21 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Why settle for what’s expected when you could surprise your sweetheart with something amazing, cool and yes, romantic too? Switch it up this year with some super creative gift ideas. Check out these unique Valentine’s Day gifts that practically guarantee you’ll win their heart.
Hammered Sterling Silver Men’s Navajo Cuff Bracelet
A completely unique Valentine's Day gift idea is a piece of handmade jewelry, and this sterling silver cuff is both beefy and beautiful for the man you love. This stunning sterling cuff is handmade by Navaho artist Tom Ahasteen. The bracelet displays a central band that's been stamped with suns, sun rays and crossed half moons. The edges feature twisted wire and carinated borders.
In the Navajo culture the sun represents healing, life energy and the giver of life. For the man who nurtures your special love relationship, this handmade bracelet can symbolize the deep love that connects you on this special day and every day. Not sure he'd wear a bracelet? This beautiful sterling silver and turquoise Navajo ring is another beautiful option.
If you really want to give him a gift that will define his style in a distinctive way, this Navajo Turquoise Sterling Silver Concho Belt is hip, cool and so very collectible.
Iron Handbag Watering Can
Is your special lady the plant whisperer around your house and yard? This adorable iron watering can would be a super special Valentine's Day gift for her. It's shaped like a trendy little handbag that she can proudly tote around the yard to nurture her garden babies. It's handcrafted by Indian artisans who have embellished it with fun flowers and patterns. It holds 1.3 gallons of water at a time, so it won't be too heavy to carry, but another bonus for your sweetie - 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale of this gift go toward training new generations of artisans. Cool, right?
If your sweetie is also in charge of your indoor plants, the adorable Sunflower & Ladybug Metal Watering Can holds about a quart of water - the perfect size to keep indoors and make weekly watering a lot more fun. And new garden tools make fun Valentine's Day gift ideas that will get her thinking about the warm days of spring that are on the way.
Ox Horn Viking Drinking Horn
Not need to be gender specific with this gift, because we happen to think this Viking drinking horn is a super fun idea for the manliest of men, or the lustiest of beer guzzling women. If your Valentine happens to be either of those, this ox horn vessel holds up to a full pint of their favorite brew. It will definitely increase their quaffing delight, because you can almost bank on the fact that no one else at the table will have one like it.
Don't worry, this horn drinking is a real thing. Each unqiue ox horn is coated with food-safe lacquer and comes with a Veterinary Health food safe certificate. This cool drinking horn sits comfortably in its very own wooden stand, which is engraved with a depiction of Mjolnir, the mythical hammer-wielding Thor's chosen weapon.
The Viking drinking horn tankard can hold up to 30 ounces of their favorite frosty beverage, and you can even get them is sets of four, each engraved with the Mjolnir.
Handmade Embossed Leather Journal
According to Maria Shriver's new book I've Been Thinking... keeping a journal can lead to what she calls "The Open Field--a place of acceptance, purpose, and passion - a place of joy." Isn't that the perfect gift to give someone you love? Of course, we think you might want to give your Valentine her book so they've got a place to begin and a context from which to start. But they'll need a special journal to write in as well.
This beautifully handmade leather journal is embossed with beautiful designs and it features an antiqued brass Celtic style closure. Inside, your sweetie will find 120 sheets of handmade paper upon which to write their deepest thoughts, dreams and feelings. A threaded bookmark allows them to pick up where they left off the day before. The only thing you need to add to inspire them to write is a beautiful rosewood pen to go with.
Red Antique Glass Hummingbird Feeder
Since you're shopping for Valentine's Day, and red is the color of love, this beautiful antique looking glass hummingbird feeder is a wonderful way to invite the little zoomies into your space to delight and surprise through the spring and summer months. One thing your sweetie will love about this feeder is how easy it is to fill, and there's absolutely no need to add food coloring to the water because the brilliant red bottle will attract their attention.
A simple four-to-one syrup of water and sugar is all you need to keep hummers healthy and happy, and this big feeder holds up to 20 ounces so you won't be refilling it twice a week at the height of hummingbird season. Another thing your sweetie will love over those plastic feeders is that the metal base on these feeders doesn't get moldy. (I have at least four of them, so I promise it's true.) They hang with a sturdy metal hanger that's affixed to the feeder bottle so they're pretty, function and a great bird attractant.
