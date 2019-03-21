25 Best Corgi Gifts for Fans of Adorable Dogs

Since corgi fanatics can't get enough of their cute dogs, these print seat covers make perfect gifts for corgi lovers. Smiling Pembroke Welsh corgis adorn the seat and back, and these easily slip over most standard car and SUV bucket seats. Made of durable polyester microfiber, they can be washed in the event of spills or other unmentionable accidents. These cute paw print corgi seat covers are a cute idea that looks like they'd be perfect for the Millennial corgi owner's car.

If you've got a daughter who has just gotten her first car (which might be a fixer upper) these corgi mermaid seat covers are super cute gifts for her.

Want to know more about the differences between the Pembroke Welsh corgi and a cardigan corgi? This article breaks it all down.