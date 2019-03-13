25 Best Easter Gifts for Adults: Your Ultimate List

While you might be shopping for someone who’s a little too old for fluffy stuffed chicks, chocolate Easter bunnies and jelly beans (can you really ever be too old for those things?) you can still find some spiritual, meaningful and playful Easter gifts for adults. We’re here to act as your bunny in waiting, and we’ve got a big basket full of great Easter gift ideas.
The cross is synonymous for many of us as the truest symbol of Easter, but for many who aren't of a religious bent, they still find this symbol a spiritual one. That's what makes a beautiful cross one of the best Easter gifts for adults. They'll appreciate this present more than most, and you'll find it gives them strength, even during adversity.
This small 14k gold cross features a rounded shape that is reminiscent of branches, and each branch of the cross features a shiny end plate. It hangs from a generous bale and both bale and cross are highly polished. At just 25 x 15mm, it's quite dainty, but you can also get this gorgeous pendant in four larger sizes, so it's easy to get the perfect size for the man or woman on your Easter list. This pendant doesn't come with a chain, but you can find lots of different gold chain styles here.
In case you're shopping on a budget, be sure to check out our guide to the best gold and silver crosses for lots of options at every price point.
Pale pink and Easter just seem to go hand in hand, so if you're looking for a special Easter gift for your wife or special lady, this crossbody bag from Rebecca Minkoff would undoubtedly be a huge hit. This cute little purse is round rather than egg shaped, but we think it nicely fits the Easter theme.
Made of natural leather, the front features a fun and fancy collection of pyramid-shaped metal studs giving a flash of shine. It zips at the top, and has a 26 inch shoulder strap, but you can also detach the long strap and carry it as a clutch because it also has a wrist strap as well. Perfect for evenings out and everyday use, the main compartment is plenty big for her smartphone, keys and wallet, while still maintaining a petite look.
If this gift is a little above your budget, the Rebecca Minkoff pale pink wallet on a chain might be another option at about half the price. Wondering if investing in a luxury handbag is worth it? Check out this story from the Daily Mail before you rule the idea out.
Decorative and functional for the busy working person, these blown glass watering globes are perfect Easter gifts for adults who too frequently ignore their indoor house plants. The unique self watering system allows just the right amount of moisture to filter slowing to the roots, meaning plants will prosper. Plus there's just no doubt about the fact that these are so beautiful it will make your giftee want to buy some new plants just to start off on the right foot as a plant parent. Get them in a half dozen color combinations, each totally unique.
If you're looking for a bright and cheery Easter gift for someone who doesn't actually have a green thumb, these colorful succulent pots could be a real day maker. Painted in vivid colors, these glazed planters are sun resistant so they'll maintain their beautiful colors for years to come. Each three inch pot is decorated with a different mandala design, and to allow for drainage, they have a hole in the bottom. To keep their counter from getting water stained, each pot sits in a tiny bamboo tray.
Since these pots don't come with the easy care succulent plants, get them some potting mix and the plants to go in them. Better yet, you could plant them in advance and give them the filled planters instead.
Succulents are especially popular gifts for hipsters. To find more great ideas for the hipsters on your list, check out our recommendations for the best hipster gifts.
We simply couldn't write a list of adult Easter gift recommendations without have a pair of bunny slippers in the mix. These cute bunny scuffs for women are made with cozy white fleece to feel super soft and comfy on Easter morning and every other morning of the year. These slips are highlighted with gold embroidered eyes and ears, as well as fancy gold vinyl whiskers. If you think white is too impractical, you can get these bunny kicks in pink or gray as well.
Of course, we're all about equal opportunity when it comes to bunny slippers, so if you've got a deserving guy on your list, don't leave him out of the fun. He can snuggle into these open toe bunny slides for men, or if you want to go the fleece route, you can get these fuzzy bunny slippers that work for both men and women.
