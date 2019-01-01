10 Best Just Because Gifts for Him

You’ve got a mission to get a gift for that special guy. It’s his birthday…or it’s your anniversary…or it’s just because. And you could play it safe. You could nab a thing of chocolates for him and call it a day. You could get him a watch. You could get the traditional shaving kit. But, no. You’re going to do something a bit different this time. You want something a little more creative than the usual. Good thing you’re here because we’ve scoped it out for you!

Creative Gifts for Him

One could make a very long list of creative gifts. It’s easy to go for the odd…the one-off…the bizarre…the super-popular. It makes perfect sense to include Her Everythingness Alexa. That’s definitely a creative gift. Or putting Hue lights into the mix is a no-brainer. I own both (bought them myself) and I regularly geek out on them several times a day. But those gifts are almost too obvious. Our goal is to find things that would be fun or practical or tasty or special. We wanted to find something that he’ll use more than once. Something he wouldn’t think to buy himself.

Don’t get us wrong: there’s nothing wrong with candy for a guy on any occasion. We recently included a beautiful box of Godiva chocolates in our list of the Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Dad. And watches? Watches are fantastic gifts anytime, so you may want to check out our curated lists of the Top 15 Best Men’s Watches Under $100 or the list of the Top 10 Best Waterproof Watches for Men. A great pair of shoes always works for a guy, especially if the shoes have a unique pedigree like any of the pairs from our list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Driving Shoes: The Definitive List. Maybe he could use a great pair of jeans, which you’ll find plenty of on our list of the Top 20 Best Men’s Jeans: Skinny, Slim or Relaxed Fit.

Creative Gifts for Guys: Make it Unique

We’ve established that you don’t want to just settle on the same old same old. That’s why we’ve curated a list of somewhat rare gifts. That doesn’t mean they’re super expensive: they’re not. It’s just that you don’t see these things every day, and he certainly hasn’t thought about buying them for himself (well, maybe he’s thought about the beer making kit). Whatever it is, we’re sure that he’ll be very touched that you got him something great from our list of the Top 10 Best Creative Gifts for Him.

1. Beer Bottle Puzzle

Clever. Cute. Different. Fun. And definitely a creative gift for him. The Beer Bottle Puzzle, which is an Amazon’s Choice product, is like a beer cozy he’s never seen before. The idea is that the bottle – a standard 12 ounce bottle – is fit into the “cozy” and, then, it’s locked. He has to figure out how to open the puzzle so he can get at that brew. Our suggestion is that you get him a six pack of beer and take one of the bottles out and put it in the puzzle. Then give the whole thing to him for his gift. The puzzle comes with clear instructions on how to get the bottle in there, and the manufacturer has videos on their website showing how to get the bottle in and get the bottle out. Obvs, you can use any bottle, it doesn’t have to be suds. If wine’s his thing, check out a similar puzzle, only this one’s for a wine bottle.

Price: $21.95

2. International Star Registry Name-a-Star Kit

It’s almost impossible to conceive of another gift for him that is as unique as this one. It’s very simple: you name a star after him. Done. Star-named-for-dude-forever. The International Star Registry started in 1979 and has registered more than two million names since then. Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Elton John, Anderson Cooper, Kirk Douglas…just to name a few. And, now with this unique gift for men, you can add the name of your Mr. Right. When you order, you’ll customize before you buy. That is, you’ll:

Name the star (the name of the guy you’re buying for)

Specify the date (in this case, you’ll probably want to use Valentine’s Day)

Preferred constellation (you don’t have to choose this)

If you don’t enter a constellation, they’ll choose one for you and the star will be viewable from the U.S. Once you place your order, ISR will produce and ship the customized package wherever you want. The package includes:

* 12×16 inch personalized parchment certificate with the details

* Sky chart with star name, telescopic coordinates and star indicated in red

* “Our Place in the Cosmos” booklet

This is even more eternal than a tattoo and in the (very unlikely…and we’re sorry to even bring it up) event that you and the person with the star quit orbiting each other, you’ll never have to mention it and nobody will be the wiser.

