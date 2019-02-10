21 Best Gifts for New Drivers: Your Ultimate List

Our Review

This little device plugs into their car’s OBDII port, and connects with a free smartphone app. This car gadget is packed with smart reporting features that make driving safer and more fun. One of the best features decoding check engine lights and other warning lights on the dashboard. Just open the Automatic app and they’ll know whether a light is warning about a minor issue, or something that needs to be addressed immediately. Parents of new drivers will love it because of features like real time vehicle location tracking and crash detection, and adult new drivers will love it for tracking things like gas level in the car or remembering where you parked.

