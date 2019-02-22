15 Best Inspirational Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

While we try to live our lives with as much hope, joy, peace, and love as possible, sometimes we can use a little pick me up. Whether you know someone who is going through a hard time, or you just want to pass on a little encouragement, an inspirational gift can go a long way.
Read on for our round-up of the best inspirational gifts.
This cool bracelet has this uplifting quote printed on it: “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” The bracelet is a thin cuff style so you can slide it over your wrist – which means no messing with a flimsy clasp. Whether you are a jewelry minimalist or you love to rock multiple pieces, this bracelet is simple in design and can be dressed up with other bangles, or left on its own. The metal background and black scripted text add a pretty touch that’s not over the top, so it’s easy to match with any outfit. There are also a few different color options, as you can choose between gold tone, rose gold, silver tone, and white. This inspirational gift would make a great stocking stuffer or small present for a friend.
This is an inspirational gift that keeps on giving, as its interactive and can be shared. The box contains 44 cards with colorless drawings and inspirational messages. You can then color in the drawings, as well as write your own personal message on the blank side on the back. Whether the gift recipient wants to keep the cards for themselves or pass them on to others who could also use a little inspiration, this is a fun interactive gift. Coloring also provides a lot of stress relief, so it’s a good gift to relax with during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. And at less than five bucks, this is an inexpensive choice. Don’t forget to pair it with colored pencils so that your friend or family member can get right to work when they open the gift.
This 30 ounce water bottle is full of inspiration, as it has 11 different phrases like “Think Positive” and “Love Always” printed down the side of the bottle. Whether you like to track your fitness activity or you need a little extra help remembering to drink water, there is a marker down the side that helps with that as well. There are time tick marks so you can make sure your hydration is staying on track throughout the day, or you can use the ounce markers. The water bottle is narrow enough that it will fit in most cup holders, but wide enough that it’s easy to fill up with ice and clean. The lid screws on and has a flip straw, which keeps leaks and spills to a minimum. There are six fun color choices available: green apple, orange tangerine, pink fuschia, and purple.
Journaling can be a great way to relax, get creative, and discover your inner self. This journal has the perfect mix of inspirational quotes and interactive prompts designed to nurture your mind and soul. The self-reflective prompts encourage you to write, draw, make charts and more, which can help organize your thoughts and discover new things about yourself. The journal is also full of hand-drawn, colorful images that leave you feeling cheery and empowered. This inspirational gift is ideal for someone who loves to write, or someone who is just struggling to find their place in the world.
Some days you need a little hope, some days you need a little luck. With this inspirational gift, you can take what you need out of the box, and keep the rest in. The round wooden box comes with small coins on the inside that have different words printed on them like strength, love, luck, and hope. You can take out however many words you need for that day, and save the rest for a different day. Because of the size of the box and the coins, this is great for sitting on a desk or a small nightstand. This is a unique gift for the person who has everything, and you can also add replacement coins.
Wall decals not only add a cool decor touch to your home, they also can provide some extra inspiration to your day. This wall decal has the quote, “We can’t control the winds but we can adjust our sails,” which leaves you feeling empowered to take control of your day and any tough situations that come with it. The decal is 36 inches wide and seven inches tall, so it’s a good size for an entryway, hallway, or office space. The matte black, curly text looks really beautiful and pairs well with any home decor. The decal isn’t hard to apply, but you do want to take your time to ensure the text is smooth and not bubbly. You can apply this decal on textured walls as well, but it does take a little extra patience. This wall decal is the perfect inspirational gift for someone who loves to add new decorations to their home.
Be filled with inspiration all the way down to your toes with these cool inspirational socks. The socks have encouraging sayings printed across the top of the foot as well as underneath, so it’s a fun, somewhat secretive way to get some inspiration. There are more than a dozen different sayings and color choices, so you can select whatever phrase you think will have the most impact. Made with 80% acrylic, 15% nylon, and 5% spandex, the socks are designed to wick away moisture so your feet will stay dry throughout the day, even during an intense run or workout. And even though they are a low-cut ankle sock, they stay up really well and won’t slide down into your shoe. Sizing is one size fits most, but they are recommended for women shoe sizes 6-12 and men shoe sizes 5-11.
This ring is not only super cute and unique, it has a cool message, too. “Refuse to sink” is hand stamped onto the ring along with a little anchor, and there is also a teeny tiny heart hidden on the inside of the ring. The wrap ring has a coil design that can be adjusted between sizes nine through twelve, so it’s perfect if you’re not sure about your gift recipient’s ring size. This ring comes from the Handmade section of Amazon, so it’s a custom piece that you won’t find anywhere else.
If you like your inspiration with a twist of humor, this coffee mug is perfect. The black mug has “Punch today in the face.” written in bold white text, so it’s a fun, strong message that’s sure to get a laugh as well as provide some inspiration to get through the day. There is also a fist printed on the bottom of the mug, so the mug comes with double the encouragement. The coffee mug is both dishwasher and microwave safe, so it’s perfect for the friend or family member in your life who prefers to keep things low-maintenance. Pair the mug with a bag of Lavazza coffee beans to fully complete your gift.
Looking for an inspirational gift for the organized person in your life? Look no further than this flip calendar that is perfect for a desk or nightstand. The spiral book has 365 inspirational messages – one for each day of the year. And even though each page/message is marked with a certain date (i.e. December 25), it’s not specific to the year so you can flip it over and start again at the beginning of the new year.
This beautiful candle warmer is made from ceramic stoneware and has the encouraging message “Believe in all the possibilities of each new day” printed on the outside. The text is a soft gold color and is framed by birds sitting on a branch, and the background is a pretty off-white that will complement most home decor. The jar is a candle warmer, and it’s designed to fit large, narrow 22 ounce jar candles. One benefit to having a candle warmer is that it melts the wax clean and even, and you never have to worry about keeping the wick trimmed or dealing with smoke when you blow the candle out. Pair it with a Yankee Candle jar candle for a gift that’s just as soothing as it is inspirational.
Nothing provides more inspiration than reading words that provide support, encouragement, and understanding. This book from New York Times best-selling author Max Lucado does just that, as it talks about moving through the pain and trials that come with life. Drawing from scripture, Lucado provides many examples of how we can move through hard times in a positive way. For Christians, this book will help you apply the truths of the Bible into your every day life. For non-Christians, this book will still have a meaningful impact on the way you navigate the ups and downs of life, while also introducing you to God and the Bible. This book makes a great inspirational gift for the reader in your life.
This inspirational necklace is really unique as it has a twisted pendant with an engraved message. The message says “the journey is the reward,” so it’s a constant reminder to keep pushing towards your end goals. Crafted with .925 sterling silver, the necklace is durable and will hold up to everyday wear. If you prefer more of a gold tone, the necklace is also available in yellow gold (still sterling silver material). The necklace is less than $25, so it’s an inexpensive inspirational gift that still packs a “wow” factor.
This cute box sign is a fun inspirational gift idea for someone who loves home decor. The sign reads “one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day,” so it’s a daily reminder to always think positively. Measuring at six inches by eight inches, the sign is the perfect size for an entry way table, mantle, or even hung up on a gallery wall. It’s made with wood and painted black and white, so it has a cool, rustic vibe.
Key chains make great inspirational gifts, as they give a daily dose of encouragement every time you go to grab your keys. This key chain has a dog tag style, and is printed with the following inspirational phrase: “Always remember you were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.” Made with stainless steel, the key chain is really durable, rust resistant, and also hypoallergenic. Because of the simple design of the key chain, it’s a good gift for both men and women who could use a little extra inspiration.