21 Good Retirement Gifts: Your Ultimate List of Ideas

Our Review

It's hard not to crack up at this cool retirement gift, but so many people finally get the time to do some serious fishing once they're not bound by the constraints of that Monday-Friday work routine. If you know a retiree who loves to fish, this is one of those good retirement gifts that keeps on giving, because they'll use it every day, and they'll chuckle everytime they get their mail.

It's designed to fit on a standard 2 x 4 inch or 4 x 4 inch post, and comes with the mounting hardware included. It's coated with a UV protectant, so this little fishy will keep looking great for years to come. We think any outdoor enthusiast will be hooked! While this one is designed to look like a baby bass, you can also order a wide mouth bass, or catfish as well. Another cute small gift idea would be this handmade vintage look "Gone Fishing" wall hanging.