose Bundt Cake Pan is a beauty she can use all year round. The Jubilee Bundt Cake Pan also features an intricate design that will have mom wowing anyone with her baked creations. Because it's a limited edition, you'll want to hurry and get it before it's gone.
Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker
Our Review
You Are Loved Clay Pears
Our Review
You could also get the "love you mom" clay pears, or if you want to give her a splash of color as well as loving words, get the "love you mom" clay apples in beautiful red.
Handmade Mosaic Design Natural Soy Wax Candles
Our Review
If your mom travels, but still like to take aromatherapy candles with her wherever she goes, this set of six candles, each in a beautifully decorated tiny tin, comes gift boxed and ready to give. The soy candles each have lids that fit snugly for traveling.
Heart Waffle Maker
Our Review
This nifty tool folds up and locks closed when it's not in use. Better yet, it can stand upright for easy storage in a tight kitchen. The Chef’sChoice WafflePro can make five heart shaped waffles at a time, but it's a little heavier and it doesn't come in pink. It does, however, have a few more features including a timer that beeps when waffles are cooked to perfection.
Be sure mom can get waffling right away with some delicious waffle mix like this Six Grain Cinnamon Pancake and Waffle Mix by Birch Benders.
Majestic Pure 24K Gold Facial Mask
Our Review
Sheet masks are another popular beauty treat for your mom. The Iceland Sheet Mask Set features exotic fruit extracts and scents like Lychee, Mangosteen and Papaya. The Celavi Essence Sheet Mask Set has six different options from Charcoal to Avocado - two of each in a set of twenlve.
Zenpy Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Our Review
The super fine steam particles are 4,000 times smaller than ordinary steam, and help to increase blood circulation, leading to revitalized and refreshed skin. This steamer also comes with an inhalation attachment that can really help if her sinuses are clogged from a cold. It also has some blackhead removal tools, as well as a cute cat ear headband to hold her hair back while she's steaming.
Because steaming makes her moisturizers that follow so much more effective, you might consider an all natural moisturizer from our list of those most highly recommended.
Sterling Silver Pressed Flower Heart Pendant Necklace
Our Review
Get her some sweet pressed flower earrings to go with, in either sterling silver studs or pretty teardrop dangles.
Mueller Spiral-Ultra Multi-Blade Spiralizer
Our Review
With four ultra-sharp German 420-grade hardened stainless steel blades, it makes magic out of carrots, zucchini, potatoes, fruits and more. It can shred, make spiral noodles, and even make spiral slices to create gorgeous garnishes. Get Mom Inspiralized, a cookbook that's all about6 turning veggies into healthy meal mainstays.
PajamaGram Super Soft Fleece Pajamas
Our Review
If you think mom's not really into fleece jammies, these pink satin men's style pajamas for women are also a great Valentine's Day mom gift.
Crystal Chandelier Suncatchers
Our Review
Once hung, the crystals will refract light prisms throughout the room everytime the sun shines through. If you think your mom might prefer all her suncatchers to be matching, this set of six might be the right choice for her, with the only difference being the shape of the clear crystal prism on the bottom.
FLORA GUARD 3 Piece Aluminum Garden Tool Set
Our Review
Get her a matching purple kneeling pad to save on her aches and pains after a day of being on her hands and knees. If you want to invest in a larger garden tool set, this 10 piece collection comes in its own handy storage case. Bonus.
Lark & Ro Women’s Ruffle Cashmere Sweater
Our Review
If your mom happens to be more a fan of the turtleneck sweater, you can find a cashmere turtleneck in vivid red as well as nearly a dozen other colors. It's also a bit more budget friendly. If you're looking for a red cashmere crewneck, this one is a total keeper.