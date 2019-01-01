15 Best Cute Boyfriend Gifts

Having a boyfriend is, hopefully, a really great thing for both of you. As a former boyfriend (to my wife), I will provide complete, transparent disclosure and say that I know boyfriends can be tough. But any boyfriend who’s worthy of the title is someone who, a) will love getting a gift from you and, b) should become an even better boyfriend because he should really appreciate that you went to the trouble of getting him a cute Valentine’s gift.

Cute Gifts for Boyfriend: A Definition

It would be easy to suggest a big Teddy Bear (this one is 6’5″, $109), or a tee shirt that says “I’d pause my game for you” ($11.95). We did include in our list one item (the mug) that comes close to being that type of “expected” Valentine’s gift. But, overall, we’ve chosen gifts here that are the kind of gifts that he won’t expect. What guy has recently thought of scoring a gummi bear anatomy model for themselves? A pair of plush slippers: that’s cute because it’s all about the comfy, as is the union suit. This list is about spoiling the guy with something he didn’t expect.

Best Gifts for Boyfriends

We have always believed that the best gift is the surprise gift. That is, when someone gets a gift sprung on them – outta the blue, didn’t expect it – it is always going to be a successful gift. On the other hand, there’s the “place-your-order gift” wherein the gift giver asks you what it is, precisely, that you would like as a gift. Okay, if the thought counts, then they score on that note. But in that type of situation, they’re giving more from their wallet than their heart.

Gift Ideas for Boyfriends

In addition to listing the Top 15 Best Cute Valentines’s Day Gifts for Boyfriends, we also want to direct your attention to some other curated gift lists that would work very well for the dude in your life.

Valentine’s Day: What is the Meaning of This?

There are several points of view on how it is that Valentine’s Day became a thing. Take a look at this video from The History Channel for an overview.

Cute Gifts For the Boyfriend

Whatever the provenance of Valentine’s Day and whatever it means to you – and him – we’re sure he’s gonna love whatever it is you cop from our list of the Top 15 Best Cute Valentines’s Day Gifts for Boyfriends.

1. 2(X)IST Union Suit

We happen to believe that soft pants – in any form – are a can’t-miss gift for boyfriends or any other human who breathes. If you’re looking for a cute gift for the boyfriend, this qualifies. It’s personal, it’s quality, it’s soft pants! (Ed. Note: “Soft Pants” is defined [by us] as “a way of life.” Soft pants are sweats. Soft pants are jammies. Soft pants are definitely union suits.) The Men’s Essential Union Suit from 2(X)IST is all cotton and it’s got snap buttons along the front. The arm and ankle cuffs are banded. Available in red or black or striped. We own a 2(X)IST Henley shirt (which was provided to us by 2(X)IST) and it’s fantastically comfortable (and, even though it’s a shirt, it definitely belongs in the soft pants category, it’s so comfy).

Price: $40.99-59 (depending on style/size selected)

2. Dandelion Paperweight Encased in Acrylic

There are several reasons this is a great gift idea for boyfriends. First off, it’s really cool looking. And it really is a real dandelion in there. Another, obvious reason it’s great is because when you give him this Valentine’s gift you can say “My wish for you is eternal happiness for us.” Or something like that. According to the Museum of Modern Art (the seller), the piece is inspired by the artist Shiro Kuramata. It’s 4x2x2 inches. Of course, since it’s a real dandelion, each piece is one-of-a-kind. Which lends itself to another cute little comment you can include in your card when you give it to him about how he’s one-of-a-kind, etcetera.

Price: $99

3. Personalized Undies from Customized Girl

If you’re looking for a personal personalized gift for the boyfriend, this is a great option because, really, how much more personal can you get than undies? And not just undies, but Hanes boxer briefs that have your name on the butt! It says “Property of” and you just add your name when you order. The heather grey boxer briefs have the longer leg cut and they’ve got a flex waistband. Also, a functional fly in the front and they’re pre-shrunk.You can get the black pair (with grey waistband) here. Practical. Cute. Funny. And, depending on how and when the undies are deployed, could be very romantic.

