25 Best Easter Gifts for Adults: Your Ultimate List

The cross is synonymous for many of us as the truest symbol of Easter, but for many who aren't of a religious bent, they still find this symbol a spiritual one. That's what makes a beautiful cross one of the best Easter gifts for adults. They'll appreciate this present more than most, and you'll find it gives them strength, even during adversity.

This small 14k gold cross features a rounded shape that is reminiscent of branches, and each branch of the cross features a shiny end plate. It hangs from a generous bale and both bale and cross are highly polished. At just 25 x 15mm, it's quite dainty, but you can also get this gorgeous pendant in four larger sizes, so it's easy to get the perfect size for the man or woman on your Easter list. This pendant doesn't come with a chain, but you can find lots of different gold chain styles here.