Easter is often the official kickoff to spring gardening season. Gardeners love to use the day to plan and plant their gardens in warmer climates, but for those who live in the northern hemisphere, that planting season often comes later. This mini greenhouse is the perfect gift for starting seedlings that will later be potted or planted outside.
The frame is made with super strong push fit tubular steel, and it easily assembles in a few minutes without any tools. The clear polyethylene cover has a roll-up zippered door for easy access to water and move plants for optimal sun exposure. Stable feet make this the perfect little greenhouse for a patio or porch, and it's especially optimal for someone with little outdoor garden space.
If your giftee lives in an apartment or condo that doesn't get southern sun exposure, a hanging grow light can also be a huge help for growing plants.
Imagine if you could fill someone's patio or porch with the soothing sounds of a sea glass windchime. What a lovely Easter gift that would be, right? This gorgeous waterfall windchime was handcrafted by artisans in Bali who carefully string together each tiny piece in this work of art. Found driftwood is collected by villagers to create each piece, and so every windchime is uniquely beautiful.
The Amazing Grace Capiz Shell Windchime is another beauty that's perfect for a coastal cottage. It's also seriously budget-friendly if money is tight, and it comes in lots of color options and different lengths as well.
If you're shopping for a truly unique Easter present, this gorgeous whiskey decanter and glasses surely fits the bill. The swirling European design gives this set a feeling of movement as well as luxury. Impressively weighty, the decanter and glasses are the perfect way to display and serve their favorite spirits. The clarity of the glass is amazing, making the contents look even better. This set comes in a pretty gift box so it's ready for giving at Easter, and will be cherished all year long.
The Etched World Globe Decanter and glass set is another cool Easter option, especially for the traveler or historian on your list. The decanter features an antique ship inside, and it sets at an angle on a beautiful wooden stand. This set even comes with its own box of granite whiskey stones, so your giftee can sip without ice melt diluting his drink.
We think the ladies on your Easter list will feel like a Russian royal wearing these beautiful enameled egg earrings. Each egg-shaped dangle features fine white and blue enameling, along with bronze swirls, open hearts, and a design that evokes thoughts of that other famous egg maker, Fabergé. The beautiful dangles are about 3/4 of an inch in length, and they hang from a comfy Euro wire.
You can get these gorgeous earrings in bronze with black enamel, which makes them a great choice for every season. The beauty of these is that you can get the egg necklace to match, and together, the set would make an awesome Easter gift.
For a more whimiscal look, these Easter egg earrings feature hand painted pewter charms, and gold plated earring wires.
Everyone loves luxurious soap bars, especially if they have a decorative edge in addition to great ingredients. Just in time for Easter, this three pack of bunny soaps is ready for gift giving. Each of the three soaps is enriched with moisturizing shea butter, but they have some distinct differences besides color.
The white Snow Bunny soap features cocoa butter and sweet almond oil. The golden Garden Bunny benefits from the addition of skin healing sweet honey in its ingredient list. And the chocolate brown Sweet Little Bunny includes cocoa butter and dark chocolate, blended with exfoliating cocoa bean shell.
Want to mix it up with some egg-shaped soaps? Scented with fresh tulip, these handmade egg soaps are also cute Easter gift ideas, and any lady on your list will likely love these "Hey Chickie" Easter soaps.
Easter often means a fancy brunch, so this gorgeous tablecloth would be a lovely hostess gift for the people who are throwing the celebration. Made is crisp white damask fabric, this tablecloth features a scalloped lace edge adorned with camellia flowers. Above the lace edging are a sprinkling of embroidered pink daisies, and the centerpiece of this tablecloth has a large embroidered emblem of leaves and flowers.
You can get this lovely tablecloth in a wide variety of sizes to fit square, rectangular and round tables. We also love the Hemstitched Embroidered Daisy Flower Tablecloth, and you can order it with the embroidered napkins to match, which might make a great gift for a different holiday or special occasion.
