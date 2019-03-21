25 Best Corgi Gifts for Fans of Adorable Dogs

If you’ve never met a corgi fanatic, you might wonder why they’re so corgi crazy. It’s pretty simple. Sure, they’re nuts about their pup’s seriously cute butt, constant dog grins, and non-stop napping. But these pooches are also popular because they’re loving, loyal, fiercely protective and ridiculously precocious. If you’re crazy about corgis or know someone who is, these cute corgi gifts will win the day.
Since corgi fanatics can't get enough of their cute dogs, these print seat covers make perfect gifts for corgi lovers. Smiling Pembroke Welsh corgis adorn the seat and back, and these easily slip over most standard car and SUV bucket seats. Made of durable polyester microfiber, they can be washed in the event of spills or other unmentionable accidents. These cute paw print corgi seat covers are a cute idea that looks like they'd be perfect for the Millennial corgi owner's car.
If you've got a daughter who has just gotten her first car (which might be a fixer upper) these corgi mermaid seat covers are super cute gifts for her.
Want to know more about the differences between the Pembroke Welsh corgi and a cardigan corgi? This article breaks it all down.
There's no sense in pretending to be an adult, when you'd really rather wear a onesie designed like your favorite pooch. So why not embrace the kidult in you, or someone you love, with this cool corgi onesie. It's super cozy and warm, because it's made with plush machine washable fleece.
It makes for great loungewear, but it's roomy enough to wear as a costume too. With soft pockets and a zipper front, complemented by the corgi butt heart, you or your giftee can be the talk of the soccer mom crowd if you show up wearing this onesie. If you buy this as a gift, consider an adult onesie for yourself - and it's got to be equally fun - like perhaps a unicorn onesie? Find the perfect one here.
Every woman needs one essential in her closet, and that's a big tote bag that can handle all her stuff for the day. This cute corgi print bag is big enough to carry her laptop, purse, and the rest of her necessities, as well as whatever her husband and kids ask her to pack as well. Made from tough printed neoprene, it has a velvet lining and durable polyurethane handle. We also love this black bag covered in corgis and daisies, but Coloranimal has more than ten different tote bags with corgi prints.
This super cute corgi cash and coin purse would be a fun little gift to add as a surprise inside a bigger bag like those we've mentioned. Believe it or not, you can even get corgi passport holders.
Are you shopping for corgi gifts for a gamer, writer or someone who simply spends a lot of time at the keyboard? This anime mousepad is a fun and functional gift idea. Featuring a cute corgi, the world famous corgi butt has been transformed as a three-dimensional silicone filled wrist rest. It helps to ward off carpal tunnel issues and increases the user's ergonomic comfort. While this one has a blue background, you can also get this cool mousepad in pink.
If this is a gift for your kids' desk, get them this cute corgi desktop pencil holder or perhaps this pencil case they can keep in their school backpack.
Anyone who loves baby animals, particularly puppies, will be smitten with this adorable puppy calendar. But if you're buying a gift for a corgi person, they'll totally swoon. This 18 month calendar is packed with adorable corgi puppy photos in all their cute, fuzzy and huggable splendor. As if the photos alone weren't worth their weight in gold, this calendar also features a large format with big daily grids and ample room for jotting their important reminders, appointments and birthdays.
If they're more likely to appreciate pics of adult dogs, there's a Just Corgis Calendar for them too, but believe it or not, you can also get even more specific with a Pembroke Welsh Corgi Calendar.
Another fun gift idea is this The Complete Guide to Corgis which breaks down the differences between Pembroke and Cardigan corgis, which includes training tips, common pet owner mistakes and the best ways to create a healthy and happy corgi home.
This cool bedding set makes it okay to sleep with your corgis. Not that you'd let anyone else's opinions about that weight on your mind to begin with. The cute duvet cover in bright teal green features a graphic at the bottom of a studious corgi in red glasses. The two pillow cases feature that same sweet image. This bedding set would make a perfect wedding or engagement gift for the couple who can't stop talking about their adorable dogs.
This cute corgi butt duvet cover and shams would be another fun option for your corgi loving friends and family. And certainly, anyone would sleep more soundly in these ridiculously cute corgi sheets.
In case you didn't know it, corgis are super protective pets, so you'll love giving the gift of this cute corgi security sign to someone for their birthday or other special occasions. Printed on durable plastic, this sign is made to last for years without scratching or fading, and it comes in many sizes, as well as printed window decals.
Ever wonder why corgis are the breed of choice for the Queen of England? This interesting rundown will help you understand why people love these pooches with abandon.
Let's admit it, you can never have a rainy day that gets you down if you're packing this adorable folding travel umbrella. Simply pop it up, and you're delightfully protected by your favorite pooch. This pink umbrella is ultra-lightweight because it's made of aluminum and fiberglass. Easy to toss in a purse or tote bag, it features easy one button operation, so you can grab it and pop it up fast in a sudden downpour.