If your sweetheart's a hipster, they might like the mason jar hummingbird feeder even more.
Heart Shaped Bamboo Spoon
There's nothing unique about hearts at Valentine's Day, unless they come in a unique gift idea like this cool bamboo wooden spoon. Not only is it sweet and sentimental, it's also a functional kitchen utensil that's safe to use with nonstick cookware. The spoon end is heart shaped, and it features a heart cutout to make it easy to hang on a utensil rack. "Spoonful of Love" is engraved on the handle, so each time your Valentine is whipping up a special dish in the kitchen, they'll think of you while they're doing it.
You can also get a two spoon set with different inscriptions on the handles, or this bamboo utensil set that isn't shaped like a heart, but does feature loving messages on each piece.
Best New Release: Disrupt-Her: A Manifesto for the Modern Woman
If you're lucky enough to have picked a Valentine who is always pushing the boundaries and seeking new ways of being the world, this brand new book would be a righteous gift that celebrates her independent mind, heart, soul and spirit. Appropriately deemed a manifesto, it will encourage to aim high, reject the status quo and live out her own goals and aspirations. This book says a lot about your faith in her.
Penned by a socially savvy female CEO who has faced societal pushback and succeeded in building a $150M business empire at THINX and HelloTushy.com, this new tome will help guide your wife, girlfriend or daughter through the maddening struggles of modern feminism to become her most successful, powerful, and very best self. When it comes to unique Valentine's Day gift ideas, could there be a better gift than that?
Sand Free Compact Beach Blanket
If you're looking for a romantic gift this Valentine's Day, perhaps some creative plans for picnics on the beach and concerts in the park should be on your list of ideas, along with this clever compact blanket that can make such outings much more comfortable and fun. This ultrathin blanket is perfect for a quick pop up lunch anywhere, but it's also a great companion for camping and hiking.
Use it as a convenient rain tarp or enjoy the fact that it doesn't let water seep onto your bottom because it's waterproof. Best of all, it folds into a teeny tiny cute little carry bag which certainly looks like a little present to us. Add a matching roll-up fleece blanket to cozy up with as the sun sets and it'll be a romantic package for certain.
Metal Wallet Love Note Card
You can't always be there with the love of your life, but it's nice to know you can slip a loving thought into their wallet just as a regular reminder of your feelings for them. This metal wallet love note will stand the test of time, just like your relationship. At the size of a credit card, it can be at the ready whenever they need a little reassurance that they are completely the one for you. Laser engraved, this card will last for the long haul.
You can also get several different sentiments, and, if you order in advance, you can even get it personalized with your name as well. That's a sweet Valentine's Day gift that your honey will know took some time and planning.
Tactical Pen Multi Tool
There's nothing you want more than to keep your sweetheart safe. That's when a good McGuyver tool comes in handy. This tactical pen can be a lifesaver in an emergency situation. While it looks like a regular writing utensil that can be slipped into a purse or pocket, and it does indeed write, this little tool has so many other secrets hidden inside.
Put through rigorous use by Navy SEALS and first responders, this tactical pen includes an LED flashlight, glass breaker to bust through car windows if they're unable to escape, and a knife worthy of cutting through stuck seatbelts or other constraints. It comes gift boxed and ready for any emergency situation.
Another cool Valentine's Day gift is this emergency kit that can be kept in the car and features 13 different tools to help your honey get out of serious situations anywhere.
Love, Peace & Kindness Storage Baskets
Storage baskets are always a popular gift, but when they are imprinted with uplifting words, it makes putting away all those storable a more fulfilling exercise in organization. These pretty cotton baskets have sturdy rope handles, and they're great for organizing magazines and mail, or decorating shelves and acting as storage too. They come in three sizes so they can be stored inside of one another, but who would want to cover up those loving words? Not your Valentine, that's for sure.
