10 Best Gifts for Cancer Patients

Our Review

Little surprises mean a lot when you’re going through cancer treatment. For anyone who appreciates the natural beauty of flowers, a bouquet is a thoughtful “get well soon” gift. But why get one of something when three of something is so much better? This three month subscription from BloomsyBox is an ideal gift for anyone being treated at home, in a hospital, or in hospice care.

Each month, a new flower is featured, and a new arrangement arrives in a sleek white gift box. You can include a free personal message with each shipment to help boost their spirits. Please note, flowers typically arrive between the 18th-23rd, but special delivery options are available.

Have someone who is going to be in treatment even longer? The Flower of the Month Club offers subscription services too.