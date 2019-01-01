10 Most Romantic Gifts for Him This Valentine’s Day

Who says romance is dead? Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to give a romantic gift. But what exactly constitutes a “romantic” present? Ideally, the present you give someone on Valentine’s Day is romantic because it shows your unique understanding and love for that lucky person. Romantic gifts might include jewelry, gourmet goodies, or thoughtful books. The best romantic gifts are those items that are picked with lots of forethought and attention to detail, and they often rely on a personal touch from you. However, it can be hard to find just the right gift to express your romantic feelings. Here are some great romantic gift ideas for both men and women that are sure to end your Valentine’s Day on the right note.

1. 24kt ‘I Love You’ Necklace

There are so many ways to say “I love you” without speaking those exact words, and this necklace really symbolizes that fact. This necklace has “I love you” written in 120 languages in extremely tiny and delicate script. The necklace itself is made from 24kt gold and black onyx. If your wife or girlfriend is a language teacher or polyglot, she’ll really love this thoughtful gift. But even if she only speaks one language, she will love the idea that you love her in so many languages.

Price: $119 (20 percent off)

2. Message in a Bottle Gift Set

Looking for a unique way to express your love this Valentine’s Day? Skip the card and go for something with a little more impact. This gift kit includes a 12-inch glass bottle that you can personalize with your own heartfelt words. The kit comes with rose petals, a gift box, and beautiful paper for you to write your message on. If you’re not great with words, you could always hand-copy her favorite romantic poem on the paper, roll it up, and place it in the bottle.

Price: $18.85

3. Art of Appreciation Gift Basket

A lot of couple assume that the most romantic thing you can do on Valentine’s Day is go out for a romantic dinner. But let’s be honest: every restaurant worth going to on Valentine’s Day is going to be packed and loud. The kitchen will be overtaxed, too, and you’ll probably end up overpaying for a mediocre meal. Staying in on a cold night and having a living room picnic is way less stressful, and about a thousand times more romantic. Open a bottle of wine and unpack a snack gift basket, and you’ve got a lovely evening. One snack basket we like is the “That’s Amore” gift basket from Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets.

This gift basket has everything you need for a romantic evening. There’s gourmet basil pasta, along with pasta sauce, herb dip, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, cheese spread, cheese straws, olives, cookies, and sparkling cider. The wicker hamper can be reused for a future picnic outdoors once they weather improves.

Price: $69.99

4. ‘Two Hearts, One Love’ Ring

Women find jewelry romantic. This is not just because of the price tag associated with fine gems, but more often because a piece of jewelry acts as tangible proof of your love. She can look down at her finger and see how much you care about her. This unique ring has heart-shaped stones. One is white topaz, and the other is garnet. The design of the ring is meant to symbolize the love shared between two people. What could be more romantic than that?

Price: $79

5. Why I Love You: A Journal of Us

Why I Love You: A Journal of Us is a guided love journal. Following the prompts in the book, you will write messages of love and explain why your relationship is so unique. You can fill out the journal together, or one partner can fill out the book by themselves and present it as a gift. It’s a low-cost, yet extremely romantic gift that will become a cherished keepsake. Someday, your kids or grandkids may flip through these journal pages and learn all about the early days of your relationship.

Price: $6.59

6. Oh Susannah’s All of Me Loves All Of You Couples Pillowcases

Most couples end their Valentine’s Day in bed together. Make the bedroom a little more romantic with this cute set of pillow cases. You can use them only on holidays, or keep them on the bed year-round.

Price: $35 (17 percent off)

7. Me Without You

This cute book is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for couples who are simply inseparable. Me Without You is filled with cute illustrations that illustrate how two people just work better together than when they are apart. The art style might be familiar to you, since authors Lisa Swerling and Ralph Lazar are also noted cartoonists and greeting card artists.

Price: $5.70 (43 percent off)

8. A Bath & Body Gift Set

Men like to be pampered just as much as women do, and a nice bath and body gift set can be the perfect way to unwind before bed. One men’s gift set we really like is the “Man Can” from Plum Island Soap Company. It comes packaged in a paint can-style container, and within this gift box you will find manly smelling soap, shave gel, bay rum oil, and hand butter. There’s also a body mitt, which is great for getting rid of dry winter skin.

Looking for a similar bath and body pampering kit for a special lady? This lavender Spa Inspirations Bath & Body Gift Box is a great option for the ladies.

Price: $57.20

9. Moonstruck Chocolate

Chocolate is a traditional Valentine’s Day gift, but nothing says “last minute gift” like a cheap box of chocolates that you could have gotten at the drugstore. If you want to up the romance factor, gourmet chocolate is the way to go. And if you’re looking for something small-batch and unique, Moonstruck Chocolate’s Oregon Distillers Collection is a nice choice. This gift box contains nine chocolate truffles, each of which is filled with a spirit from a craft distillery in Oregon.

Because these upscale chocolates contain real liquor, ordering them online can be tricky. Due to liquor laws, this collection of tasty treats can only be shipped to select states, as follows: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia. And of course, you will have to be 21 to order these unique confections.

Price: $20

10. Kama Sutra Weekend Getaway Kit

Romantic gestures are bound to lead to kissing, and that’s bound to lead to some quality time between the sheets. If you want to make your bedroom a bit more romantic, this “weekend getaway” kit from Kama Sutra is a fun way to spice up the night. This kit includes lots of sumptuous products you can rub on your lover, along with a romantic candle and a feather you can use to tickle your partner.

Price: $42.90