18 Best Star Wars Kitchen Gadgets in the Galaxy (2018)

Our Review

Do you like your BBQ a little on the Dark Side? These officially licensed Star Wars Lightsaber BBQ Tongs resemble the iconic lightsaber of Darth Vader himself. The tongs measure 22” long and are made from your standard, BBQ heat-resistant metal. No word if they can resist the temptation of the Dark Side of the Force, however. The hilt of the meat-saber (at least that’s what we’re calling it now) is made from heat resistant plastic. The tongs fit in a red plastic tube that when locked into place resembles the ignited blade of the lightsaber itself. Best of all, the BBQ tongs come with classic Star Wars sound effects and included AAA batteries.

The tongs retail for about $24.99 and there is no indication that you need to swear fealty to any wrinkly Emperors to wield one. Hey, perhaps this might give you an excuse to make those Ewok-burgers you’ve always thought about making.