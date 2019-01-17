What to Get A Man for Valentine’s Day (2019)

Our Review

This is my top pick for 2019. You know how tense he is so this year give him something for when you're not there to give him a rub down. This shiatsu rotating massager is designed to drape over your shoulders so it can easily target those knots in your neck, shoulders, and upper back. It also provides heat to help loosen those muscles.

I like that the shiatsu nubs are in alternating heights so you get that hard then softer then harder again sensation that you get from giving him a back massage by hand. Plus it saves your thumbs a lot of work.

The comfortable hand straps make it easy to keep the massager in place instead of trying to pin a massaging pillow in place against the back of a chair which inevitably falls from where you need it. The design makes this a great one for your lower back as well. There are easy to reach controls right in the front that manage the power, heat, and three strength levels.

Regular massage has a surprising number of benefits from boosting mood, reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and preventing headaches. (Check out this article in Men's Health Magazine for more details.) But getting a massage is also super expensive, so bringing the massage home with you is the next best thing.