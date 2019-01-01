50 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts: Your Ultimate List

It’s the most romantic time of year. While most of us are mustering through the end of January and looking towards the future for an early Spring, February 14th gives us reason to feel warm at heart, even if it’s just one day. If you’ve landed on this list, chances are that you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with someone special, and therefore in search of that perfect gift. If you just used your best gift ideas for Christmas, we understand the need for some outside inspiration, and we’ve got you covered.

To make shopping easy, we’ve broken down this list by gender. You’ll find the top 25 best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for women, followed by our top 25 picks for the fellas. Mix and match at your discretion as we think most of these are pretty fabulous for just about anyone.

Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

1. Valentine Gift Box Socks & Tights Set

If your Valentine loves to get cozy, there’s no better way than with this awesome tight and sock set, which includes a festive assortment of Valentine themed socks. You can choose the size accordingly at checkout for a box that contains three pair of tights, two pair of knee high socks, four pair of crew socks, and three pair of no show socks, all with fabulous designs. The box is easy to wrap and deliver on February 14th.

Price: $15.99 – $24.99 depending on size

2. Marc Jacobs Women’s Rose Gold Sunglasses

Sunglasses are an amazing gift for any occasion, Valentine’s Day included. We all know that a woman can never have too many options when it comes to accessories and these are holiday appropriate with a feminine pink hue that screams Valentine’s Day. The shape will flatter most faces with 100 percent UV protection.

Price: $134.40

3. Neoflam Ceramic Nonstick Heart-Shaped Egg Pan

Perhaps you’re thinking that a heart shaped pan doesn’t make an amazing Valentine’s Day gift, but stay with us here. There’s nothing more romantic than breakfast in bed and surprising your Valentine on this mid-week holiday will go a long way in earning some major points. A heart shaped omelet alongside some heart shaped waffles will make quite the gift.

Price: $18.99

4. Oliver Rocket Bath Bomb Set

Both bombs are all the rage and for good reason. They jazz up the typical bath into a spa like experience that awakens the senses with aromatherapy that will help your Valentine relax and recharge. Each bath bomb also delivers a fizzy experience that will leave their skin feeling new. The gift box includes six individually wrapped bath bombs including lavender, cucumber melon, moonlight rose, grapefruit tangerine, black raspberry vanilla and cool water.

Price: $19.95 (38 percent off MSRP)

5. So Happy I Swiped Right Scented Candle Soy Candle Gift Box

If you’re part of the Tinder generation, then we absolutely love this gift. The candles can be bought alone, but why not splurge on the full gift box for Valentine’s Day? In addition to the handmade soy candle, it includes a ceramic mug, a matchbox, and a cherry flavored lip-shaped lollipop for a gift that’s sure to impress. The gift box also includes a card, one less errand for you before Valentine’s Day.

Price: $49

6. Foodie Dice

Do you and your Valentine love to cook? If so, we love this creative way to inspire some creativity in the kitchen and there’s no better time to start than on Valentine’s Day. If you’re not the kind of couple who wants to head to a trendy restaurant on Valentine’s day, plan an awesome date at home using the foodie dice to decide the night’s menu. You’ll roll the five primary dice (protein, cooking method, grain/carb, herb, bonus ingredient) and four seasonal veggie dice to come up with an awesome mix.

Price: $38

7. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera & Accessories Bundle

Even for a novice photographer, instant film cameras make snapping photos fun and instantly gratifying, with photos that print before your eyes. While we all love to take pictures on our iPhone, but they rarely make it off the digital device. Grab one of these photo clip string lights for only $12 so that she can display her many photos.

Price: $99.99

8. UGG Women’s Scuffette II Slipper

This winter holiday makes it this perfect opportunity to get your Valentine something warm and cozy. While it’s hard to splurge on shoes that are only worn at home, having a proper pair of slippers can be life changing. We love the soft tones of these UGG slippers, made with dreamy sheepskin lining. If you’re not a fan of this color, you can select from several others all at similar price points.

