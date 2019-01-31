21 Best Get Well Soon Gifts: The Ultimate List

Our Review

Flowers are classic choice of “get well soon” gift. This bouquet of alstroemeria, also known as Peruvian lilies, are a vibrant, cheery flower that will brighten up a hospital room, home, or apartment. This colorful bouquet contains 25 stems of of Peruvian Lilies. You can have them sent directly to your recipient, or send them to yourself and assemble the flowers into the vase before giving them as a gift. Flowers are shipped in bud form for optimal vase life, so you may want to order a day or two in advance of your visit to see the patient, so that the blooms will be at the best. Please note that while overnight delivery is available, this company does not deliver on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.

If you need a get well bouquet for someone close to you, another option to consider would be roses. Red roses are traditional for your romantic partner, while pink or yellow roses are nice for immediate family. You can browse rose flower arrangements available for two-day delivery here. If cut flowers fade too soon for your liking, another option to consider would be this live, “Get Well Soon” TickleMe plant.