The San Francisco Umbrella Company Welsh Corgi Premium Stick Umbrellais a great option for both men and women, and would be the perfect umbrella to keep in the car or at the office. It opens to 40 inches wide - large enough to cover two people while walking. Looking for a clever corgi parasol to block the sun? This blue one is so cute and delivers UPF 50+.
Kids and corgis seem to go hand in hand because they are both cute, cuddly and certainly wiggly! That's why we couldn't possible write this gift list without at least one stuffed animal on the list. Kids universally seem to be in love with these dogs, and we have to wonder if it's because they're not so darned tall. This cuddly plush corgi about 13 inches long, and it has a really expressive face and sparkly eyes, along with super soft fur. It might be the perfect gift for a child who wants a corgi of their own, but whose family can't have a real pet at the moment.
For the bigger kids on your list, Caerwyn The Pembroke Welsh Corgi plush toy is a bigger, and more realistic pooch, but still totally lovable.
Cute corgi butts are no laughing matter, and this fleece throw, while causing a bit of a giggle, will give your corgi fanatic a cozy way to blanket themselves in all your love. This throw is big - we're talking stadium size, and because it's completely washable, it's the perfect blanket to toss down for an impromptu picnic or to cozy up with on chilly nights at home. At 50 x 60 inches, it'll also fit two or three kids on the floor during movie time. Bring on the popcorn.
The impressionist Bellies Up Corgi Fleece Throw is a sweet option for a little girl's room, and the CafePress Smiling Corgi Fleece Blanket is a winner for any corgi lover on your list.
You can tell a corgi from a mile away, but especially by the rear view. This adorable corgi butt throw pillow will tickle the person who loves this breed and perhaps owns one (or more.) With a brown and white furry bottom that features a cheeky tail, it has cute little paws with pads on the bottom, and those adorable perky ears.
This pillow is perfect as a neck support pillow on long flights, but it also makes for a great conversation starter about the pooch and just what makes them special. If you're looking for a puffier pillow, this chubby corgi butt throw pillow features a docked tail, and oh so squishy soft cheeks. Add this Corgi Dog Plush Pillow to their collection of couch pillows for added cuteness.
Neoprene lunch bags are a great gift for anyone who loves taking their own healthy home cooked meals to work. This particular one is printed with adorable Welsh corgis and cute dog bones. This sturdy bag is naturally insulating, so it will keep foods cold while they're being transported from home to the office, and the easy carry handle is soft on the hands if you're giving this as a gift for a cute school kid.
Get this same cute print on an adorable two compartment insulated lunch box that comes with a convenient shoulder strap as well as a padded carry handle. They might also go nuts about this neoprene lunch bag with corgis in red bandanas.
If you've been looking for the overall best lunch boxes for adults, check out our carefully curated guide right here.
Whether you know someone who loves corgis or not, everyone loves bobbleheads. This smiling corgi bobblehead is enough to get any doubter on the corgi bandwagon. At just over 3.6 inches tall, this little buddy will wiggle his head more than his butt, but he will give them an always faithful car companion to take on the road. For your more formal friends, get the Queen Elizabeth bobblehead, with her faithful Welsh corgi at her side. Or get the Peek-A-Pet Tea Cup Corgi Bobblehead as a fun present for the office Christmas gift exchange.
We're trying to decide whether you should give these cute cookie cutters away as a gift, or whether you'd be better off to bake them homemade corgi cookies instead. Either way, this adorable set of three cookie cutters make the most realistic looking corgi shapes. With a sleeping corgi, a sitting corgi and of course, a corgi butt, these cute cutters will make the cutest sugar cookies and biscuits.
For the person who takes their baking seriously, this Pembroke Welsh Corgi Cookie Cutter will last them for years of baking fun, and this Welsh Cardigan Corgi Cookie Cutter is another favorite - so get them the one that matches their dog.
Because there are always a few dishes to be washed by hand, this absorbent dish drying mat makes an ideal gift for anyone who loves corgis. With the pooches making merry at the beach, surfing and sitting atop a cool VW bus, it's also a cool crossover gift for the hippies on your list or those who love retro stuff. They might also appreciate a couple of these cute cotton corgi kitchen towels to go with.
If you've been struggling to find the perfect hippie gifts, we have some other outstanding ideas right here.
Know anyone who doesn't need a few fridge magnets to hang their kids' artwork, to-do lists and other important stuff? Neither do we. Everyone who loves corgis needs a set of these sleepy corgis for their fridge at home. These would make perfect corgi gifts at Christmas because they're just the right size for a stocking stuffer. Each is carefully painted to look so real, and they're made of non-toxic resin with substantial magnets for serious holding power.
These Welsh Corgi Refrigerator Magnets each feature funny corgi related sayings, and this six piece set of sleeping corgi fridge magnets is also a super cute gift idea that could be split between two corgi fans.