Price: $63.97 – $99.95 depending on size

9. 16×24 Framed You Are My Lobster Print

Friends fans will understand and appreciate this awesome poster, great for your Valentine to display in a bedroom, office, or even a powder room. The print measures 16×24 which is an impressive, but not overwhelming size. It also comes framed and ready to hang, which is rare for digital prints that can be purchased online. The red and pink colors are also Valentine inspired, a detail that will not go unnoticed.

Price: $49

10. Sagaform Spectra Carafe

Sharing a nice bottle of wine is one great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a simple and non-fussy way. This presentation takes a simple bottle of wine to the next level, with a Valentine inspired carafe that will let your wine breathe before it’s enjoyed. The highly rated hand-blown glass can be used for special occasions for years to come.

Price: $18.13

11. Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong

Hanky Panky is one of the best undergarment gifts you can give, because there’s no need to guess the size, made with a one size fits all elastic that’s super comfortable. Not only is this gift practical, but it’s a sweet and sexy number that your Valentine will love receiving (and potentially wearing) on this holiday. The red and pink color block design make them the perfect pick.

Price: $19.75

12. Golden State Fruit Love Berries Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Check out the tons of high ratings on these easy to order strawberries, which are almost too pretty to eat. Skip the traditional box of chocolates for something a little bit more unique (and healthy) with these gorgeous chocolate covered strawberries, designed to be adorably holiday appropriate. Each berry is delicately hand dipped in high quality genuine chocolate. You can also opt to add a teddy bear for an added fee or simply pick out your own here.

Price: $29.95

13. Buffalo Plaid Valentine’s Shirt

If you gal is a jeans and tee type of dresser, this comfortable graphic tee might be the perfect gift for her this Valentine’s Day. The shop has a number of awesome t-shirt designs if you’re not a fan of this one, all inspired by the holiday. The sizing is unisex for a relaxed loose fit and is designed with rolled cuffed sleeves. The jersey material makes it super soft, even on the first wear.

Price: $23.99

14. Ice Cream / Netflix Stamped Spoon

If you’re the kind of couple who prefers to cuddle up on the couch with a few snacks and watch the latest flicks, then we love this gift. Plan a date night in this February 14th, complete with your Valentine’s favorite ice cream, some pizza, and a lineup of the Oscar movies she still hasn’t seen. This spoon along with a funny card is all you’ll need to wrap up and hand to her. Keep in mind it takes a couple of days to create and ship so you’ll want to order it ASAP.

Price: $18

15. Herkimer Diamond Gold Wrapped Stud Earrings

All girls love jewelry, which makes it the perfect gift to give for Valentine’s Day if you’re stumped on what to get her. At only $56 these won’t break the bank, but they’re still impressive, with a unique Herkimer diamond stone design. The earrings can be dressed up or kept casual, perfect for most styles. If you’re not a fan of this design, check out this super simple cuff bracelet instead.

Price: $56

16. 14k Gold Mini Nameplate Necklace

Personalized gifts go a long way in making an impression, which is why we absolutely love this nameplate necklace. You have a couple of options when it comes to customizing this one, opting to either engrave it with her initials, her name, or both of your first initials. The engraving can be done in either a block or script font, with up to nine characters of text. Choose between solid 14k white gold, yellow gold, or rose gold depending on her preference. If you’re not sure, we would opt for rose gold for this special holiday.

Price: $200

17. Treat Yo’self Box: Spa Gift Box

This company takes the guess work and assembly out of the equation for you, with a carefully curated box of goodies that’s affordable and ready for gifting. The Valentine’s Day gift box includes four spa goodies – a full bar of Fresh Flowers pink soap, Pink Cleopatra clay mask, Pink Grapefruit shea butter lip balm, and a Fresh Flowers bath bomb with real rose petals. You can also add a personalized message, written to your Valentine in a holiday appropriate card, by including the text at checkout.

Price: $25

18. Mae Women’s Burn-Out Hearts Short Plush Robe

An inexpensive, cozy robe, is a great gift for any gal. We especially love this design, which features burnt out hearts throughout the fabric. Order in small, medium, or large in either grey or red. The robe is machine washable, with a short hem, long sleeves, and an oversize hood. It secures with a convenient self-tie sash at the waist.

