10 Best Christian Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

With this Christian Christmas gift, you can literally wrap yourself up in the words of scripture as it has Jeremiah 29:11 printed on the front. If you’re not familiar with the verse, it reads: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord. ‘Plans to honor you and forsake you, plans to give you hope and a future.'” This verse is comforting to all people, especially those who may be going through a hard time. The blanket itself is also comfortable, as it’s made with 100% fleece/Sherpa fabric. It’s heavy and warm, so it’s perfect for wrapping up in to read a book or watch a movie. With a white background and dark text, the blanket is easy to match with the rest of your home decor and looks beautiful stretched out over a couch or bed, or draped over the back of a chair. A Blanket Blessing card is also included, which gives the gift an extra special touch.