18 Best Star Wars Kitchen Gadgets in the Galaxy (2018)

There are all sorts of cool Star Wars kitchen gadgets available, ranging from unique ice cube trays to cute R2-D2 measuring cups and a Darth Vader Toaster. Some of these are for Star Wars collectors only, while others can be for the casual Star Wars fan (if there is such a thing). It’s time to deck out your kitchen with Star Wars gadgets. Here are the best cool Star Wars kitchen gadgets for sale:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Darth Vader Toaster
Our Review
You know what’s better than toast in the morning? Toast from the Dark Side! The Darth Vader toaster makes toast with the Star Wars logo burned across its center, so you can reminisce about the original Star Wars trilogy while you eat your breakfast. The toaster is a great replica of Darth Vader’s helmet. And although you can’t actually wear it (trust me, I’ve tried), it makes a great addition to your Star Wars-themed kitchen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Silicone Ice Tray Set
Our Review
With the summer coming up, you’re going to be making a lot of ice, so you might as well be using badass Star Wars-inspired silicone ice cube trays to make your ice. They’re sold in a set of 6 (for less than $20), with molds including Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, a Millenium Falcon, X-Wing Fighter, R2-D2 and a Han Solo Carbiner. These silicone trays can also be used for baking and chocolate making. Having iced tea with little Storm Trooper ice cubes sounds pretty great. You can also buy a Death Star ice cube mold, sold separately.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Cutting Board (Millennium Falcon)
Our Review
Believe it or not, there is an officially licensed Star Wars cutting board shaped like the Millennium Falcon. And, it’s pretty great. It’s acrylic, so it’s easy to clean. It has a few bumpers on the backside of it so that it doesn’t scratch your counter top. What will they think of next?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Yoda Mug
Our Review
Want to know what you look like every Monday morning? Look no further than the Vandor Star Wars Yoda mug, which has a big photo of Yoda plastered on the front of it. The mug also reads “May the Force Be With You” on one side, and the bright green color of the mug is sure to wake you up. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, and holds 18-ounces of coffee. Vandor also has a Storm Trooper mug and a R2-D2 mug.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Lightsaber Chopsticks
Our Review
There are also officially licensed Star Wars lightsaber chopsticks available to buy. Whether you want Luke Skywalker’s blue lightsaber, Darth Vader’s red, or Yoda’s green lightsaber, there is a pair of lightsaber chopsticks for any Star Wars fan. These chopsticks make great Star Wars gifts, and whoever owns them will be sure to order sushi just so that they can use them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Lightsaber BBQ Tongs with Sounds
Our Review
Do you like your BBQ a little on the Dark Side? These officially licensed Star Wars Lightsaber BBQ Tongs resemble the iconic lightsaber of Darth Vader himself. The tongs measure 22” long and are made from your standard, BBQ heat-resistant metal. No word if they can resist the temptation of the Dark Side of the Force, however. The hilt of the meat-saber (at least that’s what we’re calling it now) is made from heat resistant plastic. The tongs fit in a red plastic tube that when locked into place resembles the ignited blade of the lightsaber itself. Best of all, the BBQ tongs come with classic Star Wars sound effects and included AAA batteries.
The tongs retail for about $24.99 and there is no indication that you need to swear fealty to any wrinkly Emperors to wield one. Hey, perhaps this might give you an excuse to make those Ewok-burgers you’ve always thought about making.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Droid Salt and Pepper Shakers
Our Review
Sure, sometimes Star Wars fans can be a little salty about the direction their favorite film franchise heads from time to time… but maybe what is missing is the pepper? Thankfully, with the officially licensed Star Wars Droid Salt and Pepper Shakers, you do not need to have one without the other any longer. Series favorite R2-D2 makes up the first half of the set as the recommended salt shaker, while the Empire’s R2Q5 makes up the suggested pepper shaker. The droids are accurate to the film in design and made from molded ceramic. Each droid measures in at approximately 3 ½”. The droids are equipped with removable bottoms for easy spice-refills. Getting to Kessel, however? That is all on you.
The set of Star Wars themed shakers retails for $39.99 and is one of the best ways to add a little bit of that “Galaxy Far, Far Away” flavor to your next meal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shakers – Darth Vader & Stormtrooper
Our Review
Dark Side, Light Side… it doesn’t matter when it all comes down to the Star Wars Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shakers themed after Darth Vader & a Stormtrooper. If you go with this set you have already chosen the dark side, have you not? That’s okay, the bad guys always look the coolest anyway. These salt and pepper shakers are made of quality, long lasting ceramic and are officially licensed Star Wars products. These shakers feature great detailing that really invoke the source material that you know and love. Each ceramic shaker also comes complete with easy-open stoppers at the bottom of the helmet for refill purposes. Color coded in classic black and white, Darth Vader is great for pepper, and the Stormtrooper is all set to hold your salt. Be careful with that Stormtrooper though… he may miss your plate entirely.