Price: $22.97

4. “Greeting Card” Six Pack

Let’s get this out of the way right at the top: this is not a six pack of beer. It is a six pack container that you can personalize. You get the beer down at the Sev or AM/PM, fill up the six pack container, and make sure you personalize it with a special note in the card that’s attached to the container. You know, something romantic like “I sure would like to drink all of this with you” or “If I could, I’d get you a case of this, but they don’t sell this cool gift card thing in case size.” This is not only a great Valentine’s gift for boyfriends, it also works for other presentations because you get four different containers:

“Six Ways to Say I Love You” design – two

“Thanks” design – one

“Hooray” design – one

The attached cards also have some cleverness inside: the “Six Ways to Say I Love You” card is printed with “You make me hoppy.” The seller – Beer Greetings – offers several different packs, but we’re highlighting the Valentine’s pack here.

Price: $15.95

5. “We’re the Perfect Pear” Coffee Mug

Yes, we know that this comes very close to being almost too cute. But it’s practical – it is a coffee mug, after all – so that saves it from being too too. The design on the mug is sort of minimalist and, therefore, very simply cute. It shows two (yellow) pears smiling side by side and on the top it says “We’re the perfect pear.” It’s an 11 ounce porcelain mug that’s dishwasher and microwave safe. It arrives in bubble wrap inside a box, which is inside an attractive bag tied with a bow. If you want to add on, how about a pound of “Death Wish Ground Coffee.” It’s an extraordinarily popular bag ‘o coffee (fair trade, organic) with more than 13,500 reviews from customers. As for the cutsie mug, we have noted that it is described on Amazon as a “gift for her,” but we strongly assert that there’s no need to draw such arbitrary lines of appropriateness. Our category is Cute Gifts for the Boyfriend, and this mug works just fine here! If you want something less cute, more funny, this mug says “Tired AF.”

Price: $14.97

6. Donut Pillow

A great go-with to the item above – the coffee mug. This donut pillow is playful…fun enough…that it’s just a great, simple Valentine’s gift for boyfriends. The pillow is about 16 inches in diameter, so he can use it pretty much anywhere: in bed, on the couch, in the car, at the office, etc. And wherever, and whenever, he does use the pillow, he’ll think of what a sweet little donut you are for getting him the gift. There are 12 different styles – 12 different donuts. Get him a dozen!

Price: $13.99

7. Love Picture Frame with Clothesline

Another very personalized gift for boyfriends, this frame is quite customizable. The “clothesline” is a line of twine that runs the horizontal length of the frame. The package comes with three small clothespins, two cards and a red heart. The idea is that you can put your names on the cards – or whatever message you want – and offset the heart in the middle. And then, of course, there’s the space below where you’ll put a photo of yourself…or of the two of you. The frame box has room to include other trinkets (coins, etc.) inside and it’s covered by a glass front. Frame is nine inches wide, 7.5 inches high and one inch deep and it can be hung on the wall or propped on a desk, etc.

Price: $20.98

8. Sorel Men’s Falcon Ridge Moccasins

The reason these qualify in the “cute gifts for boyfriend” category is because they’re slippers, dang it! Not only are they slippers, they’re Sorels, which everyone knows is a KA brand that looks good, feels good and lasts. The Falcon Ridge Mocs are made of leather uppers and have a rubber sole (good for the dude who wants to throw them on to head to the store for some emergency chocolate, beer, etc.). The inside is plush, comfy fleece. Not surprisingly, these get outstanding reviews from customers. More than 2,200 reviews with a 4.6 (out of 5) star average. There are 12 different styles and colors available. This would be great with the first item on the list.

Price: $39.95-123.76 (depending on size/style selected)

9. Gummi Bear Skeleton Anatomy Model

Of course gummi bears are cute little things. And this is certainly a unique gift. Maybe he’ll even think it’s cute. Okay, it will be seen as cute because you got it for him. The obvious here is to include a big pack of gummi bears with this gift. It is Valentine’s Day, after all, and it’s the perfect time for sweets for the sweet. The Gummi Bear Skeleton is actually a 41 piece puzzle designed by artist Jason Freeney. The organs all detach from each other. Included organs: lungs, intestines, stomach, liver, spinal cord, heart and esophagus. The brain is comprised of two parts that split into two pieces. The bones are made of a slightly flexible plastic. An instruction sheet is included and once the model is complete, it stands 8.5 inches high. For ages eight and up. If you don’t want to go with the “sweet” theme, maybe the Balloon Dog Anatomy model (also by Jason Freeny) is your boyfriend’s gig.

