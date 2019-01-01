10 Most Romantic Gifts for Your Girlfriend

If you love your girlfriend, you’ve got to get her something special for Valentine’s Day. Whether she’s your long-term partner, or just someone you started dating a few months ago, Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to show just how much you care. But finding the right Valentine’s Day gift for a woman can be stressful. There are some old classics you can always fall back on, like a bouquet of roses, chocolate, or diamonds. However, those gifts aren’t ideal for some women’s tastes, or for the budgets of the men who date them. There’s a lot of pressure to find a gift that’s romantic, but you also want to make sure you don’t accidentally clean out your bank account. Whether you have a shoestring budget or a huge bank account, here are some thoughtful, romantic, and unique gift ideas for your girlfriend this Valentine’s Day.

1. Framed Poem With Valentine’s Day Bear

Need a Valentine’s Day gift that’s romantic, cute, and affordable? Get her a cute teddy bear and a romantic poem. This gift set includes a cuddly teddy bear, along with a framed poem entitled “To the Love of my Life”. This is an ideal gift for a woman who loves poetry, romance, and cute things. If you have a hard time expressing your feelings, let this gift do the talking for you.

Price: $35

2. Fork Me, Spoon Me: The Sensual Cookbook

Fork Me, Spoon Me: The Sensual Cookbook is packed with steamy recipes that will help you set the mood on Valentine’s Day. Present her with this book, and make sure to write something sexy on the inside cover to personalize your gift. For bonus points, cook her a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day using this cookbook (or maybe a sexy “morning after” breakfast). This is a great gift for foodies, chefs, or any woman who loves watching cooking shows.

Price: $12.04

3. Valentine’s Day Gift Set by From You Flowers

Looking for a one-stop shop for the whole Valentine’s Day package? From You Flowers has a great gift set for Valentine’s Day. This set includes a dozen red roses, premium Godiva chocolates, and a teddy bear. It’s a great gift for a girlfriend who likes to keep things traditional on Valentine’s Day.

Even though this gift can’t be delivered on Saturdays, we still recommend this great gift for Valentine’s Day this year. While February 14 does fall on a Saturday this year, you can simply schedule your delivery for the Friday before. When the flowers arrive on Friday, you can surprise her with them that day, or hide them until it’s actually Valentine’s Day.

Price: $49.99

4. Fervent Love White Crystal Pendant

Fervent Love makes the beautiful pendant pictured above. It is a simple pendant that’s affordable on any budget. This is a great gift for a woman you only recently started dating, but it could also be a nice piece of jewelry to give to a long-term girlfriend as well.

Price: $19.99

5. Dove Valentine’s Truffle Hearts

Dove chocolates are smooth and creamy, and this heart-shaped tin makes an excellent Valentine’s Day gift. Chocolate not only boosts your brain power, it also releases a “feel good” chemical in the brain. If you want to make your girlfriend happy, a box of chocolates is a small price to pay.

Price: $18.25

6. He’s Mine/I’m Hers Matching Couple Shirts

If you and the woman you’re seeing just got “official,” then these cute shirts for couples are a great way to advertise your relationship. Pair these shirts with a nice box of chocolates or a bouquet of flowers, and you’ve got a nice gift for a girl you’ve recently started dating.

Price: $12.90

7. Pete the Cat: Valentine’s Day Is Cool

Shopping for a girl who says she hates Valentine’s Day? This cute book can make even the most stubborn hater of Valentine’s Day start to like the most romantic day of the year.

Pete the Cat: Valentine’s Day Is Cool might be a kid’s book, but adults will also find it charming. The book is about a cat who hates Valentine’s Day, but then learns to appreciate the holiday. The book comes with a poster, punch-out valentine cards, and stickers. The key here is to make your inscription on the inside cover extra romantic.

Price: $6.39

8. Star Wars Date Night Darth Vader Plush

Is your girlfriend a Star Wars fan? This cute Darth Vader plush might not be true to the character, but it is still pretty adorable. Pair this cuddly toy with some Darth Vader Valentine’s Day candy, and you’ve got the perfect sci-fi gift.

Price: $12.31

9. 3/4 Carat Diamond Halo Engagement Ring

If you’re thinking about proposing to your girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, then you don’t have to worry about a gift, or chocolates, or any of the typical trappings of the holiday. You just need to make sure the ring is perfect. This simple ring will appeal to both your budget and her expensive taste. The ring is a 3/4 carat diamond ring made from 14k white gold. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (just in case she says no), as well as 60 days of complimentary repair service.

Price: $599 (70 percent off)

10. NanoStyle ‘I Love You’ Necklace

NanoStyle Jewelry creates unique pieces that have extremely tiny inscriptions. This silver necklace features the phrase “I love you” in 120 different languages on top of a colored cubic zirconia stone. There are multiple color options to choose from, so you can find a color that suits her personality or mirrors her birthstone’s color. Every necklace comes with a magnifying glass, which will help her to see all of the tiny detail work. This is one of the most romantic pieces of jewelry you can give your girlfriend this year.

Price: $149 (20 percent off)