These Darth Vader and Stormtrooper salt and pepper shakers retail for $14.99. May the flavor be with you… always.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Death Star Kitchen Timer with Lights and Sounds
Our Review
Add a little imperial might to your next baking project with the Star Wars Death Star Kitchen Timer with Lights and Sounds. This officially licensed Star Wars product unleashed the destructive power of a fully operation battle station in your kitchen. The baseball-sized timer features all the details of the Death Star that you would expect to see and can keep up to 60-minutes of time in one-minute intervals. This kitchen timer is easy to operate, only requiring a simple twist of the upper hemisphere of the Death Star to operate. Best of all, rather than a silly bell, you get the sound of the firing Death Star when your timer goes off. Even better a brilliant green LED light, originating from the superlaser array, lights up when your timer goes off. It’s like watching the destruction of Alderaan all over again. What? R2-D2 soon?
The Star Wars Death Star Kitchen Timer retails for $29.95 and should make quick work of your kitchen tasks and any rebel strongholds in the Outer Rim.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Darth Vader Apron
Our Review
Your family will truly know the power of the Dark Side when they see you at the grill in this Darth Vader Be The Character Apron. Officially licensed, this apron allows you to step into the imposing presence of Darth Vader, even if it’s only to grill burgers for friends and family. Besides, if you’re going to be cooking for friends and family, at least you can look stylish while doing it. Just keep away from the younglings while wearing it. They’ve already had it bad enough in Revenge of the Sith.
The Be The Character apron is 100% cotton and adjustable. It is also printed in the USA. It retails for $10.68. If you’re not quite feeling the lure of the Dark Side, there are also several other Star Wars themed aprons, including Boba Fett, C-3PO, and R2-D2. Pair this with the Lightsaber BBQ tongs for a great set of cookout gear. Might we suggest our personal specialty burger? We call it the Anakin Skywalker: one burger, well-done.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Kitchen Timer – R2-D2 Countdown Timer
Our Review
Bring the greatest droid in the galaxy into your kitchen with the Star Wars Kitchen Timer, modeled after R2-D2. This extremely detailed kitchen timer is an officially licensed Star Wars product. The timer is your standard twist-timer and can be set for 60 minutes, ticking down over one-minute increments. You operate by twisting R2-D2’s silver dome. Sorry little buddy! One the timer reaches its end, a five-second alarm bell sounds. None of R2-D2’s adorable beeps and chirps with this timer, unfortunately. However, the detail of the timer makes for it complete with all the little panels all over the droid’s barreled body. The timer also comes equipped with rubber on the feet to help avoid any scratching on those immaculate kitchen surfaces.
The Star Wars Kitchen Timer - R2-D2 Countdown Timer with Rotating Head retails for $24.99. Does not come with C-3PO to berate R2-D2, but any standard fork or measuring cup, and a little imagination can be used as a substitute. Replicate your favorite trilogy moments while cooking!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lucas Star Wars/Death Star Circo Cheese Set with Cheese Tools
Our Review
If you want to add a real touch of class to your standard wine and cheese party, why not consider pulling out the Lucas Star Wars/Death Star Circo Cheese Set with Cheese Tools? This officially licensed Star Wars product features a swivel-style circular cheese board and 4 assorted full-tang cheese tools. The board itself features a recessed moat along the edge to catch cheese brine and most importantly features a laser engraving of the Death Star. The 10.2 inches in diameter board serves as the cover to the tool storage. The tools that are included are a cheese plane, knife/spreader, a curved knife with dual pronged tip, and a sharp knife for those really hard cheeses. No lightsaber is included, sadly.
The Lucas Star Wars/Death Star Circo Cheese Set with Cheese Tools retails for $44.95. Might we suggest a nice blue cheese made from Aunt Beru’s famous blue milk? We also heard Bantha cheese is a particularly tasty choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars LSW-300CN Pancake Maker
Our Review
It’s true… all of it. You can have fluffy pancakes and still pay tribute to your favorite film franchise. The officially licensed Star Wars LSW-300CN Pancake Maker, besides sounding a LOT like a droid’s name, can make two Star Wars themed pancakes for you in only a couple of minutes. The pancakes are emblazoned with iconic images of Darth Vader and R2-D2. The cool touch handle and flip over hinge ensure there are no Skywalkeresque hand injuries involved in making the pancakes. The cooking places are also non-stick and versatile as well. They’re great for eggs and omelets, you just need to find the closest Porg nest you can. An underrated feature is the decorative top. The surface is white with black lettering. However, what stands apart is the showcasing of iconic scenes from the original trilogy among the lettering of the Star Wars logo.