Price: $39.99

10. Syma Camera Drone

A great starter drone for your Valentine. Or, if he’s already a drone guy, this can be his indoor drone. It works indoors or outdoors and it does have an HD camera that takes still photos or takes video. It operates for seven minutes of flight time after a 100 minute charge. It has 6-axis gyro stabilization to ensure maximum stability. It’ll even perform flips with the press of a button. Why is this a cute gift for boyfriends? Because it’s a drone and guys like drones and you got it for him so all of that together equals = love. By the way, this thing is enormously popular, with more than 4,400 reviews from customers. At 33 bucks, you can’t miss, plus think of all the clever messages you can include with the card: You make my heart fly. I’m your queen, you’re my drone. I wish we were tiny so we could get in this drone and fly away together. Etcetera.

Price: $32.99

11. I Enjoy Long Romantic Walks T-Shirt

This is just dang funny. It’s great because it hints at the idea that it’s all about romance (i.e., Valentine’s), but then it heads straight to the heart of the matter: the bar. The shirt says “I Enjoy Long Romantic Walks to the Bar.” It’s a cute gift for boyfriends because you’re telling him you like romance and you like to party it up with him. It’s a long sleeve, 100 percent cotton (some styles are cotton/poly blends) with a double-needle sleeve and bottom hem. So the perfect idea for this gift for him is to get it, and then take him out to his favorite bar. Walk, if you have to.

Price: $24.99

12. Marvel Avengers Waffle Maker

This is a cute gift because you got him an Avengers waffle maker! It’s also a cool gift because it’s an Avengers waffle maker! And we do assert that this qualifies as fitting into the best gifts for boyfriends category because it’s going to be completely unexpected. It’s a quality waffle maker: it’s nonstick, it has power and ready lights, it has an adjustable browning control. AND it makes waffles imprinted with the four different heroes icons: fist (Hulk); star (Captain America); face helmet (Iron Man); hammer (Thor). For some other great waffle maker ideas, check out our list of the Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Dad, paying particular attention to item #9. Of course, this gift lends itself intensely toward you presenting it to him and suggesting gently that he host a sleepover with his significant other and, then, that he makes breakfast the next morning. Waffles!

Price: $34.54

13. Jan Marini Bioglycolic Face Cleanser

The gift that says “I care about you taking care of yourself.” We do believe that it’s not every guy out there who’ll spring for some deluxe skin care products. But you have his best interests at heart and you’re going to procure for him something that is a kinda splurge. The cleanser gets incredibly great reviews from Amazon customers: more than 190 reviews with a 4.3 star rating (out of 5 stars). The cleanser is Jan Marini’s most popular daily cleanser and it both cleans and exfoliates. If you want to really have him covered, the Jan Marini Skin Care Management System ($190) might be the ticket.

Price: $35

14. “You Are My Person” Money Clip

A money clip is something that just about any guy either wants or could use. It’s also one of those things that the guy, himself, probably hasn’t taken the time to snag. Ergo, this is a terrific candidate for the best gifts for boyfriends category. Another thing that makes this so great for boyfriends is the simple, straightforward, cute thing that’s engraved on the money clip: “You Are My Person.” The money clip is from georgiedesigns, from Arizona, and is part of Amazon’s Handmade Department. It’s stainless steel and it arrives boxed. A modest gift. A practical gift. A gift that invites you to tell him: “Take some of the money you clip into this thing and take me out to dinner, bro.”

Price: $38

15. Serta Faux Fur Electric Throw Blanket

Like our first item on this list – the union suit – this is a cute gift for boyfriends because it’s all about comfort. It’s you telling him: I want you to be comfortable. I care about how you feel. And, like the union suit, this is also from the Soft Pants Way of Life. The blanket – made by Serta – is one of those super comfortable faux fur blankets. It’s one of those blankets that feels like a vacation. Add to it the fact that it’s an electric blanket, and you’ve got a game winning three point shot at the buzzer. It’s about four feet by five feet and the reverse side is ultra soft plush. The controller has four heat settings and a built in four-hour auto shut off. It’s machine washable. And it just begs for you to include a card that says, “I have an idea for how WE can use this thing. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Price: $77.78

