15 Best Pentagram Necklaces: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Finding your pentagram necklace is like searching for the right tarot deck–you know it when you see it. To dig into the meaning of these symbols head down to the end of the article but for now, let’s get to the best pentacle and pentagram necklaces available right now.

What's the difference between a pentagram and a pentacle?

Very little. A pentagram is a five-pointed star shape, whether it is facing up or down. When you draw a circle around that star, it becomes a pentacle. 

With a circle or without, the five-pointed start is integral to many, if not most, pagan communities and traditions.

But it's not just witches who use the symbol. Versions of pentacles have been found across the globe from Greece to Babylon to Japan. It's a symbol we're drawn to both spiritually and not so spiritually.

A pentagram is on the Moroccan flag and is also the center shape of the logo for the United States Air Force.

What does it stand for?

It depends on who you ask. For many, it's a symbol of the five elements: earth, air, fire, water, and spirit--that ineffable energy that connects everything. Some traditions take it farther with in-depth practices around the Iron Pentacle. (If that spikes your interest, check out Gede Parma's writings.)

Are inverted pentacles evil?

Wearing a pentacle that points down doesn't mean that you're worshipping devil--unless you are actually worshiping the devil. You do you. 

For some perspective, the Congressional Medal of Honor is an inverted pentagram. 

Symbols are what you make of them. Your pentagram will radiate the energy you give it.

