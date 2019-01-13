21 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

A completely unique Valentine's Day gift idea is a piece of handmade jewelry, and this sterling silver cuff is both beefy and beautiful for the man you love. This stunning sterling cuff is handmade by Navaho artist Tom Ahasteen. The bracelet displays a central band that's been stamped with suns, sun rays and crossed half moons. The edges feature twisted wire and carinated borders.

In the Navajo culture the sun represents healing, life energy and the giver of life. For the man who nurtures your special love relationship, this handmade bracelet can symbolize the deep love that connects you on this special day and every day. Not sure he'd wear a bracelet? This beautiful sterling silver and turquoise Navajo ring is another beautiful option.

If you really want to give him a gift that will define his style in a distinctive way, this Navajo Turquoise Sterling Silver Concho Belt is hip, cool and so very collectible.