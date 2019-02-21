10 Best Gifts for Dancers: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Dancers are amazing. Besides being able to kick past their head and holding an arabesque for counts on end, they also remember and execute intense choreography, all while keeping a smile on their face. Dancers are also really passionate about dance, and many spend multiple nights in the studio perfecting their turns and learning new styles of dance.
This stretch band is amazing. When used regularly (and correctly) it greatly improves your flexibility, leading to higher kicks, stronger arabesques, and more comfortable splits. The pink band is one giant loop that can be wrapped around your feet and body in a variety of ways, and it provides a slight resistance which helps stretch your muscles in a safe way. If you’re not sure how to use it, there is a stretching e-booklet that’s included which gives you step-by-step directions on how to best use the band. The band is also customizable as you can tie it off at different ends if it’s too long, and can be used by anyone four feet and taller. The band also comes with a separate mesh bag, so it’s easy to keep in your dance bag without getting tangled up in all your dance shoes. This would be a perfect gift for a dancer who is wanting to improve their flexibility, and it also would make a great stocking stuffer.
“Dance as though no one is watching” is probably one of the most common (and most beloved) dance quotes around. It’s inspirational, as it encourages dancers to express their choreography with a full heart, and to always to give dance and performing everything they have. This silver bracelet has the quote printed in black letters, and it’s eight inches around, 2.5 inches across, and .25 inches wide. The bracelet arrives in a nice white gift box, so you really don’t need too much extra wrapping. This is a fun gift to give to friends, and it’s perfect gift for the dancer who has everything.
Between classes, conventions, rehearsals, and performances, it’s important for dancers to stay hydrated. This cute dance water bottle makes it easy, as it has the words “Eat. Sleep. Dance.” printed on the water bottle. And most dancers know, there isn’t a more true saying than that! Made of aluminum, the water bottle is 20 ounces and comes with two different drinking caps. There is also a carabiner clip attached, making it easy to hook to your dance bag and carry with you everywhere. The exterior has a glossy finish, so it’s best to hand wash only.
Ornaments are a personal gift that are fun to take out year after year and hang on your Christmas tree. This silver ornament is round and has a heart hanging in the center that says “Dance,” so it will be loved by all types of dancers. The ornament is about 2.5 inches long and is made with white metal that is coated in a silver finish, and it comes with a hanging loop. The ornament also comes in a velvet drawstring bag so you don’t have to do any extra wrapping, plus it makes for easy storage. Ornaments are also a great gift idea for dance teachers and dance friends.
If turns are an area for improvement with your dancer, this turning board is a great gift idea. The board is three inches wide and 11 inches long, and is slightly curved on the sides, which causes you to really focus on your balance while standing on one foot. In order to stay balanced on the board, you have to have correct leg, body, and arm positions, which, with enough practice, then carries in to dance class. The board is super lightweight, so it’s easy to stash in your dance bag so you could use it to practice a few turns before class starts. When practicing at home, make sure you use it on wood floors or a hard surface, and that you have plenty of open space. Even if you don’t want to use it to work on turns, it’s perfect for practicing balance in general which is important for all styles of dance.
Dancers are pretty much in class all. The. Time. This t-shirt is funny as it plays off of the “Straight Outta Compton” saying by saying “Straight Outta Dance Class.” The shirt is available in baby blue, black, grass, red, and royal blue, and you can also order it in a variety of women, men, and youth sizes. Keep in mind the shirt runs a little small, so you may want to order a size up. The shirts are lightweight and are made with a blend of cotton and polyester, so they are nice and soft and hold up well in the wash. For hip hop dancers, you could try this shirt that reads “Straight Outta Hip Hop Class.” There’s also a shirt specific for tap dancers.
Every dancer needs a dance bag to hold their shoes, extra tights and socks, hair things, water bottle, etc. At 10.75 inches tall, 20.75 inches wide and 9.5 inches deep, this duffel bag is roomy enough to hold all of that, and then some. Another bonus with this bag is that it has a separate compartment on the side for shoes, which helps keep your smelly dance shoes from stinking up the rest of your bag. Probably the best part about this dance bag is that you can add your name to the front of it. In a world of a million pink and black dance bags, it’s important to know which is yours and with this bag, you won’t be mistaken. You can choose between black with white writing, or pink with white writing.