P.S. If you’d like more information about Mr. Trump’s star (he has four of them) or the way this cool gift works, check out this article in The New Yorker magazine.

Price: $60.48

3. Dan the Sausageman “Dan’s Favorite” Gift Basket

As someone very wise has told me, “Dudes love meat.” My wife is right. I know I do. If the guy in your heart-filled world loves meat (and cheese, and crackers, and chocolate, etc.), this is a great creative gift for him. It’s a gift basket that comes in a handmade pine crate. Dan the Sausageman says he started selling his sausages out of the trunk of his ’77 Dodge Dart in 1988 and has been going strong ever since then. (Share that story with your dude.) The Sausagemen offers several different “gift baskets” like the “Perfect Palate” ($52.95) basket in a gallon paint can or the “Sounder” ($45.95). The “Dan’s Favorite” comes with:

Summer Sausage (10 oz.)

Roasted Garlic Red Pepper Summer Sausage (10 oz.)

Sharp Cheese (4oz)

Smoked Salmon (3.25oz)

Peanuts (1.5oz)

Sweet’N’Hot Mustard (2oz)

Crackers (1oz)

Chocolate Truffles (2pcs)

Chocolate Covered Cherries (2.75 oz)

Dan The S-Man says it’s a consistent pick among his most loyal customers. Since the guy you’re getting this for is so loyal to you, it’s a perfect nab. Customer ratings give this a 4-star average (out of 5).

Price: $64.95

4. Heirloom Peppers Hot Sauce Kit

An extremely popular product, and why not? There is at least one hot sauce lover in every household, so this is gonna be a hit. It’s and Amazon’s Choice product that’s from DIY Gift Kits, who says “Be the Boss of Your Sauce.” This creative gift for him lets him make seven bottles of hot sauce. It comes with:

Three glass woozy bottles

Four squeeze bottles

Two-inch funnel

Apple cider vinegar

Spice blend

Two pairs of gloves

Five pH strips

Ancho pasilla peppers

Chipotle peppers

Habanero peppers

An “open/close pouch” of Ghost Pepper

Seven label stickers

Recipe cards

Besides this kit, DIY Gift Kits also makes a Deluxe Hot Sauce Kit for just ten bucks more. According to DIY, they’ve been cultivating peppers for five generations and they go “straight from production to consumption.” The recipes take about 20 minutes to make. The reviews on this are amazing: more than 830 reviews with a 4.9 out of 5-star rating average. If he’s not the recipe-makin’ type, but he’s the hot sauce type, this basket ($83.83) from igourmet comes with seven hot sauces already made and ready to fire up. Whatever you get him, give him the gift and tell him it’s because he’s so hot.

Price: $39.95

5. The Man Can Bath & Body Gift Set

You are doing him and yourself a favor with this one. The Man Can from Plum Island Soap Co. will have him looking and smelling great. It’s a clever one, this creative gift for men: the packaging itself tamps down any possibility that he’ll protest getting a bath and body gift set because it comes in a paint can, for Pete’s sake. We’re saying that the packaging is what sets this apart as a unique gift for men. Inside the can:

Bar soap

Shave gel

Bay Rum oil

Hand butter

Loofa mitt

It’s a 100 percent all natural set of very useful products. A paint can opener comes with the package so he can post-haste get into the can and get smellin’ great for you ASAP.

Price: $37.10 (24 percent off MSRP)

6. Personalized Engraved Cutting Board

A custom cutting board for the dude-who-cooks in your life. It’s a very practical gift because everyone needs a cutting board. But not every guy gets a creative gift for men that is personalized. When you order this piece, you’ll customize it with three lines of information:

Year

Name(s) – there is room for two names

Last name

The board – from Personalization Lab – is made of “premium, top quality” wood, according to PL. Another option is the BigWood cutting board, which you can also get monogrammed to your specification. The BigWood, which is an Amazon’s Choice product, comes in small ($41.42), medium (limited availability) and large ($168). Whichever cutting board you choose, every time he makes you a delicious meal, he’ll remember why it is that he’s doing the cooking.