Price: $34

19. Arm Knit Chunky Knitted Merino Wool Blanket

While serval items on this list are about being cozy, February is the best month for splurging on a few items that will make the end of winter bearable until spring arrives. This large knit blanket hits the mark, made with 100 percent merino wool, knitted with a giant chunky texture that’s perfect for lounging on the couch with a good book or movie. If your Valentine isn’t a fan of pink, you can choose from several other awesome colors.

Price: $159

20. I love You Tiny Envelopes Card

Do you like surprises and experiences over material gifts? If so, this card is the way to deliver both. The tiny envelopes card is made with Valentine appropriate colors, and will help you execute a great Valentine’s Day gift. Leave little love notes in each of the envelopes, with a bigger gift (we’re thinking earrings, a ring, tickets to a show, or any other surprise tucked into one special envelope. We can see the reaction now, and it’s going to be good.

Price: $8

21. Ban.do The Getaway Vacation Duffle Bag

Another way to surprise your Valentine is with a vacation or staycation (a night at a local hotel that feels just a bit more special than sleeping at home). Grab a new duffel bag and pre-pack her suitcase with a few essentials. This one is inexpensive and so fun, with a lightweight fabric design that measures 21.5 inches x 12.5 inches. Not sure where your Valentine would like to go? Grab an Airbnb gift card and let her choose.

Price: $54

22. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

The older you get, the more challenging it can be to have a good night’s sleep. With the stresses of life, and the aches and pains that come with aging (man do we miss our 20’s), getting a few hours of solid sleep is an accomplishment. This amazing pillow spray helps calm nerves, ease anxiety, and naturally allows your body to fall and stay asleep longer.

Price: $29

23. Gold Rose Quartz Karma Single Crystal Necklace

You don’t have to break the bank to gift a lovely piece of thoughtful jewelry. This approachable blush stone is small and dainty, with a thin chain that matches the aesthetic. The meaning behind rose quartz makes it more special, as it’s known to harvest and manifest love. This gift is great for last minute buyers, with two-day Prime shipping.

Price: $22

24. Hollabears Shawty U Fine As Shit Tho Teddy Bear

We had to include this amazing bear, because there is not a more hilarious Valentine teddy bear on the market. Appropriately named “Hollabears” this company sells teddy bears with slightly slang sayings embroidered into their design. The inexpensive bears are made with very soft high-quality material, similar to a fleece blanket and are sure to spark a smile.

Price: $29

25. HUE Women’s Loveable Pajama Tee & Boxer Set

While Valentine inspired lingerie is great for a single night, most women don’t wear lingerie often, making it a wasted gift. Instead, gift your Valentine some nightwear that she’ll actually enjoy in the long run, like this sweet pajama set. The cozy cotton PJ’s come with a soft tee and coordinating boxer shorts, both which are Valentine themed. Order in any standard size, with a fit that’s true to size.

Price: $22.99

Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

1. Nooky Massage Oil

Treat your guy to a spa like experience at home with this amazing massage oil, that’s definitely fit for a guy. The scents are not floral or overpowering, and the consistency isn’t too greasy so you won’t feel like you’re making a mess. Not sure how to give an at home massage? This book will give you some helpful hints.

Price: $16.94

2. Timex Unisex Fairfield Watch

Watched are one of our go-to gifts for men, regardless of the occasion. They’re easy to choose, and can be purchased in a ton of varying designs. Select something casual, dressy, or sporty, depending on his preference. This one hits on all the above check marks, with a sleek and simple design that can be dressed up or down. The price tag doesn’t hurt either – under $100 for a quality watch is quite the steal.

Price: $79

3. LEGO Bricks & More Valentines Cupid Dog Building Kit

Some guys aren’t into clothing or accessories, but a toy might be right up his alley. Since Valentine’s Day is a holiday that tends to be more about the women, this gift is a way to get your guy a token gift that he’ll appreciate, without spending much. The Valentine LEGO set comes with over 145 pieces, standing at 3″ tall. He’ll love spending the evening putting it together after a romantic dinner on the town.

Price: $26.99

4. I Love You from Top to Bottom Valentine’s Day Gag Gift

Let’s face it. Men spend a lot of time in the bathroom, so it kind of makes sense that you’d buy him something specifically for that purpose. Install this roll of TP in your guy’s bathroom the night before, for a funny surprise when he wakes up in the morning. In addition to be decorative and hilarious, the Valentine inspired toilet paper is actually functional too.