Why stop with the ugly sweater theme at Christmas when you can get your guy this slightly horrifying ugly Easter hoodie? Totally tacky, but fun at the same time, this hoodie is covered with one-eyed bunnies, monstrous eggs, two-headed chicks, and other oddly appealing Easter themes. This cozy pullover is perfect for that chilly morning Easter egg hunt with the kiddos and it's guaranteed to get a laugh wherever he's brave enough to wear it.
In keeping with the ugly Easter theme, this bunny hoodie is slightly less horrifying but equally laughable and it comes in four colors and lots of sizes, so you can get matching hoodies for a husband and wife.
You can make Easter egg season (and every breakfast) so much simpler with the gift of this rapid egg cooker from Dash. With a whopping 12 egg capacity, this nifty cooker takes the guesswork out of making the perfect hard boiled, medium or soft cooked eggs in minutes. It also comes with a poaching tray, omelet bowl, egg holder trays, measuring cup, and a recipe book filled with great ideas to maximize the cooker.
Your family and friends will also appreciate the easy cleanup because all non-electrical parts on this cooker are dishwasher safe. They can look forward to all the breakfasts and brunches ahead filled with omelets, scrambles and benedicts. If you're shopping for a single or couple Easter gift, the Dash six egg cooker is the perfect size.
Since Easter is a time when we all think about baskets, this year switch up your present plans and gift someone you love a beautiful Fair Trade market basket. These gorgeous baskets are perfect for use in the garden, or to take to the grocery or farmers' market. Strong, durable and colorful, this basket is entirely handmade, so it's completely unique. Better yet, when you buy it, you are supporting families of basket weavers in Africa, so your gift is one that gives twice the goodness.
We also think you'll love giving this super colorful Fair Trade basket from Bolga Baskets, a cooperative in Ghana. It features an intricate pattern in tan, pink, aqua and purple. The leather wrapped handle makes it especially comfortable to carry, meaning it will get used for years to come. Check out the huge selection of Bolga baskets right here.
Wondering why you would want to buy items that are Fair Trade Certified? Find out more info here.
Everyone loves new kitchen towels, so why not make a gift of them this Easter? These pretty print dish towels are made of super absorbent woven cotton, and the brilliantly colored print really makes them a standout. It features a garden bunny surrounded by botanical elements from spinach and chard to clover and radishes, and it's topped by a beautiful butterfly. A pair of these towels would be awesome Easter gifts for adults, but they'd even be fun to use as hand towels in the kids' bathroom.
You could also give your friends and family an assortment of botanical print kitchen accessories this Easter. They're sure to love the peony print kitchen towel, and matching oven mitt. We also love the Garden Bunny Serving Tray.
We're simply in love with this adorable bunny cupcake stand and we think it makes the perfect Easter gift for anyone on your list who loves to display their baked goods for guests. This whimsical bunny balances a platform that's big enough to hold cupcakes, snacks, fruit or meat and cheeses, all with indelible style.
Because this stand is handcrafted, each one is unique and can show slight natural variations of color and kiln marks. Another clever serving piece is the LA JOLIE MUSE Nut Bowl featuring a furry forest favorite in the center - a squirrel standing guard over the nuts. So cute.
If you're shopping for a man this Easter, you can give him the gift that will class up his work wear or church clothes. This Easter egg necktie is playful, without being tacky. Made from 100 percent microfiber, it's easy to clean in the event of a spill from Easter brunch. For the man who loves his ties to take a more humorous bent, the Easter bunny with candy tie is super colorful and fun, as is the Easter egg basket tie.
What better way to celebrate Easter than with a beautiful egg adorned wreath for someone's front door? This Easter gift will come out every year as an homage to spring and the warm days ahead. At about 15 inches across, the wreath features artificial flowers, fronds and braches enveloping pale yellow and white Easter eggs. It comes with a glittery green bunny which can be hand placed anywhere they'd like on their wreath.
This wild grass and flower Easter egg wreath features a more wispy design, and colors of pink, lilac and light blue. If you'd prefer to give a spring wreath without an Easter theme, this gorgeous pansy wreath can stay up long past the Easter holiday.
