21 Best Get Well Soon Gifts: The Ultimate List

The right “get well soon” gift can help boost the spirits of someone dealing with injury, serious illness, or chronic health problems. Read on to see some classic and creative gift ideas for people who are under the weather.
Benchmark Bouquets Assorted Peruvian Lilies
Flowers are classic choice of “get well soon” gift. This bouquet of alstroemeria, also known as Peruvian lilies, are a vibrant, cheery flower that will brighten up a hospital room, home, or apartment. This colorful bouquet contains 25 stems of of Peruvian Lilies. You can have them sent directly to your recipient, or send them to yourself and assemble the flowers into the vase before giving them as a gift. Flowers are shipped in bud form for optimal vase life, so you may want to order a day or two in advance of your visit to see the patient, so that the blooms will be at the best. Please note that while overnight delivery is available, this company does not deliver on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.
If you need a get well bouquet for someone close to you, another option to consider would be roses. Red roses are traditional for your romantic partner, while pink or yellow roses are nice for immediate family. You can browse rose flower arrangements available for two-day delivery here. If cut flowers fade too soon for your liking, another option to consider would be this live, “Get Well Soon” TickleMe plant.
Looking for a get well soon gift for your romantic partner? You can find unconventional and creative gift ideas in our guides to the best gifts for your boyfriend, the best gifts for your husband, the best gifts for your wife, and the best gifts for your girlfriend.
Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale
This gift is a little unconventional, but we think the sentiment and price tag are appropriate if someone close to you needs help shedding the pounds. If someone in your immediate family has just had a health scare related to their weight, a smart scale can help them stay on track with losing weight and reducing their risk of a cardiac event.
We like this smart scale from Withings because it offers the user a more complete understanding of their body mass. In addition to measuring weight, this scale also reveals a person’s BMI, body fat, muscle, bone mass and water measurements. It even helps track your nutrition and offers you insights on the day’s weather.
Up to eight people can use the scale to track their progress, making this a gift that can improve the health of a whole family. A smart blood sugar testing device or a home blood pressure cuff would also be nice gifts.
Bounce Back Jack Get Well Bear with a Small Brown Dog
This cute teddy bear is perfect for a child or adult who has been under the weather. His robe is snuggly and soft, making him wonderful to hold if you’re in need of comfort.
If the person you’re shopping for broke a leg, we also recommend this cute teddy bear with a cast on his leg. You can also browse more “get well soon” stuffed animals here.
Is your best friend in the hospital? Get gift ideas that will cheer them up from our guide to friendship gifts.
Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Get Well Soon Gift Basket
This is the perfect “get well soon” gift for anyone who lives alone and is suffering from a nasty case of the flu. The basket includes healthy, cold-busting treats like chicken noodle soup mix and multiple types of soothing, warming teas. The basket also includes lemon candy, lemon cookies, sweet butter cookies, and cinnamon tea biscuits. An inspirational book helps to keep them occupied when they’re too sick to get out of bed. Each gift basket is hand-packed, adorned with flowers, and includes a personalized gift message from you.
Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse our guides to the best gourmet gift baskets and the best coffee gift baskets to get inspired, but remember to choose a gift that’s appropriate for any special diet their physician may have put them on.
‘Happiness Is . . .: 500 Things to Be Happy About’
Whether their illness is chronic or passing, it’s important for any patient to have a positive outlook on life. This fun book from authors Lisa Swerling and Ralph Lazar is perfect for both kids and adults who need a reminder about all the things they have to be thankful for. Another book we like in this vein is a Chicken Soup for the Soul book entitled Think Positive: 101 Inspirational Stories about Counting Your Blessings and Having a Positive Attitude.
Want more inexpensive, uplifting gift ideas? Browse our guide to the best small gifts for kids and adults.
Laughter the Best Medicine: A Laugh-Out-Loud Collection of our Funniest Jokes, Quotes, Stories & Cartoons
Put a smile on someone's face with this inexpensive book that's all about making people laugh. The book features a collection of Reader's Digest magazine's funniest jokes, quotes, stories, cartoons, anecdotes, and laugh-out-loud captions. It has great reviews and can be ordered in both paperback and hardcover.
Universal Medical Data Waterproof USB Silicone Medical Alert ID Bracelet
Worried that a loved one might be back in the hospital again all too soon? Give a gift that provides peace of mind for you, and for them. This simple bracelet houses a 2GB USB drive that can be used to store a person’s health records, making it easy to bring doctors up to speed on a patient’s health history.
This is an especially thoughtful gift for people who travel frequently, and may not always be near their hometown physician.