Price: $16.71

5. Beef Jerky Rose Bouquet Gift Box

Maybe a bouquet of flowers isn’t really up your guy’s ally, but a bouquet of jerky? Now we’re talking. This “bouquet” features 20 long stemmed exotic meat sticks in four various flavors. If you’ve waited until the last minute, this gift can be ordered and delivered in just two days, with Prime two-day shipping.

Price: $49

6. Small Framed Print – I Love You Soundwave Art

If your Valentine is someone who appreciates a sentimental gift, this one is far from being too feminine. Made with neutral colors, it contains a hidden audio message of “I love you”, represented by a sound wave. The framed print can either sit on a desk or be displayed on the wall. The print with the frame measures 5 x 6 inches.

Price: $18.99

7. YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler

Just because it’s Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you have to get a romantic gift. If that’s not something your guy would appreciate, then it can be a waste of time and money. Instead, get him something he’ll actually use like this impressive Yeti cooler. It’s great for tailgating, camping, fishing, golfing, or any other outdoor activity he might enjoy. Made with high quality materials, it will last for years to come.

Price: $299

8. VicTsing 300ml Essential Oil Diffuser

Essential oils and diffusers are certainly not just for the ladies. This diffuser makes the enjoyment of essential oils a bit more approachable for men, with a masculine design that he won’t mind displaying in his home. It’s one of the best- selling diffusers available, with automatic shut off and several different timer settings. If he doesn’t own any oils, this starter kit is a great add-on.

Price: $29.99

9. I Like His Beard, I Like Her Butt Couples Funny Coffee Mug Set

With this Hallmark holiday, don’t stress too much about spending a fortune or finding that perfect gift. a Novelty token gift works just as well, and still gives your Valentine something to open on the holiday. If you’re a couple who likes enjoying their morning cup of coffee together, we love these white ceramic mugs, designed with a silly message on each.

Price: $20.95

10. Beer Lovers Socks

If you’re looking for a token gift that’s under $10, these socks are great for any beer lover, especially if your guy is always asking for a refill. The one size fits all design works for guys sized 6-11 and expand to fit as they’re worn. The socks are made with cozy materials and can be machine washed between wears. Grab a case of his favorite brew to go along with the socks for an even more thoughtful gift.

Price: $9.95

11. Seattle Chocolates, Assorted Dark Chocolate Truffle bars Gift Set

With most chocolate boxes in the shape of a heart and designed with frilly red and pink adornments, they’re not the most gender neutral. If your Valentine loves chocolate, but you’re looking for something a bit more masculine, these chocolate bars from Seattle chocolates are a great option. Not only is the design awesome, but they come in three amazing flavors including Pike Place Espresso, Widbey Wildber, and Dark San Juan Sea Salt. We only have one word: yum.

Price: $14.99

12. 11 out of 10 – Stranger Things Eleven Love Card

Did you and your Valentine binge watch Stranger Things together? We’re assuming the answer is yes, making this card the best Valentine’s day card out there. With a nod to the show, and complimenting your Valentine all at the same time, we’re sure he’s going to appreciate this one. Don’t forget a sweet note inside.

Price: $5

13. Ralph Lauren Polo Black Eau De Toilette Spray

The gift of good smells is something every guy can use in his arsenal, making cologne an easy option for most holidays, but especially on Valentine’s day. We love the sleek and sophisticated design of this bottle, making it approachable for most guys, even if they’re not frequent cologne wearers.

Price: $64.31

14. Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Co – Crunchy Munchy

This gift is perfect for pizza fanatics, but instead of cheese and sauce, this one is made with tone of sweet surprises like Belgian chocolate, brownie and fudge pieces, and white chocolate shavings. It measures around 18 cm x 18 cm x 1.2 cm and comes in a pizza box for easy gift giving. This chocolate gift goes well above and beyond your typical box of chocolates and is sure to impress.