The Star Wars LSW-300CN Pancake Maker retails for $34.99.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars 2-Quart Slow Cooker
Our Review
Is your Bantha Stew a bit too tough for Twi’lek stomachs? Can not even Yoda himself stomach your gruel? It all comes down to equipment, friend, and the Star Wars 2-Quart Slow Cooker may be just what you need. Best of all, like all great things in life, this is an officially licensed Star Wars product. This rig’s 2-quart capacity is just what you need for anything from dips, to queso, to appetizers. The stoneware insert is completely removable as well for easy and efficient cleaning. The slow cooker also features a tempered glass lid so you can keep an eye on your food as it cooks. Variable cook settings including low, high, and warm allow you to ensure your food is always heated appropriately between “Naboo” and “Tatooine.” The best part is the design of the out casing, featuring geometric patterns and the Millennium Falcon.
The Star Wars 2-Quart Slow Cooker retails for $19.99.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars R2-D2 Pot Holder Heat Resistant Coaster Potholder
Our Review
You’ll soon learn the power of the potholder, young Padawan. No kitchen should be complete without a potholder (it is for your safety, after all) and the Star Wars R2-D2 Pot Holder Heat Resistant Coaster Potholder for Cooking and Baking will fit your needs nicely. This officially licensed Star Wars product is modeled after the iconic R2-D2 from the Original Trilogy. They are capable of withstanding a temperature of approximately 300F. The single potholder features R2-D2’s iconic design, hilariously taking the infamously round droid and putting him in a squarish form. One side features his “face” and front paneling, while the other side with the slot for your hand features his rear panels.
The Star Wars R2-D2 Pot Holder Heat Resistant Coaster Potholder for Cooking and Baking retails for $11.99. It will not, we repeat, not, be able to reengage the hyperdrive on the Falcon. It’s just a potholder. You hold hot things with it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I Love You and I Know Silhouette Wine Glass Set
Our Review
Some may argue that James Cameron’s Titanic is the most romantic film of all time. These people are fools. Everyone who isn’t a laser brain knows the most romantic film of all time is The Empire Strikes back because of the romancing of a tough-as-nails princess by a charming, scruffy smuggler. Celebrate love and Star Wars with the I Love You and I Know Silhouette Star Wars Stemless 15 oz Wine Glass Set. The wine glasses are officially licensed and made from high quality, USA manufactured glassware. They are dishwasher safe and can hold up to 15 oz of your favorite wine. The real appeal to these is the engravings of Han Solo on one glass, and Leia Organa on the other, complete with their legendary “I Love You” and “I Know” exchange, straight out of The Empire Strikes Back.
The I Love You and I Know Silhouette Star Wars Stemless 15 oz Wine Glass Set retails for $29.99 and is great for those romantic nights among the clouds of Bespin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Snack Bowl (Chewbacca)
Our Review
Are you brave enough to reach into the mouth of a short-tempered Wookie? What if you wanted delicious treats? Look, we know that with a merchandising juggernaut like Star Wars sometimes these products can get a little downright weird, and this officially licensed Star Wars Snack Bowl, based on the gaping maw of Chewbacca, is one of those items. However, think about the conversation that will spring from your guests at your next Star Wars viewing party. “Why is Chewie locked in an agonized scream?” they may ask. You can then reply, “this was from the scene when Kylo Ren runs his saber through Han Solo.” Reopen those wounds for everyone.
The bowl is ceramic, highly detailed, and is dishwasher and microwave safe. The Star Wars Snack Bowl (Chewbacca)retails for $13.69. You should be able to avoid any injury from it… as long as you try not to play holochess with it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Wars Darth Vader Stovetop Tea Kettle
Our Review
Darth Vader’s iconic helmet does make for a pretty fetching tea kettle, does it not? This officially licensed Star Wars Darth Vader Stovetop Tea Kettle takes one of the most imposing sets of villainous headgear of all film history and turns it into a stovetop tool for preparing your daily Earl Grey. The shiny, black surface of the tea kettle is quite attractive and actually looks like it could be a prop in one of the Star Wars films. The kettle is composed of stainless steel and has a 1.7-liter capacity. The kettle weighs a little over a pound, so you know it is of high quality, which as a tea drinker is highly important. Best of all, the kettle’s handle is based on Darth Vader’s lightsaber. Note that you can not open the spout cap from the handle, however, you need to use the lever on the spout.
The Star Wars Darth Vader Stovetop Tea Kettle retails for $39.99.