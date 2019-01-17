What to Get A Man for Valentine’s Day (2019)

What to get a man for Valentine’s Day is an every year problem for those of us partnered with guys. We’re bombarded with what to get women but shopping men can be a little tricker–but it doesn’t have to be. Let’s make 2019 the year finding Valentine’s Day gifts for men was easy with these top picks.
Back & Neck Shiatsu Massager With Heat
This is my top pick for 2019. You know how tense he is so this year give him something for when you're not there to give him a rub down. This shiatsu rotating massager is designed to drape over your shoulders so it can easily target those knots in your neck, shoulders, and upper back. It also provides heat to help loosen those muscles.
I like that the shiatsu nubs are in alternating heights so you get that hard then softer then harder again sensation that you get from giving him a back massage by hand. Plus it saves your thumbs a lot of work.
The comfortable hand straps make it easy to keep the massager in place instead of trying to pin a massaging pillow in place against the back of a chair which inevitably falls from where you need it. The design makes this a great one for your lower back as well. There are easy to reach controls right in the front that manage the power, heat, and three strength levels.
Regular massage has a surprising number of benefits from boosting mood, reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and preventing headaches. (Check out this article in Men's Health Magazine for more details.) But getting a massage is also super expensive, so bringing the massage home with you is the next best thing.
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Men love getting chocolates on Valentine's day too and here's something a little more his style. This box contains 16 sea salt caramels made with real Woodford Reserve bourbon whiskey. The dark chocolate is rich and perfectly balanced by the whiskey.
If caramels aren't his thing these also come in Pecan Bourbon Balls and Mint Julep Chocolates.
Bouquet of Beef Jerky Flowers
Get a laugh and win his heart with a bouquet of flowers good enough to eat. This "floral" arrangement from The Manly Man Company is made up of Grade A beef jerky sticks with jerky "petals" and comes complete with a vase that doubles as a pint glass.
It's available in both half-dozen "flowers" or a full dozen. The bouquets come in Original Flavor, Teriyaki, Hot, and Mixed.
Whiskey Decanter Globe Set
This decanter would make a great addition to his home bar. It's got that a worldly, sophisticated look that's thoroughly eye-catching.
There's a hand-made glass antique ship attached to the bottom inside of the glass globe, complete with triple masts, sails, and flying red flags. It's a ship in a bottle with booze. How unique is that?
The hand-blown glass decanter is lead-free. The exteriors of the decanter globe and two included glasses are etched with a map of the world.
With a mahogany-stained wood stand and gold stopper will make a real statement. This decanter is a little small and may not fit an entire fifth of whiskey (or other alcohol of your choice) because of the angle the globe is stored at, but it fits enough for a few drinks.
You can pick up just the globe decanter on its own or if you'd like more, you can get the globe with a set of four glasses.
Talk, Flirt, Dare: A Game for Couples
Set the two of you up for a fun date night with this set of three decks of cards. The box comes with three decks: Talk, Flirt, and Dare. You can go through the cards however you want by either going in order or mixing them up.
The Talk cards bring up conversation prompts to learn more about your partner, like where in the world they would live if money were no object. The Flirt cards ask questions that are more related to you as a couple like a favorite memory of the two of you or asking you to describe your ideal romantic or sexy weekend.
The Dare cards start to heat things up while still keeping it a light-hearted. This isn't a dirty game so if you're concerned about it being over the top raunchy, you're pretty safe here. The dares are more like doing a mini striptease or asking you to tell your partner what you want to do to them that night in a fake accent. (If you're looking for raunchy, check out the Dirty Deeds very adult card game.)
It's a fun way to learn more about each other in a lot of ways and spark conversation on nights when you're looking at your phones and not sure what to talk about.
The Man Can Spa Gift Basket
If your man deserves a home spa day but might bristle at the gift baskets you normally find in the store, get him The Man Can. It's a paint can packed with body care items in spicy scents your due will love. The products are all-natural and include a loofa, heavy duty hand butter for those callused hands, hand-poured exfoliating soap, bay rum shave gel, bay rum body oil or shaving oil, and a paint can and bottle opener.
