21 Good Retirement Gifts: Your Ultimate List of Ideas

When a boss or your co-worker decides to call it quits, it’s traditional to buy them a present. Really good retirement gifts run the gamut from funny to phenomenal, so you might want to pool cash with your colleagues to send them on to their new leisurely life with a bang. Here are a few of our faves.
River’s Edge Mailbox with Tamper Proof Mounting Hardware
It's hard not to crack up at this cool retirement gift, but so many people finally get the time to do some serious fishing once they're not bound by the constraints of that Monday-Friday work routine. If you know a retiree who loves to fish, this is one of those good retirement gifts that keeps on giving, because they'll use it every day, and they'll chuckle everytime they get their mail.
It's designed to fit on a standard 2 x 4 inch or 4 x 4 inch post, and comes with the mounting hardware included. It's coated with a UV protectant, so this little fishy will keep looking great for years to come. We think any outdoor enthusiast will be hooked! While this one is designed to look like a baby bass, you can also order a wide mouth bass, or catfish as well. Another cute small gift idea would be this handmade vintage look "Gone Fishing" wall hanging.
I’m Retired & You’re Not Women’s Tee Shirt
Oh sure, she'll pretend to be full of tears upon leaving, but you know your retiring colleague is going to show up at the office if only to thumb their nose (lovingly, of course) at all of you poor schleps who are still on the job. You might as well give her this fun (aka. mocking) tee shirt that proudly announces she's retired and you're not. Good thing you like her, right? If you're shopping for a male colleague, this funny tee shirt makes it clear he's not about to be bossed around anymore.
Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit with Cover & Carry Kit
The warmth of a crackling fire never gets old, but the older you get, chopping firewood kind of loses its charm. That's what makes this portable propane firepit a perfect solution for retirees who plan to spend a good deal of time traveling in their motor home or RV. At 19 inches in diameter, it puts up a nice sized flame that never gets out of control.
This is a gift that creates the perfect ambiance, and ensuing conversation, that only happens around a fire. And it's super fast and easy to set up in minutes - no tools required. It has a matchless auto-ignition for a fast and simple start-up. It works in all weathers and delivers a clean and smokeless flame. Outland makes all kinds of gas firepits, portable and permanent. Browse for them here.
If you want to get them a firepit that's strictly for use on their back patio, we like the Best Choice Products Home Outdoor Patio Natural Stone Gas Fire Pit.
Callaway Starter Gift Set
If the person you are shopping for plans to spend most of their retirement on the golf course, then a golf-inspired present is a great retirement gift idea. This gift set comes with a unique stainless divot tool, a Callaway putt align tool, gear pouch, ball marker, golf balls, and Callaway tees. If you want to make your gift even more special, consider getting them a set of golf clubs instead. We’ve seen the Callaway Men’s Strata Ultimate Complete Golf Set on sale for around $375.
Want more golf gift ideas? Check out our guide to the best golf accessories, or read our detailed breakdown of the best golf balls for distance and accuracy.
Nostalgia MSB1AQ Margarita & Slush Machine
Ideally, every retiree will be able to lounge by the pool and sip margaritas all say. This model is nice retirement gift for any man or woman who likes to relax with a cocktail. The Nostalgia Electrics margarita machine uses a patented dual swivel system to pulverize ice, creating silky smooth margaritas and smoothies. The controls are easy to read, and the whole set-up is very user-friendly.
Need an even more impressive gift? You could try the $400 Margaritaville Tahiti Trio blender. This model has three blending jars and automatic settings for creating margaritas, daiquiris, pina coladas, mudslides, mojitos, and smoothies. It’s expensive, but it’s ideal for creating lots of drinks for a large party of friends. Need a less expensive option? Check out our guide to the best margarita machines.
LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR
Looking for a retirement gift idea for the person who says they want to use their newfound free time to get fit? Then a fitness tracker like the LETSCOM HR is a great choice. And because it's so popular as well as inexpensive, you won't have invested a ton just in case they don't like it.
The HR offers heart rate and sleep monitoring, even though they might not care about the sleep thing now that they're not a working stiff. Of course, it tracks steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, plus it has an easy to read watch, 14 training modes and app to keep track of progress.
If you want to get them a more premium tracker, check out our guide to the best fitness trackers.
Hammered Copper Flask
Once they're retired, they have a little more carte blanche to jazz up their Arnold Palmer on the golf course, or add bring their own favorite booze to a poker game, right? This cool hammered copper flask holds eight ounces of their liquor of choice, and easily slips into a side pocket for an afternoon with friends. Plus it looks pretty darned classy, which every retiree deserves. At less than $15, it's one of those good retirements gifts you can get on a budget.
If you're looking for a classy flask for a classy lady retiree, this boozy bangle bracelet flask is decked out with plenty of bling, and it easily holds two shots of her preferred top shelf liquor. And if you're buying for a retiring cop, this donut flask is downright hilarious.
1,000 Unforgettable Senior Moments: Of Which We Could Remember Only 246
If you’re looking for a funny retirement gift, 1,000 Unforgettable Senior Moments: Of Which We Could Remember Only 246 is a solid choice. This funny book is packed with great “senior moments” in history, like the time a US President left nuclear codes in his dry cleaning. If you want to poke some gentle fun at a departing co-worker, this funny gift is a fun and affordable option. Another fun gift idea is The Book of Senior Jokes: The Ones You Can Remember.
Smiling Wisdom Abalone Leaf Gift Set
Good retirement gifts should have more meaning than they show on the surface, and this lovely abalone necklace is a good example. Abalone is thought to enhance fertility, which at retirement seems kind of funny. In reality, we think this gift is more emblematic of moving on to a rich and fertile life after work has finally ended. It comes with a card that speaks of finding happiness in all their new pursuits, which is a perfect mantra for retirement. The Tree Locket Abalone Heart Gift Set is another cool idea that combines an openwork tree of life locket with a beautiful iridescent abalone heart.