Hard sided storage cubes are another fun gift option. These are made with seagrass and hyacinth woven over an iron frame. They come with linen liners, which can be removed and washed. They're also the size that can fit in many of the ready-to-assemble storage units that make for easy organizing in any room.
Aquatic Arts Marimo Aquarium Kit
Imagine creating an aquarium that grows moss balls instead of fish, and that's always beautiful with very little work. This cool starter kit includes everything your sweetie needs to keep their Marimo moss balls alive and thriving. Each moss ball looks like a soft and furry little friend, and they'll thrive with simple water changes every couple of weeks.
This cool kit includes two Marimo moss balls that are already five to six years old, and they can live and thrive in the 38 ounce Italian lock top jar for up to ten more years. The kit also comes with decorative rocks, a pretty branch and the chemicals to keep water at the perfect pH for their furry balls to keep growing.
A cork topped round aquarium kit is another cute gift idea and comes with tiny turtle sculptures in addition to the moss balls.
Wake Up and Be Awesome Pillow Case
When you love someone, there's no better gift you can give than that of unlimited encouragement and belief in their abilities. This sweet and soft pillowcase is a wonderful reminder every night and again each morning for them to wake up and be awesome. Made of the softest luxurious microfiber, it's sweet against the cheek, and a sweet message from you that will make their heart swell. It fits both standard and queen-size pillows.
The Dream Big pillowcase is another inspiring option, and naturally, on Valentine's Day and every other day too, flattery is always a fitting way to honor your love. These Good Morning Gorgeous and Hello Handsome pillowcases work well for that.
uKeg 64 Pressurized Growler for Craft Beer
Is your Valentine a lover of all things craft beer? If yes, this awesome 64 ounce black chrome pressurized growler is a gift they'll absolutely love. As you know, with a traditional growler that expensive craft brew doesn't stay foamy and delicious for very long, forcing your beer lover to perhaps consume more at one sitting than is prudent.
With this growler, beer stays at its best for up to two weeks, and because this baby is vacuum sealed stainless steel, it will even stay perfectly cold for up to eight hours, eliminating the need to chug it down fast. It has an adjustable VPR cap and gauge to enable perfect carbonation for different styles of beer, and the tap features an interchangeable handle letting your beer lover personalize each growler fill. So cool.
You can also get this growler with a glimmering copper finish, or you can size up to 128 ounces in stainless steel.
Hand Forged Celtic Pocket Knife
If you've got a rugged kind of outdoor Valentine, this hand-forged Celtic knife is one of the coolest Valentine's Day gift ideas we've uncovered. Designed after similar knives from the past, this knife is as functional as it is impressive. Great for outdoor pursuits like hunting and fishing, this knife is super sharp.
Thankfully, it comes with a protective leather sheath embossed with a Celtic symbol. That protects you and the blade as well. The sheath features a leather cord so the knife can be worn around the neck for easy access. Another historically designed knife is the Norse Tradesman hand-forged Viking knife. It features a unique raven's head hilt and also comes with a leather sheath.
Sterling Silver Pressed Flower Teardrop Earrings
Why splurge on Valentine's Day flowers for your lady when you can give her a tiny bouquet that will last forever? These beautiful sterling silver drop earrings feature real dried flowers preserved in resin and surrounded by gold over sterling silver bezel settings. Each tiny blossom looks remarkably fresh as though it just bloomed that day.
These flowers are grown and handpicked in Mexico where they're crafted into earrings as unique as your beloved. Does she have a favorite flower color? There are lots more options in pale blue and yellow, and in gold covered sterling or natural sterling silver. The pressed flower teardrop pendant necklace is another gorgeous gift in the same range of flower colors. You can also get it in an elegant oval shape as well.
Harvil Foldable Magnetic Exercise Bike
What's more romantic than getting fit and healthy together? It means more fun adventures to create memorable experiences. This cool folding exercise bike is affordable and makes for a cool Valentine's day gift that keeps giving into the future. The incredibly affordable price is a draw, plus your sweetie won't have to deal with hours at the gym when you could both be home enjoying your fitness journey together.
