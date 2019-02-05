15 Best Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her (2019)

If you’re scrambling for a last-minute gift, check out these best last minute Valentine’s Day gifts for her. From an e-card that she’ll love to goodies such as chocolates and robes, we’ve got you covered this year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Golden State Fruit Valentine’s Day Chocolate Bliss Gift Basket
Our Review
This decorative gift basket works just as well as a sweet surprise at work as it does for a romantic last minute gift for her at home. From chocolate graham crackers to chocolate heart pops and peanut butter cups, the basket is filled with everything a chocolate lover could want. A ribbon with an eye-catching heart pattern keeps contents secure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ulta Beauty Gift Card (Email Delivery)
Our Review
From hair styling tools to makeup to bath and body products and more, Ulta is the one stop shop for all things beauty related. If she's the type who would rather pick something out herself, this gift card is a practical choice. The gift card is redeemable online and in stores.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Our Review
With its 100 percent polyester and microfiber fleece construction, this bathrobe is a must for chilly weather. Despite its thickness, though, the robe remains relatively lightweight. If the plush body isn't enough, there's also a large hood, which adds warmth while absorbing water. Large pockets provide plenty of storage space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Cheesecake Factory Gift Card (Email Delivery)
Our Review
As if their mouth-watering cheesecake isn't enough, The Cheesecake Factory serves up pastas, pizzas, specialty salads and more. When she's ready for dessert, there are over 50 available options. All you need to do is select an amount between $25 and $100, add a personalized message if desired, then choose a delivery date and send the e-gift card.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Elizabeth Arden Red Door Eau de Toilette Spray
Our Review
A blend of floral notes, sandalwood and honey creates a memorable, luxurious fragrance. She can wear the fragrance on a date night or for a glamorous night out. All it takes is a few sprays on essential pulse points.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
AMC Theatres Gift Card (Email Delivery)
Our Review
A date night at AMC Theaters to see her favorite movie is sure to please her. This AMC gift card is valid at AMC theaters around the country. To get started, just choose an amount between $25 and $100, then add a message. You can choose to deliver the card right away or at a later date.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Airbnb Gift Card (Email Delivery)
Our Review
Surprise her with an Airbnb gift card. The card can be filled with any amount between $25 and $200. You can add your own personalized message as well. Whether it's a romantic getaway or a weekend trip with friends, she can use the card towards any reservation up to 28 nights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Panera Bread Gift Card (Email Delivery)
Our Review
If she's into Panera, delight her with a Panera Bread gift card. The card is conveniently delivered by email and can be loaded with any amount from $25 to $100. You can even personalize the card with your own message. The card is valid for in-store purchases at any Panera Bread location.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
tarteist PRO palette (PRODUCT) RED
Our Review
The PRO palette provides more than a wide selection of eyeshadows. For starters, a portion of the proceeds goes towards fighting AIDS. The makeup is made with a blend of Amazonian clay and maracuja oil for smoother, softer skin. Four shades even come with a bit of microshimmer, which works especially well for a fun and memorable date night.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
GameStop Gift Card (Email Delivery)
Our Review
If she's a gamer, the GameStop Gift Card is a must. The card is redeemable at GameStop and related stores, including EB Games, EBX, Planet X, Software Etc. and more. Simply load up the card with an amount between $25 and $100, along with a message if you want. Since it's delivered via email, the card will appear in her inbox promptly if you opt for an instant delivery.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
JCPenney Gift Card (Email Delivery)
Our Review
This large department store has a little something for everyone, not to mention several locations throughout the country. You can add any amount between $25 and $100, along with a message if you prefer. Opt for an instant delivery or a later date.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Forever 21 Gift Card (Email Delivery)
Our Review
If she's a fan of Forever 21, this gift card is a must. The card can be used in stores and online at Forever 21 and related stores, including XXI Forever, Heritage 1981, Gadzooks and more. There are over 500 Forever 21 stores across the country. Surprise her with an amount between $25 and $100, then choose to deliver the card instantly or at a later date.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hallmark Flowers Tillandsia
Our Review
Instead of the traditional bouquet of roses, surprise her with this unique air plant. The plant comes in a decorative heart-shaped glass case. Extras such as reindeer moss and white bark add an intriguing touch. Since it requires just a small amount of water and indirect light to survive, the plant works just as well for those who don't have a green thumb.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nordstrom Gift Card (Email Delivery)
Our Review
This email gift card is valid for purchases in store and online. In addition to Nordstrom, she can also use the card at Nordstrom Rack and HauteLook. You can choose an amount between $25 and $100, then personalize the card with an individual message. Deliver the card instantly or at a later date.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nike Gift Card (Email Delivery)
Our Review
From footwear to athletic clothes and equipment, she can find just about anything she needs for her athletic lifestyle at Nike. This e-gift card can be used for purchases online and in stores. It's also valid at any store owned by Nike or Converse. To get started, choose an amount between $25 and $100. You can add a special message then send the card instantly or at a later date.