We simply can't dust people's unabashed passion for corgis under the rug, so we'll celebrate it with this clever corgi doormat. Perfect for a front porch or entryway, this 100 percent pine coir doormat can keep dirt from getting tracked into the house. This matt has a thick non-skid latex backer, so it stays stable while you're dusting dirt and mud off your shoes. And it's simple to take care of because it just needs a good shake outdoors to keep it clean.
For both indoor and outdoor use, this cute peek a boo corgi rug is a fun gift idea, as is this Corgi Welcome Doormat.
Why would you buy your favorite guy an ugly Christmas sweater when you could give him a cute corgi hoodie instead? This zipper hooded sweatshirt is perfect for the man who loves corgis and also anything from Star Wars to Star Trek, because it features an awesome collection of corgis flying through the universe. This cozy sweatshirt is perfect for all his favorite outdoor activities including walking his pooch. Fluffy and soft, it's completely machine washable too.
If you think he's the kind of person who would prefer more cartoony corgis, this fun and funky zipper hoodie might be the one to choose. We also think he might like the hilarious "Corgi butts drive me nuts" pullover hoodie.
Corgi owners love to take their pets on the road, and it's no wonder because they make great companions. Since not every venue allows dogs inside, you can give them a way to keep their corgi close with this clever rubber key topper. It fits atop most standard keys and comes with a little ball chain, although it's recommended you slide it onto a standard, more sturdy key ring.
Looking for a key chain that gives you both a corgi and a super sturdy keyring? This Welsh Corgi Keychain fits the bill and shows everyone the owner is a corgi fanatic. In case you're shopping specifically for a man, we think this handcrafted stainless corgi key ring is eclectic and super cool.
Corgi lovers are openly nuts about their pups, and this cute women's tee shirt puts that passion up front. Embellished with a smiling pooch, this fitted top says "Just a girl who loves corgis." This comfy 100 percent cotton short sleeve tee comes in five colors and women's sizes from small to 3XL, as well as kids sizes from 3 to 12.
For men, the Ingorgnito tee shirt is printed with a cute corgi pooch in sunglasses. It comes in five manly shades, and men's sizes from small to 3XL, as well as lots of size options for women and kids. The Anatomy of a Corgi tee is a great gift for every corgi lover on your gift list, with fun and funny descriptions of this unique pooch and just how to love one up.
Corgis are almost as precious as cute little succulents, or is it the other way around? Whichever way you think of it, this adorable corgi succulent planter offers up the best of both pooch and plant. The planter resin planter features a bright design with a snoozing pup, with planting space just big enough for a small succulent, and it has a convenient drainage hole in the bottom to keep the plant healthy. Keep in mind, you'll need to order a succulent plant as one doesn't come with the planter.
If you're looking for a perky pup planter, this standing corgi is wide eyed and smiling, or you could get a six planter set with both corgi planters and four other animals too. Want to see more of the best succulent planters? Check out our guide to the best of them here.
When your on the hunt for cool gifts for corgi lovers, the clever coffee and tea mug should be at the top of your list. It features a nice big functional handle, which is always a plus, but the attraction, of course, are the cute sleepy corgis who give this cup serious personality. With one pup on the cup, and one atop the bamboo cup cover this cup will deliver a smile with every sip.
While the first cup is hand wash only, if you're looking for a microwave and dishwasher safe corgi mug, we like the OCD Obsessive Corgi Disorder Cup or the Corgi Butts Drive Me Nuts Coffee Mug.
This pretty origami inspired necklace is one of our favorite corgi gifts. It features a rose gold tone pendant that hangs from a delicate link chain. At about 17 inches, the pendant falls right at the nape of the neck. Guaranteed to bring a smile to any corgi lover's face, this pretty necklace is also available in silver tone, yellow gold tone, and carbon black.
Looking for a solid corgi pendant instead? This silver tone corgi pendant features the cute pooch with a sweet heart cutout. It hangs from a non-tarnishing snake chain.
Step it up a notch with a gift in sterling silver. The cute corgi on this pendant necklace is embellished with a cubic zirconia collar.
These super cute corgi socks are a great gift for any lady that just loves these funny pooches. Emblazoned with "Life is short and so are my legs," these socks feature an assortment of corgis up to all kinds of mischief. Made of a cotton/poly/elastane blend, they are super soft, stretchy and comfy as well as darned cute.
The corgis with donuts socks might be perfect for the person who loves to sneak sweet treats to their dog when no one is looking. These brown and tan corgi butt socks would be perfect unisex gifts for both men and women corgi lovers. Need more ideas for unisex gifts? Browse our great guide right here.
If you want to give the kind of gift that is timeless, and will make someone think of you each and every year, this delicately handcrafted glass corgi Christmas ornament will do just that. Lovingly painted and glittered by hand, each one is a unique work of art. For a more playful approach to the holiday season, this porcelain corgi ornament features the pooch sporting a winter scarf and building a cute snowman. And we can't help but love this tiny corgi in a Christmas stocking ornament as well, but a full size corgi Christmas stocking might make even a more treasured gift.