At just 44 pounds, this exercise bike uses magnetic resistance, with ten levels to help you build both strength and endurance. Because it can be folded, it can fit into even the smallest living spaces with ease. It also has a digital monitor that displays speed, distance, time, calories burned and heart rate, as well as heart rate grip sensors. Want to binge watch your favorite shows while you workout? No problem thanks to the super quiet flywheel.
Best Guarantee of Sweet Smiles: Mobile White Advanced Teeth Whitening Kit
Sure, you could send your Valentine to the dentist for expensive whitening treatments that cost hundreds of dollars, or you could give them the gift of sweet smiles for life for less than $80. You choose. We don't know anyone who wouldn't be thrilled with the thought of whiter teeth, but the fact is, most of us don't have the time and cash for those professional treatments - that is, until now.
This device controlled teeth whitening kit comes with everything your sweetie is going to need for the brightest, whitest smiles. And you can feel assured you're not getting some kind of quackery, because this kit was developed by one of America's most famous dentists, Dr. Bill Dorfman. He's the dentist behind some mighty famous smiles (think Brittney Spears and Usher) and this kit has been featured on national television shows from Oprah to The Doctors.
Unlike those strips from the drugstore, this kit won't damage your precious pearlies or cause sensitivity. It comes with a 16 LED light tray with USB cord and timer button. It also comes with Mobile White whitening gell, four syringe applicators, mobile device adapters and a storage case with a mirror.
You can whiten at home or on the go, because once you plug the adapter into your device, it powers the light tray for a professional whitening session in just 20 minutes that targets yellowing, coffee and wine stains and even discoloration from smoking. If you join their Bright for Life Club, you'll get free whitening gel refills for life.
Love Bombs Gold Embossed Kindness Cards
Why choose just one day to celebrate the love of your life when you can scatter loving moments throughout the year ahead with Love Bombs? These unique Valentine's Day gift ideas are so much better than simple affirmations. They're special little love notes from you that will boost your sweetie's day everytime they find one tucked into their lunch, laptop bag or suitcase.
With 111 special thoughts to share, you'll be able to use them with your family and friends too, so snag them while they're still available. Another sweet and personalized gift is KindNotes. This little tin comes with 31 love themed messages in tiny envelopes to make your Valentine swoon. And if your sweetie and you happen to be apart this Valentine's Day, KindNotes also has a tin of Missing You love notes.
Hillsound Trail Crampon Ultra
Valentine's Day merely means there are still plenty of winter hikes to be had. This year encourage those fun outdoor experiences by getting your sweetheart a pair of these cool strap-on stainless steel crampons. You don't have to climb snowy mountains to fall in love with these crampons. Because the Elastomer harness fits over the top of most outdoor footwear you can take a spur of the moment adventure without packing up your snowshoes, trekking poles and a bunch of gear.
With 18 stainless steel spike, these crampons make for stable footing on snow and ice, so they're even a great idea for less-than-fun recreational pursuits like shoveling and snow blowing. We think you and your Valentine will love the wide heel plate with three beefy spikes. It makes traversing snowy downhill trails a breeze because they dig in and keep you on your feet. Another bonus? They come with a carry bag so you won't have to deal with mud and melting snow in your car.
If you are indeed a couple who likes to make spur of the moment plans, keep some gaiters handy just in case you don't always carry snow pants in the trunk.
Things I Love About You Personalized Wall Hanging
This isn't actually a gift just for guys named Paul, even if it looks like it. These personalized wall hangings can be made with anyone's name, and your personal list of all the qualities and quirks that make you love them so much. Printed on archival quality paper, with archival inks, this thoughtful Valentine's Day gift will last a lifetime on their wall as a daily reminder of your favorite things about them.
You can order this cool gift either framed or not, and as soon as you order, this cool company will get you a digital proof for approval. Order it in sizes up to 30 inches by 40 inches, but if you want it to ship already framed, you'll need to stick to 5 x 7 inches or 8 x 10 inches. If you start writing your list of loving things right away, you'll have plenty of time for processing and shipping before Valentine's Day.
This is a great idea for any special occasion and any person, but if you want it to be gender specific, you could order the Reasons You're My Favorite Guy wall hanging.