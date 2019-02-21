10 Best Gifts for Dancers: Your Ultimate List (2019)

This stretch band is amazing. When used regularly (and correctly) it greatly improves your flexibility, leading to higher kicks, stronger arabesques, and more comfortable splits. The pink band is one giant loop that can be wrapped around your feet and body in a variety of ways, and it provides a slight resistance which helps stretch your muscles in a safe way. If you’re not sure how to use it, there is a stretching e-booklet that’s included which gives you step-by-step directions on how to best use the band. The band is also customizable as you can tie it off at different ends if it’s too long, and can be used by anyone four feet and taller. The band also comes with a separate mesh bag, so it’s easy to keep in your dance bag without getting tangled up in all your dance shoes. This would be a perfect gift for a dancer who is wanting to improve their flexibility, and it also would make a great stocking stuffer.