If your man loves a good spa night in the bathtub and isn't phased by flowers, get him the Lovery Deluxe Bath and Body Gift Basket which is packed with pampering goodness.
Mango Kiss Me Massage Oil
Give him something to think about with this edible massage oil from Maple Holistics. When you give someone massage oil, you're giving them the promise of fun nights ahead of relaxing massages and wherever those rub-downs might lead you.
A lot of edible massage oils are gimmicky, sticky, and leave a gross chemical taste in your mouth, but Maple Holistics is made solely with massage therapy grade oils with natural flavoring. It is chemical, preservative, paraben, dye, and cruelty-free. It softens skin with sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, fractionated (liquid) coconut oil, and vitamin E. With these easy-to-absorb oils often preferred by massage therapists, you can feel good that it won't leave you or your partner feeling greasy.
The mango flavor is there and gives it a tropical scent but neither is overwhelming enough to distract from the activities at hand. I like that it's made in America and packed with antioxidants.
If mango isn't your thing, they also offer Berry, Vanilla, and Tropical flavors.
This is a good choice if when thinking about what to get a man for Valentine's Day you'd like something sexy but not overly sexy.
Walnut Docking Station
If he's got a jumbled pile of stuff on his nightstand he'll love a bedside docking station. These organizers are designed with slots, pegs, and cups to hold all the things he pulls out of his pockets when he gets home all in one easy-to-find place. There are spots for keys, rings, watch, glasses, cell phone with slot for hidden charging cord, pens, wallet, and spare change.
This is one made of real walnut wood and is also large enough to act as a tablet holder.
NutriChef Wine Cooler
We all know a good (or at least decent) bottle of wine can be the start of an unforgettable romantic evening so set the both of you up for success by getting him this wine fridge. It's small enough to fit into most kitchens but large enough to store 18 bottles.
The digitally controlled temperature has two zones so you can separately control the top and bottom sections of the cooler. Let's face it, this is a gift that you'll benefit from too but if he's a wine lover, he doesn't have to know that.
Flirty Keychain
Send him out in the morning with some truth on his keys. This hand-stamped keychain is stainless steel and sure to get a good laugh. He'll definitely appreciate the sentiment.
True Love Mug
This is true love right here. You've weighed the balance and love prevailed. This funny mug displays the text on both sides of the mug and is dishwasher and microwave safe--a must for any coffee cup gift.
Multi-Purpose Wallet Tool
If your man loves to be prepared, get him this 37-use multi-tool. It's the size of a credit card, fits in his wallet, but can get him out of a myriad of scraps when he'd normally be annoyed that he doesn't have a Phillps head screwdriver in his pocket.
This card, he'll have instant access to nine different screwdriver shapes, seven wrenches, ruler, nail file, box opener, bottle opener, seatbelt cutter, mini saw blade, and too many more things to list here.
You can check out the Smart RSQ site for images showing many of the different tools in action to get a better idea of what it can do.
Realistic Love Pillowcases
Let's be real. It's what you're going to do.
These 100 percent cotton pillowcases capture the quiet coziness of a comfortable relationship. It's these small moments of just enjoying being in each other's company that can be just as romantic as large gestures.
Little Moments of Love Comics
If either of you is a fan of Catana Chetwynd's adorable comics then pick this up for your love this year. If this is your first exposure to them, this comic series captures some of the most romantic but everyday experiences of love.
You'll have a fun evening full of laughs going through the book and pointing to comics saying, "Hey, that's so us!"
Check out the artist's website for examples of their cute comics.
Magnetic Wristband
If he's handy, this wristband by Rak is covered in magnets giving him a simple way to store nails, screws, bits, or anything metal in an easy to reach spot while he's working. Any gift that makes his life easier and safer is always a win.
No more holding nails in his mouth. True facts, a friend of mine accidentally swallowed a nail when he was holding it in his mouth while working on a ladder. This is a significantly better option.