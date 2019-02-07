13 Funny Game of Thrones T-Shirts: The Ultimate List

There are some REALLY funny Game of Thrones t-shirts out there right now. One of the best ways to show your true fandom for a pop culture phenomenon like GoT is to purchase a T-shirt. So, without further ado, here are the top 13 funny Game of Thrones t-shirts available:
“Hodor” Quote T-shirt
Hodor, Hodor. Hodor Hodor Hodor. We all love the simple giant of the series, mostly due to Kristian Nairn’s flawless portrayal, and this T-shirt is sure to make those that read it at least smirk if not laugh out loud. Don’t be fooled by the price, though, this is a relatively high quality shirt that last wash after wash after wash. So, get your Hodor on.
“Crows Before Hoes” T-Shirt
Crazy Dog Tshirts has a “Crows Before Hoes” tee that will surely make your friends chuckle. “Crows before hoes” plays on the old adage “bros before hoes.” Ah, not exactly the most sophisticated T-shirt, is it? Still, it’s funny, lighthearted and it’s professionally printed on a vintage fit premium poly-cotton blend T-shirt.
HFC Hound Fried Chicken
Nothin' beats a big 'ole bucket of Hound Fried Chicken! Now, you can get the Hound's likeness on a KFC-inspired t-shirt, based on him wanting to 'eat every f***ing chicken in this room". The man loves his chicken.
Don't believe us? See this clip of the Hound with Arya.
Sorry Ladies I’m in the Night’s Watch T-Shirt
Being a member of the Night’s Watch has few perks and one major negative: forced celibacy. If it weren’t for the whole celibacy thing, I’d be interested in the solace that the Night’s Watch has to offer. Not that the oath stopped Jon Snow. Regardless, you might want to let all of those ladies out there know that you’re in the Night’s Watch and unavailable. You know, because they truly care about your marital status.
I Drink And I Know Things Shirt
"That's what I do...I drink, and I know things." - Tyrion Lannister
This shirt comes straight from TeeShirtPalace, and it's one of their best-selling shirts to date.
I Demand a Trial By Combat T-Shirt
If you do, in fact, demand a trial by combat, just hope it works out like Tyrion’s instead of how Oberyn’s ended (you like your eyes, don’t you?). This Game of Thrones T-shirt is made out of 100% cotton and comes in sizes XS-XL.
Arya’s Kill List T-Shirt
Joffrey. Cersei. Walder Frey. Meryn Trant. Tywin Lannister. The Red Woman. Beric Dondarrion. Thoros of Myr. Ilyn Payne. The Mountain. The Hound. Nothing drives a woman like hatred, am I right? Well, Arya’s hatred drives her more than anything. We know that Arya’s story is unfinished on paper, but we’re hoping that it will be the one glimmering bit of light in the grim Song of Ice and Fire series when her story is completed, and we hope she gets to take out everyone on her kill list. Support Arya’s cause by buying this Game of Thrones shirt that has Arya’s kill list printed on the front of it.
Men’s Funko Character Boxes
Funko Pops are great, and their popularity growth over the past couple of years is insurmountable. In the never-ending sea of Game of Thrones t-shirts with a serious tone, this Funko Character Boxes Tee is a breath of fresh air, bringing a cutesy style to men’s fashion. The shirt features images of Hodor, Jon Snow, Khal Drogo, Daenerys, and more. It makes the perfect addition to any fan’s arsenal of geeky t-shirts.
“And Now I Struck a King”
I tend to favor the comedic style when it comes to owning Game of Thrones merchandise (as you’ll notice by the hilarious Game of Thrones t-shirts featured in this post), and Tyrion certainly has no shortage of hilarious moments in the series. One of his funnier moments was when his king nephew was being disrespectful, and Tyrion smacks him and says, “And now I struck a king. Did My hand fall from my wrist?” It was one of the funniest moments of the series so far, which is why this tee is absolutely perfect.
Stick ’em With the Pointy End
I still believe that Arya Stark is one of the most essential characters in Game of Thrones. She brings hope to the series, and without her fiesty jabs and her fearlessness, Game of Thrones would be an even more grim story than it already is. When learning to use Needle, Arya is taught to “Stick ’em with the pointy end,” making this shirt a great choice for Arya fans.
The Night is Dark and Full of Terrors
Melisandre has a point when she says, “The night is dark and full of terrors,” doesn’t she? During “The North Remembers” episode, she goes into a whole spiel about the oncoming cold breath of winter and how the seas will freeze and the dead will rise in the North. Creepy. She wasn’t wrong, though — that’s exactly what happened. Plus, it’s a really great quote, whether you’re a Game of Thrones fan or not, which is what makes this GoT tee a great pick-up.
When My Dragons are Grown, We’ll Burn…
This Daenerys t-shirt is absolutely perfect for a mom with a few kids always at her side, making it a perfect Mother’s Day gift, especially. It’s not exactly the entire quote from the books, where Khaleesi actually says, “When my dragons are grown, we will take back what was stolen from me and destroy those who wronged me. We will lay waste to armies and burn cities to the ground.” But it’s a shortened version, and we’re okay with that.
Stark Targaryen Election Shirt
Make Westeros great again with this great Game of Thrones election-themed t-shirt featuring Stark and Targaryen as running mates.