Price: $29.95

7. Glenor Men’s Valet

This gift for him is great for the creative guy because it helps keep him organized. Even if he’s not creative, it’ll be a gift that he’ll use every day. It’s a really solid, good looking valet with 12 slots for all his stuff. There’s a mirrored top that opens to reveal eight different sized compartments. The larger compartments are big enough to hold glasses, a smart phone, etc. The bottom row is a drawer that slides out to reveal four more compartments. The size of the valet is 14 inches long, 9.5 inches wide and 4.5 inches high. A perfect place for his wallet, his watch, his change, his nail clippers, his pens, his nuts and bolts, his poop bags for the dog, his hastily-scribbled-on-a-napkin ideas for what he’s going to buy you, etcetera, etcetera.

Price: $69.95

8. USB Mixtape Cassette Tape Flashdrive

Remember when he used to make you mix tapes? All those meaningful songs (and the lousy songs you hated but you didn’t say anything because it was so sweet of him to make you the tape) and the fact that it was so cool that he’d share his music with you. This is an updated version of the old cassette mix tape. With this, it looks like a cassette tape – I guess it is a cassette, when it comes down to it – but there’s no tape. Instead, a flash drive (thumb drive) swings out from where the tape would be. Just plug the thumb drive in and play the songs on this new mix tape. This 16 GB drive holds 3,5000 songs. Of course, it can be loaded with other large files, too. The cassette is old school looking and can be personalized any way you and your creative flair with a pen wanna personalize it. When you give this creative gift for men to him, gently suggest that he make you a new mix tape and that he leave off anything with too much slashing electric guitar.

Price: $21.99

9. Mr. Beer Premium 4 Gallon Homebrewing Kit

This creative gift for him makes it super easy for Mr. Him to engage in Part One of his favorite activity. Part Two, of course, will be when he consumes his beer. The kit, from Mr. Beer, has everything needed to produce some KA brew. The kit, which is a number one best seller in Amazon’s home brewing starter sets, includes:

Ingredients – created by the certified master brewers at Coopers Brewery

Shatterproof bottles – allows him to perform “squeeze test” to determine carbonation level

One step brewing fermenter – no need to transfer to a secondary fermenter

Two refills each – Classic American Light; Oktoberfest Lager; Czech Pilsner

The instructions are practically fool proof; it takes just three weeks to produce the beer. If you’re interested in scoring a different flavor beer, the Long Play IPA ($47.48) is one option or maybe the Bavarian Wheat ($46.60) is the ticket. Whichever version of this tasty, unique gift for him you nab, make sure he waits to pop the first bottle until you’re there to humbly accept his toast of gratitude.

Price: $49.99

10. Magnetic Levitating Globe

You may not think this is the most romantic of gifts for men — if it is a romantic gift that you’re looking for. Regardless, we’ve got the perfect, ultimate way to make it romantic: when you give him this creative gift, tell him he means the world to you. (Boom.) Romance aside, this is a very cool gift. It’s a globe (about the size of a baseball) that suspends (because of magnets) in an arc shaped holder. Once the globe, which is completely accurate geographically, is in place, give it a spin and it’ll go for a long time. The arc holder has LED lights built in, so it makes a great looking presentation. This is an Amazon’s Choice product that gets fantastic reviews – 4.5 star average out of 5 stars. If you’re interested in getting a larger globe (eight inches), this one from ZJchao ($64.99) might work. In addition to telling him he means the world to you, you can also use the globe (during those rare times you’re not feeling like he means the world to you) to show him where you’d like him to go.

Price: $24.25