Master Vintner Home Wine Making Kit
Retirement means there's time to explore new hobbies, and you want to give your retiree something to focus on right away. Not that every retired person is bored, but this gift ensures both short term learning and long term enjoyment. This winemaking kit comes complete with everything they'll need to create six gallons of wine to enjoy and share with their friends.
If you think they're more into craft brewing, the Northern Brewer Deluxe Home Brewing Equipment Starter Kit comes with all the tools and ingredients to make 50 bottles of Chinook IPA. Sounds like a tasty pursuit to us! Or you can order the kit to make Irish Red Ale, or Caribou Slobber Brown Ale.
‘Good Bye Tension, Hello Pension’ Retirement Coffee Mug
It may not be the most creative retirement gift idea, but it expresses the perfect sentiment for someone’s last day at the office. It’s microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe, and made from high-quality ceramic. Pair it with a Starbucks gift card or a bag of gourmet coffee beans. This is a nice gift option if you are giving a gift individually, but if you are chipping in for a big present with the rest of the office, check out some of the more premium gift ideas further down our list.
Bulova Men’s ‘Precisionist’ Stainless Steel Watch
Our Review
Shopping for someone who has a long history at your company? Gold watches are a common retirement gift, especially for people who have been with the company for a long time. If you want to see some great options, check out our guide to the best women’s gold watches, or shop more gold watches for men and women here.
US Art Supply Deluxe Artist Painting Set & Easel
Our Review
This amazing 133 piece set includes everything they'll need to get started, whether they want to paint still life or plein air. With sketch pads, and paper for watercolor, acrylic, and oil painting, plus brushes, all three kinds of paints, a palette and even a wooden easel, they'll be set. Make it more fun starting out by getting them the Bob Ross Joy of Painting Series, a DVD set for beginners. They'll be painting "happy little clouds" in no time.
BBQ Smoker Wood Chip Grill Set
Our Review
They can discover their favorite smoke flavor with all-natural Hickory, Apple, and Cherry wood chips that are the same quality as professional chefs and pitmasters use to flavor their foods. Now all they need is a nice box of Omaha steaks to go with this gift, and you can ask for an invitation to their next barbecue.
Gold Rush Nugget Bucket – Deluxe Gold Panning and Prospecting Kit
Our Review
It comes complete with everything they'll need to get hooked. Field-tested and recommended by the Gold Prospectors Association of America this cool kit is made of durable, high-quality plastic, weighs only seven pounds, and packs completely inside itself to make for easy carrying. It works is by concentrating gold into a small bowl through a filtration system, which makes the panning process super easy and fun. With gravity doing all the hard work for them, they can just scoop in dirt, pour in water, and watch for results.
No wonder this kit was a hit on ABC's Shark Tank.
Three Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set
Our Review
These luggage sets come in a dozen colors, so you don't have to choose this cool green set. We also think they'll like this more metallic set of hard side luggage. We think it has a kind of cool Star Trek vibe.
The Bucket List: Wild: 1,000 Adventures Big & Small
So many people say they don't know what they'd do in retirement (which frankly, seems crazy to us.) This great book serves up a thousand ideas for wildlife adventures, both large and small. From bird watching to caring for endangered rhinos in Africa, it will spur ideas for excursions in the outdoors that will keep them feeling young at heart once they've stopped working 9 to 5.
We also highly recommend The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small. While it's so popular that it's temporarily out of stock, you can order it now and it will be sent as soon as it's available again.
A cool (and humorous) way to present these awesome books is in an actual bucket with a clever little twist.
Vetelli Hanging Toiletry Bag for Men
Our Review
Compared to boring nylon bags, this one is a standout because of its looks and functionality. Two big zipper pockets handle all the larger items, while two roomy square snap pockets at the bottom are perfect for travel sized shampoos, soaps and shave cream. If you're shopping for a man who prefers a traditional Dopp Kit, we'd recommend this one.
Purelis Lavender Spa Gift Basket
Our Review
This big basket includes skin reviving hand mitts, a back scrubber, massage brush and a jade roller, one of the most popular beauty gifts for soothing and smoothing skin sags and bags. It also includes awesome bath essentials like lavender body wash, handmade soap, aromatherapy bubble bath, bath caviar and more.
This set takes it a step further because it also includes a pretty tree of life aromatherapy necklace and essential oil so she can continue her relaxing therapy even after she's dried off and dressed. We'd definitely recommend you add one additional gift to make this relaxation surprise complete - a bamboo bathtub caddy so she can read and have a glass of wine at hand while she soaks.
Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set
A lot of retirees feel like they go through a second childhood when they stop working. Help them embrace their inner child with this epic box set of Calvin and Hobbes comics. Composed of three hardcover, four-color volumes in a sturdy slipcase, this New York Times best-selling edition includes all Calvin and Hobbes cartoons that ever appeared in syndication.
If you’re shopping for someone who loves comics in general, or Calvin and Hobbes in particular, this is a great retirement gift. You might also consider the gut busting work of Gary Larson with The Complete Far Side.
Amazon Gift Card
Have a group of people all retiring within a few weeks? Grab a bunch of gift cards for all of your departing co-workers. Pretty much any retiree can find something cool to spend a gift card on at Amazon, be it a great book, a new swimsuit, or hobby supplies. Another great retirement gift idea is a subscription to Amazon Prime which not only gives them free two-day shipping, it opens up a world of streaming tv shows, movies and music, which they now actually have time to enjoy.