Price: $16.81

15. Beard Oil & Comb Gift

Typically, men don’t splurge on self-care items, which is why holidays are the perfect time to help them out. Cologne, shaving kits, or even beard oil all makes a lovely gift for guys, depending on their daily routine. This beard oil is inexpensive, but don’t let the low price point scare you into thinking it’s not high quality. The fragrance mixes with natural pheromones for a scent that smells different on every guy.

Price: $11.98

16. Knock Knock Why I Must Have Sex With You Pad

Let your Valentine plead his case with this hilarious pad. The pad has every imaginable reason listed (some silly and some serious) and 60 sheets total, for a gift that keeps on giving. Pair this pad with the “what I love about you today” pad, for an even better gift. You can browse all of the amazing options from Knock Knock here.

Price: $7.70

17. Cord Men’s Bracelet

If your Valentine is someone who would sport a simple and masculine piece of jewelry, we love this understated and inexpensive wrap bracelet for a Valentine’s Day gift. It can be ordered with several various charms with the thread color of your choosing, although we’re a fan of the simple grey tone pictured above. The standard bracelet is 7 1/2 inches long but you can order a larger size at checkout if needed.

Price: $12

18. Personalized Engraved Whiskey Stones

Guys who drink spirits like gin, whiskey, or bourbon, will absolutely love these personalized whiskey stones, made for keeping their drinks cold without dilution. Each stone is one square inch and can be ordered with either two or three letters for the monogram. Since this gift does take between two to three days to create before shipping, order it soon to make sure it arrives on time.

Price: $9.99

19. Wooden Initial Tie Clip

If you like the idea of a personalized gift, consider a monogrammed tie clip for your Valentine. This token gift costs just above $10, which is super affordable, especially given the personalized nature of the gift. The wooden design keeps it modern, young, and trendy, perfect for a guy in his 20’s or 30’s. Allow two or three days for creation before shipping.

Price: $11.99

20. Cole Haan Men’s Brayton Messenger

If your Valentine works in an office setting or is constantly traveling to business meetings, a proper messenger bag is a must have accessory. This designer bag comes in both brown and black (both of which are priced identically) and is made with 100 percent genuine leather.

Price: $314.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

21. Malin + Goetz Votive Candle Set

Set the mood with these awesome candles, that go far beyond your typical floral and fruity scents for a gift your guy will love. The trio of candles includes Dark Rum, with notes of bergamot, plum, rum, leather, amber, and patchouli, Tobacco with notes of basil, rye, chestnut, honey, tobacco leaves, cuaiacwood, bourbon and vanilla and finally, Vetiver with bergamot, spicy clove, cedarwood and vetiver.

Price: $87.97

22. adidas Men’s Tubular Runner Originals Running Shoe

Sporty guys will love these Valentine inspired kicks, and while they’re certainly bold, they jazz up any outfit. The trendy adidas design is made with a mesh lining, and rubber sole which can be worn around town or to the gym. A neoprene underlay produces keeps the shoe lightweight and aesthetically clean looking. If the bright red isn’t his style, check out the same shoe in this more approachable burgundy hue.

Price: varies depending on size

23. Bushwick Kitchen Threes Knees Spicy Trio

If food is the way to your Valentine’s heart, he’ll love this trio of hot sauces, made locally in Brooklyn, New York. Each hot sauce has a unique flavor palette, and we can’t help but notice the red branding, perfect for Valentine’s Day. You’ll get one bottle each of Bees Knees Spicy Honey, Trees Knees Spicy Syrup, and Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha.

Price: $39.99

24. Shiatsu Massage Chair With Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

While many of the gifts on this list are inexpensive, you might want to make a big impression with a big-ticket item, and this massage chair will certainly do the trick. It’s currently on sale for 50 percent off, which brings the price tag down from $800 – a huge steal. With surround sound speakers, various massage settings, and a convenient slot for your phone, you’ll have a hard time getting your guy up from this chair.

Price: $299.99 (62 percent off MSRP)

25. Extra-Long Valentine Heart Sweetheart Silk Tie

Help your guy accessorize for your Valentine’s Day dinner date with this sweet and sophisticated Valentine inspired tie. The navy blue is sleek, adorned with small silver hearts, that almost pass as polka dots. The tie is made of high quality silk, with an extra-long design that makes the sizing more flexible.

Price: $19.99