Each purchase includes an Emergency Medical Card and protective Tyvek sleeve to make of note of current medications, ongoing medical conditions, allergies and other emergency information.
Another gift to consider in this vein is a medical alert system, so that they can press a panic button in the event of a fall, heart attack, or other health problem.
Microwave Heat Pad, Eye Pillow & Lavender Oil
This hot/cold pack comes in tons of fabric options and makes a great get well gift for people post-surgery or on the road to recovery. Not only does the set include a neck pad and eye mask, but also a lavender spray that will help them relax. If you're not a fan of this design, you can shop alternative fabric options here.
Everything Is Going To Be Ok Print
Sometimes all you need is a few words of encouragement to feel better. This inexpensive print is simple and to the point, but might be the very words someone needs to hear. Choose from three various sizes at checkout with a personalized name tag included.
KindNotes Keepsake Gift Jar
This decorative glass jar is filled with heartwarming and uplifting messages. Each jar contains 31 messages, so a patient can open one per day for a whole month, or simply whenever their spirits need a little boost.
Sample quotes from the jar include “It does not matter how many times you get knocked down, but how many times you get up. -Vince Lombardi” and “The best way out is always through. -Robert Frost”, but there are many more included in every jar.
LAGHCAT Mermaid Tail Blanket
When you’re stuck on the couch for days at a time, it’s nice to have a snuggly blanket to wrap around your legs. This cute mermaid tail blanket fits over her legs, and makes her look like a stunning mermaid. Multiple sizes and color options are available to fit all shapes and personalities. If the mermaid tail is a little much for the person you’re shopping for, a Snuggie blanket is another good gift idea in the same vein.
Homemade Gourmet Chicken Enchilada Soup Mix
Chicken soup is a traditional cold remedy, but sometimes you need a version that's spicier to help clear out your sinuses. This tasty mix is a great quick gift you can rush ship to them, or combine it with other items on our list to make your own custom gift basket.
eCreamery Get Well Gift – Gourmet Specialty Handcrafted Classic Ice Cream Four Pack
Ice cream is a cure-all, making it a great get well soon gift. This one is specially packaged in adorable pints with get well soon messages on the outside. The flavors include: Brownie Batter, Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips & Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter with Peanut Butter Cups & Fudge Swirls and Cookies & Cream.
Pembrook Non Skid/Slip Socks – Hospital Socks
Staying in the hospital for any amount of time is awful. You can help make it a little better for a hospital patient with some warm and fuzzy socks, designed with grippy bottoms for slippery hospital floors. These are gender neutral, in black and grey, but can also be ordered in alternative colors.
Soft & Cozy Striped Knit Two-Piece Pajama Set
If someone is on the road to recovery, then they likely want to spend more time than usual in comfortable clothing and pajamas. We love this cozy knit set, available in a plethora of colors and sizes. It washes well and is something they'll love spending all day in.
Natural Gemstone Healing Crystals
There are so many beliefs about healing and recovery. One popular school of thought is that healing gemstones can play a big role in healing. This foursome has some of the most popular healing gemstones all included in a set - Amethyst, Green Aventurine, Crazy Agate, Tiger Eye Stone. The set comes packages beautifully and makes a great gift.
First Aid Candy Care Package Gift Set
For only $25 you can give this clever themed gift, made especially to be given as a get well gift. It includes several yummy get well-themed gifts such as a chocolate syringe, chocolate bandages, and a pill dispenser filled with multicolored jelly bean. Using Amazon Prime, this gift can be delivered in two-days.
Immune System Booster – FEEL BETTER Herbal Tea
This tea is a great get well gift for those fighting the flu or a cold. We love the packaging for a female friend or family member. The tea is jam-packed with herbs, antioxidants, and vitamins for deep immune system support. This sister tea is a great add-on, meant just for helping with sleep.
Rose Blossom Spa Gift Set
Taking time to relax and unplug can be a big part of the healing process. Help someone recover with this spa gift box, which has all the key ingredients to a relaxing spa-like experience at home. It comes with bath salts, a candle, body balm, tea and more.
Willow Tree Hand-Painted Sculpted Angel – Courage
This six-inch sculpture is a great get well gift, with the sentiment ”Bringing a triumphant spirit, inspiration and courage” written on the enclosure card. It's the perfect gift for any woman undergoing chemo, surgery, or any other illness.
Coop Home Goods – Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Quality sleep is so important when it comes to recovery. While this gift is priced on the higher side, it's worth every penny to be able to give the gift of comfort and sleep when it might not come easily.