10 Best Christian Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Whether it’s for a birthday, anniversary, or a “just because” gift, there are many ways to surprise the Christian in your life with a sweet and thoughtful gift that is scripture based.
Below is a breakdown of the best Christian gifts for 2019, listed in no particular order.
With this Christian Christmas gift, you can literally wrap yourself up in the words of scripture as it has Jeremiah 29:11 printed on the front. If you’re not familiar with the verse, it reads: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord. ‘Plans to honor you and forsake you, plans to give you hope and a future.'” This verse is comforting to all people, especially those who may be going through a hard time. The blanket itself is also comfortable, as it’s made with 100% fleece/Sherpa fabric. It’s heavy and warm, so it’s perfect for wrapping up in to read a book or watch a movie. With a white background and dark text, the blanket is easy to match with the rest of your home decor and looks beautiful stretched out over a couch or bed, or draped over the back of a chair. A Blanket Blessing card is also included, which gives the gift an extra special touch.
If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for the man in your life, look no further than this cool pocket knife. The knife has “the Lord is my strength” (from Psalm 28:7) printed on the outside, so it ties in to scripture without being overly flashy. The knife has a three-inch stainless steel blade with a partially serrated edge, and when closed it’s about 4.5 inches long. It’s easy to open and close the blade one-handed with the thumb flip, and there’s also a belt clip so you can always keep it attached to you. With a black handle topped with a wood insert, the pocket knife has a sleek, masculine look that your guy will be proud to show off. Pocket knives are a small, simple gift that men always appreciate (and usually need!).
A cross necklace may seem a little cliche for a Christian Christmas gift, but this cross necklace has a unique twist. Instead of just a plain cross, the cross is jeweled and wrapped with an infinity heart that has a birthstone in the center. This means that you can personalize the gift for your loved one based on their birthstone, or you could just choose a jewel color that you know they will love. The uniqueness of this cross necklace sets it apart from other cross necklaces, making it a special gift. The pendant is 1.69 inches tall and 1.22 millimeters wide, and the chain is 18 inches long. The necklace is wrapped in a pink jewelry box, so not much extra wrapping is required. At less than $20, this is an inexpensive Christmas gift that packs a punch.
Many can relate to the words on this cute sign, as it reads: “All I need today is a little bit of coffee and a whole lot of Jesus.” The sign is made with solid MDF wood and is hung with twine that is securely fastened to the back of the sign. Measuring at five inches wide and 10 inches tall, it’s on the smaller side so it’s perfect for a coffee nook in the kitchen. And with black, brown, and tan coloring, it matches most kitchen and home decor. If you have a friend who loves their coffee almost as much as they love Jesus, this is a fun gift idea. You can also find the same saying on this t-shirt, or this coffee mug.
A few years ago, Jesus Calling took the Christian book world by storm…and this newest release from Sarah Young is no different. Jesus Always: Embracing Joy in His Presence is Young’s latest release, and follows a similar format to Jesus Calling as it is a 365-day devotional. Each of the devotionals is written from the perspective of Jesus and is paired with scripture, so it’s easy to read but still rooted in the Word. The book is personal and definitely makes an impact, and is something that your loved one can enjoy for an entire year. This is a Christmas gift that will be enjoyed by bookworms and non-readers alike.
Shopping for the person who has everything? This cool flower is as beautiful as it is unique. The paper flower has Psalm 23 printed on it and is surrounded by other petals and leaves. And since it’s paper, it’s ideal for those with a brown thumb as it requires absolutely no maintenance. The flower also comes with a simple vase and is packaged in a nice gift box that has a to/from section on the back, so you can personalize it. The handmade nature of the gift provides a personal touch that you won’t find with other gifts.
What happens to the Bibles that are so worn, they are almost falling apart? They’re picked up by Treasured Gifts by Dorinta, and transformed into beautiful gifts that last for many years to come. The company salvages pages from Bibles that are on the verge of being recycled or thrown away, and then cuts them up, curls them, and places them inside glass ornaments. The ornaments are then topped off with a unique hanger and silver cross, making it a complete Christmas ornament that’s unlike anything you would find in the store. This makes a great Christian Christmas gift for your pastor or someone in your Bible study, but truly anyone would appreciate the uniqueness of this gift.
If you’re shopping for a Christian movie buff, you’ll want to make sure you check out this double feature. The set includes both God’s Not Dead and God’s Not Dead 2, two movies where the protagonists are challenged to defend the existence of God. Each movie takes place in real-life scenarios, making the movies relatable for all Christians. The movies also include special features that are missed in theaters and on television, so even if you’ve seen the movies, the DVD set will provide something new to watch. These movies are good for the whole family!
Many Christians love journals, as they are useful for taking notes during a sermon, writing down thoughts in the midst of a Bible study, or being used as a prayer journal. This hardcover journal has a soft-white background with “Be still” written in gold foiled text surrounded by a watercolor style floral wreath. The pages on the inside are lined leaving you plenty of room to write, and each page has a verse from scripture printed on the bottom of the page. The wirebound journal has a one-inch coil, so it’s nice and sturdy and will hold up to a lot of use. There is also a presentation page on the inside, making it ideal for gift giving.
This ring makes a great gift for both men and women alike, as it has a simple, uni-sex design. The silver wring has a middle section that spins that has the popular Philippians 4:13 verse printed on it: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” There is also a hidden “forgiven” printed on the inside, which adds a cool, secretive element to the ring. Made with stainless steel, the ring is durable and water resistant, so you can keep it on at all times. Sizes range from six to 13, so it’s easy to choose a size that will fit your friend or family member perfectly.