This sweet candy dish is so reminiscent of Majolica ware, with an adorable bunny peeking out from inside a flower blossom. It's the perfect dish to fill with jelly beans or small chocolates. At five inches across, you won't break the bank if you give this as a gift and fill it up with treats as a part of your present.
Got someone on your list who collects salt and pepper shakers, or just loves to put out an Easter spread with all the fancy dishes and serving pieces? These bunny salt and pepper shakers feature a bunny couple, each holding pretty spring flowers. The adults on your Easter list might also appreciate this bunny candle holder that is perfect for holding a tea light or small votive candle.
Why not celebrate Easter with the candy everyone loves to hate? These cute Easter socks for women feature sweet yellow Peeps bunnies, and the Peeps logo on the arch. Made of a poly/spandex blend, they're the perfect little Easter gift for the lady who loves to wear flats with sassy socks.
Perhaps you were thinking of Peeps chicks as an option? Of course, you can get the Peeps chicks socks in four different colors - yellow, purple, pink and blue. We also like the Hanging With My Peeps Tee Shirt for a fun gift idea. It comes in both men's and women's sizes.
There's nothing that celebrates the beginning of spring like a beautiful bouquet of flowers. While you could choose a traditional Easter Lily for your gift this holiday, we'd encourage you to instead think about this gorgeous bouquet of tulips. Exploding with color, they arrive with the buds closed and once put into water, they'll open up in just three days for a lovely Easter surprise.
While this particular bouquet is in shades of purple, yellow and orange, you can also get Stargazer Farms tulip bouquets in groupings of purple, pink, peach and yellow stems, or the Fireworks Bouquet that adds white tulips to the mix, along with the metal bucket.
If you're looking for non-religious adult Easter gifts, a lovely set of loose leaf teas is always a winner. Nothing will please a tea lover more than a soothing cup of steamy warmth on a chilly or rainy spring day, and with each cup they're sure to think of you. These loose leaf teas were featured as part of Oprah's favorite things in her last holiday gift guide, and we're pretty certain with her discerning tastes that your gift will be appreciated long after Easter has passed.
Looking for tea sets in bags, boxes and gift sets? Check out our guide to the best tea gift baskets right here.
A lovely and uplifting book that creates a shift in thinking can be a wonderful Easter gift idea, especially at such a contemplative time. This beautiful book is filled with devotions, daily scriptures and prayer prompts that guide the reader to be fully open to the love of God. When you give this keepsake book to someone special, it's a gift that will be read and reread time and again.
We also think several other devotional books make for great Easter gift ideas. We're particularly impressed with the realistic A Moment to Breathe: 365 Devotions that Meet You in Your Everyday Mess. If you want to infuse your Easter with a dose of good humor, a read your giftee won't be able to put is Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ's Childhood Pal.
No one's ever too old to appreciate beautifully decorated Easter eggs, and these lovely ones from Ukraine are the sort of decoration that will be pulled out for every Easter (as well as Christmas.) Each egg in this set of five is delicately hand painted, so every one is unique. They're perfect to display on a table or your mantel, as they come with their own little wooden stands. These eggs represent Christ's resurrection, and will become a cherished holiday tradition.
Another lovely option is this set of Ukrainian Easter eggs beautifully painted with floral designs, or, if you have a large family who likes to hold and examine your collection, order them a set of ten eggs of their own to be cherished on Easter morning.
Why settle for eating the kids' Easter candy when you could nosh on these luscious gourmet chocolate covered cookies? They also make perfect Easter gift ideas for family and friends. Each gift box contains a delectable assortment of sandwich cookies that have been hand dipped in dark chocolate and then decorated on top with twelve individual toppings that include nuts, chocolate chips, dried fruit, sprinkles, drizzles and other yummy stuff.
If you've got a biscotti lover on your list, you might consider the Barnett's Gourmet Chocolate Biscotti Gift Box this Easter, along with some delicious dark coffee from Kicking Horse Coffe Co. to dip each piece into. Yum.
